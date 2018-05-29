The structure of our solar system alice wang-final version

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Structure of Our Solar System Alice Wang Wattle Grove Primary School, Year-1, Room 23
  2. 2. Introduction A solar system consists of a star and objects that revolve around it Our Solar System consists of the Sun and eight known planets and the moons that orbit those planets The force of gravity keeps planets in orbit around the sun.
  3. 3. The Structure of Our Solar System
  4. 4. The Sun • The sun is the star of our solar system, but it is only one of millions of stars in the Milky Way Galaxy. • It is over one million times larger than Earth. • It is eight light minutes away from Earth or 92,957,000 miles. • The temperature is 15 million degrees K. One K = 13-25 million degrees! A *galaxy is a system containing millions of stars held together by gravity.
  5. 5. Two Kinds of Planets Planets of our solar system can be divided into two very different kinds: Jovian (Jupiter-like) planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune Inner planets outer planets
  6. 6. What do Terrestrial Planets Look Like Four inner planets of the solar system Relatively small in size and mass (Earth is the largest and most massive) Rocky surface No or few moons; No rings Mar surface Mercury surface Terrestrial Planets
  7. 7. What do The Jovian Planets Look Like Much larger in mass and size than terrestrial planets Much lower average density All have rings (not only Saturn!) Mostly gas; no solid surface Jovian Planets
  8. 8. Craters on Planets’ Surfaces Craters (like on our moon’s surface) are common throughout the solar system. Not seen on Jovian planets because they don’t have a solid surface. What do impact Craters on Earth look like
  9. 9. • Third planet from the Sun • Only planet where life is known to exist • Largest of the four inner planets • 75% of the surface is covered by water Our Beautiful Earth
  10. 10. Thanks for your attention!

