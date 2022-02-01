Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13

01022022 first india lucknow

Feb. 01, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

News & Politics

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India .

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

20012022 first india ahmedabad
20012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
18012022 first india jaipur
18012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
17012022 first india lucknow
17012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
17012022 first india ahmedabad
17012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
14012022 first india lucknow
14012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
14012022 first india jaipur
14012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india ahmedabad
13012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india new delhi
13012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india jaipur
13012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
12012022 first india lucknow
12012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
11012022 first india jaipur
11012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
10012022 first india jaipur
10012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
09012022 first india new delhi
09012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
08012022 first india jaipur
08012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
06012022 first india jaipur
06012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india ahmedabad
04012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india lucknow
04012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india jaipur
04012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
First India-Delhi Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Delhi Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
First India-Jaipur Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Jaipur Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
First India-Ahmedabad Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Ahmedabad Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
02012022 first india new delhi
02012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
02012022 first india jaipur
02012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
01012022 first india jaipur
01012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
01012022 first india new delhi
01012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
29122021 first india jaipur
29122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
29122021 first india new delhi
29122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
27122021 first india jaipur
27122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
27122021 first india new delhi
27122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
25122021 first india jaipur
25122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
22122021 first india ahmedabad (2)
22122021 first india ahmedabad (2)
FirstIndia1
21122021 first india ahmedabad
21122021 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
20122021 first india new delhi
20122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
20122021 first india jaipur
20122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
20122021 first india lucknow
20122021 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
20122021 first india ahmedabad
20122021 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
17122021 first india jaipur
17122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
16122021 first india new delhi
16122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
15122021 first india lucknow
15122021 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
11122021 first india ahmedabad
11122021 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Wretched of the Earth Frantz Fanon
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Madison's Sorrow: Today's War on the Founders and America's Liberal Ideal Kevin O'Leary
(4/5)
Free
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
Peril Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
The Myths of Meritocracy: A Revisionist History Anthology Malcolm Gladwell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Shattering: America in the 1960s Kevin Boyle
(0/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(4.5/5)
Free
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America Eyal Press
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World Dave Zirin
(5/5)
Free
The Family Roe: An American Story Joshua Prager
(4.5/5)
Free
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free
Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free

01022022 first india lucknow

