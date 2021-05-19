Chcnav moblie mapping solution2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jax Fu Product Specialist 19 May CHC, Shanghai, 2021 CHCNAV Mobile Mapping Solution Introduction PRODUCT OVERVIEW
2020 ACHIEVEMENT THE TEAM. THE ALPHA FAMILY
2016 MS900 2017 2018 2019-3 2020-6 AS100 MS-120 Alpha3D AS900/1300HL AS-300HL AS300HL 2018-10 AS900H BB4 2019-5 CHCNAV rea...
2020 PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO POWERFULL MOBILE REALITY CAPTURE ECOSYSTEM ALPHA3D NEW ALPHAUNI 300 NEW BB4 UAV NEW ALPHA3D DUAL N...
THE ALPHAUNI LiDAR SERIES MEDIUM AND HIGH-RANGE MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS ALPHAUNI 300 — Flexible and accurate MR LiDAR solutio...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300 OVERVIEW UNIVERSAL LIDAR PLATFORM Quick-release clamp Vehicle independent solution Laser Scanner Riegl mi...
CHC ALPHAUNI 900/1300 OVERVIEW HIGH-END MULTI-PLATFORM LIDAR SOLUTIONS Quick-release clamp Vehicle independent solution Op...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100 ...
CHC ALPHAUNI 900 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100 ...
CHC ALPHAUNI 1300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW POSITION AND ATTITUDE ACCURACY FROM NOVATEL OEM7720 Signal Tracking GPS L1 C/A, L1C, L2...
Same for all Alpha product family  data rate 600 Hz  higher accuracy, better performance  lower costs, better delivery ...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW DATA QUALITY
IMAGING PERFORMANCE CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW Optional CHC AS-C420 or AS-C240  fully calibrated  quick-release ...
IMAGING PERFORMANCE CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW CHC AS-C420 camera  42.4 MP CMOS sensor  7952 x 5304 pixels resol...
REMOTE CONTROL CHC RC-8  CoCapture UAV edition field SW onboard  build-in unique 433 MHz UHF with up to 8 km remote conn...
Waterproof & dust test  we passed IP64 protection level certification Temperature experiment  operating temperature -10°...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW CONNECTIVITY 2nd Antenna Odometer (DMI) Additional camera sensor For AlphaUni 300  2x ...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS Why “AlphaUni”?  the “UNI” for our lidars means Universal  syste...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS Why “AplhaUni”?  the “UNI” for our lidars means Universal  syste...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 INSTALLATION AIRBORNE SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  best for CHCNAV BB4 UAV platform  s...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 INSTALLATION AIRBORNE SETUP – EFFICIENCY COMPARISON OF DIFFERENT UAV PLATFORM BB4 typical flight...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION SIMPLE VEHICLE SETUP Simple car kit  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation ...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION ADVANCED VEHICLE SETUP WITH CAMERA LB5+ car kit  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same i...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION ADVANCED VEHICLE SETUP WITH CAMERA LB5+ car kit  LB5+ onboard  6 sensors  90% of full...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BOAT SETUP USV and boat installation for water applications  available for AlphaUni 300...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BACKPACK SETUP CHC intelligent backpack frame  just outdoor technology, based on GNSS &...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BACKPACK SETUP CHC intelligent backpack frame  ergonomic design, more comfortable to us...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE Battery for car kit, airborne, rail or water installations  extern...
CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Accessories cases  one container to fit all needed accessories for vehi...
NEW BB4 UAV HIGH-END MULTIROTOR UAV 34 HIGH PAYLOAD PROFESSIONAL UAV LIDAR PLATFORM - FROM M3D DEPARTMENT
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW HIGH-END MULTIROTOR UAV Dual DJI A3 flight controllers 2x IMUs and 2x GNSS units 4x Li-Po batteries 88000...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE 37 Modern platform  water, dust and quake proof transport container  dimensions of ...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE 38 Flight performance  5000 m max. flight altitude  14 m/sec max. speed  5 m/sec m...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW FLYING PERFORMANCE 39 Payload  10.9 kg empty weight  7.1 kg max. payload  28 kg max. takeoff weight Ty...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW FLYING PERFORMANCE 40 Typical flight time with CHC LiDARS  50 min with AlphaUni 300  44 min with AlphaU...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 41 DJI Lightbridge2 remote controller  together with iPad mini 5gen in BB4 pa...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 42 DJI Lightbridge2 remote controller  operating frequency  5.725 GHz to 5.8...
CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 43 DJI GS PRO field operation SW  automatically generates efficient flight pa...
OUR 2021 RELEASES A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN DEMOCRATIZING OF MOBILE MAPPING TECHNOLOGY
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW MARKET MESSAGE Best cost-performance UAV LiDAR in class  High point density with advanced accur...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW ALL-IN-ONE LIDAR PLATFORM One button control Simple LiDAR operation USB Type-C port Fast data tr...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy  10 cm Hz ...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW SCANNER PERFORMANCE Livox Avia laser scanner from a DJI-backed company  level 1 laser class (in...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW POSITION AND ATTITUDE ACCURACY FROM UNICORE UB4B0M Signal tracking GPS L1 C/A, L1C, L2C, L2P GLO...
Honeywell for all Alpha product family  data rate 600 Hz  0.01°roll, pitch  0.04°heading  after repeated tests, high-p...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW CAMERA PERFORMANCE An internal camera  built-in calibrated Sony A5100  24.3 MP, 11 fps  6000 ...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW WEIGHT EVOLUTION 53 2.5 kg 1.0 kg with scanner and camera 3.2 kg 2.1 kg
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW DESIGN AND OPERATION 54 142mm 77mm 118mm 20mm Light-weight and compact  1 kg total weight with ...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 INSTALLATION DJI M300 SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  built-in Skyport interface for direct connect...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 INSTALLATION MOST FLEXIBLE AIRBORNE SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  built-in Skyport interface for ...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OPERATION ONE-KEY CONTROL 57 Easy operation  LEDs and the speaker indicate the AlphaAir 450 status and t...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 MEMORY EASY DATA MANAGEMENT Data copy can be done without powered on unit  256 GB memory supports 10 fli...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Industrial protective case  ergonomic design, include all accessories for UAV se...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION 62 Self-developed POS SW  much less investment to have a complete solution...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION 63 CoPre V2.0  better design  MTA solving  better point cloud colorizati...
CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION CoPre V2.0  with advanced calibration and point cloud optimization technol...
V200 MULTI ROTOR UAV
SPECIFICATIONS Drone Diagonal Wheelbase 653mm Weight 3.06kg Max. Takeoff Weight 5.16kg Max Flight Time 75min (no payload)；...
68 Area 0.5km² Cadastral Survey Height difference Plane 0.045m Introduction Accuracy ＜50m 0.057m Altitude
Block Project Overview Height Difference：150m Length of Block：17km Accuracy Requirements：1:1000 Project difficulties  Tra...
70 Achievements DOM DSM
71 Accuracy Plane mean square error：4cm Elevation mean square error：9cm
Mine Survey
Mine Survey 2km² Area 1:1000 Scale 0.143m Plane Accuracy 0.076m Altitude Accuracy Calculation Of Mine Reserves
Smart Mine 2km² Area 1:1000 Scale 0.143m Plane Accuracy 0.076m Altitude Accuracy NO GCP FOR 3D MODEL
Smart City Urban planning and design based on the real scene 3D model
KEY POINTS MARKETS AND RELEASE TIMELINE
CHC M3D UAV LiDARS RELATIVE POSITIONING FEATURE COMPARISON AlphaAir 450 AlphaUni 300 AlphaUni 900 AlphaUni 1300 Car, SUV, ...
APPLICATIONS GENERAL OVERVIEW Energy Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Forestry Asset Collection 79
Headquarter 599 Gaojing Road Building D 201702 Shanghai China +86 21 5426 0273 sales@chcnav.com | ww.chcnav.com Our subsid...
