BEING A GOOD CITIZEN
How can you be a good citizen of our country?
Good citizens care about others. They care about the living things around them. They care about the
A good citizen does the following: * Takes care of his or her community. He or she makes it a safe and happy place to
* Keeps his or her home, school, and community safe, clean, and beautiful. * Helps and respects others.
A good citizen is someone who is responsible. He or she cares for and respect others and the
He or she has discipline and does things for the common good.
Being a good citizen

×