Werkblad leerlingen + oplossing

Werkblad + verbetersleutel

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Werkblad leerlingen 1. Naamslachtoffer:………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Plaats grafsteen: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3. Hieronder maak je een tekening van de grafsteen van je slachtoffer. Op de grafstenen zie je telkens dit symbool staan: Dit symbool (een esdoornblad) vind je ook terug op de Canadese vlag. Om jullie te helpen bij de Engelse benamingen: Private - gewone soldaat Rifleman- scherpschutter Corporal - korporaal (ietshogerdaneensoldaat) Gunner- kannonier(iemanddie kanonnen bestuurt) Serjeant- sergeant(ietshogerdaneen korporaal) Schoeingsmith - hoefsmid/paardensmid 4. Welke info vind je terug op de grafsteen? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………….………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………….……………………………………………………………………………………… 5. Verdeel de tijdsband in periodes en zet een kruisje bij het jaartal waarin het slachtoffer overleden is. - In welke eeuw is het slachtoffer overleden? ……………………………………………………………………………
  2. 2. Verbetering werkblad leerlingen 1. Naamslachtoffer:………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Plaats grafsteen: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3. Hieronder maak je een tekening van de grafsteen van je slachtoffer. Op de grafstenen zie je telkens dit symbool staan: Dit symbool (een esdoornblad) vind je ook terug op de Canadese vlag. Om jullie te helpen bij de Engelse benamingen: Private - gewone soldaat Rifleman- scherpschutter Corporal - korporaal (ietshogerdaneensoldaat) Gunner- kannonier(iemanddie kanonnen bestuurt) Serjeant- sergeant(ietshogerdaneen korporaal) Schoeingsmith - hoefsmid/paardensmid 4. Welke info vind je terug op de grafsteen? Functie in het leger, naam, sterfdatum, leeftijd, kruisteken, eventueel graftekst,………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……….……….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………….………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5. Verdeel de tijdsband in periodes (zoals gezien in de les) en zet een kruisje bij het jaartal waarin het slachtoffer overleden is. - In welke eeuw is het slachtoffer overleden? …………………….20e eeuw…………………

