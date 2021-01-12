Theory Essay

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The evolution of promotional material for films between 1960s to 2020s By Jake Whattam-Smith (Date Here) With the film industry bringing inaround $42billionUSD yearly (as ofin 2019), this is arguably one ofthe most impactful sectors inmodern society.Withsucha highimportance,itscrucialtheyaredistributedandpromotedtograbtheattentionofthepublic;but witheverchanging and developing technologies, theway films are established have similarly beenrefined and altered to devise a s trong reflection oftoday. Looking backto the past and thefilmindustry thatwas thriving inthe 1960s, a lot has changed, for better or worseas I analyse and study the differences and similarities between these two iconic decades in the production offilms across the globe. Introduction Promotional material for films has always been present in many different forms across the industry, from typical posters and trailers to billboards and standees, thesehelp purpose,characterize, and promotefilms to grabtheattentionofthe public, urging themto watch the film and invest some time previewing it as an entertainment factor. From an early stagewherefilm promotion was present, with thefirst everfilmposter recognisedto havescreened ‘L’Arroseur Arrose’ (June 10th 1895), older more limited options leavepromoting films to a standard amongst the1960s. Moving a few centuries ahead to the 2020s and we start to seea more diverse lineofopportunities, as innovativetechnologies are founded,andthe internetbecomes a sensationto the world giving a freedom ofendless alternatives in film promotion. Withsuchvariationagainstthetwotimeperiods,Iwillanalysethefilmindustryofeachdecadeontheinfluences fromsocietiesexpectations, types of promotional material being used, and briefhistory given justifications to these aspects throughout the written essay. Expect differences, similarities, arguments, and a clearer understanding to changes on promotional material for films between 1960s to 2020s within this increasingly popular industry offilm. 1960sFilm Promotion Starting to growanddevelop a moreprofound view inthe1960s, film was becoming increasingly more popular and recognised acrossthe globe, moresignificantly in America as Hollywood storms outtheother competition. Commonly reflecting the decadeinthetypes ofcinema available, weobservetremendous social changes, tragedies, fun,fashion, rock’n’roll, and achievements in theworld through moving image. With such a highdemand for more,andan ever-increasing fan base,promoting the films and building up anexcitement publicly was more than ever needed and essentialthan before, introducing a great dealofimportanceto promotionalfilmmaterial. With little progressionin technology and telecommunications throughouttheperiod, expectphysical sources, as suchwithposters, billboards, andnews articles,to be the main source ofexpanding an interest -especially given that these approaches have remained effective for generations. ‘The simplest form of film promotion has remained its most effective for more than one hundred years.’ - Ian Haydn Smith (Selling The Movie: The art of the film poster) Commonly madefrom drawings or paintings, posters in the 1960s used very little digital use.Otherthan being madefrom artist’s mostof the time, majority ofthe posters showedvery exoticandvibrant colour schemes, followed stereotypical gender roles in men a nd women, showed near tono racialequality, and class was another key feature(only ever denoting people ofhigher valuebackgrounds). Alot ofthese expectations aresetbecause ofthetimeperiodpresentandwhat hadoccurredin this decade: a lotofvibrant colours in association with being ‘the decade offun’, generally no racial equalitybecauseblack rights was stilllooked over even though ‘civilrights movements’ and ‘marches’ had been taking place,and stereotypical gender roles followed through given women werestill commonly addressed as a male’s counterpart during the 1960’s -usually portrayedas themotherly roletaking ontasks like cleaning, cooking, andabiding to theexpectations of their male. It's said that‘decades and cultures canbe evinced through a cursory glance at posters from different periods’ (Ian Haydn Smith) and big films like ‘Dr No’ is no exception to theseideals; giventheproducts and promotionalmaterials forthefilm,like with posters, showed revealing images ofwomen, James Bond(a male) as the leading role, and commonly props likea gun orjewellery for eachgender role, these were common features found in almostevery filmduring the1960s thatonly establisheda moremaledominatesociety andperiod in which stereotypes and expectations amongst things were not strongly divided but fixated on certain viewpoints. ‘Dr No’ Poster (film released October 6th , 1962
