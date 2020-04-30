Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Akušerstvo, teorija 61,62.čas Akušersko-ginekološki teh. IV8 dr Maja Stupar
 Ovu intervenciju vrši i ljekar i babica  Vrši se poslije porođaja ili poslije pobačaja poslije petog mjeseca trudnoće. ...
 Prstima lijeve šake se razmaknu velike i male stidne usne porodilje  prstima desne šake, dorzumom okrenute ka simfizi, ...
 Ako se ne može intravenski dati preparat zadnjeg režnja hipofize, on se daje direktno u materični mišić.  U špricu navl...
 Vodenjak predstavlja dio plodove vode i plodovih ovojaka koji se klinasto uvlače izmedju prednjačećeg dijela ploda i kar...
 Ljekar sačeka kontrakciju materice i vrši prokidanje vodenjaka dugačkom pincetom ili peanom.  Voditi računa, da se ne o...
Ručna revizija materične duplje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ručna revizija materične duplje

15 views

Published on

Ručna revizija materične duplje

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ručna revizija materične duplje

  1. 1. Akušerstvo, teorija 61,62.čas Akušersko-ginekološki teh. IV8 dr Maja Stupar
  2. 2.  Ovu intervenciju vrši i ljekar i babica  Vrši se poslije porođaja ili poslije pobačaja poslije petog mjeseca trudnoće.  Indikacija-atonično krvarenje iz materice neposredno poslije porođaja.  Vrši se i pri postojanju sumnje da je ostao komadić posteljice bilo krvarenja ili ne.  Potrebno uraditi i poslije spontanog u petom mjesecu trudnoće, tada se vrši intrumentalna revizija  Priprema pacijentice kao i za ostale akušerske intervencije.  Ljekar 15minuta pere ruke mlakom vodom, četkom i sapunom, prelije alkoholom, zatim premaže jodnom tinkturom okolinu introitusa vagine, pa ispod njene zadnjice, preko butina i donjeg dijela trbuha stavi po jednu sterilnu kompresu. Obuče sterilan mantil a na ruke stavi sterilne rukavice.  Vrši se pod kratkotrajnom opštom ili inhalacionom anestezijom.
  3. 3.  Prstima lijeve šake se razmaknu velike i male stidne usne porodilje  prstima desne šake, dorzumom okrenute ka simfizi, svrdlastim pokretima okrene za 180 stepeni i šaku uvuče u vaginu. Tada šaka dorzalnom stranom naliježe na zadnji zid vagine, a vrhovi prstiju dospijevaju do spoljnjeg ušća materice.  Mogući rascijepi na tankim dijelovima vagine.  Kada dospije do dna materice, prsti se izravnaju u jednoj liniji, uz pomoć spoljašnje ruke preko trbušnog zida, grebe sistemski unutrašnja površina zida materice.  Obratiti pažnju na rogove materice i mjesto pripoja posteljice.  Kada se šakom skine zaostali dio posteljice,dok je akušer rukom u materici, ubrizgva intravenski porodilji nekoliko jedinica sintocinona, rastvorenog sa 10ml fiziološkog rastvora natrijum- hlorida, intramuskularno se daje jedan od preparata sekale kornutuma (egrometrin ili sintetski metergin).
  4. 4.  Ako se ne može intravenski dati preparat zadnjeg režnja hipofize, on se daje direktno u materični mišić.  U špricu navlači rastvor pomenutih preparata i sadržaj jedne ampule nekog od preparata ekstrakta ražne glavnice  Ruku koja je u materici skupi u vidu pesnice i matericu potisne prema prednjem trbušnom zidu, te na taj način ukloni crijeva između trbušnog zida.  Sterilnim komadićem gaze, koža se premaže jodom iznad simfize i ubrizgava uterotonik direktno u materični mišić.  Čim dođe do kontrakcije materice, ljekar izvlači ruku iz materične šupljine.  Pregled grlića  Materijal se stavlja na čistu kompresu, pregleda se i po potrebi šalje na histološki pregled.
  5. 5.  Vodenjak predstavlja dio plodove vode i plodovih ovojaka koji se klinasto uvlače izmedju prednjačećeg dijela ploda i karličnog ulaza majke, štiteći plod.  Pri izvjesnom stepenu dilatacije (2,5-3 cm) , predstavlja prepreku  U tom periodu dilatacije vrši se vještačko otvaranje vodenjaka (amniotomija)  Priprema trudnice, ista kao i za unutrašnji pregled  Dio oko introitusa vagine opere se blagim dezinfekcionim sredstvom.  Saviti noge u kukovima i koljenima i lako ih raširiti  Kažiprst i srednji prst, desne ruke, ljekar uvlači do zadnjeg zida vagine sve do spoljašnjeg ušća materice, iza koga se opipava vodenjak,glatke vlažne površine. Koja se na dodir ugiba.
  6. 6.  Ljekar sačeka kontrakciju materice i vrši prokidanje vodenjaka dugačkom pincetom ili peanom.  Voditi računa, da se ne ošteti i povrijedi prednjačeći dio ploda.  Pregleda se količina plodove vode i njen kvalitet (bistra, zamućena, sa primjesama mekonijuma ili bez).

×