MUSCLE STIMULATION BY MIN^ED ACADEMY

MUSCLE STIMULATION
Definition Electrical Muscle Stimulation, also known as Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation(NMES) or Electromyostimulatio...
LOW FREQUENCY CURRENT 1. Alternating Current(FaradicCurrent)  Modified or Surged  Unmodified 2. Direct current(galvanicc...
4
Impulses with duration of <10ms having a short duration,these currents are used for stimulating / strengthen normal muscle...
Faradic type currents are always surged for treatment purpose. It produce a tetanic-like contraction and relaxtion of the ...
Physiological effects of Faradic-type Currents. 1.Stimulation of sensory nerves 2. Stimulation of Motor Nerves 3. Effects ...
Techniques applied: 1. Stimulate partially innervated muscle 2. Strengthening of the weak muscle 3. Faradism under pressur...
INTERUPTED GALVANIC CURRENT 9
If a continuous unidirectional (direct) current is interrupted, it gives a series of pulse or phages of unidirectional cur...
Different shapes of IDC / IG 11
12 Physiological effects of IDC • Stimulation of denervated muscle • Stimulation of sensory nerves • Stimulation of motor ...
13 Method of StimulationTreatment Electrodes: There are two type of electrodes, 1. Pad electrode, 2. Pen electrode Placeme...
14
15 Pad and pen electrodes
16 Application of LF stimulation By pen probe over the flexor surface of the forearm.
1. LFS with IG and SF can be applied at all major peripheral nerve injuries. 2. The aim is to preserve all the physiologic...
THANKYOU Name: Arghya Nandi Phone: 7003287253 Email: Arghya.an1995@gmail.com
