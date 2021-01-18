Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Mga Panghalip Panao Kayo, Tayo, Sila
  2. 2. Unang Panauhan Tayo Ginagamit kung sangkot ang nagsasalita at mga kausap Tayo na upang makakain.
  3. 3. Ikalawang Panauhan kayo Ginagamit kung sangkot ay mga kausap lamang Kayo na ang magluto ng ulam.
  4. 4. Ikatlong Panauhan sila Ginagamit kung ang tinutukoy na mga tao ay malayo sa nagsasalita at kausap Sila ang maguhugas ng pinagkainan.

