Secret feature reveal webinar

TABLE SECRET FEATURE REVEAL March 2021
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PARTNERSHIP AND FEEDBACK!
TRY 2
NOW IS THE TIME 5
WE IMPROVED THE FUNCTIONALITY
WE EVEN MADE SMALLER CHANGES BASED ON YOUR FEEDBACK
8 TABLE IS A UNIQUE, VALUABLE EXPERIENCE
9
10
11 TABLE IS A UNIQUE, VALUABLE EXPERIENCE
TRY 2
FIRST PARTY • New products and Shared Rewards are a great way to get new guests to Table • You receive contact information...
SECOND PARTY • Apply your first party knowledge • Attract your guests/hosts that are not on Facebook • Provide an experien...
HOW CAN YOU INVITE? 15
REMEMBER YOU MIGHT NOT LIKE FACEBOOK, BUT YOUR HOST MIGHT. DON’T FORGET WHERE THE BULK OF THEIR CONTACTS ARE. 16
TABLE AND FACEBOOK 17 No Facebook • Text • Email Facebook+ • FB= Party • Table= Extra content • Add Table link to Facebook...
WHY WOULDN’T YOU RUN A PARTY THIS MONTH?
NOW IS THE TIME
NOW IS THE TIME… Set up a party with the next 2 weeks We will build your outline
NOW IS THE TIME Set up a party with the next 2 weeks We will build your outline Invite Teammates Invite up to 3 teammates ...
NOW IS THE TIME Set up a party with the next 2 weeks We will build your outline Invite Teammates Invite up to 3 teammates ...
NOW IS THE TIME Set up a party with the next 2 weeks We will build your outline Invite Teammates Invite up to 3 teammates ...
NOW IS THE TIME Set up a party with the next 2 weeks We will build your outline Invite Teammates Invite up to 3 teammates ...
WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? 25
NEXT STEPS 1. We will send an email to you all on Friday after the last webinar (Table@pamperedchef.com) 1. How to sign up...
×