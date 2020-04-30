Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tumori vulve i vagine 61,62.čas Ginekologija,teorija akušersko-gin.teh.,III8 dr Maja Stupar
Na ovom času ćemo naučiti:  Opšte karakteristike polnih tumora žene,  Tumore vulve i vagine
Tumori polnih organa žene  Tumor je patološka tvorevina nastala kao posljedica prekomjernog, nekontrolisanog rasta abnorm...
 Benigni tumori nemaju poseban značaj u oragnizmu žene osim ako svojom veličinom i lokalizacijom vrše pritisak na susjedn...
Patogeneza  Karcinomskim oboljenjima prethode promjene na ćelijama i tkivima(displazija)  Ćelije gube svoje normalne oso...
Tumori vulve Karcinom vulve  Javlje se u vrijeme odmaklog klimakterijuma  Rane metastaze(veoma maligan) u površne i dubo...
Tumori vagine  Javljaju se rijetko,mogu biti benigni i maligni  Benigni:  Ciste ( retencione formacije ),pravi tumori(f...
  1. 1. Tumori vulve i vagine 61,62.čas Ginekologija,teorija akušersko-gin.teh.,III8 dr Maja Stupar
  2. 2. Na ovom času ćemo naučiti:  Opšte karakteristike polnih tumora žene,  Tumore vulve i vagine
  3. 3. Tumori polnih organa žene  Tumor je patološka tvorevina nastala kao posljedica prekomjernog, nekontrolisanog rasta abnormalnih ćelija  Izrasline čiji rast organizam nije u stanju sam da kontroliše i da ga ograniči  Mogu biti:  Benigni  Maligni
  4. 4.  Benigni tumori nemaju poseban značaj u oragnizmu žene osim ako svojom veličinom i lokalizacijom vrše pritisak na susjedne vitalne organe  Mogu da remete opšte stanje,da izazivaju komplikacije(uvrtanje peteljke,ako je tumor na peteljci;rupture cističnog tumora,infekcija)  Maligni tumori su relativno česti na materici,jajnicima,stidnici  Nisu jasno ograničeni od okolnog zdravog tkiva,nemaju čahuru,vrše invaziju organa I tkiva te remete njihove funkcije  Česti su recidivi na mjestu odstranjenog ognjišta  Daju metastaze  Šire se limfogeno,hematogeno i per continuitatem
  5. 5. Patogeneza  Karcinomskim oboljenjima prethode promjene na ćelijama i tkivima(displazija)  Ćelije gube svoje normalne osobine a dobijaju karakteristike malignih ćelija  Promijenjene ćelije koje nisu ispoljile maligna svojstva nazivamo displazične  Prema stepenu može biti: -laka(spontano povlačenje) -srednja -odmakla displazija  Dijagnoza displazije-kolposkopski,citološki pregled
  6. 6. Tumori vulve Karcinom vulve  Javlje se u vrijeme odmaklog klimakterijuma  Rane metastaze(veoma maligan) u površne i duboke preponske žlijezde,kasnije u ilijačne limfne žlijezde  Lokalizacija:Bartolinijeve žlijezde,klitoris i velike stidne usne  Nadovezuje se često na leukoplakiju,kraurozu I pruritus vulve  Javlja se u vidu čvrstog čvorića ili bradavice sa jakim svrabom u okolini  Kasni simptom je bol(u toj fazi je inoperabilan jer je odmakli stadijum)  Nekroza u centru bradavice,ulceracija i sek.infekcija  Maligna infiltracija potkožnog tkiva prema stidnim kostima  Liječenje je hirurško(vulvektomija uz odstranjivanje reg.limfnih žlijezda)
  7. 7. Tumori vagine  Javljaju se rijetko,mogu biti benigni i maligni  Benigni:  Ciste ( retencione formacije ),pravi tumori(fibromi)  Pojava simptoma kada dostignu određenu veličinu  Mogu izazvati osjećaj napetosti, smetnje prilikom seksualnih odnosa, smetnje pri porodu  Liječenje operativno,iako ne izazivaju značajnije smetnje  Maligni:  Karcinom vagine-daje kasne simptome,pojava kvržice ili ulceracije koja se širi,infiltriše susjedne organe  Liječenje hirurško i radioterapija

