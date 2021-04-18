Successfully reported this slideshow.
Good Mor
Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem Q3 W2
Review (Identifying the base, percentage and rate in a problem) Complete the table BASE RATE PERCENTAG E 1.) 24 25% 2.) 15...
Good Mor Steps in solving word problems. What is asked? What are given? What operation to be used? What is the number sent...
What is asked? No. of faceshields he sold What are given? 50 % 300pcs. of faceshields
Good Mor What operation to be used? What is the number sentence? Solve Plan 300 x 50 %= 150 Multiplication 300 x 50%=N BAS...
Step 1: 300 x 50% Rate Arranged the numbers vertically. Step 2 300 x 0.50 Move the decimal point of 50% twice from right t...
Step 3 300 Base x 0.50 Rate 000 1500 15000 Percentage BASE X RATE= PERCENTAGE
A.Find the following 1) 30% of 90 = 2) 25% of 60 = 3) 80% of 80 = 4) 12% of 200= 5) 75% of 300=
NO. BASE RATE PERCENTAGE 1 90 30% 2 60 25% 3 80 80% 4 200 12% 5 300 75% 90 x .30= 27 60 x .25 = 15 80 x .80 = 64
Keep Trying! Directions: Solve the following problems. 1) Teacher Lea called for the HRPTA Meeting. Only 95 % of 40 parent...
Answer Directions: Solve the following problems. 1) 95 % of 40 = 40 x .95 =38 parents attend the meeting. 2 ) 50 x 20% = 5...
ASSESSMENT A.Find the following 1) 9 % of 160 2) 24 % of 64 3) 30 % of 280 4) 55% of 500 5) 97 % of 5 800 Fill in the blan...
ASSESSMENT A.Find the following 1) 9 % of 160=14.40 2) 24 % of 64 =15.36 3) 30 % of 280= 84 4) 55% of 500= 275 5) 97 % of ...
In finding the percentage of a given number follow these steps 1. Find the rate in the given problem. 2. Arrange the numbe...
Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139
Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139
Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139
Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139
Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139

This powerpoint was created for instructional purposes especially in this new normal way of teaching & learning.

Lesson 4 Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem m5 ns iiib-139

  1. 1. Good Mor
  2. 2. Finding the Percentage in a Given Problem Q3 W2
  3. 3. Review (Identifying the base, percentage and rate in a problem) Complete the table BASE RATE PERCENTAG E 1.) 24 25% 2.) 15 20% 3.) 60 50% 4.) 100 15% 5.) 80 10% 6 3 30 15 8
  4. 4. Good Mor Steps in solving word problems. What is asked? What are given? What operation to be used? What is the number sentence? Solve Understand Plan Show your solution Check and look back State the complete answer
  5. 5. What is asked? No. of faceshields he sold What are given? 50 % 300pcs. of faceshields
  6. 6. Good Mor What operation to be used? What is the number sentence? Solve Plan 300 x 50 %= 150 Multiplication 300 x 50%=N BASE X RATE= PERCENTAGE
  7. 7. Step 1: 300 x 50% Rate Arranged the numbers vertically. Step 2 300 x 0.50 Move the decimal point of 50% twice from right to left.
  8. 8. Step 3 300 Base x 0.50 Rate 000 1500 15000 Percentage BASE X RATE= PERCENTAGE
  9. 9. A.Find the following 1) 30% of 90 = 2) 25% of 60 = 3) 80% of 80 = 4) 12% of 200= 5) 75% of 300=
  10. 10. NO. BASE RATE PERCENTAGE 1 90 30% 2 60 25% 3 80 80% 4 200 12% 5 300 75% 90 x .30= 27 60 x .25 = 15 80 x .80 = 64
  11. 11. Keep Trying! Directions: Solve the following problems. 1) Teacher Lea called for the HRPTA Meeting. Only 95 % of 40 parents in her class were present. How many parents of Teacher Lea attended the meeting? 2) Mang Luis harvested 50 kilograms of tomatoes in his farm. If 20% of it were given to his neighbors, how many kilograms of tomatoes were left to him? 3) There are 40 marbles in the box. If 20% are red marbles and the rest are blue marbles, how many red marbles are there? How many blue marbles are there? 4) Rica answered 60 items of examination correctly. If the examination is 75 items , what percent of the examination items did Rica answer correctly?
  12. 12. Answer Directions: Solve the following problems. 1) 95 % of 40 = 40 x .95 =38 parents attend the meeting. 2 ) 50 x 20% = 50 x .20 =10 tomatoes given to neighbor 50-10= 40 tomatoes left on him 3) 40 x 20% = 40 x.20 = 8 are red marbles and 40-8 = 32 are blue marbles 4) 60 items / 75 items =80% Rica answer correctly.
  13. 13. ASSESSMENT A.Find the following 1) 9 % of 160 2) 24 % of 64 3) 30 % of 280 4) 55% of 500 5) 97 % of 5 800 Fill in the blank. 1.) _____is 40 % of 710 2.) 75 % of 880 is____ 3.) is 85 % of 900
  14. 14. ASSESSMENT A.Find the following 1) 9 % of 160=14.40 2) 24 % of 64 =15.36 3) 30 % of 280= 84 4) 55% of 500= 275 5) 97 % of 5 800=5625 Fill in the blank. 1.) _____is 40 % of 710 =284 2.) 75 % of 880 is = 660 3.) is 85 % of 900= 720
  15. 15. In finding the percentage of a given number follow these steps 1. Find the rate in the given problem. 2. Arrange the numbers in vertically. 3. Move the decimal point of the given rate twice from right to left. 4. Multiply the numbers following the steps in multiplication. 5. Count the number at the right of the decimal point Keep in Mind

×