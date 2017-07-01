AMB420: Data Center Licensing with License Optimizer

Data Center Licensing with License Optimizer
Increased Legal Challenges Related to Licensing Oracle vs. UsedSoft, 2012 “…Europe's top court, which ruled… that software...
What Inhibits Innovation? Legacy Life Support Apps Application Redundancy
Legacy Data Center Do you know how your assets are connected?
Hyperscale Data Centers with Hyperscale Changes
Data Center Speed Rapid Release Containers Open Source Process Automation Request Tes t Validatio n Cloud Staging Impact A...
The Unexpected History of Cloud Outages March 1 AWS East Region “error code”
LEVEL 3: Shared Service Service Focused Data Analysis Consistent Saving Data Center Visibility Charge & Showback License M...
Essential SAM Tool Capabilities Entitlement Contracts, Licenses, Maintenance, Expirations Discovery Hardware, Software, Vi...
Microsoft Office 365 Scenario To demonstrate how liability is calculated for a single user of Office 365 with multiple ins...
Microsoft Office 365 Scenario O365 E3 User Subscription Term Subscription Term License Valid for Specific UserSpecific Lic...
Microsoft Office 365 Scenario O365 E3 User Subscription License Assigned to Anthony Arbolin
Microsoft Office 365 Scenario Anthony Arbolin is assigned to 3 machines
Microsoft Office 365 Scenario Data Summary > Liabilities tab shows all 3 installations linked to Anthony Top-level liabili...
Oracle Scenario To demonstrate how Oracle data is represented in License Optimizer, including viewing Options in use, Core...
Oracle Scenario Estate Management > Software Filter ‘Vendors/Products’ for Oracle Click any hyperlinked Oracle OSI Click o...
Oracle Scenario Business Intelligence > Data Summary (Full Reconciliation) > ‘Liabilities’ Tab Filter ‘Metric’ for ‘Oracle...
Vendor specific licensing – the language…. ✓ IBM ✓ Multiple license metrics over diverse product range ✓ PVU – Power Value...
Vendor specific licensing…the language (cont’d.) ✓ Microsoft ✓ Datacenter Optimization, using all current and legacy metri...
Takeaways Cloud is still foggy Ensure discovery is fit for purpose Don’t reinvent the wheel Arm yourself before an audit “...
AMB420: Data Center Licensing with License Optimizer

  1. 1. Data Center Licensing with License Optimizer
  2. 2. Secondary Use Reassignment Sub-capacity Passport Advantage Client Access License Indirect Use Virtualization Policies Secondary Use Component Enterprise License Agreement Unlimited License Agreement Processor /Resource Value Unit Per Processor/ Core
  3. 3. 1 2 What are the Software Asset Management Challenges Organizations Are Facing Today? How Does License Optimizer Help Solve These Problems?
  4. 4. Increased Legal Challenges Related to Licensing Oracle vs. UsedSoft, 2012 “…Europe's top court, which ruled… that software licenses can be sold on a second-hand basis, even when the software in question is downloaded rather than sold on physical media.” Judgement: UsedSoft Oracle vs. Mars 2016 “On 16 December 2015, Oracle and Mars agreed not to proceed with the licensing dispute going to court, but many of the documents leading up to the filing for dismissal are available in the public domain.” Judgement: Not public Who is Next? SAP UK vs. Diageo, March 2017 SAP won, Indirect use, Judgement: $? + fines SAP vs Inbev, May 2017 Named user access through Sales Force Judgement: $?M estimated
  5. 5. What Inhibits Innovation? Legacy Life Support Apps Application Redundancy
  6. 6. Legacy Data Center Do you know how your assets are connected?
  7. 7. Hyperscale Data Centers with Hyperscale Changes
  8. 8. Data Center Speed Rapid Release Containers Open Source Process Automation Request Tes t Validatio n Cloud Staging Impact Analysis License check Virtual Machines Demand
  9. 9. The Unexpected History of Cloud Outages March 1 AWS East Region “error code”
  10. 10. LEVEL 3: Shared Service Service Focused Data Analysis Consistent Saving Data Center Visibility Charge & Showback License Mobility ITSM & ITAM Integrated Cost Risk Time Quality LEVEL 1: Initial 1 or 2 take the lead Basic Tools No Process Basic Policy No Standardization Purchasing on Demand LEVEL 1: Managed 1 or 2 take the lead Basic Tools No Process Basic Policy No Standardization Purchasing on Demand Cost Risk Time Quality LEVEL 2: Managed Structured Program Lifecycle IT Ops Efficiencies Centralized Procurement Basic ITSM/CMDB Refined Refresh & Disposal Cost Risk Time Quality LEVEL 4: Business Optimized Business Agility Predictable Spend Controlled Risk Cloud Portability Real Time Licensing Project and Portfolio Mgt Cost Risk Time Quality
  11. 11. 1 2 What are the Software Asset Management Challenges Organizations Are Facing Today? How Does License Optimizer Help Solve These Problems?
