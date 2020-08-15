Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Aptitude Kiruba Nagini R Assistant Professor- PGDM ITM Business School Chennai
Research: Definition: A Careful investigation or enquiry, especially through search of new facts in any branch of knowledg...
Role of Research in Different fields: 1. Inculcates the habit of logical thinking 2. Helps in problem-solving 3. Govt. pol...
Objectives of research • Understand a particular phenomenon or a problem • Analyze the cause and effect of a problem • Stu...
CATEGORIES OF OBJECTIVES OF RESEARCH Theoretical objectives Factual objectives Application objectives Formulation of new t...
Research Methodology • Study of how to conduct the research scientifically and systematically. • How do we solve a problem...
Types of Research Quantitative Research Qualitative Research Anything that can be expressed in terms of numbers That which...
Fundamental Research` Applied research Adding to the existing knowledge Apply the existing theory and use it for some cons...
Types of Research Conceptual research Empirical Research Establish or enhance some results based on a concept or a theory,...
Type of Research Deductive Research Inductive Research Theory -> Hypothesis ->Observation -> Confirmation Observation -> P...
Characteristics of Good research Systematic Empirical Critical Objectivity Accuracy Generalizability Logical Realistic Con...
Steps in Research – Cliffard Woody • Defining and redefining problems • Formulating hypothesis • Collecting, organizing an...
Steps in research process • Select the topic • Define the research problem • Review of literature • Develop the objectives...
Selection of topic • Feasibility study • Scope of discovery • Primary study availability for new topics • Estimated cost o...
Define the research problem • Problem statement • Introduce the topic of research • Explains the problem/situation/ an act...
Comprehensive literature review • Analysis of books, journals, articles, documentaries, etc • Previous works • Properly or...
Develop objectives • Is it theoretical, factual or application-oriented? • Develop the Primary and secondary objectives Va...
Measuring the variables: The Scales Nominal scale: • Categorize • No ranking • Names or numbers given do not have any mean...
Hypothesis • A testable proposition in testable form and predicts a particular relationship between two or more variables ...
Research design • Sampling design – selecting the samples • Observational design – conditions for observations • Statistic...
Types of research design: Exploratory research design/ formulative research design • Explore a problem • The whole researc...
Types of research design: Conclusive Research Design • Can form hypothesis • Variables can be tested for relationship • Fo...
Types of research design: Experimental Research Design • Relationship between variables is tested using experiments • Expe...
Sampling • Systematic bias /sampling error • Types: • Probability sampling • Quasi-probability sampling • Non-probability ...
Probability sampling • Simple random sampling • Stratified random sampling • Cluster sampling Quasi Probability sampling •...
Data collection Primary • Survey • Questionnaire • Interviews • Observations • Online tools Secondary • Published sources ...
Data analysis and representation • Frequency • Percentage • Mean • Standard deviation • Correlation • Regression • Explana...
Hypothesis testing • Reject null hypothesis; accept alternate hypothesis • Accept null hypothesis; reject alternate hypoth...
Thank you
Research aptitude

PPT prepared for Workshop on UGC NET Paper - 1

Research aptitude

  1. 1. Research Aptitude Kiruba Nagini R Assistant Professor- PGDM ITM Business School Chennai
  2. 2. Research: Definition: A Careful investigation or enquiry, especially through search of new facts in any branch of knowledge Three important points – investigation or enquiry, search of new facts, any branch of knowledge Aptitude: Definition: Ability or skill to do something Research Aptitude: Definition: The ability or skill to systematically, carefully and closely examine a situation, procedure or an activity for the formulation of generalizations and theories. ANSWER TO 5Ws AND 1H-WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHY, WHEN, HOW
  3. 3. Role of Research in Different fields: 1. Inculcates the habit of logical thinking 2. Helps in problem-solving 3. Govt. policy formulation 4. Avoid nation’s resources being wasted 5. Good career path for researchers 6. Reach higher positions as researcher 7. Create and develop new styles of work 8. Formulation of new theories
  4. 4. Objectives of research • Understand a particular phenomenon or a problem • Analyze the cause and effect of a problem • Study the frequency of the problem • Verify social facts, generalizations and values • Suggest remedial measures and solutions to the problems • Examine different aspects of daily life • Develop principles and formulate a new procedure • Formulate new theories and help further advancement • To test a hypothesis depicting the relationship between variables
  5. 5. CATEGORIES OF OBJECTIVES OF RESEARCH Theoretical objectives Factual objectives Application objectives Formulation of new theories, based on the association between variables. Useful in science, mathematics, etc. Finding new facts. Fit for history, explanatory research Applying the existing theories to new situations. Fit for technologies, manufacturing and application oriented fields.
