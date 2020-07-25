Vector brone diseases prevention and control

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. VECTOR BORN DISEASES- PREVENTION AND CONTROL
  2. 2. What is VBD? • Vectors are small organisms such as mosquitoes, mites and ticks that can carry disease from one infected person (or animal) to another person and from place to place. • The diseases caused by these vectors are called vector-borne diseases.
  3. 3. Diseases Vs Vector Mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting • Dengue fever (Aedes mosquitoes) • Japanese encephalitis (Culex mosquitoes) and • Malaria (Anopheles mosquitoes) • while scrub typhus and spotted fever are transmitted by mites and ticks respectively.
  4. 4. Prevention from vector born diseases To prevent vector-borne diseases, public need to protect themselves from stings / bites of mosquitoes, mites and ticks, and help prevent their proliferation. •
  5. 5. How to Protect yourselves against stings/bites • Wear loose, light-coloured long-sleeved tops and trousers • Use DEET-containing insect repellent on exposed parts of the body and clothing • Take additional preventive measures when hiking or going to scrubby areas
  6. 6. Prevent vector proliferation • Prevent accumulation of stagnant water – Change the water in vases once a week – Avoid using saucers underneath flower pots – Cover water containers tightly – Ensure air-conditioner drip trays are free of stagnant water – Put all used cans and bottles into covered dustbins • Control vectors and reservoir of the diseases – Inspect and disinfest pets and pet beddings regularly – Store food and dispose of garbage properly to prevent rat infestation
  7. 7. How to protect pregnant women and children • They can use DEET-containing insect repellent. • For children who travel to countries or areas where mosquito-borne diseases are endemic or epidemic and where exposure is likely, children aged 2 months or above can use DEET-containing insect repellents with a concentration of DEET up to 30%.
  8. 8. Prevention- public • When members working in scrubby areas, here are some additional preventive measures: • Prepare for the visit – Wear shoes that cover the entire foot; avoid wearing sandals or open shoes – Tuck trousers into socks or boots to prevent arthropods from reaching the skin – Avoid using fragrant cosmetics or skin care products • During the visit – Stay on footpaths and avoid walking through vegetation. Do not brush along the vegetation at the sides of footpaths – Avoid resting on vegetation, or at humid and dark places – Do not hang clothing on vegetation – Do not feed wild or stray animals – Re-apply insect repellents according to instructions
  9. 9. Preventive measures • After the visit – Inspect body parts and clothing. Clear any attached arthropods carefully – Take a soapy shower and wash the clothes – Inspect and clean the bodies of accompanying pets • If an attached tick is found on the body – Gently remove it by grasping its head with tweezers or fine-tipped forceps close to the skin, then disinfect the bite area and wash hands with soap and water – Do not crush or twist the tick during removal
  10. 10. National Vecor Born Diseases Control Programme • NVBDC programme for prevention and control of vector borne diseases. Following diseases come under this programme: • 1. Malaria • 2. Dengue/DHF • 3. Kala-Azar • 4. Filaria • 5. Chikungunya • 6. Japanese Encephalitis.
  11. 11. PROGRAMME STRATEGY • Active surveillance: Monthly house visit by the MPW (Male & Female) and collect the Blood smear 1% of population. • Passive surveillance: All fever cases attending OPD must be advised blood smear examined for Malaria in all institutions 15% of OPD. • DDT spray operation not being done in the State as API less than 2 and above during any of the preceding 3 years.
  12. 12. TREATMENT • Radical treatment to all Malaria positive cases with in 10 days of detection. • Severe and complicated cases of Malaria are been treated at nearest referral Centre
  13. 13. VECTOR CONTROL STRATEGY • Cover stored water, drain system and maintain them by regular training disinfecting and avoiding stagnation of water. • Coolers, old tyres, flower pots and other places where water may collect become breading place for mosquitoes. • Observe weekly dry days for all such potential breeding spots.
  14. 14. TREATMENT GUIDELINES Chloroquine: 25mg/kg body weight divided over three days i.e. 10mg/kg on day 1, 10mg/kg on day 2nd and 5mg/kg on day 3rd. Primaquine: 0.25mg/kg body weight daily for 14 days.

×