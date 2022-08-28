Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Science

Species identification

Species identification

Science

Species identification.pptx

  1. 1. Phylogenetic analyses using Sanger sequencing Above all for yeasts By Walter P. Pfliegler
  2. 2. Links for softwares and tutorials • Phylogenetics course • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Class/NAWBIS/Modules/Phylogenetics /phylo1.html • MEGA manual • https://www.megasoftware.net/web_help_7/helpfile.htm#hc_first_ti me_user.htm
  3. 3. 1. Working with Sanger sequences
  4. 4. Sequence analysis • After PCR, we can have PCR products sequenced • What we get is an ABI file that can be opened e.g. in SnapGene viewer or Chromas https://chromas-lite.software.informer.com/2.1/ • The sequence can be corrected • And saved as a .fasta file • Fasta files are standard files in sequence analyis and they always begin with an > followed by an identifier, and then by the sequence itself • Fasta files, like many other files we will use, can be opened in Text editor in Windows or in Gedit
  5. 5. Chromas Peaks representing signal strength for each labeled nucleotide Quality score for each base
  6. 6. • Using Chromas, we can edit/correct/delete nucleotides • After saving the ABI file, we can save in FASTA • Note that I never use the original FASTA files provided by the sequencing company I delete these as they are ambiguous
  7. 7. Saving into .fasta (and opening it in text editor)
  8. 8. • The reverse read can be converted into reverse complement with a click • And after corrections, saved in FASTA as well
  9. 9. SnapGene Viewer
  10. 10. • I usually align the forward and reverse reads using this • https://www.ebi.ac.uk/Tools/psa/e mboss_needle/nucleotide.html • I manually add the overhanging region from the reverse read to the forward read (after opening in Windows Text editor), and correct any ambiguous bases in the forward read if possible • If there are ambiguous sites or even gaps, I look again at the ABI files. Which one seems more plausible? • I save the complete full read in Text editor, but it is still a FASTA file
  11. 11. Searching in GenBank • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/n uccore • You can search for sequences in GenBank and apply filters • Each sequence has an unique accession number • Some sequences are genes, some are whole chromosomes, some are just contigs, some are unspecified, etc.
  12. 12. GenBank • Features are shown • If you click on FASTA, you will see the sequence, and you can specify a range to be shown
  13. 13. Task • Now imagine that you have an unknown organism, say, a yeast, and you sequence one of its genes to be able to identify it • You perform PCR and Sanger sequencing to obtain the sequence of a given gene • In this example, the gene will be the ribosomal large subunit (LSU), sequenced with primer NL1 • Download an example .abi file • Open it in Chromas • Correct and save it in .fasta
  14. 14. • We can find out the identity of our sample by using the BLAST algorithm of the NCBI. Basically, this alorithm searches for sequences similar to our sequence in the global database • https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Bl ast.cgi?PROGRAM=blastn&PAGE _TYPE=BlastSearch&LINK_LOC=b lasthome • Paste your sequence here or upload your fasta file • Hit BLAST • Results will appear: which species matches your sample?
  15. 15. • Example .abi files are uploaded as a .rar file to the e-learning website