  6. 6. Research Methodology • Study of how to conduct the research scientifically and systematically. • How do we solve a problem with research? Research Methods • Techniques that we use in every stage of the research like data collection, data analysis and interpretation, visual representation, etc. • The problem and its suitable technique to solve it
  7. 7. Types of Research Quantitative Research Qualitative Research Anything that can be expressed in terms of numbers That which cannot be expressed in numbers Highly structured study Unstructured study or semi-structured Deductive research: general to specific Inductive research: Specific to general Survey, interview, longitudinal studies, online polls, etc. Group discussions, observations, individual interviews, word association test, story completion test, sentence completion test, etc., Sample size is larger but with lesser depth Sample size is smaller but with greater depth
  8. 8. Fundamental Research` Applied research Adding to the existing knowledge Apply the existing theory and use it for some constructive purpose Formulate theories and add them to the existing ones Find solution to a problem with the existing knowledge Types of Research Structured Research Unstructured research Pre-defined objectives, sample size, target population Flexible objectives, research design and alike throughout the study period
  9. 9. Types of Research Conceptual research Empirical Research Establish or enhance some results based on a concept or a theory, and not on any experiments. Experiments are the base for the research – to test, to nullify, to prove, to enhance…any existing ones and develop new ones Innovative research Incremental research Researches resulting in discovering or inventing a new technique or technology to solve the problem Just an addendum to the existing technique or technology Descriptive research Analytical research Describe in detail the whole problem, advantages, disadvantages, etc. Here, it is about why it occurred? Causes, reasons, effects
  10. 10. Type of Research Deductive Research Inductive Research Theory -> Hypothesis ->Observation -> Confirmation Observation -> Pattern -> Hypothesis -> Theory General to specific approach Specific to General approach Positivism Post positivistic approach All results must be based on facts Scientific reasoning and common sense are same No room for intuition Emerge from intuitively rejected facts Objective reality Subjectivity of the problem Structured and controlled Unstructured Quantitative research Qualitative Empirical studies Immeasurable, only abstract Approaches to Research
  11. 11. Characteristics of Good research Systematic Empirical Critical Objectivity Accuracy Generalizability Logical Realistic Controlled Validity Reliability Rigorous Credibility Cyclical/incremental Replicable Methods of research Experimental research Descriptive research Historical research Methods of research
  12. 12. Steps in Research – Cliffard Woody • Defining and redefining problems • Formulating hypothesis • Collecting, organizing and evaluating data • Making deductions and reaching conclusions • Testing the conclusions to determine whether they fit the formulated hypotheses
  13. 13. Steps in research process • Select the topic • Define the research problem • Review of literature • Develop the objectives • Identify the variables and formulate hypotheses • Prepare the research design • Carryout sampling • Collect the data • Perform the data analysis and hypothesis testing • Carryout generalization and interpretation • Write the research report
  14. 14. Selection of topic • Feasibility study • Scope of discovery • Primary study availability for new topics • Estimated cost of study • Skill requirements for conducting the study • Time consumption • Interest area of the researcher
  15. 15. Define the research problem • Problem statement • Introduce the topic of research • Explains the problem/situation/ an activity for which solution is needed • Problem, parameters to examine, interpreting framework, and results • Importance of the study, benefits and justification needed
  16. 16. Comprehensive literature review • Analysis of books, journals, articles, documentaries, etc • Previous works • Properly organized, summarized and narrated • Three steps: • List out what is known • List out what is unknown from the collected details • Decide on how to solve the problem with the available sources, or extending them, or applying them
