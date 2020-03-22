Amazon Prime Now - Talk Shop Feature

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sade Singleton & Karen Kim Product School Shopping for Opportunity: Talk Shop Personal Shopper Chatbox & Delivery ETA Noti...
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat
Leading Product Categories Purchased by U.S. Amazon Prime Subscribers via Prime Now (Statista, Sept. 2018) - Prime Members...
Meet Our Customers Maisie Millennial by persona pool - regular users Term of Membership: 5 Years Wanting Improvements. To ...
Current App Walkthrough
Current App Walkthrough, Cont.
Established in 2014 Established in 2012 Current UX prevents us from managing our customer’s expectations of the shopping p...
Pain Points Pain Point #1: “I can’t add or delete items to or from the basket while the shopper is still shopping, so I ca...
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat
The Solution: Opportunity Hypothesis We can make Maisie and Manfredo’s lives easier if we improve their user experience th...
Hypothesis Validation How does it contribute to our key metrics? ● Higher customer satisfaction → more users returning to ...
Release 1 Plan Timeline - Smartphone App Platform
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat
Prototype Engineer’s Estimate Total Project Cost: $15,000 Project Duration: 2 Months Current state Prototype Demo https://...
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat
Proposed Go-to-Market Strategy (Part I): Uniting the Offline and Online World Pre-Launch Weekly launch team meetings Break...
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat
Proposed Go-to-Market Strategy (Part II): Uniting the Offline and Online World Pre-Launch Weekly launch team meetings Brea...
Identify Plan Design Develop Launch Assess Repeat}
Release 1 Social Media User surveys/press App marketplace reviews Support Center logs Project Debrief Rework timeline as n...
Any Questions?
Our mission is to be Earth's most customer-centric company. This is what unites Amazonians across teams and geographies, a...
Thank You!
Appendix
Appendix A: Value Proposition Model for Talk Shop
Appendix B: Talk Shop Prototype Screens
Appendix B: Talk Shop Prototype Screens
Appendix B: Talk Shop Prototype Screens
Appendix C: Sample Press Release for Talk Shop
Amazon Prime Now - Talk Shop Feature