  1. 1. First India Bureau Agra/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath on Monday said the Samajwadi Party never gave respect to Gokul Singh Jat, who courageously chal- lenged Mughal Emper- or Aurangzeb’s tyranny and refused to accept his misdeeds. Addressing a ‘Prabhaa- vi Matdaata Samwad’ in Agra, Adityanath said that unlike the SP, the BJP knows how to respect those who made sacrifices for the na- tion. “We named the Agra Museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said. “The previous govern- ments used to deprive the people of facilities, youth of employment, daughters of their rights, the elderly, spe- cially-abled and desti- tute women of the ben- efits of welfare schemes. However, our government imple- mented as well as exe- cuted various reforms for upliftment of all,” he said. Continuing his attack on the opposition par- ties, Yogi said that ear- lier the safety of daugh- ters was at stake, but now goons, rioters and miscreants think ten times before disrupting the environment of safety and harmony in the state. “The BJP re- spects faith while the SP only knows how to play with faith,” he re- marked. AGRA CAMPAIGN First India Bureau Lucknow: The‘Ganga Dwar’ route to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi will be opened for the public by Feb 15. This entrance to KV Dham directly from the Gan- ga banks was under construction when the expanded shrine was opened by Prime Min- ister Modi, almost three weeks before the ECI announced the As- sembly poll dates on January 8. Incidental- ly ,theGangaDwarwill be opened three weeks before the polling in Kashi on March 7. Divisional Commis- sioner Deepak Agraw- al said, “We are target- ing to complete all fin- ishing work of Ganga Dwar by February 10 sothatitcanbeopened for pilgrims also.” CM Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by BJP leaders at the ‘Prabhavi Matdaata Samvad’ at Kirawali inAgra on Monday.—PHOTO BY ANI KASHI VISHWANATH’S GANGA ROUTE TO OPEN BY FEB 15 SP NEVER RESPECTED GOKUL JAT, WHO CHALLENGED AURANGZEB: YOGI PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. LUCKNOW l TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 81 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Supreme Court agreed to list for urgent hearing a former Rajya Sabha lawmaker’s plea seeking contempt action against top Haryana government of- ficials over alleged disruptions in the offering of Friday ‘namaz’ in Gurugram. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of advocate Indira Jaising. The government on Monday approved the highest bid of Tata Steel Long Products Limited for acquiring 93.71 per cent equity in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), held by joint venture partners of four CPSEs and two Odisha government companies, at an enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore. It is an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar in Odisha. GURUGRAM ‘NAMAZ’ ROW: SC AGREES TO HEAR PLEA FOR CONTEMPT ACTION GOVT APPROVES TATA STEEL’S BID TO ACQUIRE 93.71% EQUITY IN NEELACHAL ISPAT Kerala HC defers Centre’s order to revoke licence of Malayalam news channel Kochi: Kerala High Court has deferred the order of the Ministry of Information and Broad- casting revoking the li- cence and removing the name of a Malayalam news channel ‘Media One’ from the list of permitted news channels citing securi- ty reasons. The High Court de- ferred the order till the next hearing, which will be on Wednesday . Politics of revenge: PM Modi attacks Akhilesh in first virtual meet for UP New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi to- day accused the opposi- tionSamajwadiPartyof inducing voters to “seek revenge” on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was a far cry from the developmental policies of the Yogi Adityanath government. Pitching it as “Nakli Samajwad (fake social- ism) versus gareeb ka sarkaar (government of the poor)” he cited the homes for poor, policies for backward classes, medical colleges, great- er connectivity through expressways, initiatives for Muslim women and the raising of marriage for women as the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the state. BJP NAMES MINISTER EX-MULAYAM AIDE BAGHEL AGAINST AKHILESH EC EXTENDS BAN ON RALLIES, ROADSHOWS TILL FEBRUARY 11 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Union min- ister and party’s Agra MP from the backward community SP Singh Baghel as its candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly segment in Mainpuri. Baghel had entered politics as president of the Mulayam Youth brigade and went on to win thrice as Samajwadi party MP from the now-merged Jalesar seat, (now non existing merged in Etah). The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on the public rallies and road shows during upcoming state Assembly polls due to ongoing Covid-19 pandem- ic. The ban will now remain in place till February 11. Didi blocks Bengal Guv on Twitter, he tweets WhatsApp message to her Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twit- ter on Monday to share the contents of a What- sApp message he sent to CM Mamata Banerjee. G o v e r n o r Jagdeep Dhankhar also mentioned in his tweet that his message to the CM Mamata Banerjee was “read” at 10.25 am on Monday . Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Chief Min- ister held a press con- ference. “Every morn- ing and evening he [Governor] tweets ac- cusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labour- ers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on Twitter,” CM Mamata Baner- jee said as per a statement by the West Bengal gov- ernment. “Pegasus is run- ning from Governor house. He is tapping phones,” she added. CORONA CATASTROPHE UP 6626 NEW CASES 980 NEW CASES IN LUCKNOW 18 NEW DEATHS Jagdeep Dhankhar @jdhankhar1 Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect. There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards. SITHARAMAN TO PRESENT UNION BUDGET TODAY 8-8.5% THE ECONOMIC SURVEY PROJECTS ‘AMBITIOUS’ GDP GROWTH IN 2022-23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 a day ahead of the Union Budget 2022 After a contraction of 7.3% last year, the economy is estimated to grow by 9.2% this fiscal, and 8.3% in the next fiscal The macroeconomic stability indicators in the government’s Economic Survey suggest that the country’s economy is well-placed to take on the challenges of the financial year 2022-23 1 2 3 New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Prod- uct growth rate is pro- jected to grow by 8% to 8.5% in the next fiscal year of 2022-’23, the gov- ernment said on Mon- day in the Economic Survey tabled in Parlia- ment by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Si- tharaman. The finance minister will present the country’s annual Budget on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after the Sur- vey was tabled. CEA V Anantha Nageswaran (R) along with Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal talk to media, after Economic Survey 2021-22 is tabled in both the Houses of Parliament by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Prez addresses joint session of Parliament New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi govern- ment’s mega COVID-19 vaccination drive and noted that 150 crore dos- es were administered to the country’s citizens in a record time. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budg- et Session in the Cen- tral Hall, President Ko- vind said the Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infra- structure Mission will prepare the country for a health crisis in the future. President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Parliament during the Budget Session 2022. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. CHALLENGES AND CONCERNS KEY MEASURES FLAGGED Despite a projected 9.2 per cent growth in GDP in FY22 to above pre-pandemic levels, the Indian economy continues to face a slew of structural challenges that existed prior to the pandemic and new chal- lenges brought on by Covid-19. The Economic Survey also noted that the supply chain disrup- tions and slow economic growth have contributed to an increase in inflation in the country. EASE OF EXIT “There has been an overhaul in the process of winding-up due to the insolvency/bankruptcy with the introduction of the IBC. However, the procedure of voluntary business exit still needs to be simplified signifi- cantly,” the Survey said. CROSS-BORDER INSOLVENCY There is a need for a standardised frame- work for cross-border insolvency. At present, IBC has no standard instrument to restructure the firms involving cross border jurisdictions. REDUCE PATENT PROCEDURE DELAYS Average pendency for final decision in acquir- ing patents in India is 42 months as of 2020, much higher than 20.8, 20, 15.8 and 15 months respectively for USA, China, Korea and Japan. SENSEX ROCKETS 813 POINTS, NIFTY ABOVE 17,300 MARK The Sensex surged 813 points to reclaim the 58,000-level while the Nifty breached the 17,300-mark on Monday on account of in- tense buying across sectors after the Economic Survey 2021-22 projected healthy growth for the economy in the near term. Sensex opened with significant gains and kept its momentum throughout the session. It finally closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent.Like- wise, the NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85. STRONG REVENUE The survey pointed out that revenues have witnessed a strong revival in FY22. This means that the government has fiscal room to provide support if necessary. High Foreign Reserves, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and rising exports have provided a buffer against liquidity tampering. AGIRCULTURE Agriculture and allied sectors remained the silver lining during the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22 after growing 3.6 per cent in the previous year. SERVICES SECTOR The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the services sector the hardest. This sec- tor is projected to grow by 8.2 per cent this financial year following the previ- ous fiscal’s 8.4 per cent contraction. INDUSTRIAL SECTOR The growth of the industrial sector has been estimated at 11.2 per cent in FY22. CONSUMPTION Total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22 with significant contributions in the form of government spending. AIR INDIA PRIVATISATION The Economic Survey has highlighted that privatisation of Air India was a significant step in terms of boosting the privatisation drive and gathering disinvestment proceeds. INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPENDING According to the Economic Survey, there can be a sharp increase in capital spending by the government as a de- mand and supply-enhancing measure. CRYPTOCURRENCY The issue of cryptocurrency has not been covered in the Economic Survey 2021-22, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said in an interaction with media. “As you know, this is a matter of some debate within govern- ment. So, this is something that is currently in discussion,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Jan Chaupal.
