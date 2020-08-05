Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project paper

  1. 1. PLC BASED AUTOMATIC CAR CLEANING SYSTEM Mahipal Soni B. Tech Student Department of Electrical Engineering Poornima College of Engineering, Jaipur (Raj.) India-302022 2014pceeemahipal@poornima.org Ruchi Saini B.Tech. Student Department of Electrical Engineering Poornima College of Engineering, Jaipur (Raj.) India-302022 2014pceeeruchi@poornima.org Mr. Gaurav Srivastava Assistant Professor Department of Electrical Engineering Poornima College of Engineering, Jaipur (Raj.) India-302022 gaurav.srivastava@poornima.org Abstract— Automatic car washing is very common in developed countries. Due to busy schedules and urgent requirements, people prefer to use Automatic car washing through industries instead of manually washing it. Automatic car washing is the process of cleaning the exteriors of the car in a quick and efficient manner. It saves time. Moreover, the amount of water required during the wash is also less as compared to manual washing. The car wash is implemented mainly in three basic stages viz. Washing, Cleaning and Drying. In this project, Allen Bradley Programmable Logic Controller is used. Ladder logic is used for the programming. Such systems can be implemented anywhere such as malls, airports, railway stations, residential buildings etc. Keywords— Programmable Logic Controller, DC Motor, Relay, solenoid Valve. I. INTRODUCTION Washing vehicles is very important. It prevents contaminants such as dirt, dust and other air-borne pollutants from adhering to the vehicle. It is recommended to wash vehicles so that the adhering pollutants do not remain stick to the vehicle for long to cause rust and damage to the paint. In our project, we have demonstrated the Automatic washing of a car using ladder logic program in Allen Bradley Programmable Logic Controller. Today, most of the vehicles are washed manually; this does increase employment but wastes a lot of time and water when there are large number of vehicles. This project proposes an efficient and quick method to wash cars without manual efforts. The first semi- automatic car wash was active for the first time in Detriot, Michigan using automatic pulley systems and manual brushing called “Rub-a-Dub”. With the modern technological advancements, carwash industry has experienced unprecedent progress. Different types of car washes have come up in the market like self-service car wash, tunnel carwash, chemical carwash, steam carwash etc. Further discussion on the project is done in the following sections of the paper. Section II discusses the contributions of few authors from where the idea of making this project has arisen. The importance of the project is discussed in Section III. Section IV explains the different types of carwashes available in the market. Section V of the paper presents the Block diagram of the project. The components required to make this system are discussed in Section VI. Furthermore, Section VII explains the various stages and working of the car wash with the help of a flowchart. Section VIII provides the overall conclusion and the future scope is then discussed in the next section IX. Finally, the references are presented at the end of the paper. II. LITERATURE REVIEW Anam Abid et al. [1] presents a quick, convenient and efficient touchless car wash project. It minimizes the wastage of water during the wash per vehicle than one would consume washing the same vehicle at home. The basic components of proposed carwash system are sensors, nozzles, movable frames and controller. The steps involved in the carwash process consists of car peripheral mapping, adjustment of nozzles based on car peripheral
  2. 2. mapping and washing process. The carwash framework includes movable frames, Nozzles, Sensors, Motor and Controllers. Mechanical Design modelling includes the Base design, Primary and secondary frames and actuating mechanism. It utilizes number of sensors, which take readings in the form of distance from the object and cover three dimensions such as length, height and width. Touchless object washing is carried out with help of five Vee jet nozzles. The proposed carwash system reveals a promising future for car washing industry, especially in developing countries like ours, as equipment’s and technology used is locally manufactured. In future, vision systems can be incorporated to give a better solution to the mapping problem at hand. Cameras can be installed in place of the distance sensors thus giving a more precise and accurate result of what kind of object is present. The contours of the object can be judged with ease and at a great speed. It will help to give a more precise control action generated by the controller and thus save natural resources and water. Prof. Mhaske D.A. et al. [2] has proposed a project for automatic washing of vehicles based on programming. In this programmed auto washing venture, a transport line is utilized on which the client stops the vehicle. Then a switch is pressed after which the transport line begins to move. Clock is set on transport line at better places for vehicle recognition. At the point when the amateur the vehicle, it stops the transport line and begins a valve at the same time through water on vehicle comparably at various levels. When a vehicle is identified it will utilize brushes, cleanser, and drier to clean it. The components required to make this project are PLC, Wiper Motor, Conveyer Belt, Brushes, Relays, Switches, Shower, Cleaner, Dry Fan and SMPS. PLC’s do precisely what the human software engineer instruct them to do. PLC is associated with PC through RS-232 correspondence link for downloading or transferring the system. A conveyer belt transport mechanism is utilized for moving the vehicle through different phases of washing. 