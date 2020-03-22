Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orr’s Model IV – March 21, 2020 James K. Orr Latest Projection Of Coronavirus Cases In United States Projection over 3/22/...
Coronavirus Update One Week Later • This will be my third update. • First looked at trend in the first ten days after The ...
• A week ago a very, very upbeat projection assuming virus growth followed South Korea’s example. • Unfortunately, that ho...
Estimate for United State Of Americs
Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware D...
Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Hawaii Date Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Mass...
Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Montana Nebraska Neveda New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North...
Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virg...
Weekly update of my modeled projection of the Coronavirus in the United States.

  1. 1. Orr’s Model IV – March 21, 2020 James K. Orr Latest Projection Of Coronavirus Cases In United States Projection over 3/22/2020 to 4/21/2020
  2. 2. Coronavirus Update One Week Later • This will be my third update. • First looked at trend in the first ten days after The United States reached 225 cases. • https://www.slideshare.net/JamesOrr4/coronavirus-case-growth-by-country-jkorr-2020-0307 • Second look at “best case” if the United States was able to follow the example of South Korea • https://www.slideshare.net/JamesOrr4/coronavirus-pandemic-public-health-lessons-in- mathematics-230271030 • This has not been the case as cases from other countries (especially Europe) flooded our country and then inter-state transfer from areas such as Washington State, California, and more recently New York. • This presentation is low on “theory” as both wait for as I wait another week on more data on coronavirus by U.S. State.
  3. 3. • A week ago a very, very upbeat projection assuming virus growth followed South Korea’s example. • Unfortunately, that hope has failed as increasingly bad news came out of Italy and all of Europe. • Given another’s week of data, and clearing trends for New York, Washington State, and California, I have updated with a new model that projects each state separately based on the current (at end of 03/21/2020) number of cases and the average case growth rate per day over the last three days. • This remains a highly optimistic prediction ….. But depends on actions by national and state governments….. And God’s mercy.
  4. 4. Estimate for United State Of Americs
  5. 5. Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 State Region Maximum Cases Actual Through 3/21/2020 Growth Over 3 Days 03/18 to 03/21 Pecent Maximum Cases Actual To 4/21/2020 4/21/2020 Cases As Percent Population Population Alabama South 124 37.9% 29,889 0.7% 4,093,000 Alaska West 14 25.0% 1,557 2.1% 73,545 Arizona West 104 51.6% 25,068 0.3% 7,279,000 Arkansas West 118 53.9% 28,443 0.9% 3,017,000 California West 1,200 19.3% 25,845 0.1% 39,512,000 Colorado West 476 27.1% 40,508 0.7% 5,759,000 Connecticut Northeast 223 35.9% 29,439 0.8% 3,565,000 Delaware Northeast 45 30.7% 5,941 0.6% 974,000 District of Columbia Northeast 98 35.9% 12,937 1.8% 706,000 Florida South 658 32.7% 86,864 0.4% 21,477,000 Georgia South 507 36.9% 66,931 0.6% 10,671,000 Guam Territory 14 18.8% 1,557 0.9% 166,000 Hawaii West 48 37.2% 11,570 0.8% 1,416,000 Idaho West 31 45.3% 7,472 0.4% 1,787,000 Illinois Midwest 753 48.5% 156,272 1.2% 12,672,000 Indiana Midwest 128 41.8% 30,853 0.5% 6,723,000 Iowa Midwest 68 33.6% 16,391 0.5% 3,156,000 Kansas Midwest 55 36.9% 13,257 0.5% 2,913,000