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia SP’S RED CAP IS STAINED WITH BLOOD OF INNOCENTS, SAYS CM ADITYANATH First India Bureau Agra: Addressing a ‘Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad’ in Agra, CM Yogionceagainmount- ed a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Par- ty, comparing SP Chief’s family with the Mahabharata’s charac- ters. “Kaka, mama, nana, bhatija (uncle, maternal uncle, mater- nal grandfather, neph- ew), you must have heard of them either in Mahabharata or be- tween 2012 and 2017,” he said. “Before 2017, the re- cruitment charge in different departments was given to the family members. Some to un- cles, some to brothers, and others to nephews. They are the reincar- nated characters of Mahabharata who im- peded UP’s progress by launching a war just like they did at the time of Mahabharata. Today again their can- didate list is full of criminals,” he said. He said that the SP’s red cap is stained with the blood of innocent people killed in the Muzaffarnagar riots. Whenever the SP got a chance, they threw the state into riots, never cared to develop it. The SP and BSP did the work of tearing the so- cial fabric apart. Our government imple- mented schemes for the benefit of the poor. As a result, today every poor farmer is getting the benefits of schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The list of candi- dates declared by the Samajwadi Party has given a clear message that Akhilesh is not ready to leave “crimi- nals, goons and riot- ers”. I would like to tell them that after March 10, the same bulldozer will track down miscreants. He said that BJP is in front of you with nationalism, good governance and devel- opment. CM Yogi Adityanath slams oppn, says BJP implemented schemes for the benefit of the poor Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering ahead of UP Assembly elections at Kirawali in Agra on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI ALL GUNS ON SP Everyone getting protection under BJP rule in UP: PM New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Monday said that mafia and rioters used to be a law unto themselves and enjoyed government pa- tronageunderSamajwa- di Party rule in Uttar Pradesh. In his first virtual poll rallyaftertheannounce- ment of assembly elec- tiondates,Modisaidthat the SP wanted to exact ‘’revenge”, but the peo- ple were alert to those who have ‘dangai soch’ (rioters’ mentality). “Five years ago, ‘da- bang’ (muscle men) and ‘dangai’ (rioters) were thelawuntothemselves. Whatever they said be- came the government order.Traderswereloot- ed and daughters could not come out of their homes. The mafia used to roam freely under government patron- age,” the Prime Minis- ter said in his address. “Taking revenge is their ideology,” he said referring to the SP, “I am happy that the peo- ple of Uttar Pradesh are alert about those who have ‘dangai soch’”. Taking a jibe at Akh- ilesh Yadav, who had said that he sees Lord Krishna in his dreams, the prime minister said, “Those seeing dreams are sleeping while Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to working for develop- ment”. “Five years ago, ille- gal occupation of house, land and shops of the poor, downtrod- den, backward, was a symbol of socialism. There used to be news of exodus of people eve- ry day,” he said. “Today , whether it is the UP’s farmers, employ- ees, traders or mothers, sisters and daughters, everyone is getting pro- tection and respect. See- ing our ‘kaam’ (work) and their ‘karname’ (misdeeds), this time also the people of UP are going to give full blessings to the BJP,” Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi added in his address. —PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the virtual rally for the UP Assembly election, in New Delhi on Monday. EXODUS ISSUE FACT CHECK ON KARHAL HIGH FLIER People bid bye to Yogi Adityanath as his chopper took off from ‘Prabhavi Matdata Samvad’, at Kirawali, in Agra on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh files nomination, asks people to defeat negative politics Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akh- ilesh Yadav on Monday said this Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will write the country’s his- tory for the next cen- tury and appealed to people to defeat nega- tive politics. Yadav, who was in Mainpuri district to file his nomination from the Karhal assem- bly seat, also said that his “mission” is of