  12. 12. Essential SAM Tool Capabilities Entitlement Contracts, Licenses, Maintenance, Expirations Discovery Hardware, Software, Virtualization, Utilization Normalization & Reconciliation Extensive library, downgrades, upgrades, transfers, allocations Compliance Position
  13. 13. Demo
  14. 14. ▪ Office 365
  15. 15. Microsoft Office 365 Scenario To demonstrate how liability is calculated for a single user of Office 365 with multiple installations, and how user subscription licenses are correctly applied O365 Pro Plus Installed O365 Pro Plus Installed O365 Pro Plus Installed Not In Use Not In Use O365 E3 User Subscription Each user subscription licence for Office 365 E3 and above allows up to 5 installations of Office 365 Professional Plus, per user Anthony Arbolino uses 3 machines
  16. 16. Microsoft Office 365 Scenario O365 E3 User Subscription Term Subscription Term License Valid for Specific UserSpecific License Metric Applied
  17. 17. Microsoft Office 365 Scenario O365 E3 User Subscription License Assigned to Anthony Arbolin
  18. 18. Microsoft Office 365 Scenario Anthony Arbolin is assigned to 3 machines
  19. 19. Microsoft Office 365 Scenario Data Summary > Liabilities tab shows all 3 installations linked to Anthony Top-level liability shows that only a single license is required
  20. 20. ▪ Oracle
  21. 21. Oracle Scenario To demonstrate how Oracle data is represented in License Optimizer, including viewing Options in use, Core Factoring, and Named User Plus liability Estate Management > Software Filter ‘Vendors/Products’ for Oracle Click hyperlinked OSI ‘OSI-35792’ Select ‘Installed Software’ tab
  22. 22. Oracle Scenario Estate Management > Software Filter ‘Vendors/Products’ for Oracle Click any hyperlinked Oracle OSI Click on Virtualization Detail link Core Factoring is applied automatically during the reconciliation process
  23. 23. Oracle Scenario Business Intelligence > Data Summary (Full Reconciliation) > ‘Liabilities’ Tab Filter ‘Metric’ for ‘Oracle – Named User Plus’ Expand record for further detail, and scroll down to view Software Details Named User Plus liabilities are calculated per device, based on pre-configured license minimums
  24. 24. Vendor specific licensing – the language…. ✓ IBM ✓ Multiple license metrics over diverse product range ✓ PVU – Power Value Units (PVU factor table) ✓ RVU – Resource Value Units ✓ Full Capacity / Sub Capacity (ILMT - IBM License Management Tool) ✓ User and Usage terms ✓ Complex product bundling / suites ✓ Slick contractual structures and mechanisms ✓ Oracle ✓ Processor, Named User Plus and many more.. ✓ Core Factor Table (A core or CPU is not a “Processor”!) ✓ Complex licensing policies and rules ✓ Partitioning & virtualisation ✓ Database recovery environments ✓ Revenue hungry – contractual restrictions, Support revenue protection
  25. 25. Vendor specific licensing…the language (cont’d.) ✓ Microsoft ✓ Datacenter Optimization, using all current and legacy metrics and rules ✓ Accurate Office 365 licensing per user ✓ Accurate MSDN licensing ✓ Full License mobility ✓ VDI licensing ✓ SAP ✓ ERP, HR, Financials etc. Product “Engines”, multitude of “User” licenses & levels ✓ Specific rules e.g. Indirect Use ✓ Plus others e.g. Business Objects (CPU licensing) ✓ LAW and USMM data analysis and reporting ✓ Contract specific license optimization ✓ Direct and Indirect application access normalization
  26. 26. Takeaways Cloud is still foggy Ensure discovery is fit for purpose Don’t reinvent the wheel Arm yourself before an audit “True-up = True-down” 2 1 3 4 5
  27. 27. Thank you

