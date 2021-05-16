The smallest countries of world

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. THE SMALLEST COUNTRIES CHP-8(GK) BY: MISS RITIMA ( YOU TUBE CHANNEL : SHORT SHOT BIOLOGY FOLLOW @ SLIDE SHARE APP- MISS RITIMABIOLOGYEXP)
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • ON THE BASES OF POPULATION SIZE , LAND AREA. THE COUTRIES ARE CATEGORISED INTO SMALL OR LARGE COUNTRY. • VATICAN CITY IS THE SMALLEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD. • AND RUSSIA IS THE LARGEST COUNTRY OF THE WORLD.
  3. 3. LIST OF TOP SIX SMALLEST COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD 1. VATICAN CITY 2. MONACO 3. NAURU 4. TUVALU 5. THE REPUBLIC SAN MARINO 6. LIECHTENSTEIN
  4. 4. VATICAN CITY • IT IS THE SMALLEST COUNTRY AS WELL AS CITY IN THE WORLD WITH AREA 0.44 KM SQ. • ITS CURRENCY IS EURO. • IT HAS THE WORLD’S SHORTEST RAILWAY. • IT IS THE ONLY UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE COUNTRY
  5. 5. PICTURE OF VATICAN CITY
  6. 6. MONACO • IT IS THE SECOND SMALLEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD AND MOST DENSELY POPULATED COUNTRY IN THE WORD. • IT IS 2 KM Sq IN AREA. • ITS CURRENCY IS EURO.
  7. 7. PICTURE OF WORLD’S SECOND SMALLEST COUNTRY MONACO
  8. 8. NAURU • IT IS LOCATED IN SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN, AND WAS FORMERLY CALLED PLEASANT ISLAND. • ITS AREA IS 21 KM Sq. • ITS WORLD’S SMALLEST ISLAND NATION. • NAURU IS ONE OF THE 16 COUNTRIES WITHOUT ARMY. • IT IS FAMOUS FOR PHOSPHATE.
  9. 9. PICTUTRE OF COUNTRY NAURU
  10. 10. TUVALU • IT IS LOCATED IN SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND HAWAII. • IT HAS AREA OF 21 KM Sq. • ITS CURRENCY IS AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, TUVALUAN DOLLAR. • ITS CAPITAL IS FUNAFUTI .
  11. 11. PICTURE OF TUVALU
  12. 12. THE REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO • IT IS THE ITALIAN PENISULA AD SURROUNDED BY ITALY. • IT HAS AREA OF 61 KM Sq. • ITS CURRNCY IS EURO. • IT IS SAID TO BE WORLD’S OLDEST SURVIVING REPUBLIC.
  13. 13. PICTURE OF COUNTRY SAN MARINO
  14. 14. LIECHTENSTEIN • IT IS SMALL GERMAN SPEAKING COUNTRY BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND SWITZERLAND . • IT HAS AREA OF 160 KM Sq. • ITS CURRENCY IS Swiss franc. • ITS CAPITAL IS VEDUZ. • IT IS ONE OF THE SEVEN ALPINE COUNTRIES.
  15. 15. PICTURE OF COUNTRY LIECHTENSTEIN
  16. 16. WORK TO DO IN NOTE BOOK Q1: LIST 5 SMALLEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD. 1. VATICAN CITY 2. MONACO 3. NAURU 4. TUVALU 5. THE REPUBLIC SAN MARINO
  17. 17. Q2: WHAT IS MICRO NATION? ANS: A MICRONATION IS A PIECE OF LAND THAT CLAIMS TO BE AN INDEPENDENT OR SOVEREIGN NATION, BUT IS NOT RECOGNIZED BY WORLD GOVERNMENTS.
  18. 18. Q3 :NAME ONE MICRONATION. ANS: SEALAND IS A MICRONATION LOCATED ON A SEAFORT OFF THE COAST OF THE UNITED KINGDOM.
  19. 19. THANKS FOR WATCHING

