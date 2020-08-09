Successfully reported this slideshow.
A MINI PROJECT – 2 ON LOW COST SOLAR WASTE WATER TREATMENT Prepared by: Guided by: Harsh Patel(17bch034) Dr. Ankur Dwivedi...
INTRODUCTION  The fresh, clean water is a limited resource. The need for safe, clean drinking water is increasing rapidly...
 we used solar water distillation method to treat the water. Solar energy is free of cost so it more preferable compare t...
 A very common and, by far, the largest example of solar distillation is the natural water cycle that the Earth experienc...
 Block diagram of water treatment with the help of solar panel
 All 3 methods are used in water purification process. most preferable methods are solar water distillation and solar pan...
EXPERIMENT NO.1:- Solar water distillation system model  Lab scale experiment:  Aim: To treat water with the help of sol...
Procedure:  First take one pipe which diameter is 0.75 cm and length 80 cm. mark pipe on bottle cap and cut that marked p...
Final model
 After some time the pure water is collected in the upper side bottle and impurities are collected at bottom of the anoth...
Before the experiment After the experiment  we show that the water is evaporate and the cooled down and collected to the ...
EXPERIMENT NO: 2 Solar water distillation system(solar still)  Industries level equipment :  Aim : To treat water with t...
Figure 1: Solar still with thermocouple Figure 2: Solar still with condensate  Fig.1 & 2 shows the fabricated Solar still...
Specification Dimension Basin area 412.9 cm*cm Top glass area 464.51 cm*cm Glass thickness 4 mm Aluminium thickness 2 mm S...
Working :  The purification process involved mainly two processe: 1)Evaporation 2)Condensation  The solar still system i...
Study of solar radiation 0 0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2 0.25 0.3 0.35 0.4 0.45 GLOBAL DIFFUSED DIRECT TERRESTRIAL NET RADIATION VS DI...
Heat loss in the solar still system 1. Internal Heat Transfer for the Still 2. Radiative heat transfer 3. Convective heat ...
COMPARISION BETWEEN TWO SYATEM (EXPERIMENT NO 1 AND EXPERIMENT NO 2) Sr no. Time water level Volume 1 10 am 2.5 cm 1000 ml...
Water Temperature of the solar distillation system is in range between 30 to 40 °C. Sr no. Temp(°C.) Time water level Volu...
Evaporation rates of waste water by solar distillation system (plastic model) Figure 1: solar distiller(at 10 am) Figure 2...
Figure 5: Solar distiller(at 6 pm)Figure 4:Solar distiller(at 4 pm)
PH chart for different type of water which are purified by solar still 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 POND DRINKING BOILER TAP CO2...
Result for different types of waste water under the study of solar distillation system Physico-chemical characteristics Fe...
ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF THE SOLAR WATER DISTILLATION SYSTEM Advantages:  Provide a maintained pH level which is v...
Future scope of solar distillation system(solar still)  On the basis of throughout study of solar still and solar radiati...
Applications:  Solar stills are used in cases where rain, piped, or well water is impractical, such as in remote homes or...
 Shreya’s water engineers, sola , Ahmedabad, Gujrat  Urmi solar system ltd. Vatva,ahmedabad,gujrat  Sgr India engineeri...
REFERENCES:  Nithin P. K., Hariharan.R, Design and Heat Loss Calculations from Double Effect Type Solar Still Integrated ...
Thank you
  1. 1. A MINI PROJECT – 2 ON LOW COST SOLAR WASTE WATER TREATMENT Prepared by: Guided by: Harsh Patel(17bch034) Dr. Ankur Dwivedi Hir Patel(17bch035) Assitant Professor
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  The fresh, clean water is a limited resource. The need for safe, clean drinking water is increasing rapidly.  Waste water is the water that emerges after fresh water is human beings for domestic, commercial and industrial use. The water that emerges after these uses contains, oils used in cooking, vegetable matter detergents, dirt floors that have been washed, soap used in bathing along with oils/greases washed from the human body. This water is referred to as “Grey Water”.  The most widely used process for water purification is Distillation. Solar still distillation is a natural phenomenon on earth.  The aim of our project is to purify water by solar energy.
