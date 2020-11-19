Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫العالم‬ ‫شارك‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬
‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكة‬:‫أو‬ ‫حاسب‬ ‫جهازي‬ ‫اتصال‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المص‬ ‫في‬ ‫واإلشتراك‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫لتبادل‬ ،‫أكثر‬‫ادر‬...
‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫الشبكة‬PAN ‫المحلية‬ ‫الشبكة‬LAN ‫المدنية‬ ‫الشبكة‬MAN ‫الموسعة‬ ‫الشبكة‬WAN ‫الحاسب‬ ...
‫العالمية‬ ‫الشبكة‬(‫اإلنترنت‬) ‫اإلنترنت‬:‫وأجهزة‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تربط‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫الدفاع‬ ‫...
‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫آلية‬ ‫به‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫في‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫لكل‬ IP Address ‫الجهاز‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫هو‬ ‫األجهزة...
‫واالنترنت‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫وأضرار‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫مزايا‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أضرار‬ .1‫الشبكة‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫...
‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫وسالمتها‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫سرية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫هو‬ ‫والضياع‬ ‫للسرقة‬ ‫تعرضها‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫...
‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫االعتداءات‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫انتحال‬ ‫التنصت‬ ‫االختراق‬ ‫الضارة‬ ‫البرامج‬-‫الفيروسات‬ 1 2 3 4
‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫آليات‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫تشفير‬ ‫الحماية‬ ‫جدار‬ ‫اإلحتياطي‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫التلقائي‬ ‫التحديث‬ 1 2 3 4
‫نشاط‬ ‫نهائيا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫لو‬ ‫؟‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫سيتغير‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ما‬
‫بالخفجي‬ ‫عوف‬ ‫بن‬ ‫عبدالرحمن‬ ‫متوسطة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

عرض أشارك العالم 01

2 views

Published on

عرض أشارك العالم 01

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

عرض أشارك العالم 01

  1. 1. ‫العالم‬ ‫شارك‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬
  2. 2. ‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكة‬:‫أو‬ ‫حاسب‬ ‫جهازي‬ ‫اتصال‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المص‬ ‫في‬ ‫واإلشتراك‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫لتبادل‬ ،‫أكثر‬‫ادر‬ ‫األخرى‬
  3. 3. ‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫الشبكة‬PAN ‫المحلية‬ ‫الشبكة‬LAN ‫المدنية‬ ‫الشبكة‬MAN ‫الموسعة‬ ‫الشبكة‬WAN ‫الحاسب‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫الغرفة‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫التتعدى‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مبنى‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫دول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مدن‬ ‫المكانية‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫بالحاسب‬ ‫الهاتف‬ ‫ربط‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫إدارات‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫مثال‬
  4. 4. ‫العالمية‬ ‫الشبكة‬(‫اإلنترنت‬) ‫اإلنترنت‬:‫وأجهزة‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تربط‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫الدفاع‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫نشأت‬‫يكية‬ ‫عام‬1969‫ذلك‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫توسعت‬ ‫ثم‬ INTERNET‫العالمية‬ ‫الشبكة‬ INTERnational NETwork
  5. 5. ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫آلية‬ ‫به‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫في‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫لكل‬ IP Address ‫الجهاز‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫هو‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫اإلرسال‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫لمبدالت‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫بينها‬ ‫مجموعات‬ ‫أربع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتكون‬ ‫مثل‬(192.168.1.1)
  6. 6. ‫واالنترنت‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫وأضرار‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫مزايا‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أضرار‬ .1‫الشبكة‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫تكلفة‬ ‫انخفاض‬ .2‫المصادر‬ ‫في‬ ‫االشتراك‬ .3‫االعتمادية‬ ‫زيادة‬ .4‫اآلخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫سهولة‬ .5‫للمعلومة‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫سهولة‬ .1‫السيئة‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫وجود‬ .2‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫ضعف‬ .3‫المعلومات‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدقة‬ ‫ضعف‬ .4‫والبرمجيات‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫تلف‬ .5‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫إدمان‬
  7. 7. ‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫وسالمتها‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫سرية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫هو‬ ‫والضياع‬ ‫للسرقة‬ ‫تعرضها‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬‫خصوصية‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحفاظ‬ ،‫السرقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المال‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ،‫السرية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫الخدمية‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫وتسهيل‬
  8. 8. ‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫االعتداءات‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫انتحال‬ ‫التنصت‬ ‫االختراق‬ ‫الضارة‬ ‫البرامج‬-‫الفيروسات‬ 1 2 3 4
  9. 9. ‫المعلومات‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫آليات‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫تشفير‬ ‫الحماية‬ ‫جدار‬ ‫اإلحتياطي‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫التلقائي‬ ‫التحديث‬ 1 2 3 4
  10. 10. ‫نشاط‬ ‫نهائيا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫لو‬ ‫؟‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫سيتغير‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ما‬
  11. 11. ‫بالخفجي‬ ‫عوف‬ ‫بن‬ ‫عبدالرحمن‬ ‫متوسطة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬

×