  2. 2. = Even though I'm addressing posters more directly,as they showa clearestablishmentand embodimentoftheseideals that were set from the assumptions made fromsociety inthe1960s,othersources, likewith billboards and newspapermarketing,demonstratealmost identicalnotions. 2020sFilm Promotion With innovative technologies being founded each day, a much morerecognisedand understanding society, and people using entertainment factors likemoving image ona near daily basis, the film industry has grown and still is developing for consumers around the world. ‘I know nothing of life except through the cinema’ - Jean-Luc-Godard Moving towards everything being accessible online through the internet and achieving maximum ease ofaccessibility in many products across differentforms, including film, its doubtless tosay that printproducts havesignificantly dropped in effectiveness for audiences like today. With a much larger rangeofopportunities becauseofthings like the internetandelectronic devices becoming aneveryday companion for people, electronic promotion has established a great deal ofimportance in every industry and company avail able. With promotionof products leading to theinternet, digitalwebsites, adverts,apps,cookies,virtual reality, social media campaigns, and many moremethods are establishedto help drive their product or services to audiences mucheasier, and this is no exceptionamongst the filmindustry; these processes are commonlyusedalong withtypical approaches in film like posters, standees, newspaper advertisements, merchandise, and radio broadcasts, which havestayed profitable for decades. In addition to both digital and print based products, many more materials including standees, productplacement, viralmarketing,cross-promotionoforiginal book, andtours/interviews area few processes used amongst theatres, televisionand radio,theinternet,print,and merchandise, which arethefundamentaltarget areas tocover allaudiences of different interests, as a result ofpeoplebecoming muchmoreabruptto their ownopinions andjudgements on peoplein this era from crisis's like‘black pride’and ‘LGBTQ+’ becoming moreaccepted across theworld. Mixing both sides to promotional material –print and digital -remains effectiveto allgiven theolder generation haveabidedto dated techniques, while younger audiences haveadjustedto the changes in modern day society, reflectiveofthe diversity between peoplein this era as these technologies areever evolving in day-to-day life.
  3. 3. ‘Cinema is a reflection of its own society.’ - Shohreh Aghdashloo With a mix of both photography and digital photo editing elements, 2020 film posters are extremely dependant on digital graphic implementations to drawout theattention andcaptivateaudiences in their layout,design,colours, digitalexperimentations, and unique styles.With most posters being portrait A3 or higher, it is noticeablyclear thatstereotypical roles in men and women arehighly challenged when looking at films across the era likein the popular ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Mulan’, ‘AQuite Place2’, and ‘Black Widow’ films wherewomen are commonly shownchallenging theideals oftheir sexby playing leading roles in heavilyactiongenres. In addition to this, peoplein the black ethnicity are widely recognised and accepted across the world, holding leading roles similarly to women,andarepresent muchmore commonly in feature films. Aprime example ofthis is ‘Black Panther’ (2018) with a cast and crew full ofpeople in the black ethnicity, presenting ideals ofblack pride and culture throughout the film in resemblance oftheir background. ‘Cinema is not justa mediumof entertainment. Yes, it should entertain,but cinemais made toconvey a message, to say something’ -Pankaj Tripathi Conclusion Looking at andanalysing eachera fromthe1960s to2020s, its clear an abundanceofchanges surfacedthefilm industry on manyoccasions, to follow and change, target and conform, engage, persuade, and establish themselves as a product, promotional material for films has changed the way we as an audience perceive the world in many a form. ‘Art reflects society. Cinema doesn’t dictate –you portray what the society demands.’ - Sonam Kapoor From posters, newspaper promotion, andbillboards in the 1960s, print based products haveremained self-sufficientand effective,only ever ‘existing as a way of convincing anaudience to watch a film’ through whatwas only a few methods giventhe periodandtimeofwhich the film industry was growing slowly but surely. Move a few decades forward to the 2020s range and a strong development in evolution, adaption,and technology sees electronics, theinternet, and a scopeofopportunities viablebecauseofchange in the world. From what was around 3 methods to promotefilms in the1960’s nowexceeds over 50inprint,internet,merchandise,tv, and radio-based elements for the 2020s becauseofthese new advancements andopportunities built from it, key and popular processes including posters,trailers, standees, commercials, and social media campaigns. This makes a clear differencebetween the two decades as theapproaches tofilm promotionarenotonlyon another scalewith more than 50 methods to whatwas 3 in the 1960s, but this is reflective ofhow the filmindustry has grown overthe past 50 years too. Using only 3 processes comparedto 50 atpresentdaywould notbe efficientnor effective enough for the billions ofpeopleworldwidewho watch film near daily, mainly becauseeverything is transferredonline,butbecausefilm is so much morerecognised andexpectedin society as it would not reach everyonewho’s interest in comparisonto 3 products whichwas enoughduring the1960s.Making around35 billionU.S. dollars yearly only helps emphasise the extent ofgrowth amongst the film industry compared to 50 years ago. Its arguable that film promotion should be kept simple and to the point with such practises like posters when considering in most circumstances thepeopleviewing thematerialare present only for a briefperiodoftime, and nowclocking over a hefty 50+ distinct types during the 2020s,this means roughly$35 million is invested into marketing and distributionperfilm, increasing the averagecostto produce a film up to roughly$100million. Investing so muchmoneyinto a filmyou expecta good outcome, andeven though itis notobvious in film how effective theinvestmentoffilm marketing has been, it remains oneofthe most essential aspects to producing a moviebecauseit needs to be promoted for potential viewers to even know itis being released,and as long as there's a smartstrategy on howit's being marketed, the more effective and more viewers it will receive. ‘Cinema is an art form, a result of dedication of a number of people.’ -Mohanlal All in favour of grabbing theattention ofthepublic,theway filmpromotion is both distributed, created, and presentedadheres to the expectations set fromthecommunities across the two timeperiods. Something that is madeso obvious in the1960s with gender stereotypes and leading roles for film acting leaves a muchmoredominant, male prominent worldthat surrounds the assumptions made frompeople that men arestronger, more reliable,and confident/brave. Following the assumption that women werethecomplete opposite, being much moreweaker,emotionaland fragile, this was emphasised through the industry inalmost allposters, newspaper promotion and billboards (themainways ofpromotion) presenting these ideals to create a senseofunison and relatability in thepublic that follows through withthetheoryofAIDAstrongly –capturing their Attention with the objectified women, Interest with women stereotypes, Desireto seethemon the screen, andmost finally takeAction by watching the film itself and engaging withsocieties expectations to address male prospects to others is most cases.
  4. 4. Contradicting thesecommon actions madein the 1960s,thefilmindustryin the2020s is significantly more opento the differentideals in the public. Notonly arewomen and men treatedmuch moreequally, commonly addressing womento bemuch stronger following the stereotypes of menin mostscenarios, butevery oneofevery nationality, gender andracialidentity is accepted becauseoftherecent changes in the worldand peoplethat have been challenging actions like discrimination,racism, homophobia and so many more. Because of the changes in theworldaboutdifferent audiences, thefilm industry hadto similarlyadapt the way its products distribute their sources of entertainment,in most matters reflecting thesemovements, as such with black peopleor women inaction movies taking on leading roles whichwould havebeendisregardedin the 1960s for example. This only elaborates morethe extentofchangeinboththe film industry a society between the 50 years that passed, froma much moremaledominantsociety were discrimination to others remained expected, tosomething much more accepting ofchange inothers werepeoplearetreatedequally and fairly. Besides fromthechanges in thepeople whom controlledtheexpectations amongstthemselves, the film industry hadto also adaptwith these ever-developing communities andtheway its products aredistributed. What was effective in the1960s becausepeople regularly went outsideon a daily-basis onmultiple occasions to get around andvisitplaces for whateverreasons necessary,posters and billboards were a good sourceofmarketing given theywere almost always seenduring theseactivities,but ahead inthe2020s everything has transitioned onto onlineservices likewithshopping, work, and entertainmentfactors so pieces liketrailers and social media advertising are essential for success,especially whenconsidering theyounger audiences whogrow upwith and liveoffelectronics. This makes it another great conception ofhowchange inthepeopleandcommunities modernizedthefilmindustry. ‘For me, cinema’s like a language –everyone has their own form of it.’ -Lea Seydoux Still to remain one ofthe most significant pieces offilm promotion ever usedin the industry,posters havealways playeda significantrole in raising anawareness tothe public and spreading the word ofa newfilmhaving been presentin both the 1960s and 2020s.Made differentlybetweenthese two iconicperiods, notonly does thegeneralportrayaland aesthetic ofthese products differ,but they convey and infer drastic changes amidsttheperiod they weremadein; from gender roles andthedifferent races to offer, colour schemes,size, style and habits thatcontinueto diminish oneanother,posters are completely different towhat was expectedin the past and present day. With the sizes ofposters changing from what was usually landscape toonly ever portrait inthe2020s, thestyle has also dra stically changed after whatseemedto bemainlypaintings anddrawings to entirely digitalphotography andediting manipulation to conform with the changes in society onmost occasions; withsuch an advancementin technology over the50year gap, it's clear why a lotofdigitaluse had been incorporatedintoa lot ofthedifferenttypes offilm promotion,becauseyou both have a greaterrange ofpossibilities and come out with a much greater end product. Whatwas very brightand vibrantcolour schemes across allposters inthe1960s has becomemuch vaguer, following darker colourschemes ofgreys and blacks mostly,possibly reflective ofthefashionsensebetween thedecades, especially when considering that now-a-days people wear darkerclothing comparedto whatwas thedecadeof‘rock-n-roll'and ‘fun’ back 50 years ago.But amongst allthings themain difference was between the representations around gender roles anddifferent ethnicities on film posters, changing fromwhat was very stereotypical views oneverything to a much moreaccepting andbalanced impression towards things. ‘That’s what I like about film –it can be bizarre, classic, normal, romantic. Cinema is to me the most versatile thing.’ -Catherine Deneuve Looking back attheway everything has evolvedbetweenthetwodecades, it's clear how much thefilm industryhas been influencedfrom societyto createa vast range ofdistinct types ofpromotionalmaterial for films across the world. This hadn’tbeenachieved through the fact that technology broughtmany new opportunities to theindustry and changed some aspects ondistributioncompared toin the 60s, but instead becauseofthepeople during theseeras whom similarly developed a greaterunderstanding oftheir communities and seeked change across the worldin the way things andpeople arereflected;not only through the publicwas this changetriggered,butkey movements andevents that hadoccurredbetweenthese dates shaped the audienceandworld across many industry's including film. Through many factors in film promotion hadI been able toidentify thesetransitions andstrong interpretations on theworld, somemore than others, butit's importantto understandthat film only ever changes to suit the needs, requirements, or expectations set by the public because theyaresoheavily reliant onthem tobe successfulagainsteveryoneelsein a non-stop battle tocome out ontop.In search of what may beto comein the next few decades ofthefilm industry, it's impossibleto judge what may happen basedoffhow different the 1960s and 2020s arein comparison, but knowing that weas a community canalter filmdependant on our terms creates an exciting anticipation for the futureas anything coulddeterminewhat's soonto come.
  5. 5. References'  Tim Dirks. (2021). The History Of Film The 1960s. Available: https://www.filmsite.org/60sintro.html. Last accessed 05/10/2020.  Anonymous. (2021). Film Promotion. Available: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Film_promotion#:~:text=Sometimes%20called%20the %20press%20junket,film%2C%20like%20actors%20and%20directors. Last accessed 05/10/2020.  Ian Haydn Smith (2018). Selling The Movie: The Art Of The Film Poster. Google Books: University Of Texas Pr. 288. https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=ffR0DwAAQBAJ&pg=PA6&dq=film+poster&sourc e=gbs_toc_r&cad=3#v=onepage&q=film%20poster&f=false  Zandir Santos. (Unknown). Why Your Film Needs A Website: 7 Reasons. Available: https://marilynfilms.com/why-your-film-needs-a-website-7-reasons/. Last accessed 09/10/2020.  (N/A). (2001). Cinema Quotes. Available: https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/cinema-quotes. Last accessed10/12/2020.  Annie Mueller. (2020). Why Movies Cost So Much To Make. Available: https://www.investopedia.com/financial-edge/0611/why-movies-cost-so-much-to- make.aspx#:~:text=The%20average%20cost%20to%20produce,to%20right%20abo ut%20%24100%20million.. Last accessed 05/01/2021.

