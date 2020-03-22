Amazon Prime Now - Talk Shop Feature

Spring 2020 Cohort presentations: Adding features to make a more interactive chatbox between Prime users and the shopper, thereby making customers' lives easier



I. Presented a scrollable prototype that would enhance the UX

design of the Amazon Prime Now iOS/Android apps



II. Identified personas, pain points, and user stories that would

add more delight about the product



III. Developed a preliminary roadmap and go-to-market

strategy from development to launch