  1. 1. Jax Fu Product Specialist 19 May CHC, Shanghai, 2021 CHCNAV Mobile Mapping Solution Introduction PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  2. 2. 2020 ACHIEVEMENT THE TEAM. THE ALPHA FAMILY
  3. 3. 2016 MS900 2017 2018 2019-3 2020-6 AS100 MS-120 Alpha3D AS900/1300HL AS-300HL AS300HL 2018-10 AS900H BB4 2019-5 CHCNAV reach over 100 sold units per year. Lead the industry CHC establish M3D R&D center in Wuhan With Alpha3D CHC started international activity AlphaUni series Alpha3D Dual 2020-10 AlphaUni became one of most flexible and accurate solutions in the market New solutions to democratize the market. Doubled sales VS 2019 HISTORY OF INNOVATIONS CHCNAV MOBILE MAPPING DIVISION
  4. 4. 2020 PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO POWERFULL MOBILE REALITY CAPTURE ECOSYSTEM ALPHA3D NEW ALPHAUNI 300 NEW BB4 UAV NEW ALPHA3D DUAL NEW ALPHAUNI 900 NEW ALPHAUNI 1300 NEW COPRE 2.0 NEW COPROCESS 2.0 4
  5. 5. THE ALPHAUNI LiDAR SERIES MEDIUM AND HIGH-RANGE MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS ALPHAUNI 300 — Flexible and accurate MR LiDAR solution with mini VUX UAV family scanners onboard ALPHAUNI 900 — The most universal installation & accurate high-end LiDAR solution ALPHAUNI 1300 — Long-range, precise airborne LiDAR system 5
  6. 6. CHC ALPHAUNI 300 OVERVIEW UNIVERSAL LIDAR PLATFORM Quick-release clamp Vehicle independent solution Laser Scanner Riegl mini VUX-1 UAV Option mini VUX-2 UAV Optional cameras Additional calibrated CHC AS-C420 or AS-C240 Data Storage 240 Gb data storage Global GNSS/GPS Triple band, all constellations, L-band IP64 protected cover One power cable connection Integrated IMU 600Hz update rate Remote control 8 km range UHF 6
  7. 7. CHC ALPHAUNI 900/1300 OVERVIEW HIGH-END MULTI-PLATFORM LIDAR SOLUTIONS Quick-release clamp Vehicle independent solution Optional cameras Additional calibrated CHC AS-C420 or AS-C240 Data Storage 240 Gb data storage Global GNSS/GPS Triple band, all constellations, L-band IP64 protected cover One power cable connection Integrated IMU 600Hz update rate Remote control 8 km range UHF Communication ports External devices connectivity Laser Scanner Riegl VUX-1 UAV (A900) Riegl VUX-1 LR (A1300) 7
  8. 8. CHC ALPHAUNI 300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100 m  Riegl mini VUX-x UAV scanners onboard  scanning range up to 330 m  600 Hz data rate IMU  GPS, GLO, GAL, BDS, SBAS, QZSS, L-band  240 Gb data storage for UAV models  additional CHC cameras installation  IP64 protection level  -10°C to +40°C operating temperature  2.1 kg total weight  vehicle independent platform  wireless data acquisition control up to 8 km 8
  9. 9. CHC ALPHAUNI 900 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100 m  Riegl VUX-1 UAV scanner onboard  scanning range up to 1050 m  600 Hz data rate IMU  GPS, GLO, GAL, BDS, SBAS, QZSS, L-band  240 Gb data storage for UAV models  additional CHC cameras installation  IP64 protection level  -10°C to +40°C operating temperature  4.5 kg total weight  vehicle independent platform  wireless data acquisition control up to 8 km  external devices connectivity 9
  10. 10. CHC ALPHAUNI 1300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy 5 cm @ 100 m  Riegl VUX-1 LR scanner onboard  scanning range up to 1540 m  600 Hz data rate IMU  GPS, GLO, GAL, BDS, SBAS, QZSS, L-band  240 Gb data storage for UAV models  additional CHC cameras installation  IP64 protection level  -10°C to +40°C operating temperature  4.5 kg total weight  wireless data acquisition control up to 8 km  external devices connectivity 10
  11. 11. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW POSITION AND ATTITUDE ACCURACY FROM NOVATEL OEM7720 Signal Tracking GPS L1 C/A, L1C, L2C, L2P, L5 GLONASS L1, L2, L3, L5 BeiDou B1l, B1C, B2a, B2l, B3l Galileo E1, E5 AltBOC, E5a, E5b, E6 IRNSS L5 SBAS L1, L5 QZSS L1 C/A, L1C, L2C, L5, LEX L-Band up to 5 channels Performance Accuracy (RMS) Single Point L1 1.5 m Single Point L1/L2 1.2 m SBAS 60 cm DGPS (code) 40 cm TerraStar-C PRO 2.5 cm TerraStar-L 40 cm RTK 1 cm + 1 ppm Same for all Alpha product family 11
  12. 12. Same for all Alpha product family  data rate 600 Hz  higher accuracy, better performance  lower costs, better delivery period CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW ONE OF THE MOST ACCURATE IMU IN THE MARKET 12
