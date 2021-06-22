Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Divorce rates in South Africa
Common reason behind divorce • Lack of commitment and communication • Extramarital affairs/infidelity • Lack of intimacy t...
Statistics for the divorce rates 25326 25390 25284 23710 Starts 2016 2017 2018 2019
Repercussions of the divorce • Emotional problems and difficulties • Change in financial status • Loosing the friendship •...
How does divorce affect children • Children gets confused and try to find a place in the world where they belong • It affe...
Reference Getty images content license agreement LAST UPDATED: April 2021
Oer presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
27 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Oer presentation

PowerPoint presentation

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oer presentation

  1. 1. Divorce rates in South Africa
  2. 2. Common reason behind divorce • Lack of commitment and communication • Extramarital affairs/infidelity • Lack of intimacy that might be caused by distance • Emotional abuse, domestic violence, physical and substance abuse • Falling out of love and there's no partnership anymore
  3. 3. Statistics for the divorce rates 25326 25390 25284 23710 Starts 2016 2017 2018 2019
  4. 4. Repercussions of the divorce • Emotional problems and difficulties • Change in financial status • Loosing the friendship • Trying to find your place in the world • High level of stress might cause other illnesses • Depression
  5. 5. How does divorce affect children • Children gets confused and try to find a place in the world where they belong • It affects them emotionally and academically • Depression • Confusion • They feel trapped and feel the need to choose between their parents
  6. 6. Reference Getty images content license agreement LAST UPDATED: April 2021

×