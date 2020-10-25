Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESSENCE OF BECOMING A TEACHER (PERSPECTIVE OF A COLLEGE STUDENT) BY: JAYSON M. ADO
TEACHERS INSPIRE THEIR STUDENTS TO DO GREAT THINGS. •Being a teacher is becoming a role model for your students. Competenc...
TEACHERS SHOWS INTEREST ON THEIR STUDENTS’ LIVES EVEN IF IT IS OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL. •Teachers should be engage with their j...
STUDENTS CAN RELY ON A DEPENDABLE TEACHER. •If a student have a problem about their materials, they will go to the most re...
TEACHERS HELP THE STUDENTS TO BE YOUNG ADULTS. •Teachers teach the appropriate values that their students can use when the...
TEACHERS SHOULD MAKE A GREAT CONTENT THAT EVERY STUDENT CAN RELATE TO. • According to teach.com, students love to have an ...
A GREAT TEACHER INTERACT WITH THEIR STUDENTS. • An interactive lesson is delightful for the teacher and the student. A gre...
THE TEACHER GUIDES THE STUDENTS TO BE AN INDEPENDENT INDIVIDUAL. • The teachers teach their students to read, to write, to...
TEACHERS SHOULD CHALLENGE THEIR STUDENT TO DO A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN THEY CAN DO. • Brilliance comes from hard work. A gre...
A GREAT TEACHER CONNECTS WITH PEOPLE. •It’s not the subject matter but it is the relationship that can be cherish.
“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” ― ...
Essence of becoming a teacher

I'm a college student taking the course BEED. These are my perceptions of being a teacher. I hope it will escalate as I go through my course.

Essence of becoming a teacher

