May. 13, 2021

01 software testing_introduction

Introduction to Software Testing

  1. 1. Agenda Introduction To Software Testing What Is Software Testing What Is Manual Testing Who Does Testing When To Start Testing
  2. 2. What Is Software Testing • Software testing is a process used to identify the correctness, completeness, and quality of developed software. • It includes a set of activities conducted with the intent of finding errors in software so that it could be corrected before the product is released to the end users. • In simple words, software testing is an activity to check whether the actual results match the expected results and to ensure that the software system is defect free.
  3. 3. Validation • Definition:- The process of evaluating software during or at the end of the development process to determine whether it satisfies specified business requirements. • Objective:- To ensure that the product actually meets the user’s needs, and that the specifications were correct in the first place. In other words, to demonstrate that the product fulfills its intended use when placed in its intended environment. • Question:- Are we building the right product? • Evaluation Items:- The actual product/software. • Activities:- Testing
  4. 4. Verification Techniques • Walkthrough: The main thrust of the walkthrough is to detect document faults. Led by Author. • Technical Review: Lead by moderator • Inspection: Led by moderator and uses entry and exit criteria. • Moderator:- Generally Manager • Author:- Creator of Doc • Reviewer:- Stake holder or some one from customer.
  5. 5. Method Of Validation 1. Testing 2. End Users
  6. 6. Testing Methods Static Testing and Dynamic Testing • Static testing:- Walkthroughs or inspections are referred to as static testing. • Dynamic Testing:- Executing programmed code with a given set of test cases is referred to as dynamic testing.
  7. 7. Manual Testing • Manual testing (as the name suggests), test cases are executed manually (by a human, that is) without any support from tools or scripts. • Done by Humans • Need effort and concentration • Manual Testing can be performed as Static or Dynamic Testing • No use of Automation Tools • Can be done for web , windows and mobile application • May be use Black box, White box, Grey box methods • Predominantly done by Software Testers
  8. 8. Who Does Testing In most cases, following professionals are involved in testing of a system within their respective capacities. Software Tester Software Developer Project Lead/Manager End User
  9. 9. When To Start Testing • An early start to testing reduces the cost, time and error free software. • However it also depends on the development model that is being used. • For example in Water fall model formal testing is conducted in the Testing phase, but in incremental model, testing is performed at the end of every increment/iteration and at the end the whole application is tested.
  10. 10. When To Stop Testing • Unlike when to start testing it is difficult to determine when to stop testing, as testing is a never ending process and no one can say that any software is 100% tested. • Following are the aspects which should be considered to stop the testing:  Completion of test case execution.  Testing Deadlines.  Bug rate falls below a certain level and no high priority bugs are identified.  Management decision.
  11. 11. Thank You

