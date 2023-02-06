Biomissiles-ADC Drugs-202205.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 06, 2023
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent an important class of novel biopharmaceutical modalities. ADCs are heterogeneous molecules with high complexity, containing numerous product-related features that contribute to the quality, efficacy, and safety of drugs. Most ADCs are synthesized by conjugating a cytotoxic compound or payload to a tumor-specific monoclonal antibody. The payloads are conjugated using amino or sulfhydryl-specific linkers that selectively react with lysines or cysteines on the antibody surface.
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent an important class of novel biopharmaceutical modalities. ADCs are heterogeneous molecules with high complexity, containing numerous product-related features that contribute to the quality, efficacy, and safety of drugs. Most ADCs are synthesized by conjugating a cytotoxic compound or payload to a tumor-specific monoclonal antibody. The payloads are conjugated using amino or sulfhydryl-specific linkers that selectively react with lysines or cysteines on the antibody surface.
  1. 1. Tel: 1-631-504-6093 Email: info@bocsci.com Address: 45-16 Ramsey Road, Shirley, NY 11967, USA Biomissiles-ADC Drugs Antibody–Drug Conjugates for Targeted Cancer Therapy
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS 01 What is Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) 02 The History of ADCs and Next-generation ADCs 03 Clinical Therapeutic Potential of ADC Drugs 04 ADC Drug Characteristics 05 ADC Drug Technologies
  3. 3. What is Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs)? • Antibody, the precise guidance component of ADCs that brings cytotoxic molecules to tumor cells. • Cytotoxin, is the critical factor contributing to ADCs' activities and tumor cells' inhibitions. • Linker, requires high stability in the blood circulation so to effectively release small-molecule toxins after reaching the target cell surface or entering the cell.
  4. 4. The History of ADCs and Next-generation ADCs First-generation ADC Second-generation ADC Third-generation ADC Representative Products Technical Characteristics Mylotarg® (Pfizer, 2000) Adcetris® (Seattle，2011) Kadcyla® (Roche，2013) Polivy® (Roche, 2019) Enhertu® (Astrazeneca, 2019) • Low specificity antigen • Weakly toxic payload • Unstable linker • Enhanced antigen specificity • DAR based on random coupling strategy has heterogeneity • More stable linker • Site-specific conjugation with homogeneous ADC • More potent cytotoxin Nat Rev Drug Discov
  5. 5. Clinical Therapeutic Potential of ADC Drugs mAbs, 13:1 1951427.
  6. 6. ADC Drugs Characteristics Specific Binding ADCC Effects Inhibit Downstream Signaling Pathways Bystander Effects Antibody-drug conjugates specifically bind cancer cell antigens through targeted antibodies. Antibody-drug conjugates enhance antibody- dependent cell-mediated cyto-toxicity (ADCC). Antibody-drug conjugates inhibit the downstream signal transduction of antigen receptors. The bystander effect can kill adjacent cancer cells because drugs released by ADCs within cancer cells are permeable or transmembrane. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2016, 17, 561.
  7. 7. ADC Drugs Technologies  ADC Drugs Mechanism of Action  Target Selection Affects ADC Drug Therapeutic Windows  Antibody Selection Affects ADC Drug Endocytosis Efficiency  Linker Selection Affects ADC Stability And Efficiency  Toxin Selection Affects ADC Drug Potency  Conjugation Method Selection Affects ADC Drug Uniformity  ADC Drugs Resistance Mechanism
  8. 8. ADC Drugs Mechanism of Action Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2016, 17, 561. A General Mechanism of Action of ADCs Step 1: ADC binds to its target cell-surface antigen receptor Step 2: Form an ADC-antigen complex, leading to endocytosis of the complex Step 3: Cytotoxic payload is released inside the cell Step 4: Released payload binds to its target Step 5: Leading to cell death Structure of Antibody-drug Conjugates A general structure of an ADC contains a humanized/human monoclonal antibody (mAb), a cleavable/non-cleavable chemical linker, and a cytotoxic payload. The linker is covalently linked to the mAb at the conjugation site.
  9. 9. Target Selection of ADCs Target Selection Affects ADC Drug Therapeutic Windows Lung cancer Rectal Cancer Breast Cancer Uterine cancer Since the action mechanism of ADC drugs and the existing therapeutic effects are different, requirements for the target characteristics are special： • Tumor specific • Abundantly expressed on the surface of tumor cells • Antigen should be non-secreted • Antigens can be efficiently internalized
  10. 10. Antibody Selection of ADCs Antibody Selection Affects ADC Drug Endocytosis Efficiency a) Size of the monoclonal antibody b) Antibody modifications c) ADC internalization Molecules 2021, 26, 2943. mAbs, 13:1, 1951427.
  11. 11. Cleavable linker: The linker may be cleavable. Non-cleavable linker: The non-cleavable linker maintains the coupling integrity of antibody and chemical drug throughout the entire drug action process. Linker Selection of ADCs Linker Selection Affects ADC Drug Stability And Efficiency Nat Rev Drug Discov
  12. 12. Cytotoxin Selection of ADCs Cytotoxin Selection Affects ADC Drug Potency Requirements for ADC Linked Toxins Include: • Sufficient water solubility and stability in serum • Toxins require functional groups that can be conjugated to linkers • Toxins must be insensitive to enzymatic degradation reactions of lysosomes • Toxins with reduced aggregation effects Tubulin inhibitors
  13. 13. Conjugation Method Selection of ADCs Conjugation Method Selection Affects ADC Drug Uniformity
  14. 14. ADC Drugs Resistance Mechanism Pharmacology & Therapeutics. 2018; 181: 126-142.
  15. 15. Tel: 1-631-504-6093 Email: info@bocsci.com Address: 45-16 Ramsey Road, Shirley, NY 11967, USA

