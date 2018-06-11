Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STUDY IN AUSTRALIA: 5 THINGS YOU MUST KEEP IN MIND After finishing all the documentation work for overseas study in Austra...
5 Essential things you must have in your ‘HANDY BAG’ 1. Your Flight tickets/boarding pass: This is the first thing that yo...
2. Foot wear and eyewear: Do carry your formal shoes and 'enclosed footwear' like sneakers/joggers/sandals, since you are ...
Let’s move on to the challenges you might face after landing Australia, we thought we should share some tips on how to ove...
over the phone and the best part is that now you can do video calling through skype, whatsapp and facebook messengers etc....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

STUDY IN AUSTRALIA: 5 THINGS YOU MUST KEEP IN MIND

3 views

Published on

STUDY IN AUSTRALIA: 5 THINGS YOU MUST KEEP IN MIND

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

STUDY IN AUSTRALIA: 5 THINGS YOU MUST KEEP IN MIND

  1. 1. STUDY IN AUSTRALIA: 5 THINGS YOU MUST KEEP IN MIND After finishing all the documentation work for overseas study in Australia whether it is undergraduate program or Masters in Australia, students are really excited to pack their bags and get ready to visit Australia. Students normally get confused and ask “what I should carry, when I am packing my bag”. The first and foremost thing to keep in mind is that never ever carry heavy luggage whenever you are travelling, the more things you carry, the more difficulty you will face in handling them. Do not stuff in everything in your luggage, try to minimize things, remember you are leaving your homeland not your home planet. We live in a globalized world and things are easily available everywhere. One or two luggage is more than enough, but do carry a small ‘Handy bag’ which carries all your essential things. Better to have a backpack that ensures your hands are free as far as possible.
  2. 2. 5 Essential things you must have in your ‘HANDY BAG’ 1. Your Flight tickets/boarding pass: This is the first thing that you must have before anything, so keep that first. 2. Passport and Australia study visa: Wherever you go, your passport will serve as your identity card, along with your passport, you have to show your e-visa in the immigration counter. 3. Money: Keep enough Australian dollars with you. You can’t always depend on the Debit/credits card. 4. Medication: It depends on your health status whether you have a doctor’s prescriptions or not. Well if you have then carry them, but on safe side keep emergency medicines with you like antipyretic drugs, anti-vomiting, anti-pain spray etc. Keep a small first aid box, make it very compact! 5. Written address of where you are staying: You will require this to complete immigration forms and it may be useful to share with cab drivers or search in Google Map to easily look up directions. I know I have not included mobile phone in the checklist; well you either carry it in your hand or in your pocket. So far we have discussed about things you must have in your backpack, now let us come to the main luggage. 5 Essential things you must have in your ‘MAIN BAG’ 1. Important documents: Medical history/reports, university acceptance letter, health insurance, academic certificates, post-study work rights and Australian scholarship documents are something you should have with you at all times. Photocopies of these documents should be kept in a separate luggage.
  3. 3. 2. Foot wear and eyewear: Do carry your formal shoes and 'enclosed footwear' like sneakers/joggers/sandals, since you are visiting Australia and there are many beaches to hangout, you can’t have your formal shoes everywhere. Australia sun is bright, so keep a pair of goggles and if you vision problem, then keep an extra spectacles/contact lens with you. Remember procuring spectacles/contact lens requires optician’s prescription in Australia. 3. Clothing: Australia lies in a temperate zone, overall the country is a very casual place. Jean, sports T shirt, sport jacket, suit, shirt, any causal or formal dress are acceptable, irrespective of gender. Avoid heavy overcoats during winters, light windproof and shower proof coats are generally considered ideal, you can also carry pullover and jacket. If you really feel cold keep gloves and mufflers. 4. Stationery: Australia are very expensive for stationery items, do carry notebooks and necessary stationery items, but not too much. 5. Electronic accessories: I think you must have following 5 Important electronics items, which includes: 1 Camera: Obviously you are going to travel and visit many exotic places in Australia, you must a good SLR or DSLR camera to capture those memories. 2 Laptop and Pen drive: This is the most important thing you must have, to assess mail, prepare your assignments, to keep soft copy of important documents and University document, whatever it may be, a LAPTOP and PENDRIVE is a must for your studies! 3Microphone and web camera: To save your mobile bills skype is a cool option, it is not so expensive. 4 Basic Toiletry Bag: Include your toiletry items like Toothbrush, toothpaste, towel, Shampoo, conditioner, Sunscreen and Personal hygiene items. 5 Multi-plug extension board: There is a difference in socket and plug pin size, so it’s better to carry one
  4. 4. Let’s move on to the challenges you might face after landing Australia, we thought we should share some tips on how to overcome these problems 5 challenges you may encounter In Australia 1. Time difference: Did you know Australia is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India so the moment you reach Australia, set your clock. Initially you may have time problems, but later on you can manage, take rest and plan your skype/telephonic conversation with your family and friends accordingly. Simply subtract 4 hours and 30 min from the clock reading and plan things. 2. Financial pressure: The moment you land in Australia you must keep in mind that Australia is 209.42% costlier than India. So manage and plan your expenditure wisely. Make sure you have estimated your financial abilities before leaving India. 3. Language barriers and Culture shock: Even though the country is a multicultural country, with people coming from all over the world. Australia has its own distinct culture that may be different from India. You may confront culture change, keep calm and accept the culture change with an open mind. Australia is an English speaking country, but you will meet people from different parts of the world, their style of speech and jargon differ from country to country. Communicate with your friends more confidently and comfortably, it requires patience and time to understand the difference in jargon and the language barrier. 4. Homesickness: Leaving your family behind will be a most difficult part, you start experiencing homesickness. The best way to deal is considering your new friends as part of your family. Talk with them, there are so many international students, even they have left their home country and their family. Socialize yourself, you can talk to your family members
  5. 5. over the phone and the best part is that now you can do video calling through skype, whatsapp and facebook messengers etc. Daily devote some time, this way you can avoid the homesickness 5. Difference in grading system: Australian universities normally use HD (High Distinction), D means Distinction, C means Credit, P means Pass, and F means Fail, in their grading system. If you have studied hard and geta ‘D’don’t freak out! D might be a bad grade for Indians, but not in Australia. We Global Opportunities Pvt. Ltd wish you best luck for your Studies and future endeavour.

×