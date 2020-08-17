Successfully reported this slideshow.
The role and qualities of an English educator J. SHAIK AUGUST 2020
An Effective English Teacher Is Someone Who Possesses The 5 I’s – 1. Imagination – 2. Innovativeness – 3. interaction – 4....
General objectives of teaching English can be divided into two:
Duties of the English teacher An English teacher must be proficient in language skills and skilled in the proposed teachin...
Teachers need to be good role models who will be encouraging and helpful They must perceive themselves as participants in ...
EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS IT IS A CRITICAL ELEMENT IN OUR CAREER AND PERSONAL LIVES WE MUST USE A VARIETY OF COMMUNIC...
Ways in which the English teacher can communicate Speaking Speaking: make sure your speech is clear for all to understand-...
Rules for communication – A.B.C: Accuracy, Brevity, Clarity – K.I.S.S: Keep It Short And Simple – Deliver information in 3...
A good English teacher must have a passion for the subject matter
Ability to build caring relationships – Learners should always feel safe and welcomed in your class – They will be able to...
“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires” ~ W...
Conclusion – The English teacher plays an important role in developing different areas in learners, therefore, one should ...
The teaching profession deals with caring for learners and communicating effectively. The posted slides will demonstrate a few qualities that an English teacher should have for a meaningful teaching experience

The role and qualities of an English educator

  1. 1. The role and qualities of an English educator J. SHAIK AUGUST 2020
  2. 2. An Effective English Teacher Is Someone Who Possesses The 5 I’s – 1. Imagination – 2. Innovativeness – 3. interaction – 4. Independent thinking – 5. Interdependence
  3. 3. General objectives of teaching English can be divided into two:
  4. 4. Duties of the English teacher An English teacher must be proficient in language skills and skilled in the proposed teaching methodology
  5. 5. Teachers need to be good role models who will be encouraging and helpful They must perceive themselves as participants in the learning process rather than its source
  6. 6. EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS IT IS A CRITICAL ELEMENT IN OUR CAREER AND PERSONAL LIVES WE MUST USE A VARIETY OF COMMUNICATION TECHNIQUES TO BOTH UNDERSTAND AND BE UNDERSTOOD
  7. 7. Ways in which the English teacher can communicate Speaking Speaking: make sure your speech is clear for all to understand- have meaningful conversations Visual Visual Images: put up charts in the class relating to content- photo’s, paintings, video’s Body Body Language: use gestures, tone, actions Writing Writing: help learners build excellent creative writing pieces as it will help them to communicate effectively
  8. 8. Rules for communication – A.B.C: Accuracy, Brevity, Clarity – K.I.S.S: Keep It Short And Simple – Deliver information in 3 stages: – Introduction, main body of content, summary
  9. 9. A good English teacher must have a passion for the subject matter
  10. 10. Ability to build caring relationships – Learners should always feel safe and welcomed in your class – They will be able to express themselves freely through writing and speeches
  11. 11. “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires” ~ William Ward
  12. 12. Conclusion – The English teacher plays an important role in developing different areas in learners, therefore, one should always give learners their best and help them achieve to their best ability. – Diversity of learners need to be accepted, accommodated and celebrated – It is crucial to communicate effectively with learners and colleagues to ensure that a system of trust is built
