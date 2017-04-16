Royal Bank of Canada Raja Abdar Rahman Syed Qasim Ali Saad Sarosh Sachal Tahseen Haider Zia
Introduction • Headquartered in Toronto • RBC is the largest bank in Canada • RBC operates in more than 49 countries • RBC...
Highlights for Fiscal Year 2012 • Earnings increased by 9% with ROE of 31.5% • NIM 2.86% • Loans and deposits increased by...
History • The Merchants bank of Halifax was incorporated in 1869 • 134 Halifax businessman became shareholders of a new pr...
Contd • Under the leadership of John E. Cleghorn it transformed from a traditional commercial bank to a broad based financ...
Vision Statement “Always earning the right to be our clients first choice”
Mission Statement Royal Bank of Canada endeavors to be the first choice for consumers, businesses, institutions and govern...
External Audit - Opportunities 1. Expected growth of 2.4% in the Canadian economy in 2013, mainly driven by increases in 1...
External Audit - Threats • U.S growth to be restrained by fiscal tightening, and expected decrease in interest rates • Con...
EFE Matrix
Competitive Profile Matrix
Internal Audit - Strengths 1. Largest bank in Canada with $825.1 billion assets in 50 countries, Highest overall market sh...
Internal Audit - Weaknesses 1. Lesser branches and geographical coverage than rivals 2. Least profit margin compared to co...
Internal Audit – Financial Ratio Analysis
Internal Audit – Income Statement Items Growth
Internal Audit – IFE Matrix
SWOT Matrix • SO Strategies 1. Establish units in emerging markets. Focus more on Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth...
SWOT Matrix • WO Strategies 1. Make acquisitions and establish branches in Latin America, Carribean, Africa, China, India,...
SWOT Matrix • ST Strategies 1. Increase the volume of longer term fixed rate loans in U.S. (S3, S4, T1) 2. Issue more capi...
SWOT Matrix • WT Strategies 1. Amend the organization's structure by hiring CFO and CAO, and segment heads for the two oth...
SPACE Matrix
SPACE Matrix • Aggressive • High Financial Performance • Financial Strength is the dominating factor in the industry
BCG Matrix
BCG Matrix • STARS: 1. Personal and Commercial Banking 2. Capital Markets 3. Insurance • COWS: 1. Wealth Management 2. Inv...
IE/FE Matrix
IE/FE Matrix
Grand Strategy Matrix
The Quantitative Strategic Planning Matrix (QSPM)
QSPM
QSPM
QSPM
Recommendations • Make acquisitions and establish units in emerging markets (Latin America, Caribbean, Africa, China, Indi...
Recommendations • Form alliances with mobile phone companies and software developers to provide the best online banking ex...
Referrences • http://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/td/financials/balance-sheet • https://www.cibc.com/content/dam/ab...
  34. 34. Referrences • http://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/td/financials/balance-sheet • https://www.cibc.com/content/dam/about_cibc/investor_relations/pdfs/annual_reports /2013/ar-13-en.pdf • http://www.scotiabank.com/ca/common/pdf/ir_and_shareholders/Scotiabank_2012Ann ualReport_ENG.pdf • http://www.annualreports.com/Company/the-toronto-dominion-bank • https://ycharts.com/companies/BNS/assets • http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/common-dividend-history.html • http://www.trade.gov/td/finance/publications/2013%20Banking%20Industry%20Assess ment.pdf • http://www.rbc.com/history/milestones-at-a-glance/online-banking-services.html • http://www.rbcroyalbank.com/personal-loans/personal-loans.html • http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/pdf/arfront_11_e.pdf