  3. 3.  we used solar water distillation method to treat the water. Solar energy is free of cost so it more preferable compare to above methods.  Solar distillation is the use of solar energy to evaporate water and collect its condensate within the same closed system. Unlike other forms of water purification, it can turn salt or brackish water into fresh drinking water.  Solar distillation differs from other forms of desalination that are more energy-intensive, such as methods such as reverse osmosis, or simply boiling water due to its use of free energy. Solar water distillation
  4. 4.  A very common and, by far, the largest example of solar distillation is the natural water cycle that the Earth experiences.  With the help of solar water distillation method, we can separate the solid and soluble impurities. Solar desalination is one of the example of solar water distillation method. the salt will be separated from water with the help of the solar desalination process.  Solar still system is used to purified the water in industries and also used to separate the salt from water.  we can also use a solar panel to purified the water. Solar panel, charge controller, battery, inverter, pure and dirty water tank, ro plant, ultra-violate lamp are required for water treatment.
  5. 5.  Block diagram of water treatment with the help of solar panel
  6. 6.  All 3 methods are used in water purification process. most preferable methods are solar water distillation and solar panel to purified water.  Solar energy is free of cost so we can used it any time.  Only in monsoon season it is very difficult to used direct solar energy for solar water distillation method.at that time solar panel is used to store the solar energy.
  7. 7. EXPERIMENT NO.1:- Solar water distillation system model  Lab scale experiment:  Aim: To treat water with the help of solar water distillation system  Apparatus: 2 plastic bottle, bottle cap, glue gun, pipe (L:80 cm, D:0.75 cm), cutter, marker pan, scissor.  Source: Solar energy
  8. 8. Procedure:  First take one pipe which diameter is 0.75 cm and length 80 cm. mark pipe on bottle cap and cut that marked portion on cap. than pass the pipe from both of bottle cap. then used the glue gum to joint the bottle cap with each other.  Fill the bottle with dirty water which contains impurities like chemicals, send. Connect one end of the pipe bottle cap with this bottle and connect empty bottle with another end of pipe bottle cap.
  9. 9. Final model
  10. 10.  After some time the pure water is collected in the upper side bottle and impurities are collected at bottom of the another bottle.  This water is used as a drinking water because is contain 0% impurities. Only the bacteria are present in this water but it can be removed by boiling of water(primary treatment). Result:
  11. 11. Before the experiment After the experiment  we show that the water is evaporate and the cooled down and collected to the another bottle. water collected in that bottle is fully purified. the solid impurities are collected to the bottom part of the bottle.  water is used as a drinking water. the bacterial impurities are removed by boling of the water.
  12. 12. EXPERIMENT NO: 2 Solar water distillation system(solar still)  Industries level equipment :  Aim : To treat water with the help of solar water distillation system (solar still) in industries.  Apparatus : Basin , glass , aluminium absorber plate , wood as a insulation material , thermocouple.
  13. 13. Figure 1: Solar still with thermocouple Figure 2: Solar still with condensate  Fig.1 & 2 shows the fabricated Solar still system, which consists mainly of an glass cover and absorber plate which creates a cavity for the condensate to settle.  The system is inclined at an optimum angle of 30℃ and the solar still was exposed to solar rays for the time period of 8 hrs.  Initially 1liter of saline water was feed into the still and continuously monitored. The water level before condensation was 2.5cm.  Continuous water level and different temperatures (water temperature & still temperature) were measured. Thermocouple was used for measuring the temperatures. Experimental setup:
  14. 14. Specification Dimension Basin area 412.9 cm*cm Top glass area 464.51 cm*cm Glass thickness 4 mm Aluminium thickness 2 mm Slope of the glass 30 degree angle Dimensions of the designed solar still
  15. 15. Working :  The purification process involved mainly two processe: 1)Evaporation 2)Condensation  The solar still system is used solar energy for purification of water. so study of solar radiation is very important for the solar still system.
