Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction: The wind tunnel is an aerodynamic device used to test and analyze the behavior, movement and flow of air aro...
Classification of Wind Tunnel:  According to the Velocity 1. Subsonic wind tunnel 2. Supersonic wind tunnel 3. Hypersonic...
Open Circuit Wind Tunnel • Air is drawn in from the laboratory environment, passes through the test section and is returne...
Closed Circuit Wind Tunnel • Air is conducted from the exit of the test section back to the fan by a series of turning van...
Subsonic Wind Tunnel • Low-speed wind tunnels are used for operations at very low Mach Number (up to M=0.4) with speeds in...
Supersonic Wind Tunnel • High speed wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (0.2<M<5) • Nozzle geometry determ...
Hypersonic Wind Tunnel • High speed wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (5<M<15) Fig.6 Hypersonic Wind Tun...
Transonic Wind Tunnel • Wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (0.3<M<1.3) Fig.7 Transonic Wind Tunnel Fig. 8...
Components of Wind Tunnel: 1. Settling Camber 2. Contraction Cone 3. Test Section 4. Diffuser 5. Drive Section Four main c...
CAD model of Wind Tunnel : Fig.10a CAD Model of Subsonic Wind Tunnel using FUSION 360
CAD model of Wind Tunnel : Fig.10b CAD Model of Subsonic Wind Tunnel using FUSION 360
Settling Chamber: The Settling Chamber is at the very front of the wind tunnel, and is made up of screens and honeycomb-sh...
Contraction Cone: The Contraction Cone forces a large volume of air through a small opening in order to increase the wind ...
Test Section: Test Section is the place where a model is mounted on sensors Fig.13 Test Section Description Values Materia...
Diffuser : The Diffuser is mounted at the end of the Test Section, and keeps the air running smoothly as it goes toward th...
Without Diffuser With Diffuser What is the role of Diffuser?
Drive Section: The Drive Section is at the very back of the wind tunnel and it is where the fan is housed. It will draw ai...
References: • https://flight.engr.ucdavis.edu/facilities/aeronautical-wind-tunnel/ • https://www.sciencebuddies.org/scienc...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
35 views
May. 23, 2021

Ppt1

SWT

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ppt1

  1. 1. Introduction: The wind tunnel is an aerodynamic device used to test and analyze the behavior, movement and flow of air around any engineering object to facilitate its design process more smoothly and more comprehensively.
  2. 2. Classification of Wind Tunnel:  According to the Velocity 1. Subsonic wind tunnel 2. Supersonic wind tunnel 3. Hypersonic wind tunnel 4. Transonic wind tunnel  According to the Shape 1. Open circuit wind tunnel 2. Closed circuit wind tunnel
  3. 3. Open Circuit Wind Tunnel • Air is drawn in from the laboratory environment, passes through the test section and is returned back to the lab through the tunnel exhaust. Fig1. Open circuit wind tunnel
  4. 4. Closed Circuit Wind Tunnel • Air is conducted from the exit of the test section back to the fan by a series of turning vanes. • Same air recirculated inside the wind tunnel. Fig.2 Closed Circuit wind Tunnel
  5. 5. Subsonic Wind Tunnel • Low-speed wind tunnels are used for operations at very low Mach Number (up to M=0.4) with speeds in the test section up to 480 km/h (~ 134 m/s ,M= 0.4) • Open Circuit and Closed circuit wind tunnels comes in its type Fig.3 Open circuit wind tunnel Fig.4 Closed circuit wind tunnel
  6. 6. Supersonic Wind Tunnel • High speed wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (0.2<M<5) • Nozzle geometry determines Mach number and Reynold number values • Needs a drying or a pre- heating facilities • A large power demand, so mostly designed for intermittent instead of continuous operation. Fig.5 Supersonic Wind Tunnel
  7. 7. Hypersonic Wind Tunnel • High speed wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (5<M<15) Fig.6 Hypersonic Wind Tunnel
  8. 8. Transonic Wind Tunnel • Wind tunnels are used for operations at Mach Number (0.3<M<1.3) Fig.7 Transonic Wind Tunnel Fig. 8 Transonic Wind Tunnel
  9. 9. Components of Wind Tunnel: 1. Settling Camber 2. Contraction Cone 3. Test Section 4. Diffuser 5. Drive Section Four main components of open circuit wind tunnel: Fig.9 Subsonic Wind Tunnel
  10. 10. CAD model of Wind Tunnel : Fig.10a CAD Model of Subsonic Wind Tunnel using FUSION 360
  11. 11. CAD model of Wind Tunnel : Fig.10b CAD Model of Subsonic Wind Tunnel using FUSION 360
  12. 12. Settling Chamber: The Settling Chamber is at the very front of the wind tunnel, and is made up of screens and honeycomb-shaped mesh, which straighten out the air and reduce turbulence Description Values Material MDF board Inlet area 42’’ * 42’’ Outlet area 42’’*42’’ Contraction ratio 1:1 Contraction angle 0 Length 6’’ Fig.11 Settling Chamber
  13. 13. Contraction Cone: The Contraction Cone forces a large volume of air through a small opening in order to increase the wind velocity in the tunnel Fig.12 Contraction Cone Description Values Input area of cross-section 42’’*42’’ Output area of cross-section 12’’*12’’ Contraction ratio 12.25 Length 42’’
  14. 14. Test Section: Test Section is the place where a model is mounted on sensors Fig.13 Test Section Description Values Material used MDF Board Length 24’’ Input area of cross-section 12’’*12’’ Output area of cross-section 12’’*12’’
  15. 15. Diffuser : The Diffuser is mounted at the end of the Test Section, and keeps the air running smoothly as it goes toward the back. It also increases in volume in order to slow the air down as it exits the tunnel. Fig.14 Diffuser Description Values Input area of cross-section 12’’*12’’ Output area of cross-section 22’’*22’’ Diffuser ratio 3.36 Diffuser length 63’’ Expansion angle 4.54 °
  16. 16. Without Diffuser With Diffuser What is the role of Diffuser?
  17. 17. Drive Section: The Drive Section is at the very back of the wind tunnel and it is where the fan is housed. It will draw air into the wind tunnel by blowing air out of it Fig.15 Drive Section FAN Description Values Input area of cross-section 22’’*22’’ Output area of cross-section 22’’*22’’ Length 6’’ Material Used MDF Board
  18. 18. References: • https://flight.engr.ucdavis.edu/facilities/aeronautical-wind-tunnel/ • https://www.sciencebuddies.org/science-fair-projects/references/how-to-build-a-wind- tunnel#testing/ • https://www.grc.nasa.gov/WWW/K-12/WindTunnel/wandering_windtunnel.html
  19. 19. Thank You

×