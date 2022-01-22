Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 17

Cellular agriculture- Industrial biotechnology for food and materials

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

INTRODUCTION
UN Sustainable development Goals(SDGs); healthy diets, and environment sustainability
significant gap in providing sufficient food
low-quality diets; micro-nutrient deficiencies and diet-related obesity
60%higher global food requirements by 2050
Domestication of livestock, adaptation of agriculture and the industrial revolution
Food alternatives are needed

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Cellular agriculture- Industrial biotechnology for food and materials

  1. 1. Cellular agriculture- Industrial biotechnology for food and materials Presenters Raveena Bano – S2018231057 Iqra - S2018231025 Zunaira Nasim - S2018231058 Syed Sibtul Hassan - S2018231019 Department of Life Sciences University of Management and Technology
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • UN Sustainable development Goals(SDGs); healthy diets, and environment sustainability • significant gap in providing sufficient food • low-quality diets; micro-nutrient deficiencies and diet-related obesity • 60%higher global food requirements by 2050 • Domestication of livestock, adaptation of agriculture and the industrial revolution • Food alternatives are needed 2
  3. 3. Industrial biotechnology in agriculture • Key to provide humanity with nutritious, safe and healthy food • Chemicals and innovative materials • Minimizing resource input to gain seasonal and geographical independence. • Key to provide humanity with nutritious, safe and healthy food • Chemicals and innovative materials • Minimizing resource input to gain seasonal and geographical independence. Industrial biotechnology in Agriculture 3
  4. 4. A-cellular products ; are made of organic molecules like proteins and fats and contain no cellular or living material in the final product Types of biotechnol ogy Red Green White A-cellular products Massive yield increase of crops through breeding varieties A-cellular products 4
  5. 5. CELLULAR AGRICULTURE • The production of agriculture products from cell cultures (Figure 1) • Cellular products that are Non- GM • A-cellular products in GM org. 5
  6. 6. Animal cells Cell-based meat Clean meat, meat produced from cells cultures, is a prominent alternative for traditional meat, derived from live animals. 6
  7. 7. 1 2 3 4 5 Inefficiency • 97% of the calories are lost for processes regarding body maintenance. Environmental problems • GHG emissions – 10% • Methane emission - 37% • Freshwater pollution – 8% Foodborne illnesses Overuse of antibiotics - AMR strains Traditional meat production systems is not sustainable Why Clean Meat? 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 1 2 • Industrial BT of plant cells – food applications • < Animal products • One-third of all agricultural impact Maintenance of quality Plant cells : Environmental Impact Reduce environmental footprint Plant Stem cells Crop farming for human consumption Cosmetic products 3 4 5 Rare plants • Exploitation • No further endangering • Dedifferentiated cells • Contain whole cells 9
  10. 10. Nutritional recommendations Digestibility of crop proteins Essential amino acids Strong Trend -Substitution Animal proteins ✔ Plant based alternatives - Soy, pulses Crops > Animal derived proteins Crop proteins < Animal proteins Recent investigations- nutritional composition Exhibit differential digestibility Efficient absorption Plant cells Figure 1.1. The use of plant cells as food 10
  11. 11. Production of secondary metabolites • Anti-cancer drug paclitaxel in 75 000 liter bioreactors • Ginseng culture exploitation - food supplement production Plant cell culture medium • Fully defined medium • Less complex and costly comparatively Plant cells as material constituents • 3D printing • Ordered growth Other benefits of using plant cells 11
  12. 12. Microbial cells ▪ Microbial cell has been used for food protein production from a long time. ▪ We require downstream processing due to the high concentration of RNA. 12
  13. 13. Microbes and synthetic materials ▪ Microbes can also be cultivated to make synthetic materials. In nature, macroscopic materials grown from microbes, such as biofilms, mushrooms, and lichens, have little relevance as synthetic structural materials. ▪ Microbes can be used to produce various polymers and polymer precursors for materials. ▪ What are emerging field aims? ▪ Challenges? 13
  14. 14. Fungal Mycelium and Researchers perspective ▪ An interesting material example is fungal mycelium. ▪ Interestingly, for centuries, humans have used fruiting bodies of bracket fungi to make leather-like textile materials ▪ Presently, designers and workers are reviving this almost forgotten art and are able to control the mycelium growth into desired materials and shapes. ▪ Aim of company Ecovative Design? 14
  15. 15. Current opinions in Biotechnology ▪ Headset ‘Korvaa’ demonstrating the use of microbially produced materials. ▪ The headset was designed by Aivan and the materials were produced by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd and Aalto University 15
  16. 16. Other Microbes ▪ Alkalitolerant bacterial cells, such as some Bacillus species, can be cultured to form biomineralized bricks in a microbially induced calcite precipitation process ▪ Gluconacetobacter can be cultivated to produce very pure cellulose non-woven films and recently also 3D shapes ▪ Important Note. ▪ Understanding the relevant genetic factors will be highly important for the design of novel biosynthetic functional materials 16
  17. 17. THANK YOU! Any Questions? 17

×