  17. 17. Develop objectives • Is it theoretical, factual or application-oriented? • Develop the Primary and secondary objectives Variable Identification and Hypothesis Formulation • Continuous or discrete variable – weight/ number of students • Dependent – the variable under the influence of another variable • Independent variable – the variable which influences the other variable • Extraneous variables – influence the dependent variable, but not in the system • Confounding variables – strongly influencing the dependent variables, but not in system; highly influential than extraneous variables • Categorical variables – classified or categorized into groups, options, etc., • Demographic variables – the set of variables that define the study group • Active variables – changed under the control of researcher • Attributed variables – cannot be changed under the control of researcher
  18. 18. Measuring the variables: The Scales Nominal scale: • Categorize • No ranking • Names or numbers given do not have any meaning Ordinal scale: • Categorize • Ranking based on levels • One choice is superior to other • Likert scale Interval scale: • Categorize • Ranking based on levels and expressed in intervals • Time, temperatur e, marks etc. Ratio scale: • Categorize • Ranking based on levels and expressed in intervals • Can have an absolute zero, starting point of scale
  19. 19. Hypothesis • A testable proposition in testable form and predicts a particular relationship between two or more variables • Types: • Null • Alternate • Other categories • Hypothesis of no difference – between groups, situations, actions, etc. • Declarative hypothesis – Global warming is caused by pollution • Directional hypothesis – Palm sugar is sweeter than sugar, but not sweeter than jaggery • Non-directional hypothesis – There is no difference in the qualities of brand A and B
  20. 20. Research design • Sampling design – selecting the samples • Observational design – conditions for observations • Statistical design – sample size, tools for data analysis • Operational design – selection of sample, sample size for recording observations, data analysis, report design, etc.
  21. 21. Types of research design: Exploratory research design/ formulative research design • Explore a problem • The whole research process may change • Result in development of new ideas, or theory • Qualitative/ unstructured researches • Hard to interpret, generalize • Difficult to test validity and reliability
  22. 22. Types of research design: Conclusive Research Design • Can form hypothesis • Variables can be tested for relationship • Formal and structured • Quantitative analysis is possible • Generalizable results • Types: Causal Research Design, Longitudinal Research Design, Cross- sectional Research Design
  23. 23. Types of research design: Experimental Research Design • Relationship between variables is tested using experiments • Experiments include: manipulation of the stimuli, environment, etc., • Dependent variables are observed under the controlled environment, subject to the changes in independent variables • Types: Pre-Experimental design, Quasi-experimental design and True- experimental design
  24. 24. Sampling • Systematic bias /sampling error • Types: • Probability sampling • Quasi-probability sampling • Non-probability sampling
  25. 25. Probability sampling • Simple random sampling • Stratified random sampling • Cluster sampling Quasi Probability sampling • Systematic sampling • Multi-stage sampling Non - Probability sampling • Quota sampling • Purposive sampling or judgmental sampling • Convenience sampling • Snowball sampling / chain referral sampling • Dimensional sampling
  26. 26. Data collection Primary • Survey • Questionnaire • Interviews • Observations • Online tools Secondary • Published sources • Books • Journals • Magazines • Newspapers • Publications • Unpublished sources • Diaries • Letters • Unpublished biographies
  27. 27. Data analysis and representation • Frequency • Percentage • Mean • Standard deviation • Correlation • Regression • Explanations • Inferences • Tables – time-series data, cross-section data and panel data • Charts • Graphs • Dashboards
  28. 28. Hypothesis testing • Reject null hypothesis; accept alternate hypothesis • Accept null hypothesis; reject alternate hypothesis Fours errors in hypothesis testing: 1. Null hypothesis is true, but rejected – type 1 error 2. Null hypothesis is false, but accepted – type 2 error 3. Null hypothesis is true, and accepted 4. Null hypothesis is false, and rejected
  29. 29. Thank you