a movement of positive politics with progres- sive thinking. “This ‘nomination’ is a ‘mission’ as this UP election will write the country’s history for the next century. Let’s take part in this move- ment of positive poli- tics with progressive thinking Defeat nega- tive politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!” Akhile- sh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. He also shared a pic- ture of him leaving on the Samajwadi Vijay Rath bus for Mainpuri from his native place Saifai in Etawah. Karhal will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven phase elections in the state. Later, talking to re- porters, Yadav said, “I want to thank the peo- ple of Mainpuri and the people of the or- ganisation, who have given me a chance that today I am nominated from Karhal for con- testing the elections. I am going to do it.” “Positive politics has been carried forward and I hope the people of UP will remove those who do negative poli- tics in this election. Therefore, I appeal to the people to give op- portunity to the SP not only in Karhal but in every area. The party will take the state on the path of develop- ment, prosperity and progress,” he said The Karhal constitu- ency is located ust four kilometres away from Saifai — the native vil- lage of SP patriarch and former CM Mulay- am Singh Yadav. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination papers for UP elections on Monday. —PHOTO BY PTI Akhilesh’s assets increase from `16.90 cr in 2019 to `17.22 crore in 2022 First India Bureau Lucknow: The net worth of Samajwadi Party president Akh- ilesh Yadav’s assets is Rs 17.22 crore. In 2019, he had de- clared assets valued at Rs 16.90 crore. In his affidavit filed with his nomi- nation papers on Monday, Akhilesh has shown that he has Rs 1.79 lakh cash in hand while wife Dimple Yadav has Rs 3.32 lakh cash. He has 5 bank ac- counts -- two in Eta- wah where he has Rs 3.19 lakh and Rs 23,662. He has two bank accounts in Lucknow in which he has deposits of Rs 21 lakh and Rs 25,615. He has one bank account in Delhi with Rs 1.35 lakh. He also owns a commer- cial plot in Lucknow. Akhilesh also owns a cellular phone worth Rs 76,000, furniture of Rs 17,085 and exer- cise equipment worth over Rs 5.34 lakh, while wife Dim- ple has jewellery items including gold, diamond, pearl worth Rs 59.76 lakh and computer of Rs 1.25 lakh. Akhilesh had de- clared moveable property worth Rs 7.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 16.90 crore, in the affidavit submitted with the nomination paper for his Lok Sabha elec- tions in April 2019. His wife Dimple has declared Rs 3.68 crore worth movable prop- erties and immova- ble assets of Rs 9.30 crore. Akhilesh’s in- come has decreased to Rs 84.83 lakh in fi- nancial year 2017- 2018, when compared to Rs 1.25 crore in 2013-14. Akhilesh on the way to filing his nomination papers from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri district, on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI Caste cauldron in West UP: SP-RLD combine ditches AJGAR, relies on GAJAB combination M Tariq Khan Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party’s last mile push led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West UP has once again brought fo- cus back on the region’s caste arithmetic. Of the 71 assembly seats across 14 districts in West UP , the BJP had won 51 seats in 2017. The number became 52 after lone RLD MLA Sa- hender Ramala joined BJP. The SP had won 16 seats, Congress two and the BSP one.But this time round, the SP seems to have taken a leaf from Chaudhary Charan Singh’s poll- strategy of establishing an anti-Congress front in the 1960s, when the party was at its peak. The veteran Jat leader had shunned the Con- gress party, and led his own faction to victory, evenbecomingthechief minister by successful- ly implementing AJGR popularly known as AJ- GAR, a caste alliance between Ahir, Jat, Gu- jar and Rajputs. It was first proposed by rural leader Sri Chotu Ram. Later that AJGAR got transformed into MAJ- GAR after adding Mus- lims to these 4 castes. The riots in Muzaffa- rnagar in 2013, however, led to breakdown of the Muslim-Jat coalition. This experiment worked successfully in the politics of UP for about 10 years, but after Mandal politics, the Sa- majwadi Party (SP) came into existence, and Yadavs got separat- ed and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) became as a party of Jats. A large number of Rajputs stayed with SP founder Mulayam Sin- gh Yadav. In such a situ- ation, whenever RLD and SP were together, it was said that now an at- tempt would be made to re-create the AJGAR equation. Similar spec- ulations were made about the SP-RLD alli- ance this time, but it is proving to be wrong. The reason behind this is the BJP, which is cur- rently in power and Yogi Adityanath, the CM is himself a Rajput. SP and RLD have started focusing on GA- JAB equation instead of AJGAR. TheGAJABallianceis made of Gurjars, Ahirs (Yadavs), Jats and Brah- mins. The SP wants to compensatetheexpected loss of Rajputs with Brahmin votes. This is the reason why