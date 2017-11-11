LOGO Інформаційна компетентність в управлінській діяльності завідувача ДНЗ як запорука підвищення ефективності роботи дошк...
Використання інформаційно- комунікаційних технологій Закон України “Про освіту” (ст.41 п.4) Закон України “Про національ...
Закон України “Про дошкільну освіту” Базовий компонент дошкільної освіти (освітня лінія “Комп’ютерна грамота”); Комплек...
Інформаційно-комунікаційні технології (ІКТ) – засоби, які дозволяють користувачам створювати, одержувати доступ, зберігати...
Інформаційні системи в освітніх закладах використовуються Психологічна робота Навчальний процес Управлінська діяльність Ме...
Актуальність проблеми інформатизації управління навчальним закладом полягає в створенні, впровадженні та розвитку комп'юте...
Програмне забезпечення Додатки “Microsoft Office” (Word, Power Point, Excell, Outlook); Графічні редактори; Браузери; ...
Текстовий процесор  Ведення та оформлення ділової документації  Оформлення інформаційних матеріалів.  Робота з текстом ...
Редактор презентацій (MS Power Point)  Оформлення інформації;  Подача інформації рекламного та інформаційного характеру;...
Табличний процесор (MS Excel)  Опрацювання числових даних за формулами, які можуть містити арифметичні вирази, математичн...
Редактор публікацій (MS Publisher)  Створення та розповсюдження буклетів, візиток та інших матеріалів видавничого характе...
Архіватори  Стискання інформації для компактного зберігання.  Файли архівують та розархівовуються для редагування.
Браузери Доступ до мережі Інтернет Завантаження даних Перегляд веб-сторінок
Сайт ДНЗ “Ягідка”, групи в соцмережах Facebook та Viber http://yagidkarum.ucoz.ua/
Сторінка організації у соціальній мережі Facebook
Група в мобільному додатку Viber
Використання електронної пошти Листування з Відділом освіти, колегами; Віртуальні сховища для інформації; Формування та...
Інформаційна система управління освітою
Програма “Курс. Дошкілля”
Результати впровадження ІКТ в роботу дошкільного закладу:  Підвищення ефективності процесу виховання та навчання.  Актив...
LOGO Дмитренко Лілія Анатоліївна завідуюча ДНЗ “Ягідка” E-mail: olefir.lili4ka@gmail.com rum-dnz@meta.ua Тел. 0999099315
Інформаційна компетентність в управлінській діяльності завідувача ДНЗ як запорука підвищення ефективності роботи дошкільно...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Інформаційна компетентність в управлінській діяльності завідувача ДНЗ як запорука підвищення ефективності роботи дошкільного закладу

22 views

Published on

Дмитренко Лілія Анатоліївна, завідуюча ДНЗ "Ягідка", виступ на обласному науково-практичному семінарі "Компетентний керівник - ефективний дошкільний заклад", 10.11.2017 р.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Інформаційна компетентність в управлінській діяльності завідувача ДНЗ як запорука підвищення ефективності роботи дошкільного закладу