  13. 13. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW DATA QUALITY
  14. 14. IMAGING PERFORMANCE CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW Optional CHC AS-C420 or AS-C240  fully calibrated  quick-release clamp for fast and secure installation  covered in protected housing  same sensors for all AlphaUni units  based on Sony A7 RII & Sony 6000 sensors  Additional optional installation of thermal or multispectral cameras possible on request and need factory calibration before delivery 14
  15. 15. IMAGING PERFORMANCE CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW CHC AS-C420 camera  42.4 MP CMOS sensor  7952 x 5304 pixels resolution  5 fps frame rate  Sony/ZEISS 55 mm lens  preferred sensor for high resolution imagery CHC AS-C240 camera  24.3 MP CMOS sensor  6000 x 4000 pixels resolution  11 fps frame rate  Sony 28 mm lens  preferred choice for entry level UAV capture projects 15
  16. 16. REMOTE CONTROL CHC RC-8  CoCapture UAV edition field SW onboard  build-in unique 433 MHz UHF with up to 8 km remote connection range to AlphaUni  5” color touchscreen display, 800 x 480 resolution  0.33 kg weight  5000 mAh battery, 7 h working time  353.5 x 85 x 23.5 mm size with UHF antenna CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW 16
  17. 17. Waterproof & dust test  we passed IP64 protection level certification Temperature experiment  operating temperature -10°C to +40°C This values are same for all AlphaUni units CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW PROTECTION 17
  18. 18. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW CONNECTIVITY 2nd Antenna Odometer (DMI) Additional camera sensor For AlphaUni 300  2x GNSS antenna ports (support GAMS)  1x camera synchronization port  1x RS232 data port (NMEA support for 3rd devices connection) For AlphaUni 900/1300  2x GNSS antenna ports (support GAMS)  1x camera synchronization port  1x DMI connection port  1x RS232 data port (NMEA support for 3rd devices connection) DMI port 18
  19. 19. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS Why “AlphaUni”?  the “UNI” for our lidars means Universal  systems are complete vehicle independent and can support airborne, car, train, boat and backpack installation BACKPACK AIRBORNE VEHICLE 19
  20. 20. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW MULTIPLATFORM LIDARS Why “AplhaUni”?  the “UNI” for our lidars means Universal  systems are complete vehicle independent and can support airborne, car, train, boat and backpack installation 20
  21. 21. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 INSTALLATION AIRBORNE SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  best for CHCNAV BB4 UAV platform  support installation on any 3rd party UAV that can carry their weight: multi-rotor and fixed wing VTOL UAS, helicopters  airborne quick release with shock-absorbing kit in package (could request local customization for 3rd party platforms)  request power from UAV (airborne platform)  request RC-8 controller for operation 21
  22. 22. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 INSTALLATION AIRBORNE SETUP – EFFICIENCY COMPARISON OF DIFFERENT UAV PLATFORM BB4 typical flight time  50 min with AlphaUni 300  44 min with AlphaUni 900/1300 DJI Matrice600 PRO typical flight time  24 min with AlphaUni 300  18 min with AlphaUni 900/1300 22
  23. 23. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION SIMPLE VEHICLE SETUP Simple car kit  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation  AlphaUni 1300 doesn’t have this setup as VUX-1 LR can be damaged due to strong reflection from objects around (mirrors & marble on facades)  request RC-8 controller for operation  same telescopic extension as on Alpha3D  16.6 kg total weight  can carry up to 137 kg  89 cm extension  “orange” external battery in protected case, same as on Alpha3D  request external AT312 GNSS antenna on top  no camera, just point cloud 23
