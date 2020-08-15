Successfully reported this slideshow.
IT ACT Cases Kiruba Nagini R
  1. 1. IT ACT Cases Kiruba Nagini R
  2. 2. KENT RO SYSTEMS Vs Amit Kotak eBay.in- Intermediary Guidelines(2017)  eBay is the intermediary  Kent RO systems filed a case against the eBay stating that it should check for the content being displayed and verify the information being displayed relating to the displayed products.  Judgement: Intermediaries cannot check for all valid information of all products being displayed online. It does not select the producer, or seller to buy or suggest to buy. So no way it is responsible for the fake products.  It directed eBay.in to remove the urls that had the fake products displayed.
  3. 3.  What Section 66A says:  "Any person who sends, by means of a computer resource or a communication  (a) any information that is grossly offensive or has menacing character; or  (b) any information which he knows to be but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will, persistently by making use of such computer resource or a communication  (c) any electronic mail or electronic mail message for the purpose of causing or inconvenience or to deceive or to mislead the addressee or recipient about the origin of such messages, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine."
  4. 4.  Section 66A provides punishment for sending offensive messages through communication services.  These messages may be any information created, transmitted or received on a computer system, resource or device including attachments in the form of...  • Text  • Images  • Audio  • Video  • Any other electronic record which may be transmitted with the message  The law targets messages that...
  5. 5.  Are grossly offensive or menacing  • Proffer false information intending to cause annoyance, inconvenience, intimidation, insult, obstruction, etc.,  • Are intended at deceiving the addressee about the origin of the message  The law was amended in 2008 and received Presidential assent on February 5, 2009.
  6. 6. Infosys and Akhil Gupta(2005)- Domain names and domain trademark issues  Infosys is a registered trademark  www.blitzerinfosys.com – defendant’s company  Same thing happened with Microsoft Vs Deepak Raval in 2006