  1. 1. LOGO Інформаційна компетентність в управлінській діяльності завідувача ДНЗ як запорука підвищення ефективності роботи дошкільного закладу Дошкільний навчальний заклад “Ягідка”Римарівської сільської ради Гадяцького району Полтавської областіПідготувала: Дмитренко Лілія Анатоліївна Завідувач ДНЗ
  2. 2. Використання інформаційно- комунікаційних технологій Закон України “Про освіту” (ст.41 п.4) Закон України “Про національну програму інформатизації”; Національна стратегія розвитку освіти в Україні на 2012-2021 роки; Украз Президента України “Про заходи щодо забезпечення пріоритетного розвитку освіти в Україні від 30.09.2010 р. №926/2010. в освітній діяльності дошкільного закладу закріплено в положеннях:
  3. 3. Закон України “Про дошкільну освіту” Базовий компонент дошкільної освіти (освітня лінія “Комп’ютерна грамота”); Комплексні програми (“Українське дошкілля”, “Впевнений старт”); Парціальна програма “Смайлик” (автор Резніченко І.Ю.)
  4. 4. Інформаційно-комунікаційні технології (ІКТ) – засоби, які дозволяють користувачам створювати, одержувати доступ, зберігати, передавати та змінювати інформацію.
  5. 5. Інформаційні системи в освітніх закладах використовуються Психологічна робота Навчальний процес Управлінська діяльність Методична робота
  6. 6. Актуальність проблеми інформатизації управління навчальним закладом полягає в створенні, впровадженні та розвитку комп'ютерно - орієнтованого освітнього середовища на основі інформаційних систем, мереж, ресурсів і технологій. Головною метою є підготовка фахівця, в тому числі керівника закладу освіти до діяльності в умовах інформаційного суспільства, комплексна перебудова педагогічного процесу, підвищення його якості та ефективності
  7. 7. Програмне забезпечення Додатки “Microsoft Office” (Word, Power Point, Excell, Outlook); Графічні редактори; Браузери; Архіватори; Аудіо та відео плеєри; Спеціальні програмні засоби.
  8. 8. Текстовий процесор  Ведення та оформлення ділової документації  Оформлення інформаційних матеріалів.  Робота з текстом Переключення мов: комбінація клавіш Ctrl+Shift або Alt+Shift. Для набору великих літер: при натиснутій клавіші Shift або натиснути CapsLock Друк документа - Ctrl + P. Збереження документа - Ctrl + S; Відкриття документа - Ctrl + О; Створення нового - Ctrl + N; Відміна попередньої дії - Ctrl +Z; Вирізать фрагмент тексту – Shift +Del; Скопіювати текст - Ctrl + С; Вставити текст - Ctrl + V; Знайти текст - Ctrl + F.
  9. 9. Редактор презентацій (MS Power Point)  Оформлення інформації;  Подача інформації рекламного та інформаційного характеру;  Створення фотоальбомів та відеофільмів;  Використання шаблонів та стилів оформлення слайдів;  Просте вставлення, редагування та форматування тексту і графічних об’єктів.  Використання гіперпосилань.
  10. 10. Табличний процесор (MS Excel)  Опрацювання числових даних за формулами, які можуть містити арифметичні вирази, математичні, логічні, статистичні та інші функції;  Побудова діаграм і графіків на основі даних;  Повторне обчислення результатів під час зміни даних або формул;  Сортування, фільтрування, автоматичне вибирання даних та умовне форматування.  Робота з файлами додатку MS Word.
  11. 11. Редактор публікацій (MS Publisher)  Створення та розповсюдження буклетів, візиток та інших матеріалів видавничого характеру;  Розробка сайту та веб-сторінок;  Готувати оригінал-матеріали друкованої продукції (газети, журнали тощо.)  Зручність форматування і редагування текстової та графічної інформації;  Використання шаблонів публікацій;  Друк.
  12. 12. Архіватори  Стискання інформації для компактного зберігання.  Файли архівують та розархівовуються для редагування.
  13. 13. Браузери Доступ до мережі Інтернет Завантаження даних Перегляд веб-сторінок
  14. 14. Сайт ДНЗ “Ягідка”, групи в соцмережах Facebook та Viber http://yagidkarum.ucoz.ua/
  15. 15. Сторінка організації у соціальній мережі Facebook
  16. 16. Група в мобільному додатку Viber
  17. 17. Використання електронної пошти Листування з Відділом освіти, колегами; Віртуальні сховища для інформації; Формування та використання адресної книги; Включення до листів запиту на підтвердження факту отримання листа адресатом; Додаткові можливості сервера електронної пошти.
  18. 18. Інформаційна система управління освітою
  19. 19. Програма “Курс. Дошкілля”
  20. 20. Результати впровадження ІКТ в роботу дошкільного закладу:  Підвищення ефективності процесу виховання та навчання.  Активізація пізнавальної діяльності дітей.  Підвищення рівня професійної майстерності педагогів.  Виявлення рівня психолого-педагогічної компетенції батьків.  Створення єдиного інформаційного середовища.  Створення активної, працездатної системи підтримки сімейного виховання, через використання інформаційно – комп’ютерних технологій.  Забезпечення активної участі батьків у освітньо- виховному процесі ДНЗ. Підвищення педагогічної культури членів родин вихованців.
  21. 21. LOGO Дмитренко Лілія Анатоліївна завідуюча ДНЗ “Ягідка” E-mail: olefir.lili4ka@gmail.com rum-dnz@meta.ua Тел. 0999099315

×