  24. 24. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION SIMPLE VEHICLE SETUP Simple car kit  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation  AlphaUni 1300 doesn’t have this setup as VUX-1 LR can be damaged due to strong reflection from objects around (mirrors & marble on facades)  request RC-8 controller for operation  same telescopic extension as on Alpha3D  16.6 kg total weight  can carry up to 137 kg  89 cm extension  “orange” external battery in protected case, same as on Alpha3D  request external AT312 GNSS antenna on top  no camera, just point cloud  for AlphaUni 900 DMI installation available 24
  25. 25. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION ADVANCED VEHICLE SETUP WITH CAMERA LB5+ car kit  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation  AlphaUni 300 will need additional metal frame (in package)  AlphaUni 1300 doesn’t have this setup as VUX-1 LR can be damaged due to strong reflection from objects around (mirrors & marble on facades)  use CoCapture field SW from internal PC, same workflow as on Alpha3D  BYOD, device free  Any browser-based operation  Wi-Fi connection  same telescopic extension as on Alpha3D  “orange” external battery in protected case, same as on Alpha3D 25
  26. 26. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION ADVANCED VEHICLE SETUP WITH CAMERA LB5+ car kit  LB5+ onboard  6 sensors  90% of full sphere  30 MP (5 MP x 6 sensors), 30 FPS  2048 x 2448, 3.45 µm pixel size  HDR  advanced setup delivered in protective transport container, similar to Alpha3D  DMI installation available  2 TB SSD removable drive  2nd GNSS antenna ports (support GAMS) 26
  27. 27. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BOAT SETUP USV and boat installation for water applications  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation  AlphaUni 1300 doesn’t have this setup as VUX-1 LR can be damaged due to strong reflection from objects around (mirrors & marble on facades)  supports all kind of boats and CHC Apache6 USV in combination with echosounders, various installation platform available 27
  28. 28. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BACKPACK SETUP CHC intelligent backpack frame  just outdoor technology, based on GNSS & IMU trajectory, no SLAM  available for AlphaUni 300&900, same installation  AlphaUni 1300 doesn’t have this setup as VUX-1 LR can be damaged due to strong reflection from objects around (mirrors & marble on facades)  no camera, just point cloud 28
  29. 29. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900 INSTALLATION BACKPACK SETUP CHC intelligent backpack frame  ergonomic design, more comfortable to use  rugged back-board, quick installation & disassemble  light-weight design, only 5 kg  no external visible cables  use 2x DJI TB47S batteries, hot swappable  5 h operation time for AlphaUni 300  2.5 h operation time for AlphaUni 900  request RC-8 controller for operation  request external AT312 GNSS antenna on top 29
  30. 30. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE Battery for car kit, airborne, rail or water installations  external battery in protected case  up to 8 hrs operating time (3 cells)  IP66 protection  support direct vehicle power source  delivery without cells 30
  31. 31. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Industrial protective case  ergonomic design, all accessories for UAV setup came together in one container  robust and IP protected containers  compact and light-weight  can carry as check-in baggage on normal flight, no extra weight costs 31
  32. 32. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Industrial protective case  ergonomic design, all accessories for UAV setup came together in one container  robust and IP protected containers  compact and light-weight  can carry as check-in baggage on normal flight, no extra weight costs 32
  33. 33. CHC ALPHAUNI 300/900/1300 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Accessories cases  one container to fit all needed accessories for vehicle setup  car roof rack telescopic extension  AT312 GNSS antenna  quick release frame for car setup  all needed cables  LB5+ vehicle kit setup delivered in separate protective container  all containers can carry as check-in baggage on normal flight, no extra weight costs 33
  34. 34. NEW BB4 UAV HIGH-END MULTIROTOR UAV 34 HIGH PAYLOAD PROFESSIONAL UAV LIDAR PLATFORM - FROM M3D DEPARTMENT
