AMB300 - Lessons Learned from ITAM Customers
Intro Back to the Start Looking Ahead Key Takeaways 2 1 3 4 Outline
Intro
Director of ITAM Sue Zemzicki RWJBarnabas Health 21,700 desktops 11 Acute Care Hospitals 3,900 mobile devices 4 Major Publ...
9,227 desktops Betty Hanson Technology Engineer State of South Dakota 32 departments 0 mobile devices 1,168 software title...
LEVEL 3: Shared Service Service Focused Data Analysis Consistent Saving Data Center Visibility Charge & Showback License M...
Back to the Start
Audits 76.4% of organizations admit to over-licensing in fear of audits1 194 Average audit takes 194.15 hours of IT time2 ...
GOVERNANCE BUSINESS POLICIES PROCESSES METRICS STAFFING TOOLS Introduced Buy-in after audit Software can’t be installed w/...
GOVERNANCE BUSINESS POLICIES PROCESSES METRICS STAFFING TOOLS Introduced Immediate Return-On-Investment Standardized hardw...
Savings Reduction in software spend with SAM process and tools.1 Managing software can lead to real cost savings by as muc...
Challenges
Road Trip
GOVERNANCE BUSINESS POLICIES PROCESSES METRICS STAFFING TOOLS Recognition Agency buy-in, vision understood License share, ...
GOVERNANCE BUSINESS POLICIES PROCESSES METRICS STAFFING TOOLS Recognition Reducing IT spend, efficiency 1 Device Policy FS...
Looking Ahead
Refresh by Health not Age IMAC Review Broaden HW Scope - WOW’s Broaden SW Scope - Harvesting RWJ OS Upgrade - Windows 10 2...
Next Steps OS Provisioning - Win 10 Deployment Software Provisioning Hardware Asset Tracking Service Desk - Heat 2 1 3 4
Key Takeaways
Takeaways Prepare to be misunderstood Everyone has a role in ITAM Sometimes ya gotta take a step back Can’t communicate en...
Thank you
AMB300: Lessons Learned from ITAM Customers

No notes for slide

×