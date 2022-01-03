Libro lidia govea

Maestros Huella The person who leaves footprints is the one who makes their way as they walk, who, with each step they take, stamp their mark on the earth as when steel is forged, footprints that are impossible to break. A Maestro Huella carries out teaching as one who carefully makes planting and takes care of it each day, taking advantage of the morning to water and fertilize, who respects the small grain that grows next to the bright wheat field with the illusion of maturing. In the act of love and compassion, this person reflects in others and values their coexistence with empathy. They are the Peter Pan of the classroom that captivates with their fables loaded with science and experience. Maestro Huella remains in the nostalgic memory of their students and becomes an example to follow. In the universities of Ecuador, many teachers leave footprints that do not dilate with the 10 afternoon sun. Still, they are the prolific fertilizer of the harvest called students. They satisfactorily observe how the light of knowledge shines on their pupils with their passion for life and hope in their values.