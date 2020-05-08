Karcinom grlica i tijela materice

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Карцином грлића и тијела материце Гинекологија,теорија 64.час Акушерско-гин.тех,III8 др Маја Ступар
  2. 2. На овом ћемо часу научити  Значај ране дијагнозе  Етиологију  Стадијуме карцинома  Дијагнозу и терапију
  3. 3.  Малигна болест праћена неконтролисаним растом ћелија  Заузима друго мјесто по учесталости  Узрочник је најчешће хумани папилома вирус  Преноси се полним путем  Рано откривање има добру прогнозу  Фактори ризика:рани почетак полног живота и већи број партнера
  4. 4.  Може се открити у преинвазивном(35 год.) и инвазивном облику(45год.)  Најчешће је у питању карцином плочасто-слојевитог епитела
  5. 5. Преинвазивна фаза  Carcinoma in situ,О стадијум или интраепителни карцином  Локализован у епителу  Нема пробоја базалне мембране и продора малигних ћелија у околна ткива,крвне и лимфне судове  Успјешно се открива- колпоскопијом,прегледом вагиналног секрета и прегледом хистолошког препарата добијеног биопсијом  Препоручује се конизација
  6. 6. Инвазивна фаза  Малигни процес пробија базалну мембрану и шири се  Постоје четири стадијума: 1. Промјене ограничене на грлић 2. Поред грлића захвата дио вагине 3. Шири се до карличних костију 4. Захвата органе мале карлице,даје метастазе
  7. 7. Клиничка слика  Нема раних симптома  Први симптом је крварење,али оскудно,повремено,контактно  Упорно бијело прање,изглед испирка од меса  Бол-посљедица захватања нерава малигним процесом
  8. 8. Дијагноза  Гин.преглед  Папа налаз  Колпоскопија  Биопсија и ПХ налаз ТЕРАПИЈА:  Хируршка и радиотерапија
  9. 9. Карцином тијела материце  Најчешће се јавља послије менопаузе  Може прије и у току климактеријума  Преинвазивни или инвазивни стадијум 1. Карцином на тијелу материце 2. Карцином захватио грлић 3. Пробија зид материце и захвата органе мале карлице 4. Захвата мокраћну бешику,ректум и шири се изван мале карлице
  10. 10. Симптоми  Први симптом је неуредно крварење  Упорно бијело прање са сукрвичавим садржајем који личи на исцједак од испраног меса Дијагноза:  Папа налаз  Дијагностичка киретажа ендометријума  Лијечење:хируршко,резистенција на зрачење

