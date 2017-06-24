Foxboro pd presentation

Building Intrinsic Motivation in Middle Level Readers The Crazy Reading Ladies June 27, 2017
Research … Promise this won’t take long! “While students acquire the skills of reading, they must develop a positive readi...
And this… “The single factor most strongly associated with reading achievement - more than socioeconomic status or any ins...
“Reading is the only out-of-school activity for 16-year-olds that is linked to getting a managerial or professional job in...
So, obviously…  Reading is more important than ever!  Right?
Know your enemy 3. Accessibility  Anyone else not have a librarian? 2.Time  Kids’ lives are FULL. 1. Perception  Their ...
Believe Do set goals.  Don’t move the finish line. Do meet them where they are.  Don’t judge their choices. Do make book...
Relationships When students cannot believe in themselves, we must believe in them Eliminate “can’t” from your vocabulary.
Fighting Perception  Advertise ◦ Theme song!
Create a new perception  Leverage the power of positive peer pressure  Make it social  Daily book talks  Our persona ◦...
Finding Time Lord, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change…
That doesn’t mean they won’t need encouragement…
Increasing Accessibility  Classroom libraries – open to all  Book Buffet  After School Club  Reading Lunches  Test da...
The CRL effect  Extrinsic begets intrinsic
Our experience… Solid relationshi ps Opportunity Make it fun Rejoic e! Positive Experience Again!
Make it fun  Buckle up
More fun!
Leverage Social Media
It all comes together Solid relationshi ps Choic e Make it fun Rejoic e! Positive Experience Again!
Go forth…and inspire!
Kids love videos!
Presentation for Building Intrinsic Motivation in Middle Level Readers

  • Introduce selves

    All In!
  • We don’t have to convince you that reading is important.
  • It’s not enough to teach novels in class…we have to get them to pick up books on their own in their free time.
  • Our single greatest responsibility is to turn kids into readers.

    (apologies to the parents who pay for weekend Russian math, viola lessons, and two club hockey teams)
  • Well no.
    It’s ALWAYS been important.
    But now we have more competition.
    WE are more important than ever!
    Yay, us!
  • Classroom libraries have books legit older than me.
    Transportation to and from library is problematic.
    How exactly do you get the mountain to Mohammad?

    Time – kids are overscheduled, it’s true. Schools days are packed,

    Perception – reading is for dorks. No one reads. They think they don’t like it. They don’t see “cool” people reading.
  • Audiobooks
    Books of all levels – no one can see what you’re reading on a Kindle!
    Involve students in selection.

    Books at prizes.
    Caught being kind.
    Book Buffet.
    Stop Drop & Read

    The only two things you should ever say to a child when they tell you what they’re reading “I loved that one. We should talk about it when you’re done!” or “I haven’t read that yet. You’ll have to tell me what you think.”
  • Bridget – lowest reader (by GRADE score) in entire school – single digit percentile
    End of year – wrote a final essay about TKM that made me cry
    Defended me to the district big wigs in her “DDM”
    GRADE scores by end of year – 80%

    Can’t story
    6th grade participation in All In – 89%
  • Have to be persistent.
    What are we competing with – things that are loud, in their face, have music.
    We can do that!!

    Story of this video.
    -Principal. School Psychologist, Guidance Counselor, and the Crazy Reading Ladies. – Crisis Team
  • The love to see others love something.

    Online discussion boards are great for introverts!

    Shelf talkers.

    Book talks on morning news.
  • Time is an excuse. Not a reason.

    Solitaire
    First hallway book
    Orthodontist
    Chan – reading in the café
  • Hated the book.
    Loved the song.
    Fake it til you make it.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGH-AbZufPE

  • For any required reads:

    Be ready with displays of “If you loved The Outsiders…” “If you loved To Kill a Mockingbird…”

    Live in an instant gratification world. They can binge watch 13 Reasons Why tonight if you don’t have that book READY TO GO.

  • How does this tie into motivation?
    We acknowledge that people believe giving a child a free pizza for reading is not best practice.
    We’re not giving them a movie ticket. We’re giving them a social experience.

    We believe that, too.

    BUT. You have to get them to PICK UP A BOOK for them to discover that they love to read.
    Part of the reason they love hockey, viola, etc. – it gives them a sense of pride accomplishment
    We need to learn from those activities.
    Why do kids love sports. Because they get to:
    *hang out with friends
    *have a common experience to talk about
    *be good at something
    *and WIN
  • Social Prag in action! Easy to connect with other kids because the common denominator is the book.

    Even the smallest connection to the book…don’t kill yourself to make it legit!

    Scavenger Hunts
    Trivia (movement is great!)
    Emoji decoder (moments from the book depicted in emojis)
    Tableau
    Gollum Slalom / Hungry Hungry Humans

    When it doubt, put ‘em in sacks.
  • Field trips!
  • Jack and Beverly story – safe place/all boy class/principal/first kiss

    Use social media to make reading fun!
  • Teacher testimonial video, if time

    ×