Pwpt chemistry1

  1. 1. CHEMISTRYCHEMISTRY
  2. 2. Composition of Matter  Matter - Everything in universe is composed of matter  Matter is anything that occupies space or has mass  Mass – quantity of matter an object has  Weight – pull of gravity on an object
  3. 3. ElementsElements  Pure substances that cannot be broken down chemically into simpler kinds of matter  More than 100 elements (92 naturally occurring)
  4. 4.  90% of the mass of an organism is composed of 4 elements (oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen)  Each element unique chemical symbol  Consists of 1-2 letters  First letter is always capitalized
  5. 5. AtomsAtoms  The simplest particle of an element that retains all the properties of that element  Properties of atoms determine the structure and properties of the matter they compose  Our understanding of the structure of atoms based on scientific models, not observation
  6. 6. The NucleusThe Nucleus  Central core  Consists of positive charged protons and neutral neutrons  Positively charged  Contains most of the mass of the atom
  7. 7. The ProtonsThe Protons  All atoms of a given element have the same number of protons  Number of protons called the atomic number  Number of protons balanced by an equal number of negatively charged electrons
  8. 8. The NeutronsThe Neutrons  The number varies slightly among atoms of the same element  Different number of neutrons produces isotopes of the same element
  9. 9. Atomic Mass  Protons & neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom  Protons and neutrons each have a mass of 1 amu (atomic mass unit)  The atomic mass of an atom is found by adding the number of protons & neutrons in an atom
  10. 10. The ElectronsThe Electrons  Negatively charged high energy particles with little or no mass  Travel at very high speeds at various distances (energy levels) from the nucleus
  11. 11.  Electrons in the same energy level are approximately the same distance from the nucleus  Outer energy levels have more energy than inner levels  Each level holds only a certain number of electrons
  12. 12. Energy LevelsEnergy Levels  Atoms have 7 energy levels  The levels are K (closest to the nucleus), L, M, N, O, P, Q (furthest from the nucleus)  The K level can only hold 2 electrons  Levels L – Q can hold 8 electrons (octet rule)
  13. 13. Periodic TablePeriodic Table  Elements are arranged by their atomic number on the Periodic Table  The horizontal rows are called Periods & tell the number of energy levels  Vertical groups are called Families & tell the outermost number of electrons
  14. 14. CompoundsCompounds  Most elements do not exist by themselves  Readily combine with other elements in a predictable fashion
  15. 15.  A compound is a pure substance made up of atoms of two or more elements  The proportion of atoms are always fixed  Chemical formula shows the kind and proportion of atoms of each element that occurs in a particular compound
  16. 16.  Molecules are the simplest part of a substance that retains all of the properties of the substance and exists in a free state  Some molecules are large and complex
  17. 17. Chemical FormulasChemical Formulas  Subscript after a symbol tell the number of atoms of each element  H20 has 2 atoms of hydrogen & 1 atom of oxygen  Coefficients before a formula tell the number of molecules  3O2 represents 3 molecules of oxygen or (3x2) or 6 atoms of oxygen
  18. 18.  The physical and chemical properties of a compound differ from the physical and chemical properties of the individual elements that compose it
  19. 19.  The tendency of elements to combine and form compounds depends on the number and arrangement of electrons in their outermost energy level  Atoms are most stable when their outer most energy level is filled
  20. 20.  Most atoms are not stable in their natural state  Tend to react (combine) with other atoms in order to become more stable (undergo chemical reactions)  In chemical reactions bonds are broken; atoms rearranged and new chemical bonds are formed that store energy
  21. 21. Covalent Bonds  Formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons
  22. 22. Ionic Bonds  Some atoms become stable by losing or gaining electrons  Atoms that lose electrons are called positive ions
  23. 23.  Atoms that gain electrons are called negative ions  Because positive and negative electrical charges attract each other ionic bonds form
  24. 24. Energy and MatterEnergy and Matter  Energy  The ability to do work or cause change  Occurs in various forms  Can be converted to another form  Forms important to biological systems are chemical, thermal, electrical and mechanical energy  Free energy is the energy in a system that is available for work
