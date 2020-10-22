Codes & convention

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Codes & Conventions Of music videos
What are codes & conventions? - The codes and conventions of music videos are the different techniques used to construct m...
Symbolism - Symbolistic techniques are ways of showing meanings beyond what you can see - Facial expressions - Hand gestur...
Technical - Technical techniques - how meaning is conveyed using technical equipment - Diegetic vs. non diegetic sound - T...
Why are codes & conventions used? - The audience can become familiar with a particular genre, as they get used to recogniz...
Specific codes & conventions - The conventions of a music video vary depending on the genre of the music. However, the gen...