  35. 35. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW HIGH-END MULTIROTOR UAV Dual DJI A3 flight controllers 2x IMUs and 2x GNSS units 4x Li-Po batteries 88000 mAh totally for long operation time 4x LED Visual navigation 4x industrial propellers 2x CW and 2x CCW Carbon fiber cover Efficient aerodynamic and protection CHC advanced navigation solution High-end GNSS and IMU Pre-installed arms and GNSS antennas Easy transportation 36 Quick release With shock-absorbing kit DJI Lightbridge 2 Long range remote control
  36. 36. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE 37 Modern platform  water, dust and quake proof transport container  dimensions of unit in container  94.0 x 64.0 x 50.0 cm  37.0“ x 25.2“ x 19.7“  dimensions of mission ready unit  110.0 x 110.0 x 44.0 cm  43.3“ x 43.3“ x 17.32"
  37. 37. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE 38 Flight performance  5000 m max. flight altitude  14 m/sec max. speed  5 m/sec max. ascent speed  3 m/sec max. descent speed  level 6 max. wind resistance (13.9 m/sec)  automated takeoff and landing program  -10°C to +40°C operating temperature
  38. 38. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW FLYING PERFORMANCE 39 Payload  10.9 kg empty weight  7.1 kg max. payload  28 kg max. takeoff weight Typical flight time  55 min with 1 kg payload  40 min with 5 kg payload
  39. 39. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW FLYING PERFORMANCE 40 Typical flight time with CHC LiDARS  50 min with AlphaUni 300  44 min with AlphaUni 900/1300  possible to install other sensors like 3rd party LiDARS, oblique camera system or multi-spectral cameras, but request factory customization and calibration Flight time depends on operation mode, weather conditions, altitude
  40. 40. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 41 DJI Lightbridge2 remote controller  together with iPad mini 5gen in BB4 package  intelligent, dynamic transmission  operation range up to 5 km, wirelessly transmits HD video  responsive navigation, real-time video from BB4 heading camera  supports up to one Master and three Slave devices at the same time 5 km range
  41. 41. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 42 DJI Lightbridge2 remote controller  operating frequency  5.725 GHz to 5.825 GHz  2.400 GHz to 2.483 GHz  810 g weight  -10°C to +40°C operating temperature  HDMI, SDI, USB output ports  7.4 V, 6000 mAh built-in battery  5 h operation time
  42. 42. CHC BB4 OVERVIEW REMOTE CONTROL PERFORMANCE 43 DJI GS PRO field operation SW  automatically generates efficient flight paths  draw a custom polygonal flight zone on screen  set a waypoint flight path, define waypoint actions  up to 99 waypoints are available  each waypoint can have up to 15 consecutive actions  adjust mission parameters  overlap ratio  altitude  BB4 speed  course angle and margin  BB4 rotation direction (CW or CCW)  settings availeble at each waypoint  after BB4 finishes its flight mission it can be set to Return to Home, Hover, or Land
  43. 43. OUR 2021 RELEASES A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN DEMOCRATIZING OF MOBILE MAPPING TECHNOLOGY
  44. 44. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW MARKET MESSAGE Best cost-performance UAV LiDAR in class  High point density with advanced accuracy  Long range scanning combined with high resolution imaging  Can be mounted quickly on any UAV  Lightweight and robust AlphaAir 450 released to be a breakthrough in democratizing of M3D technology worldwide, so it means we focus not on just experts in UAV LiDAR survey but also on users who newer touch this technology before, because of high investments and complicated workflow, which is not a case of AA450 46
  45. 45. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW ALL-IN-ONE LIDAR PLATFORM One button control Simple LiDAR operation USB Type-C port Fast data transfer Integrated camera 24 MP Sony sensor Data Storage 256 Gb data storage DJI Skyport Direct installation on M300 Integrated IMU 600Hz update rate Laser Scanner Livox AVIA 47 Industrial GNSS Multi band, all constellations Robust design Compact and lightweight protected body