100 rpm DC engine is used for driving the transport line through pulley and for driving brushes. For automatic car washing system, two specified voltage supplies like 12V and 24V SMPS are used. First 12v power supply is used for the working of Relay and other mechanical driving assembly as conveyor belt, shower operation, cleaning brushes, wiper motor and it is parallel with the small pipes used to spray the water from bottom side to clean the car from its bottom side. Towards the end, hot steam air is utilized for drying the vehicle. A visual programming dialect known as the Ladder Logic was utilized to program the PLC. This system is skilled to wash different vehicles at once and require less labour, time and no contamination. Ms. Juby Jogi et al. [3] through their paper presents an automobile cleaning system which is implemented with the help of switching operations based on the response of sensors. In this project, more than one car can be cleaned simultaneously by simply adjusting the system to make more components active at a particular time and wisely adjusting the time intervals. This project can be implemented in car parking areas for better utilization of time. Zeenal Lalluwadia et al. [4] focusses on making an automatic car washing system using PLC and SCADA. They have performed all the operations needed to clean the car successfully using PLC and hybrid compact logic L43 DCS. This car wash project is cost effective, time saving and pollution free. III. PROJECT IMPORTANCE The project is very important to the urgent needs of customers. Due to poor weather conditions and continuous use of vehicles, sometimes it becomes difficult to take out time to wash the vehicles due to busy schedule. Sometimes, we don’t get proper space to wash our vehicle and the run-off water fills the road of the lanes if used much amount of water. This efficient automatic car washing system saves time as well as water and produces a quality end product without harming paint and gives a lustrous shine to the vehicle. IV. TYPES OF AUTOMATIC CAR WASH SYSTEM 1) Self-service- These services have a pressure sprayer, and sometimes a foaming brush, that is connected to a large central pump. The sprayer has
  3. 3. a coin-operated dial system to select the option you want, such as “soap”, “rinse” and “wax”. A timer shuts the water off after a certain period of time, at which point you must put in more coins if you want more water. 2) In-bay automatics- It consist of an automatic washing machine and dryer that rolls back and forth over a stationary vehicle - often seen at filling stations and stand-alone wash sites. 3) Hand washes- Here the vehicle is washed by the employee. Fig. Hand-wash 4) Tunnel washes- which use a conveyor to move the vehicle through a series of fixed cleaning mechanisms. 5) Chemical car wash- It is also known as waterless car wash. It uses chemicals to wash and polish car surface. Claims to be an eco-friendly car wash method. It is recommended only for cars with light dirt accumulation to avoid paint damage. Fig. 3.3 Chemical wash 6) Steam car wash- It use a jet of steam and micro fibre towels, some include detergent injection. Known to have originated from South Korea, steam car washes have been especially popular as a low- investment, eco-friendly car wash solution in Asia, Middle East, and Europe. It has very good sanitizing features and mobility. 7) Mobile car washes- They carry plastic water tanks and use pressure washers. Sometimes these systems are mounted on trailers, on trucks, or in vans. 8) Exterior rollover- These are automated systems where you drive your car inside the bay. Once your car is in the correct position, a signal informs you to stop. At that point, the car wash equipment moves over your car on a track, performing a specific function, such as applying soap or rinsing, with each pass. Exterior rollover systems are very common at gas stations, where the price is often discounted in conjunction with buying a tank of gas. 9) Full-service- It is a modification of the exterior rollover system. Full-services use the same conveyor-belt-based automated system. The difference is that the interior is manually cleaned by attendants, and some exterior services, such as hand-drying and wheel-cleaning are available. 10) Detail shop- A detail shop may hand wash or use an automated system to wash the car. Then, attendants completely clean and polish the car, normally applying wax and using a tool called buffer to remove the wax and polish the car. Detail shops are often able to remove dull paint and small scratches, steam clean carpets and seats, brighten chrome, remove tar and perform a variety of other services. V. BLOCK DIAGRAM Fig. Project Block Diagram
