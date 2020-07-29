Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPINE – ANATOMY & BIOMECHANICS RISHAV SHUKLA
TOPICS TO BE COVERED • ANATOMY OF THE CERVICAL, THORACIC & LUMBAR SPINE • CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT MUSCLES ATTACHED TO THE S...
Thoracic Vertebrae
Lumbar Vertebrae
MUSCLES ATTACHED TO THE SPINE WITH CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE
Neural Anatomy of the Spine
FUNCTIONS OF THE SPINE
The Trabecular system
The Intervertebral Disc
Ligaments • Anterior and Posterior Longitudinal Ligaments • Ligamentum Flavum • Interspinous Ligaments • Supraspinous Liga...
KINEMATICS
• Coupling • Flexion • Extension • Lateral Flexion
KINETICS
• Axial Compression • Bending • Torsion • Shear
FRITZ LAW
FIRST LAW/NEUTRAL MECHANICS • When the spine is in neutral, side-bending to one side will be accompanied by horizontal rot...
SECOND LAW/NON-NEUTRAL MECHANICS • When the spine is in a flexed or extended position (non-neutral), side-bending to one s...
THIRD LAW • When motion is introduced in one plane it will modify (reduce) motion in the other two plane. The third princi...
THANK YOU
SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY
SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY
SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY
SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY
SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY

13 views

Published on

SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SPINE- ANATOMY AND BIOMECHANICS BY MIN^ED ACADEMY

  1. 1. SPINE – ANATOMY & BIOMECHANICS RISHAV SHUKLA
  2. 2. TOPICS TO BE COVERED • ANATOMY OF THE CERVICAL, THORACIC & LUMBAR SPINE • CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT MUSCLES ATTACHED TO THE SPINE • FUNCTIONS OF THE SPINE • KINEMATICS • KINETICS • FRITZ LAW
  3. 3. Thoracic Vertebrae
  4. 4. Lumbar Vertebrae
  5. 5. MUSCLES ATTACHED TO THE SPINE WITH CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE
  6. 6. Neural Anatomy of the Spine
  7. 7. FUNCTIONS OF THE SPINE
  8. 8. The Trabecular system
  9. 9. The Intervertebral Disc
  10. 10. Ligaments • Anterior and Posterior Longitudinal Ligaments • Ligamentum Flavum • Interspinous Ligaments • Supraspinous Ligament • Intertransverse Ligaments • Zygapophyseal Joint Capsules
  11. 11. KINEMATICS
  12. 12. • Coupling • Flexion • Extension • Lateral Flexion
  13. 13. KINETICS
  14. 14. • Axial Compression • Bending • Torsion • Shear
  15. 15. FRITZ LAW
  16. 16. FIRST LAW/NEUTRAL MECHANICS • When the spine is in neutral, side-bending to one side will be accompanied by horizontal rotation to the opposite side. • This law is observed in type I somatic dysfunction, where more than one vertebrae are out of alignment and cannot be returned to neutral by flexion or extension of the vertebrae. • The involved group of vertebrae demonstrates a coupled relationship between side-bending and rotation. • When the spine is neutral, side bending forces are applied to a group of typical vertebrae and the entire group will rotate toward the opposite side: the side of produced convexity. • Extreme type I dysfunction is similar to scoliosis.
  17. 17. SECOND LAW/NON-NEUTRAL MECHANICS • When the spine is in a flexed or extended position (non-neutral), side-bending to one side will be accompanied by rotation to the same side. • Non-Neutral mechanics occur in the lumbar spine when it is forward bent. • In backward bending, the lumbar spine demonstrates neutral coupling. • In the thoracic spine, there is capability for both neutral and non-neutral coupling. • The type of coupling occurs to be a function of where you are in the thoracic curve, above or below the apex and whether you introduce side bending or rotation first. • In general, if side bending is introduced first, rotation will occur to the opposite side. If rotation is introduced first, side bending couples to the same side • This law is observed in type II somatic dysfunction, where only one vertebrae is out of place and becomes much worse on flexion or extension. • There will be rotation and side-bending in the same direction when this dysfunction is present.
  18. 18. THIRD LAW • When motion is introduced in one plane it will modify (reduce) motion in the other two plane. The third principle sums up the other two laws by stating dysfunction in one plane will negatively affect all other planes of motion.
  19. 19. THANK YOU

×