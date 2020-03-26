Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Biology/Art Series at NBCBH Oysters in the NY Harbor Mary Lopez
Who we are! Biology/Art Series at NBCBH • NBCBH-a non profit organization that promotes human power boating in North Brook...
Ernst HaeckelOysters (Eastern Oyster) Taxonomy • Kingdom: Animalia • Phylum: Mollusca • Class: Bivalvia • Order: Ostreida ...
Oyster Facts • Length: 8-12 inches • Colors: tan, white, orange • Shape: cupped, oval, tear drop, fluted • Shell is made o...
Oyster Facts Continue • Resides on shells, rocks, and piers • Food: phytoplankton • Predators: crabs, lobsters, fish, para...
Oyster Facts Continue • Some produce pearls • Aphrodisiac myth • Used as food all around the world • Source of vitamins an...
Why oysters are beneficial • Filters water and improves water quality (1 gallon/hour) • Oyster shells create a habitat for...
Oyster History of NY Harbor • Early 1600s-350 square miles of oyster beds • 1972 Clean Water • Over harvested by 1910 and ...
Oysters of New York Harbor • So far-28 million oysters • Teach students/volunteers to grow oysters, build oyster reef stru...
• Restaurants store empty oyster shells after serving • BOP pick up shells and transports them to a depot at an ExxonMobil...
Oysters and Climate Change • Decrease in pH-decrease growth rate in shells • Increase in extreme events-lost of habitat an...
• Increase carbon dioxide emissions + sea water turns into carbonic acid: H20+C02=H2C03 Oysters and Ocean Acidification • ...
Art Illustration Section • Let’s pivot from science and learn about art and its significance in learning
Art/Illustration has been around for a long time: Biological, Medical, Botanical, Zoological Illustration • Chauvet Cave P...
Types of Biological, Medical, Botanical, and Zoological Illustration • Microscope (1590) and Photography (1839) • Biologic...
Art Illustration Summary Purposes Dr. Johannes Sobotta • To communicate specific details, structures, and functions • To d...
Oyster Anatomy
Oyster Anatomy • Water/food goes in over their gills through the beating of cilia • Suspended plankton and particles are t...
Art Project • You can create your own art work or try one of the guided projects • Before beginning the painting you can j...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oysters in the NY Harbor

11 views

Published on

Biology/Art Series for the NBCBH 

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oysters in the NY Harbor

  1. 1. Biology/Art Series at NBCBH Oysters in the NY Harbor Mary Lopez
  2. 2. Who we are! Biology/Art Series at NBCBH • NBCBH-a non profit organization that promotes human power boating in North Brooklyn that also educates the community about the environment and marine line surrounding NY-NJ estuaries. • 4 Biology/Art series: 1. Painting plankton: oil pastels, watercolors, pens 2. Sketching sea squirts: colored pencils 3. Oysters: watercolors 4. Salt water marshes: flip book
  3. 3. Ernst HaeckelOysters (Eastern Oyster) Taxonomy • Kingdom: Animalia • Phylum: Mollusca • Class: Bivalvia • Order: Ostreida • Family: Ostreidae • Genus: Crassostrea • Species: Crassostrea Virginica
  4. 4. Oyster Facts • Length: 8-12 inches • Colors: tan, white, orange • Shape: cupped, oval, tear drop, fluted • Shell is made of calcium carbonate • Known as bivalve Taishonambu
  5. 5. Oyster Facts Continue • Resides on shells, rocks, and piers • Food: phytoplankton • Predators: crabs, lobsters, fish, parasites, and humans • Filters water
  6. 6. Oyster Facts Continue • Some produce pearls • Aphrodisiac myth • Used as food all around the world • Source of vitamins and minerals
  7. 7. Why oysters are beneficial • Filters water and improves water quality (1 gallon/hour) • Oyster shells create a habitat for other species • Oyster reefs provide storm protection softening the blow of large waves, reduce flooding, and prevent erosion along the shorelines
  8. 8. Oyster History of NY Harbor • Early 1600s-350 square miles of oyster beds • 1972 Clean Water • Over harvested by 1910 and also raw sewage, industrial pollution, and large-scale dredging in the harbor contributed to the decline of oyster habitats Oyster houses in NYC
  9. 9. Oysters of New York Harbor • So far-28 million oysters • Teach students/volunteers to grow oysters, build oyster reef structures, operate boats, and perform marine biology research. • 75 Restaurants contribute oyster shells to BOP • Billion Oyster Project
  10. 10. • Restaurants store empty oyster shells after serving • BOP pick up shells and transports them to a depot at an ExxonMobil facility • Shells are transported to a curing site where they are prepared • Once cured, shells are placed in oyster reefs or seeded with larvae • New oysters are transferred to oyster nurseries or restoration sites around NY harbor • In NY harbor, hopefully oysters grow, reproduce and become self-sustaining
  11. 11. Oysters and Climate Change • Decrease in pH-decrease growth rate in shells • Increase in extreme events-lost of habitat and erosion • Increase in temp-increase in algae blooms • Solution: Reduce carbon footprint
  12. 12. • Increase carbon dioxide emissions + sea water turns into carbonic acid: H20+C02=H2C03 Oysters and Ocean Acidification • Oysters, scallops, and clams struggle to build or maintain their shells due to less carbonate. • Less plankton which is a major food source. • Solution: Reduce carbon footprint
  13. 13. Art Illustration Section • Let’s pivot from science and learn about art and its significance in learning
  14. 14. Art/Illustration has been around for a long time: Biological, Medical, Botanical, Zoological Illustration • Chauvet Cave Paintings-horses, deer, bison, lions (35,000 Years Before Present) • Leonardo DaVinci-Botany, birds, Human Dissection (1452-1519) • Andreas Vesalius's On the Fabric of the Human Body in 7 volumes Medical Illustration (1543) • Ernst Haeckel-Art forms in nature Thousands of species (1899-1904)
  15. 15. Types of Biological, Medical, Botanical, and Zoological Illustration • Microscope (1590) and Photography (1839) • Biological Illustration uses colored pencils, watercolors, pen and ink, Bristol board (1839) • Digital-2D & 3D illustration, 2D & 3D animation, graphic design, sculpture • Textbooks, Posters, Cards, Books
  16. 16. Art Illustration Summary Purposes Dr. Johannes Sobotta • To communicate specific details, structures, and functions • To demonstrate interactions from a microscopic level to a whole living organism • To teach difficult concepts visually making them easy to understand
  17. 17. Oyster Anatomy
  18. 18. Oyster Anatomy • Water/food goes in over their gills through the beating of cilia • Suspended plankton and particles are trapped in the mucus of the gills • Transported to mouth where they are eaten, digested, and expelled as waste • Have both reproductive organs
  19. 19. Art Project • You can create your own art work or try one of the guided projects • Before beginning the painting you can join the 20 minute intro to watercolors which includes materials, using brushes and paints, and color mixing • Or create your own project

×