Thank You
  1. 1. Load Cell 1 Working of Load Cells Air Inlet Air Outlet Load Cell 2 Load Cell 1 is used for calculation of Lift force. Load Cell 2 is used for calculation of Drag force
  2. 2. Gadgets used: 1. Anemometer : Device used for measuring wind speed 2. Fog machine Use: To observe the air flow patterns around object Note: You can make DIY fog machine. Using : Dryer, cotton, glycerol
  3. 3. 3. Fan with a controller 4. 3D Printed objects Use: To change the speed of the wind For example: Car, Aeroplane, Airfoil
  4. 4. Formula: CL = FL ½ * ρ * V2 * A Where FL = Lift force shown by load cell 1 ρ = Density of the fluid in which object is placed V = Velocity of the fluid A = Projected area of object taken from top Calculations of Lift coefficient
  5. 5. Formula: CD = FD ½ * ρ * V2 * A Where FD = Drag force shown by load cell 2 ρ = Density of the fluid in which object is placed V = Velocity of the fluid A = Projected area of object taken from front side. Calculations of Drag coefficient
  6. 6. Important points: 1. The size of the object placed inside the test section should be such that it does not disturb the flow over surrounding walls of the test section. 2. The clamps should be rigidly fixed so that deflection occurs in the load cell only.
  7. 7. Comparison of Experimental values with Standard values To confirm the experimental result with the standard one. Step1- Use airfoil as an object. For e.g. NACA0012 Step4- Go to website http://www.airfoiltools.com/ and find the standard graphs. Step2- Calculated Cd and CL for it at different angle of attacks (AOA). Step3- Plot the graph between- Cd vs α (AOA) and CL vs α (AOA) Step5- Compare both experimental and standard values
  8. 8. Note: If experimental plot matches with these plots then it means readings are correct. Velocity of air = 10m/s Chord length = 4in or 0.1016m Range for Re = 50,000 –1,00,000
  9. 9. Thank You

