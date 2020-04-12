Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vodafone and Idea merger
Vodafone India (Voice Data Fone)  Vodafone India was the second largest mobile network operator in India by subscriber ba...
Idea Cellular  Idea cellular Idea Cellular is an Indian mobile network operator based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Idea is a p...
Type Of Merger  Both Vodafone and Idea operates in the same industry so they adopted a horizontal method of merger.  On ...
Life cycle of Idea  Idea Cellular is a pan-India integrated wireless broadband operator offering 2G 3G and 4G services an...
Reasons for Merger  To tackle the rising dominance of Reliance Jio in the Indian Telecom sector.  Merger holds the poten...
Synergy benefits  The synergies from the merger will reduce costs, and support company's capex needs.  The merger will r...
Impact of Merger  Vodafone India and Idea cellular attempted to unlock synergies across 22 circles aimed a bruising price...
Swap Ratio  The two companies agreed to merge their operations with a swap ratio of 1:1,i.e every Idea share you hold wil...
Valuation and Model  The merger between Vodafone and Idea will be executed through a stock swap. Idea will issue shares t...
Contd.  The telecom infrastructure company held by Idea will be part of this deal. Aditya Birla Group will have the right...
Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers  Vodafone Idea said it will offer cash...
Gayathri Sagar BBA(Banking & Finance)
Vodafone and idea merger

Merger between Vodafone and Idea

Vodafone and idea merger

  Vodafone and Idea merger
  Vodafone India (Voice Data Fone)  Vodafone India was the second largest mobile network operator in India by subscriber base, after Airtel with a market share of 18.42%. It has approximately 200 million customers.  CEO: Sunil Sood  Headquarters: Mumbai  Revenue: 425 billion INR  Founded: 1994  Parent organization: Vodafone
  Idea Cellular  Idea cellular Idea Cellular is an Indian mobile network operator based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Idea is a pan-India integrated GSM operator offering 2G,3G and 4G mobile services. Idea was India's third largest mobile operator by subscriber base.  CEO: Himanshu Kapania  Headquarters: Santacruz, Mumbai  Founded: 1995  Revenue: 354 billion INR  Parent organizations: Aditya Birla Group
  Type Of Merger  Both Vodafone and Idea operates in the same industry so they adopted a horizontal method of merger.  On 20th March 2017,Vodafone India and Idea cellular agreed to merge and create the biggest telecom industry in India with a customer base of over 394 billion.  The main motive behind merger was Vodafone's global enterprise expertise and Idea's strong local reach will give you more network coverage, more value, and access to newer and smarter technologies.
  Life cycle of Idea  Idea Cellular is a pan-India integrated wireless broadband operator offering 2G 3G and 4G services and has its own National Long Distance and International Long Distance operations and Internet service license.  Idea Cellular Ltd. is the third largest wireless operator by subscribers in India with a Revenue Market Share of approximately 15.9% of the Indian mobile telecommunications services industry in Q3 December 2017.  In the year 1997 they commenced operations in the Gujarat and Maharashtra Circles. In the year 2000 the company merged with Tata Cellular Ltd thereby acquired original license for the Andhra Pradesh Circle.  Idea added nearly 50000 broadband sites over the last 12 months period ending August 2017 growing its broadband footprint to cover 5888 Census towns and nearly 105755 villages reaching out to 45% population of the country.
  Reasons for Merger  To tackle the rising dominance of Reliance Jio in the Indian Telecom sector.  Merger holds the potential for significant cost savings which resulted in increased market share and revenue.  To provider better quality of service and to become countries largest telecom operator.  Helps to reduce the effect of tariff war that generally occurs in Telecom market.  The merger provided support in overcoming the debt of Idea cellular and Vodafone India as large sum of credit will be infused in the joint venture.
  Synergy benefits  The synergies from the merger will reduce costs, and support company's capex needs.  The merger will remove duplication of equipment & improves its average revenue per user, or ARPU. Currently, it has an ARPU of Rs 89.  They have the largest share (of 46 percent) in the 2G market and that is a ready opportunity for Vodafone Idea as they can up sell subscribers to 4g.  The overall strategy will help stop the slide in market share. The strategy is to improve upon the customer service by building capacity.
  Impact of Merger  Vodafone India and Idea cellular attempted to unlock synergies across 22 circles aimed a bruising price war with 4G networks not yet upto the market expectations could have limited success.  They expected to extract synergy benefits worth rupees $10 billion in net present value terms after integration of cost and spectrum liberalization payments and an estimated $2.1 billion of savings by the fourth year of completion.  Entry of Jio has launched big price war. With its free service Jio has upset the biggest players. The Vodafone-idea merged entity will only add fuel to the fire, which will effect the tariff price.
  Swap Ratio  The two companies agreed to merge their operations with a swap ratio of 1:1,i.e every Idea share you hold will be exchanged with a new share in the merged company. Thus, it is a merger of two equals.  The independent valuation of the two businesses suggests Vodafone's business is worth more. The assessment suggests Vodafone India's business is worth Rs 82,800 crore, while Idea's business is valued at Rs 72,200 crore.  Analysts are positive about a merger of two large companies. In the long- term, such a consolidation could be good for future profit margins, analysts suggest.  While Vodafone holds 45.1 percent of the shares in the merger, Idea would be allowed to buy another 9.5 percent but at a cost of Rs. 130 per share in the period spread over next four years.
  Valuation and Model  The merger between Vodafone and Idea will be executed through a stock swap. Idea will issue shares to Vodafone to the extent of 50% of the post- issue capital. Of these, Vodafone India will give a 4.9% stake in the merged entity to the Aditya Birla Group. Thus, Vodafone will effectively hold 45.1% in the merged entity.  Post the merger, Vodafone India will hold 45.1% stake in the merged entity while the Aditya Birla Group will hold 26%. The remaining shares will be held by the public.  It needs to be remembered that this deal excludes Idea's holdings in the Indus Towers Business, which it is anyways currently negotiating to sell to ATC of the US.
  The telecom infrastructure company held by Idea will be part of this deal. Aditya Birla Group will have the right to buy an additional 9.5% stake in the company at Rs.130/share over the next four years.  The valuation of the merged Vodafone India-Idea Cellular entity is likely more around Rs 160 a share, 23% higher than the Rs 130 a unit price that the UK telecom has agreed to sell its shares at to the Aditya Birla Group, after accounting for all the operational synergies.  The P/E ratio looks at the relationship between the stock price and the company's earnings. The higher the P/E the more the market is willing to pay for the company's earnings.
  Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers  Vodafone Idea said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under "RechargeforGood initiative", who do online recharge for other customers of the company.  "The program enables every Vodafone and Idea customer to recharge for a friend, family or anyone who doesn't know how to recharge online or doesn't have access to the internet. This good deed will be rewarded with a cashback of up to 6 per cent on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through My Vodafone App or My Idea App," the company said in a statement.  The #RechargeforGood offer goes live on April 9, 2020 for Vodafone customers and on April 10 for Idea customers. The offer will be valid till April 30, 2020.
  Gayathri Sagar BBA(Banking & Finance)