  16. 16. Study of solar radiation 0 0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2 0.25 0.3 0.35 0.4 0.45 GLOBAL DIFFUSED DIRECT TERRESTRIAL NET RADIATION VS DISTRIBUSION Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 Radiation distribution graph in 2019
  17. 17. Heat loss in the solar still system 1. Internal Heat Transfer for the Still 2. Radiative heat transfer 3. Convective heat transfer 4. Evaporative heat transfer
  18. 18. COMPARISION BETWEEN TWO SYATEM (EXPERIMENT NO 1 AND EXPERIMENT NO 2) Sr no. Time water level Volume 1 10 am 2.5 cm 1000 ml 2 12 pm 2.4 cm 960 ml 3 3 pm 2.2 cm 880 ml 4 4 pm 2.1 cm 840 ml 5 6 pm 1.9 cm 760 ml  The first modal which are generally made up from plastic material is use for household application and the process of the purification of water is very slow compare to second solar still system Evaporation rates of waste water by solar still system
  19. 19. Water Temperature of the solar distillation system is in range between 30 to 40 °C. Sr no. Temp(°C.) Time water level Volume 1 24 10 am 10 cm 500 ml 2 30 12 pm 9.9 cm 485 ml 3 39.5 3 pm 9.6 cm 460 ml 4 32 4 pm 9.55 cm 450 ml 5 29 6 pm 9 cm 400 ml
  20. 20. Evaporation rates of waste water by solar distillation system (plastic model) Figure 1: solar distiller(at 10 am) Figure 2: solar distiller(at 12 am) Figure 3:solar distiller(at 3 pm)
  21. 21. Figure 5: Solar distiller(at 6 pm)Figure 4:Solar distiller(at 4 pm)
  22. 22. PH chart for different type of water which are purified by solar still 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 POND DRINKING BOILER TAP CO2 DISSOLVED PH VS Different type of water Series 1 Column1 Column2
  23. 23. Result for different types of waste water under the study of solar distillation system Physico-chemical characteristics Feed water (before distillation) Solar distillate (after solar distillation) Basin water Kitchen water Muddy water PH value 8.2 8.8 5.2 6.8-7.2 Total solids(mg/l) 923 1332 1421 00 TDS(mg/l) 700 880 316 00 TSS(mg/l) 210 452 617 00 Sulphates(mg/l) 168 254 216 00 Phosphates(mg/l) 151 176 162 00 chlorides(mg/l) 194 233 212 00
  24. 24. ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF THE SOLAR WATER DISTILLATION SYSTEM Advantages:  Provide a maintained pH level which is very close to natural water as compared to other water purifiers.  very cheap there is no cost of extra energy once you’re solar still is manufactured you will get benefits without extra cost.  Less hazardous because there is no any mechanical equipment. Disadvantages:  The solar still doesn’t break down the bacteria’s.  In solar still boiling process of water does not occur.  Sun still produces a low quantity of water compare to other purification process of water.  It required time very much to produce less quantity of water.
  25. 25. Future scope of solar distillation system(solar still)  On the basis of throughout study of solar still and solar radiation pattern, we aim on designing and fabricating dynamic solar mechanism for waste water treatment.  In today’s scenario at most places the sewage waste in directly thrown in the water bodies like river or lake. This includes 99% of water content.  If we pass this sewage through dynamic solar mechanism, we can try to separate out as much water content as possible from the waste. By the use of solar distillation this can be achieved. In such system we will get only dry waste on the other end.
  26. 26. Applications:  Solar stills are used in cases where rain, piped, or well water is impractical, such as in remote homes or during power outages. In subtropical hurricane target areas that can lose power for days, solar distillation can provide an alternative source of clean water.  Solar still is also use in desalination process for separation of water and salt.  The solar still is one of the oldest and by far the simplest water desalination method. A solar still consists of a structural element called a basin covered with a transparent material to allow the incident solar radiation to pass through to the basin saline water for thermal absorption and evaporation. Solar still desalination
  27. 27.  Shreya’s water engineers, sola , Ahmedabad, Gujrat  Urmi solar system ltd. Vatva,ahmedabad,gujrat  Sgr India engineering co. Jalandher,panjab  Agni solar system pvt Ltd. , pune,maharashtra  Vaigunth ener tek.Ltd, Chennai, Tamil nadu VJ INSTRUMENTS solar still system,Washim, maharastra NAMES OF COMPAMY WHO MAKE THE SOLAR DISTILLATION PLANT(SOLAR STILL) IN INDIA.
  28. 28. REFERENCES:  Nithin P. K., Hariharan.R, Design and Heat Loss Calculations from Double Effect Type Solar Still Integrated with LFPC,Vol 3,282-289  Solar Radiation Hand Book (2008), A joint Project of Solar Energy Centre, MNRE Indian Metrological Department, Vol 5,110-113  Palak Patel,A Review to “Increase the Performance of Solar Still: Make It Multi-Layer Absorber”, International Journal on Recent and Innovation Trends in Computing and Communication ISSN: Volume: 2 Issue: 2, 2321-8169.  Hassan E.S. Fath” Development in Simple Solar Stills”, Renewable Energy Systems and Desalination – Vol. iii page: 551-512.  www.safewater.org › fact-sheets-1 › 2016/12 › solar-water-distillation  www.sciencedirect.com › topics › engineering  G.N Tiwari and Sangeetha Suneja, Performance Evaluation of an inverted absorber solar still, Energy convers Mgmt.Vol-39 (1996) pp 173-180.  G.N Tiwari, A. Kupfermann, Shruti Aggarwal, “A new design for a double slope condensing chamber solar still”, Desalination 114(1997),Volume 2, 153-164.
  29. 29. Thank you

