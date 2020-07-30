Successfully reported this slideshow.
Of April 6 1930 CIVIL© DISOBEDIENCE MOVEMENT This presentation has been licensed by Krithik & Lenin
The Start line01 Revisiting Surge of Independence movement in Colonial India02 Magnifying lens03 A small price for a huge ...
“May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!” —SARDAR BHAGAT SINGH
Gandhi said that if his demands were not fulfilled by 11th March, he would launch a Civil Disobedience Campaign. The Start...
Salt was something consumed by rich and poor alike and the Salt Tax and the Government monopoly on salt production reveale...
On March 11, 1930, Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi begins a defiant march to the sea in protest of the British ...
On 6 th April, he reached Dandi and ceremonially violated the law, manufacturing salt by boiling sea water. This marked th...
Jan 26 1930The Declaration of the Independence of India was promulgated by the Indian National Congress on January 26, 193...
April 6 1930On March 12, 1930, Gandhi and 78 male satyagrahis set out on foot for the coastal village of Dandi, Gujarat, 3...
Aug 29 1930Gandhi sailed for England in the SS Rajputana to attend the Second Round Table Conference, He went as the sole ...
What we did? As the Movement spread, foreign cloth was boycotted, and liquor shops were picketed. In many places, people v...
What they returned? ● Worried by the Movement, the colonial government began arresting Congress leaders one by one, leadin...
What we did again? ■ When Mahatma Gandhi himself was arrested, industrial workers in Sholapur attacked police posts, munic...
Coming to the Conclusion ● In such a situation, Gandhiji decided to call off the Movement and entered into a pact with Irw...
● When he came back to India, Gandhiji discovered that Jawaharlal Nehru and Ghaffar Khan were both in jail. ● The Congress...
THANK YOU Do you have any questions?
Civil disobedience movement

  1. 1. Of April 6 1930 CIVIL© DISOBEDIENCE MOVEMENT This presentation has been licensed by Krithik & Lenin
  2. 2. The Start line01 Revisiting Surge of Independence movement in Colonial India02 Magnifying lens03 A small price for a huge salvation 04
  3. 3. “May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!” —SARDAR BHAGAT SINGH
  4. 4. Gandhi said that if his demands were not fulfilled by 11th March, he would launch a Civil Disobedience Campaign. The Start line
  5. 5. Salt was something consumed by rich and poor alike and the Salt Tax and the Government monopoly on salt production revealed the most oppressive face of British rule. The Start line
  6. 6. On March 11, 1930, Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi begins a defiant march to the sea in protest of the British monopoly on salt, his boldest act of civil disobedience yet against British rule in India. The Start line
  7. 7. On 6 th April, he reached Dandi and ceremonially violated the law, manufacturing salt by boiling sea water. This marked the beginning of the Civil Disobedience Movement. The Start line
  8. 8. Jan 26 1930The Declaration of the Independence of India was promulgated by the Indian National Congress on January 26, 1930, Mar 12 1930 The Salt Satyagraha was a campaign of nonviolent protest against the British salt tax in colonial India which began with the Salt March to Dandi on March 12, 1930. Revisiting Surge of Independence movement in Colonial India
  9. 9. April 6 1930On March 12, 1930, Gandhi and 78 male satyagrahis set out on foot for the coastal village of Dandi, Gujarat, 390 kilometres (240 mi) from their starting point at Sabarmati Ashram. Mar 5 1930 Lord Irwin, Viceroy of India, Signs the Gandhi-Irwin Pact
  10. 10. Aug 29 1930Gandhi sailed for England in the SS Rajputana to attend the Second Round Table Conference, He went as the sole representative of the Indian National Congress.
  11. 11. What we did? As the Movement spread, foreign cloth was boycotted, and liquor shops were picketed. In many places, people violated forest laws by going into Reserved Forests to collect wood and graze cattle. Peasants refused to pay revenue and chaukidari taxes and village officials resigned. 01 02 03
  12. 12. What they returned? ● Worried by the Movement, the colonial government began arresting Congress leaders one by one, leading to violent clashes at many places. ● When Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a devout disciple of Mahatma Gandhi was arrested in April 1930, angry crowds demonstrated in the streets of Peshawar, facing armoured cars and police firing. Many were killed.
  13. 13. What we did again? ■ When Mahatma Gandhi himself was arrested, industrial workers in Sholapur attacked police posts, municipal buildings, law courts and railway stations – all structures that symbolized the British rule. ■ A frightened government responded with brutal repression, Peaceful Satyagrahis were attacked, women and children were beaten up and about 1,00,000 people were arrested.
  14. 14. Coming to the Conclusion ● In such a situation, Gandhiji decided to call off the Movement and entered into a pact with Irwin on 5th March 1931. ● He agreed to participate in the Second Round Table Conference in London and the Government agreed to release the political Prisoners. ● Gandhiji went to London for the Conference, but the negotiations broke down and he returned disappointed.
  15. 15. ● When he came back to India, Gandhiji discovered that Jawaharlal Nehru and Ghaffar Khan were both in jail. ● The Congress had been declared illegal, and a series of measures had been imposed to prevent meetings, demonstrations and boycotts. ● Gandhiji relaunched the Civil Disobedience Movement. For over a year, the movement continued, but by 1934, it lost its momentum. The Unsatisfied Conclusion
