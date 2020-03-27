Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tumori bubrega Tumori bubrežnog parenhima Dr Vesna Rokvić, prof. Hirurgija
• Tvorbe bubrega, benignog ili malignog karaktera • Mogu biti primarni i sekundarni( nažalost, 90% primarnih T.imaju malig...
• Rizik za pojavu malignih t.: familijarna skolnost pušenje, neki analgetici,gojaznost, hipertenzija, • Češće se javljaju ...
• U dječijoj dobi se sreće Vilmsov tumor, mješovite građe i malignog karaktera, a kod odraslih, adenokarcinom • Palpatorno...
Klinička slika  Trijas: bol, hematurija, palpabilni tumefakt bol: tupog karaktra, stalno prisutan hematurija: iznenada, b...
Klinička slika  Temperatura: može biti prisutna kod infekcije tumorskog tkiva( pionefroza ili urosepsa), ili bez infekcij...
Klinički stadijumi karcinoma bubrega
Dijagnoza Anamneza Fizikalni pregled Analiza urina Nativni Rtg bubrega UZV; CT; NMR Pijelografija, scintigrafija, ar...
Terapija karcinoma bubrega • Operativno odstranjenje tumora a) Parcijalna nefrektomija b) Nefrektomija c) Radikalna n.( od...
Parcijalna nefrektomija
Literatura 1. Baljozović, A., Baljozović, N.,Hirurgija sa negom II, Zavod za udžbenike i nastavna sredstva, Beograd, 2001....
  1. 1. Tumori bubrega Tumori bubrežnog parenhima Dr Vesna Rokvić, prof. Hirurgija
  2. 2. • Tvorbe bubrega, benignog ili malignog karaktera • Mogu biti primarni i sekundarni( nažalost, 90% primarnih T.imaju maligni karakter, pa je svaki novootkriveni takav, dok se ne dokaže suprotno) • Uzrok nastanka je nepoznat( mogućnost- nenormalno bujanje ostataka embrionalnog tkiva, pod stimulacijom nekih faktora)
  3. 3. • Rizik za pojavu malignih t.: familijarna skolnost pušenje, neki analgetici,gojaznost, hipertenzija, • Češće se javljaju kod muškaraca • Češće u I i poslije V dekade života
  4. 4. • U dječijoj dobi se sreće Vilmsov tumor, mješovite građe i malignog karaktera, a kod odraslih, adenokarcinom • Palpatorno, tumor može biti gladak, napet ili čvornovat, u početku pomičan, a kasnije srasta • Lošije karakteristike tumora su: veći tumor, perirenalne adhezije, prodor u krvne sudove
  5. 5. Klinička slika  Trijas: bol, hematurija, palpabilni tumefakt bol: tupog karaktra, stalno prisutan hematurija: iznenada, bez provokacije, obilna,u pravilu bez bolova ili se oni jave par dana poslije hematurije, pri- sutna od početka do kraja mokrenja, iznenada i prestaje. Boja urina-pink, crvena ili kao koka- kola. tumefakt: palpabilna tvorba u lumbalnoj loži, kasniji znak
  6. 6. Klinička slika  Temperatura: može biti prisutna kod infekcije tumorskog tkiva( pionefroza ili urosepsa), ili bez infekcije-neoplastička temperatura  Anemija, hipertenzija,gubitak apetita i T.T., umor  Ubrzana SE  Komplikacije: krvarenje, prodor tumora u okolna tkiva,u krvne sudove, metastaze
  7. 7. Klinički stadijumi karcinoma bubrega
  8. 8. Dijagnoza Anamneza Fizikalni pregled Analiza urina Nativni Rtg bubrega UZV; CT; NMR Pijelografija, scintigrafija, arteriorenografija Cistoskopija
  9. 9. Terapija karcinoma bubrega • Operativno odstranjenje tumora a) Parcijalna nefrektomija b) Nefrektomija c) Radikalna n.( odstranjenje bubrega, nadbubrega, regionalnih limfnih čvorova i polovine gornjeg dijela uretera) • Zračenje • Citostatici • Biološka terapija
  10. 10. Parcijalna nefrektomija
  11. 11. Literatura 1. Baljozović, A., Baljozović, N.,Hirurgija sa negom II, Zavod za udžbenike i nastavna sredstva, Beograd, 2001. 2. Bukurov, S., Petković, S., Hirurgija, Medicinska knjiga Beograd- Zagreb, 1987. 3. Komljenović, Z., Hirurgija sa negom II, zavod za udžbenike i nastavna sredtva, Beograd,2006. 4. www.ohsu.edu/knight-cancer-institute/kidney- cancer