  4. 4. VI. COMPONENTS REQUIRED 1) Brushes- Brushes are used to remove built up road dirt or stubborn bugs. 2) Sprinkler- These are used to spray water and soap on cars to remove sticking dirt and grease which do not normally get out from normal water dispersal. 3) DC Motor- We have used 12 V DC Motors to move the conveyor belt and brushes. 4) Dryer- In this demonstration, we have used CPU Fans for drying purpose. 5) Submersible Water Pump- 12 V Pumps are used to lift liquid from low pressure area to high pressure area. 6) Conveyor Belt- A conveyor system is a common piece of mechanical handling equipment that moves materials from one location to another. In our project we have used conveyor belt to move our car to various stations for cleaning purpose. 7) Relay- A relay is used for switching on and off the operations. 8) Solenoid Valve- It is an electrically operated valve used to replace manual valves. We have used two-port solenoid valves. 9) PLC- A Programmable Logic Controller is a specialized computer which uses programmable memory to store instructions and execute functions. 10) SMPS- SMPS is required to connect with PLC to successfully perform the operation. 11) Car- A toy car is used here for demo purpose of automatic washing. VII. WORKING OF THE SYSTEM In this automatic car wash system, we have used programmable logic controller for controlling the parameters of the project. Automated tools used in this project do washing automatically. A conveyor belt is used for moving the car. As the conveyer moves, car moves along with it. After sensing the car on the conveyor belt, the washing process is initiated. Fig. Flowchart At the first stage, clean water is sprinkled on the car to remove dust on the car. Then, at the next stage, Detergent water is sprinkled on the car for a fixed duration and then the sprinklers stop. As the sprinklers stop, conveyer belt starts moving again and the car reaches to its next destination where cleaning process begins. Cleaning is carried out by means of brushes. As the car is sufficiently cleaned the brushes stop and the car starts moving in the direction of its next stoppage where it will be dried. Towards the end, at the last stage, two drying fans are used to dry the car. Thus, the process of automatic car wash completes in an effective and time saving manner. VIII. CONCLUSION This system helps to perform car washing automatically and results in high quality end product. It is user-friendly and capable of washing multiple cars at a time. Moreover, it reduces manpower requirement and creates no pollution. The demand of Automatic car wash services is very high and the people are willing to get their cars washed in such a place where their car paint is not damaged and a better wash is given. People are able to save their time as this car wash takes less time and the car is dried as well. Moreover, the water used in washing the car is also less as compared to
  5. 5. manual washing. Thus, such a system will be cost- effective and in-demand always. IX. FUTURE SCOPE The existing system works on electrical mechanism, which results in major electric power loss. This loss can be minimized using the hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic jack lifting system operated automatically. Also, a counter can be implemented which will allow the number of car washed to be counted. Instead of AC motors, AC drive systems can be used for the purpose of moving. In future, vision systems can be incorporated to give a better solution to the mapping problem. Cameras can be installed in place of the distance sensors thus giving a more precise and accurate result of what kind of object is present for peripheral mapping. The contours of the object can be judged with ease and at a great speed. It will help to give a more precise control generated by the controller and will utilize less amount of water. X. REFERENCES [1] Anam Abid, Tahir Hasan, Taimoor Baig, Abdullah Jadoon, “Design and Development of Automatic Carwash System”, IEEE Conference on Systems, Process and Control (ICSPC 2016), 16–18 December 2016, Melaka, Malaysia. [2] Prof. Mhaske D.A., Bhavthankar R.G., Saindane A. R., Darade D.J., “PLC based car washing system”, International journal of innovative research in electrical, electronics, instrumentation and control engineering, Vol. 4, Issue 4, April 2016. [3] Ms. Juby Jogi, Ms. Sneha Jainwar, Ms. Khyati Varma, Mrs. K.Uma “ Automated Automobile Cleaning System Using PLC and LabVIEW”, International Journal of Advance Engineering and Research Development, Volume 3, Issue 8, August -2016. [4] Zeenal Lalluwadia, Nidhi Bhatia and Jayana Rana, “Automatic car washing system using PLC”, February 2017 | IJIRT | Volume 3 Issue 9 | ISSN: 2349-6002. [5] Amir Hossein Daei Sorkhabi, Bita Khazini, “Manufacturing of Full Automatic Carwash Using with Intelligent Control Algorithms”, World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology International Journal of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, Vol:7, No:3, 2013. [6] Mr. Abhishek Pansare, Ms. Priyanka Yadav, Ms. Vrushali Thigale, Mr. S.C.Rajgade, “PLC Based Automatic Car Washing System”, International Journal of Advance Engineering and Research Development Volume 2,Issue 4, April - 2015. [7] Vivek Kumar Yadav, Suryansh Tyagi, Gulshan Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Swapnil Namekar, “Automatic Car Washing Using PLC”, ISSN 2321 3361 © 2016 IJESC,Volume 6 Issue No. 5.

