Environment - Biology - Grade 8 | Mahima Shah

Environment Abhishek Mukherjee, Diya Devdas, Mahima Shah, Naisha Wadhwa and Siya Vaid
Indicators of Pollution (Air Pollution) Things that show us if pollution is present are not. Some living things are sensit...
Indicators of Pollution (Water Pollution) Invertebrate animals are good indicators of water pollution. Some animals can li...
Intensive Farming Farmer cultivates a small plot of land. Uses simple tools and more labour. More than one crop annually b...
Intensive Farming (Fertilizers) Impact on the soil: Using excessive amount of fertilizer can increase the acid levels in t...
Intensive Farming (Fertilizers) Impact on the water bodies: Using excessive amount of fertilizer can lead to eutrophicatio...
Intensive Farming (Fertilizers) Impact on Global Warming: Fertilizers contain substances and chemicals including methane, ...
Intensive Farming (Fertilizers) Impact on Human Health: The chemicals aforementioned can also affect the groundwater and c...
Herbicides and Weeds A herbicide is a chemical that is used to kill unwanted plants (weeds) Weeds are killed because: Tall...
Herbicides and Weeds Selective Herbicides: Selective herbicides will only kill the weeds. Herbicides can be spread by the ...
Poison in the Food Chain Swiss chemist Paul M�ller (1899-1965) Set up a research programme to find a substance that would ...
Poison in the Food Chain In 1993, Paul made a chemical called: Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) This chemical met all...
Poison in the Food Chain In Clear Lake, California, DDT had been sprayed onto the water to kill gnat larvae. The concentra...
Sources https://www.britannica.com/science/herbicide https://www.britannica.com/plant/weed https://www.britannica.com/topi...
This PPT talks about the indications of a few types of pollutions and the impact of various farming activities on the environment. It also talks about the poison in food chain.