  9. 9. Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii 3/19/2020 78 9 44 62 752 277 159 30 71 432 287 8 26 3/20/2020 81 12 63 96 982 363 194 38 77 563 420 14 37 3/21/2020 124 14 104 118 1,200 476 223 45 98 658 507 14 48 3/22/2020 173 17 145 164 1,416 585 307 62 135 906 698 17 67 3/23/2020 239 21 201 228 1,664 717 420 85 184 1,238 954 21 93 3/24/2020 329 26 276 313 1,947 875 570 115 250 1,681 1,295 26 128 3/25/2020 450 32 378 429 2,268 1,063 767 155 337 2,262 1,743 32 174 3/26/2020 611 39 513 582 2,631 1,286 1,023 206 449 3,018 2,325 39 237 3/27/2020 823 48 690 783 3,038 1,550 1,352 273 594 3,989 3,073 48 318 3/28/2020 1,097 58 920 1,044 3,494 1,860 1,768 357 777 5,218 4,020 58 425 3/29/2020 1,450 70 1,216 1,380 4,001 2,223 2,288 462 1,006 6,752 5,202 70 561 3/30/2020 1,897 84 1,591 1,806 4,561 2,645 2,927 591 1,286 8,636 6,654 84 734 3/31/2020 2,455 100 2,059 2,336 5,177 3,135 3,697 746 1,625 10,908 8,405 100 950 4/1/2020 3,140 119 2,634 2,988 5,850 3,699 4,609 930 2,025 13,598 10,478 119 1,216 4/2/2020 3,967 141 3,327 3,775 6,581 4,346 5,665 1,143 2,490 16,715 12,879 141 1,535 4/3/2020 4,945 167 4,147 4,706 7,371 5,085 6,860 1,384 3,015 20,242 15,597 167 1,914 4/4/2020 6,078 196 5,098 5,784 8,218 5,924 8,177 1,650 3,594 24,129 18,592 196 2,353 4/5/2020 7,361 229 6,173 7,004 9,122 6,872 9,625 1,942 4,230 28,399 21,882 229 2,849 4/6/2020 8,774 267 7,359 8,349 10,080 7,937 11,184 2,257 4,915 33,000 25,427 267 3,396 4/7/2020 10,327 310 8,661 9,827 11,088 9,127 12,828 2,589 5,637 37,851 29,165 310 3,997 4/8/2020 12,000 357 10,064 11,419 12,142 10,451 14,521 2,930 6,382 42,847 33,015 357 4,645
  10. 10. Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Hawaii Date Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusett s Michagan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri 26 3/19/2020 422 58 44 34 40 392 52 107 326 334 89 80 28 37 3/20/2020 585 81 45 44 47 480 56 149 413 549 115 140 47 48 3/21/2020 753 128 68 55 54 585 56 190 525 787 137 140 73 67 3/22/2020 1,212 178 95 77 64 815 66 265 620 1,157 162 225 102 93 3/23/2020 1,907 247 131 106 75 1,129 78 367 728 1,550 190 355 141 128 3/24/2020 2,934 340 181 146 88 1,554 91 505 852 1,907 222 545 194 174 3/25/2020 4,407 465 247 200 102 2,125 106 690 992 2,231 259 819 265 237 3/26/2020 6,462 631 335 271 118 2,883 123 936 1,151 2,566 300 1,201 360 318 3/27/2020 9,243 849 451 365 137 3,880 142 1,260 1,329 2,950 347 1,719 484 425 3/28/2020 12,891 1,133 602 487 157 5,177 163 1,682 1,529 3,378 399 2,397 646 561 3/29/2020 17,516 1,497 795 643 180 6,842 187 2,222 1,750 3,851 457 3,257 854 734 3/30/2020 23,174 1,959 1,040 842 205 8,951 213 2,907 1,995 4,371 521 4,309 1,117 950 3/31/2020 29,827 2,534 1,346 1,089 233 11,583 242 3,762 2,265 4,939 591 5,545 1,445 1,216 4/1/2020 37,322 3,241 1,722 1,393 263 14,814 273 4,812 2,559 5,557 668 6,939 1,849 1,535 4/2/2020 45,365 4,095 2,175 1,759 296 18,714 307 6,078 2,879 6,224 751 8,434 2,335 1,914 4/3/2020 53,513 5,104 2,712 2,193 332 23,328 344 7,577 3,225 6,939 841 9,949 2,911 2,353 4/4/2020 62,075 6,274 3,333 2,696 370 28,675 384 9,313 3,595 7,703 938 11,541 3,578 2,849 4/5/2020 70,765 7,598 4,036 3,265 411 34,726 426 11,278 3,991 8,511 1,041 13,157 4,333 3,396 4/6/2020 79,257 9,057 4,811 3,892 454 41,393 470 13,444 4,410 9,362 1,151 14,736 5,165
