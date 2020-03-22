Amazon Prime Now - Talk Shop Feature

-
Spring 2020 Cohort presentations: Adding features to make a more interactive chatbox between Prime users and the shopper, thereby making customers' lives easier
I. Presented a scrollable prototype that would enhance the UX
design of the Amazon Prime Now iOS/Android apps
II. Identified personas, pain points, and user stories that would
add more delight about the product
III. Developed a preliminary roadmap and go-to-market
strategy from development to launch