  25. 25. States of MatterStates of Matter  Atoms are in constant motion  The rate at which atoms or molecules in a substance move determines its state
  26. 26.  Solid  Molecules tightly linked together in a definite shape  Vibrate in place  Fixed volume and shape
  27. 27.  Liquids  Molecules not as tightly linked as a solid  Maintain fixed volume  Able to flow and conform to shape of container
  28. 28. Gas Molecules have little or no attraction to each other Fill the volume of the occupied container Move most rapidly  To cause a substance to change state, thermal energy (heat) must be added to or removed from a substance
  29. 29. Energy and Chemical Reactions  Living things undergo thousands of chemical reactions as part of the life process
  30. 30.  Many are very complex involving multistep sequences called biochemical pathways  Chemical equations represent chemical reactions  Reactants are shown on the left side of the equation  Products are shown on the right side
  31. 31.  The number of each kind of atom must be the same on either side of the arrow (equation must be balanced)  Bonds may be broken or made forming new compounds
  32. 32. Energy TransferEnergy Transfer  Much of the energy organisms need is provided by sugar (food)  Undergoes a series of chemical reactions in which energy is released (cell respiration)  The net release of free energy is called an exergonic (exothermic) reaction
  33. 33.  Reactions that involve a net absorption of free energy are called endergonic (endothermic) reactions  Photosynthesis is an example  Most reactions in living organisms are endergonic; therefore living organisms require a constant source of energy
  34. 34.  Most chemical reactions require energy to begin  The amount of energy needed to start the reaction is called activation energy
  35. 35.  Certain chemical substances (catalysts) reduce the amount of activation energy required  Biological catalysts are called enzymes
  36. 36.  Enzymes are an important class of catalysts in living organisms  Mostly protein  Thousands of different kinds  Each specific for a different chemical reaction
  37. 37. Enzyme Structure  Enzymes work on substances called substrates  Substrates must fit into a place on an enzyme called the active site  Enzymes are reusable!
  38. 38. Reduction-Oxidation Reactions  Many of the chemical reactions that help transfer energy in living organisms involve the transfer of electrons (reduction-oxidation = redox reactions)
  39. 39.  Oxidation reaction – reactant loses electron(s) becoming more positive
  40. 40.  Reduction reaction – reactant gains electron(s) becoming more negative
  41. 41. Solutions
  42. 42. SolutionsSolutions  A solution is a mixture in which 2 or more substances are uniformly distributed in another substance
  43. 43.  Solute is the substance dissolved in the solution  Particles may be ions, atoms, or molecules  Solvent is the substance in which the solute is dissolved  Water is the universal solvent
  44. 44.  Solutions can be composed of varying proportions of a given solute in a given solvent --- vary in concentration (measurement of the amount of solute)  A saturated solution is one in which no more solute can be dissolved  Aqueous solution (water) are universally important to living things
  45. 45.  Dissociation of water  Breaking apart of the water molecule into two ions of opposite charge (due to strong attraction of oxygen atom of one molecule for H atom of another water molecule)  H2O  H+ (hydrogen ion) + OH- (hydroxide ion)  H+ + H2O  H3O (hydronium ion)
  46. 46. Acids and BasesAcids and Bases  One of the most important aspects of a living system is the degree of acidity or alkalinity
  47. 47. AcidsAcids  Number of hydronium ions in solutions is greater than the number of hydroxide ions  HCl  H+ + Cl-
  48. 48. BasesBases  Number of hydroxide ions in solution is greater than the number of hydronium ions  NaOH  Na+ + OH-
  49. 49. pH ScalepH Scale  logarithmic scale for comparing the relative concentrations of hydronium ions and hydroxide ions in a solution  ranges from 0 to 14  Each pH is 10X stronger than next  e.g. ph 1 is 10 times stronger than ph 2
  50. 50.  the lower the pH the stronger the acid  the higher the pH the stronger the base  pH 7.0 is neutral
  51. 51. BuffersBuffers  Control of pH is very important  Most enzymes function only within a very narrow pH  Control is accomplished with buffers made by the body  Buffers keep a neutral pH (pH 7)
  52. 52.  Buffers neutralize small amounts of either an acid or base added to a solution  Complex buffering systems maintain the pH values of your body’s many fluids at normal and safe levels

×