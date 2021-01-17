Successfully reported this slideshow.
Developing Love for Country
God gave us a beautiful country to live in. We should show our love for our country. It is our home.
We should show respect for the things that symbolizes or represents our country, such as our flag and national anthem.
Objects that represent the Philippines Cari�osa mango baro at saya
sampaguita Jose Rizal anahaw
milkfish arnis carabao
The Philippines is blessed with abundant natural resources. These provide us with what we need.
We should love our country. We should be proud of being Filipinos.
We should strive to be good, law- abiding citizens in order to help our country become a better place to live in.