  46. 46. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW GENERAL PERFORMANCE High performance, expected from Alpha family  absolute accuracy  10 cm Hz @ 50 m  5 cm V @ 50 m  scanning range up to 450 m  600 Hz data rate IMU  GPS, GLO, GAL, BDS, SBAS  256 Gb data storage  integrated 24 MP camera  IP64 protection level  -20°C to +50°C operating temperature  1 kg total weight  complete CHC workflow 48
  47. 47. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW SCANNER PERFORMANCE Livox Avia laser scanner from a DJI-backed company  level 1 laser class (in accordance with IEC 60825-1:2014)  scanning range up to  450 m @ 80% reflectivity  190 m @ 10% reflectivity  minimum range from 1 m  70.4°(Horizontal) × 4.5°(Vertical) FOV  support up to 3 returns  scanning speed 720 000 pts/sec (triple return)  scanner linear accuracy  20 mm @ 20 m  30 mm @ 100 m  range noise 15 mm 49
  48. 48. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW POSITION AND ATTITUDE ACCURACY FROM UNICORE UB4B0M Signal tracking GPS L1 C/A, L1C, L2C, L2P GLONASS L1, L2 BeiDou B1l, B1C, B2a, B2l Galileo E1, E5a, E5b SBAS L1 Performance Accuracy (RMS) Single Point L1 3.0 m Single Point L1/L2 1.5 m SBAS 60 cm DGPS (code) 40 cm RTK 1 cm + 1 ppm Update rate 5 Hz 50  request one cable connection from external GNSS antenna to AlphaAir 450
  49. 49. Honeywell for all Alpha product family  data rate 600 Hz  0.01°roll, pitch  0.04°heading  after repeated tests, high-performance IMU is selected. With advanced calibration and point cloud optimization technology, the thickness (range noise) of point cloud is only 30% of that of similar products, effectively improving the precision of point cloud CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW ONE OF THE MOST ACCURATE IMU IN THE UAV MARKET 51
  50. 50. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW CAMERA PERFORMANCE An internal camera  built-in calibrated Sony A5100  24.3 MP, 11 fps  6000 × 4000 pixels resolution  the FOV width of the AA450 built-in camera is the same as the width of the Livox LiDAR  true color point clouds and georeferenced images 52
  51. 51. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW WEIGHT EVOLUTION 53 2.5 kg 1.0 kg with scanner and camera 3.2 kg 2.1 kg
  52. 52. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW DESIGN AND OPERATION 54 142mm 77mm 118mm 20mm Light-weight and compact  1 kg total weight with camera sensor  unit and accessories fit in small transport bag  easy to travel even outside country Operation  IP64 protection level  operating temperature -20°C to +50°C  storage temperature -20°C to +65°C  falling from high altitude has less damage
  53. 53. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 INSTALLATION DJI M300 SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  built-in Skyport interface for direct connection to DJI M300  no additional cables, DJI M300 Smart Controller Enterprise can control AlphaAir 450 status  DJI M300 will fly 30 min and can cover 2 km2 per mission 55
  54. 54. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 INSTALLATION MOST FLEXIBLE AIRBORNE SETUP Quick installation on any UAV  built-in Skyport interface for direct connection to DJI M300  our CHCNAV BB4 and latest P330 VTOL and P530 multirotor UAVs with shock-absorbing mounting platform  support installation on any 3rd party UAV that can carry their weight (1 kg): multi-rotor and fixed wing VTOL UAS, helicopters the dedicated mounting to attach 56 DJI M300 30 min CHCNAV BB4 55 min CHCNAV P330 2 h CHCNAV P530 50 min
  55. 55. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OPERATION ONE-KEY CONTROL 57 Easy operation  LEDs and the speaker indicate the AlphaAir 450 status and there is 1 single button to operate  no parameter settings are required  DJI M300 Smart Controller Enterprise can control AlphaAir 450 status  in near future CHC will release own field SW to get all telemetry information from AlphaAir 450 LiDAR
  56. 56. 58
  57. 57. 59
  58. 58. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 MEMORY EASY DATA MANAGEMENT Data copy can be done without powered on unit  256 GB memory supports 10 flight missions (optional upgrade to 1 TB)  TYPE-C Interface with 160 MB/s highspeed data copy 60