  11. 11. Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Montana Nebraska Neveda New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania 3/19/2020 16 32 95 44 742 36 4,162 97 19 119 46 88 186 3/20/2020 21 38 109 55 890 43 7,102 137 26 169 51 114 268 3/21/2020 27 38 154 55 1,327 57 10,366 184 28 247 55 137 374 3/22/2020 32 45 215 65 1,849 67 17,000 256 39 344 77 162 521 3/23/2020 37 53 297 76 2,561 79 24,990 355 54 477 106 190 722 3/24/2020 44 62 409 89 3,525 92 34,402 489 74 656 146 222 993 3/25/2020 51 72 559 104 4,819 108 47,034 668 102 897 200 259 1,358 3/26/2020 59 83 759 121 6,540 125 63,825 907 138 1,217 271 300 1,843 3/27/2020 68 96 1,022 139 8,802 144 85,909 1,221 186 1,638 365 347 2,481 3/28/2020 79 111 1,363 160 11,744 166 114,619 1,628 248 2,186 487 399 3,310 3/29/2020 90 127 1,801 183 15,521 190 151,481 2,152 327 2,889 643 457 4,374 3/30/2020 103 144 2,356 209 20,305 217 198,167 2,815 428 3,779 842 521 5,723 3/31/2020 116 164 3,049 237 26,274 246 256,429 3,643 554 4,891 1,089 591 7,405 4/1/2020 132 185 3,900 268 33,605 278 327,972 4,660 709 6,255 1,393 668 9,471 4/2/2020 148 208 4,926 302 42,449 313 414,294 5,886 896 7,901 1,759 751 11,964 4/3/2020 166 233 6,141 338 52,917 350 516,460 7,337 1,117 9,850 2,193 841 14,914 4/4/2020 185 260 7,549 377 65,046 390 634,832 9,019 1,372 12,107 2,696 938 18,332 4/5/2020 205 289 9,141 418 78,771 433 768,782 10,922 1,662 14,662 3,265 1,041 22,201 4/6/2020 227 319 10,897 462 93,895 479 916,388 13,019 1,981 17,477 3,892 1,151 26,463
  12. 12. Model IV Projection 3/21/2020 to 4/21/2020 Date Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Total US 3/19/2020 44 81 14 154 143 78 22 94 1,376 5 155 18 12,130 3/20/2020 54 125 14 228 194 112 29 114 1,524 8 206 22 17,375 3/21/2020 66 173 14 371 304 136 29 152 1,793 11 281 23 23,613 3/22/2020 92 241 17 517 423 160 34 179 2,116 15 391 27 34,656 3/23/2020 127 334 19 716 587 189 40 211 2,486 21 542 32 48,430 3/24/2020 175 460 23 985 808 221 47 247 2,909 29 746 37 65,361 3/25/2020 240 628 26 1,347 1,104 257 55 287 3,389 40 1,020 43 87,777 3/26/2020 325 853 31 1,828 1,498 298 64 333 3,931 54 1,385 50 117,288 3/27/2020 438 1,148 35 2,461 2,017 344 73 385 4,540 73 1,864 58 155,795 3/28/2020 584 1,531 41 3,283 2,690 396 84 443 5,221 97 2,487 67 205,436 3/29/2020 772 2,023 47 4,339 3,556 453 97 507 5,978 129 3,287 77 268,596 3/30/2020 1,010 2,647 53 5,677 4,652 517 110 578 6,815 168 4,300 87 347,796 3/31/2020 1,307 3,425 60 7,346 6,019 587 125 656 7,735 218 5,564 99 445,538 4/1/2020 1,671 4,381 68 9,395 7,698 663 141 741 8,740 279 7,116 112 564,103 4/2/2020 2,111 5,534 77 11,868 9,725 746 159 834 9,833 352 8,989 126 705,261 4/3/2020 2,632 6,899 86 14,795 12,123 835 178 934 11,013 439 11,206 141 869,941 4/4/2020 3,235 8,480 96 18,185 14,901 931 199 1,041 12,279 539 13,774 158 1,058,906 4/5/2020 3,918 10,269 106 22,023 18,045 1,034 220 1,155 13,630 653 16,680 175 1,270,999 4/6/2020 4,670 12,241 118 26,251 21,510 1,142 244 1,277 15,061 778 19,883 193 1,503,025