  59. 59. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 OVERVIEW TRANSPORTATION Industrial protective case  ergonomic design, include all accessories for UAV setup came together in one container  robust and IP protected container, compact and light-weight  can carry as check-in baggage on normal flight, no extra weight costs  soon compact protected soft bag will be ready 61
  60. 60. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION 62 Self-developed POS SW  much less investment to have a complete solution, compare to other products in a market, as no need to pay 2-4K USD each year or buy expensive permanent license from the beginning  CHC CoPre V2.0 support trajectory processing for AA450  same as before processing of point cloud and images in CoPre V2.0, but with more intelligent workflow
  61. 61. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION 63 CoPre V2.0  better design  MTA solving  better point cloud colorization (directly in CoPre)  support GCP  much powerful engine to view massive point cloud  own advanced calibration and point cloud optimization technology
  62. 62. CHC ALPHAAIR 450 WORKFLOW COMPLETE SW SOLUTION CoPre V2.0  with advanced calibration and point cloud optimization technology, the thickness (range noise) of point cloud is only 30% of that of similar products 64
  63. 63. 65
  64. 64. V200 MULTI ROTOR UAV
  65. 65. SPECIFICATIONS Drone Diagonal Wheelbase 653mm Weight 3.06kg Max. Takeoff Weight 5.16kg Max Flight Time 75min (no payload)；65min (0.35kg payload) GNSS BDS、GPS、GLONASS、GALILEO Radio Link 17km Max Ascent Speed 6m/s Max Descent Speed (vertical) 6m/s Max Speed 20m/s Service Ceiling Above Sea Level 7000m Max Wind Resistance 15m/s Temperature -20℃-55℃ Max Transmitting Distance 17km Auto-Landing accuracy ＜10cm Software Flight planning & mission control software CHCNAV control software Post-processing CGO Payload HC15（Full frame aerial camera） 42MP Multispectral Sensor RedEdge-MX DG3（APS-C Oblique camera） 120MP DG4pros（Full frame Oblique camera） 210MP
  66. 66. 68 Area 0.5km² Cadastral Survey Height difference Plane 0.045m Introduction Accuracy ＜50m 0.057m Altitude
  67. 67. Block Project Overview Height Difference：150m Length of Block：17km Accuracy Requirements：1:1000 Project difficulties  Traditional operation efficiency is low  It is difficult to set up image control points Traffic Survey And Design
  68. 68. 70 Achievements DOM DSM
  69. 69. 71 Accuracy Plane mean square error：4cm Elevation mean square error：9cm
  70. 70. Mine Survey
  71. 71. Mine Survey
  72. 72. Mine Survey 2km² Area 1:1000 Scale 0.143m Plane Accuracy 0.076m Altitude Accuracy Calculation Of Mine Reserves
  73. 73. Smart Mine 2km² Area 1:1000 Scale 0.143m Plane Accuracy 0.076m Altitude Accuracy NO GCP FOR 3D MODEL
  74. 74. Smart City Urban planning and design based on the real scene 3D model
  75. 75. KEY POINTS MARKETS AND RELEASE TIMELINE
  76. 76. CHC M3D UAV LiDARS RELATIVE POSITIONING FEATURE COMPARISON AlphaAir 450 AlphaUni 300 AlphaUni 900 AlphaUni 1300 Car, SUV, wagon Buggy, motorbike, moped Train, railway trolley Boat UAV Helicopter Backpack no no no no yes no no yes yes yes yes yes no yes yes yes yes yes yes yes* yes no* no* no* no* yes yes no* Absolute accuracy < 10 cm < 5 cm < 5 cm < 5 cm Scanning range 450 m 330 m 1050 m 1540 m Minimum range 1 m 3 m 3 m 5 m Scanning speed 720 000 pts/sec 100 000 pts/sec 200 000 pts/sec 300 000 pts/sec 500 000 pts/sec 750 000 pts/sec Level of detail good tolerable good very good Imaging 24 MP 42 MP AS-C420 and other 42 MP AS-C420 and other 42 MP AS-C420 and other Points density, 100 AGL 200 pts/m2 40/80/120 pts/m2 120 pts/m2 190 pts/m2 Weight 1 kg 2.5 kg 4.5 kg 4.5 kg Approx. price level $ $$$ $$$$ $$$$ 78
  77. 77. APPLICATIONS GENERAL OVERVIEW Energy Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Forestry Asset Collection 79
  78. 78. Headquarter 599 Gaojing Road Building D 201702 Shanghai China +86 21 5426 0273 sales@chcnav.com | ww.chcnav.com Our subsidiaries and offices APAC CHC Navigation Limited | Hong-Kong CHC Navigation PTE LTD | Singapore CHC Navigation PVT LTD | India EMEA CHC Navigation Kft. | Hungary CHC Representative Office | Kazakhstan HUACE Navigation (Africa) Ltd | Kenya STAY IN TOUCH WITH US NCSA CHC Navigation LLC | USA CHC Navigation Holding Company LTD. | USA AMW Machine Control, INC. | USA CHC Navigation SpA | Chile