it organ- ised Prabuddh Sam- melan in the entire state and also participated in ticket distribution. The alliance partners are giving special em- phasis on Brahmins in Purvanchal, where Brahmin vs Rajput is believed to be a domi- nant political theme. If the most backward castes and Muslims are added to this equation, the Samajwadi Party seems to be focusing on a large vote bank. POLL SAGA SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary have decided to contest the upcoming UP polls as a team. SP-RLD aims to tap Gurjars, Ahirs, Jats Brahmins (GAJAB) in Western UP YOGI FORCED THEM TO FOCUS ON AJGAR Aditi’s hubby contests as ‘independent’ First India Bureau N aw a n s h a h r : Congress MLA Angad Saini on Monday filed nom- ination as an Inde- pendent candidate from the seat fol- lowing the denial of party ticket to him for the Punjab Assembly polls, af- ter his MLA wife joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. His wife Aditi Singh had report- edly dared Con- gress general sec- retary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli. The Con- gress has fielded Satbir Singh Saini in Angad’s place from Nawanshahr. Addressing a gathering of his supporters here on Monday, Angad Saini attacked the Congress high command for its “lopsided deci- sion”, which ac- coding to him, was not based on his performance but on matters and is- sues related to his wife. —PTI
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Lucknow: Congressna- tional general secretary RandeepSinghSurjewa- la on Monday attacked the BJP over price rise and urged people to get rid of the ruling party for relief from inflation. Launching a booklet on inflation ahead of the UP Assembly polls, the Congress leader said while crematorium, graveyard and gun cul- ture are being raised, is- sues of unemployment and price rise remain untouched. Hesaidwhileinflation is on the rise, in the rule of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, assets of the BJP increased from Rs 780 crore to Rs 4,850crore,a550percent jump in the past seven years. Calling himself a farmer, Surjewala said, “This is the first govern- ment, which has im- posed tax on fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and farming implements.” The governments of Narendra Modi and Ajay Singh Bisht (Adi- tyanath’s other name) have taken out Rs 17.50 lakh crore from farm- ers’ pocket, he claimed. “The fight of the Con- gress is with inflation and unemployment,” Surjewala said as he al- leged the PM and Adi- tyanath had been loot- ing people for the past seven and five years, respectively . Referring to the Con- gress booklet, Surjewa- la said, “That’s why we say defeat the BJP, win over inflation.” Presenting inflation figures, he said, “People cannot comfortably drink a cup of tea be- cause in 2014, when the Congress came to pow- er, tea, which was Rs 130-140 per kg, has be- come Rs 400-500 per kg today .” He said during Con- gress rule, the rail fare was 32 paise per KM but Modiji and Yogi have increased the fare to Rs 1.10 per KM,which is 343 per cent increase, he said. —PTI Defeat BJP to win over inflation: Surjewala STRONG WORDS lll The Congress leader said BJP’s assets had increased by over 550% in the last 7 years and, Modi and Yogi govts had taken out Rs 17.50 lakh crore from farmers’ pocket National General secretary of Congress Randeep Surjewala addressing a press meet at UPCC office in Lucknow on Monday. CRUCIAL READ INCOME TAX TEAM RAIDS RENOWNED JEWELLERY SHOWROOMS IN JAUNPUR Jaunpur: The Income Tax Department raided the prem- ises of two prestigious jewellery showrooms Gehna Kothi and Kirti Kunj under city Kotwali area on Monday. The I-T team, which came in about 25 vehicles, raided 3 different places of both the showrooms. Both are reputed firms of the district. Heavy police force had been deployed for security. The team carried out raids by closing both the showrooms from outside. The owner of Kirti Kunj Pratishthan is Nanhe Lal Verma and I-T team took of his two sons with them. EC NOTICE TO BJP CANDIDATE FOR CODE VIOLATION Bulandshahr:The Election Commission Monday issued a notice to Bulandshahr Sadar BJP candidate for al- leged violation of Covid health guidelines after a video showed him dancing with support- ers, officials said. They said the Returning Of- ficer has asked Pradeep Chaudhary to submit an explanation within 24 hours. EC has banned roadshows, ‘padyatras’, rallies till February 11. LOVE AFFAIR: BODY OF YOUTH FOUND Hardoi: The body of a youngster was found near Fattehpur Ghazipur under Majhila area here. Police said Azad, resident of Fateehpur Ghazipur village was tailor. He went miss- ing on Sunday and his dead body was found next morning near the village. Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigations. Initial probe revealed that Azad had love affair in the same village. Driver of e-bus loses control in busy city crossing in Knp; hits cars, bikes, rickshaws Kanpur: Six people were killed and as many grievously injured after the driver of an electric bus lost control and rammed it into several vehicles in Rail Bazar area here, police said on Monday . According to eye-wit- nesses, the driver of the bus moved it onto the wrong side of the road after which the bus rammedauto-rickshaws, motorcycles, cars and a traffic booth between GhantagharandTatMill Crossing on Sunday night. It then hit a truck and broke down, they said. The driver of the bus was arrested, the po- lice said. Deputy Commission- er of Police (East) Pra- mod Kumar confirmed thecasualtiesintheacci- dent. Of the six injured, four were admitted to Krishna Hospital while the other two were ad- mittedtoLalaLajpatRai Hospital, he said. The officer said sever- al cars and motorcycles were damaged and the driver of the bus was be- ing interrogated. An FIR has been regis- tered at the Rail Bazar police station and a de- tailed probe is underway , the police said. PM Nar- endra Modi, CM Yogi, Congress leader Priyan- ka Gandhi Vadra con- doled the deaths. Relatives block the LaTouche Road by keeping the bodies of the victims, in Kanpur on Monday. (R) The bus after the mishap. President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” President Kovind posted on his official Twitter handle. PM Modi tweeted,“Very sad to know about the road accident in Babupurwa area of ​​ Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. ... wish a speedy recovery to all those injured... PREZ, PM EXPRESS GRIEF 6 DEAD, 9 CRITICAL AS BUS RUNS OVER VEHICLES PNB-Patanjali Ltd launch credit cards First India Bureau Lucknow: Punjab Na- tional Bank (PNB), and Patanjali Ayurved Lim- ited(PAL)havelaunched co-branded credit cards in partnership with Na- tional Payments Corpo- ration of India (NPCI). The credit cards are of- fered on NCPI’s RuPay Platform and is avail- able in two variants - PNB RuPay Platinum and PNB RuPay Select. Both the cards come with attractive benefits and spend-based waiv- ers for customers. They offer a hassle-free credit service to purchase day- to-day Patanjali prod- ucts, along with cash backs, loyalty points, insurance cover and more. For three months from the card launch, cardholders may enjoy suitable cashback @2% for transactions over 2500, subject to a ceiling of ₹ 50 per transaction at Patanjali Stores. Cardholders will re- ceive a welcome bonus of 300 reward points on activation. Additionally , they will get compli- mentary domestic and international airport lounge access. 13UPbureaucratsincluding 3 IAS, 10 PCS officers retire Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: Thirteen of the state’s bureaucratic officersi.e.3IASofficers, 7seniorPCSofficersand 3 deputy collector offi- cers have retired at the end of January 2022. The IAS officers who retired are Turamalla Venkatesh of batch 1988 whoheldthepostof ACS Irrigation and Water re- source, Debashish Pan- da of batch 1987 who held the post of Secre- tary Irrigation Central Government and Rajen- dra Pratap Pandey of batch 2006 who held the post of Secretary Home. Amongthe10PCSoffi- cerswhoretiredonJanu- ary 31 include 7 Senior PCSofficersand3Junior PCSofficers.Itstobenot- ed the of these 7 senior PCS officers, 5 of them areAddlCommissioners. The retirees include PCS Harishkar Yadav CRO Mirzapur and PCS Raj Narayan Pandey , Addi- tional Municipal Com- missioner Ghaziabad. Jaiprakash Yadav Depu- ty Collector of Mau, Abhay Kumar Gupta Deputy of Collector and MaharajganjKaushalen- dra Kumar Deputy of Collector Jaunpur are the 3 Deputy Collectors who retired. Turamalla Venkatesh New milestone: UP crosses26-crdoses First India Bureau Lucknow: Keeping the pace of vaccination in top gear, Uttar Pradesh crossed the 26 crore vax doses milestone on Mon- day . This is another ma- jorlandmarkasthestate continuestoconductone of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass im- munisation drive. Committed to provid- ing protection cover to children in the age group of 15-18, the state of UP has so far admin- istered vaccine doses to over 66.8 per cent teen- agers. Since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket, more than 92,94,039 teens have received their first dose of vac- cine within a span of 4 weeks. Strengthening its fightagainsttheCovid-19 pandemic, UP has also administered over 13.03 lakh ‘precaution doses’ to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years. In view of the partici- pation of people in the upcomingassemblyelec- tions, the vaccination drive has been intensi- fied in the state. Corona testing and booster dose for all state employees being undertaken by state government and ECI before a 4-day workshop of state employees assigned election duty at Jai Narain PG college in Lucknow on Monday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR Over one crore vaccine doses have been admin- istered within a span of a week. To ensure a ‘Covid-safe’ election, the government is relying on enhanced vaccination, considering which the CM has ordered to complete 100 per cent vaccination in all districts in a phased manner. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 14.79 crore doses administered so far. OVER 1-CR DOSES IN ONE WEEK ‘Choose a leader from among yourself, who thinks about your well being’ First India Bureau Hathras: Elections are to be held in Hathras as- sembly in the third phase on February 20, but no candidate wants to be left behind in col- lecting maximum votes from the public. On Monday , Hathras assem- bly candidate Sanjeev Kaka reached Sasni via Lalpur from Jalalpur where he addressed a public meeting and ap- pealed to the people to make BSP victorious. BSP candidate San- jeev Kaka did public re- lations campaign in Jalalpur, Lalpur and Sasni,wherehetoldpeo- ple about the strategy of BSP along with seeking votes from the people. KakasaidtheBJPgov- ernmentwasthegovern- ment of the capitalists, and it had nothing to do with the happiness and miseryof thepoor.“This government has given nothing but inflation and unemployment to the people, so now the people should choose such a leader for them- selves who can think about their well being, “ he said. He said, he was a man attached to the land and was one of these people, so he was confident of full public support. BSP’s Sanjeev Kaka. POLL STAR Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a door-to-door campaign at JJ Colony in Noida on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI Debashish Panda Rajendra Pratap Pandey
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. very institution on this planet uses a budget to estimate the rev- enue and expenditure for a spe- cific period. The central government is re- quired by Article 112 of the In- dian Constitution to deliver an annual financial statement to Parliament. It is a statement of the Government of India’s esti- mated receipts and expenditures for each financial year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.  The Union budget for 2021 fo- cused on increased capital ex- penditure (CAPEX), disinvest- ment, and tax compliance ease following the Covid-19 pandemic- induced recession. The Union Budget of 2022 will be critical in determining the In- dian economy’s path ahead in the face of the ongoing third wave of the Covid contagion. According to some market observers, the government’s focus would be on economic resuscitation through increased spending, with need- based capital investment being the key imperative. The finance ministry faces a difficult task in managing and delivering a pragmatic budget on February 1, 2022, given the gov- ernment’s desire to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and the potential of another lockdown and supply interruptions due to mounting COVID cases around the country . Finance Minister Nirmala Si- tharaman begins her fourth Un- ion Budget preparations at a time when the Indian economy is on the path to recovery: GDP ex- panded 8.4% in the second quar- ter of FY2022, after rising 20.1 percent in the first quarter. So, in the face of newer Covid varia- tions, different institutions and individual bodies are throwing coins into the wishing well with the following wishes, expecta- tions, and fears:          HOPE FLOATS... In the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, the Union budget will play a pivotal role in putting In- dia on the growth trajectory with aim of achieving a $5 Trillion Economy by 2025. Investments in infrastructures, railways, agri- culture, and disinvestment pro- grams are expected to be part of the Union Budget 2022 keeping a high fiscal expenditure. Under the National Monetiza- tion Pipeline, the government maydeclareassetmonetizationof public sector companies (NMP). It can also use REITs for monetizing the real estate it owns. The high food and fertilizer subsidy burden of FY21-22 will quite certainly be reduced in FY23, albeit it will still be twice as high as pre-Covid levels. The budget may also focus on enhancing the Pharma and Healthcare Sectors, attention to social safety measures such as MGNREGA, and emphasis on capital expenditure. The government’s ‘Atmanirb- har Bharat’ (Make in India) man- ufacturing push might be bol- stered by the budget, which could increase subsidy disbursements. In the textile sector, because the price of raw cotton has been steadily rising, the sector is urg- ing the government to repeal the 5% import tariff and impose an export duty . Cotton prices in the domestic market will be stabi- lized as a result of this. Increasing the Excise Tax, cer- tain businesses in the tobacco and cigarette industries may suf- fer as a result of the increased duty on cigarettes and tobacco products. TAXATION The forthcoming budget is ex- pected to provide relief to both corporations and taxpayers in the form of direct and indirect tax refunds. There might also be a pleasant surprise in the shape of an easing of GST regulations and assistance for industries that have suf- fered relatively poorly as a result of the epidemic. As per the data provided by the Income Tax Department, approx- imately 42,800 people have de- clared a taxable income of above Rs. 1 crore annually whereas only 8,600 individuals have re- vealed their annual income is above Rs. 5 crore. In an economy with a tax-paying base of around 1.5 crore people, 4 lakh people with income over Rs. 20 lakh, ac- counting for 1% of the tax base, account for 63 percent of the in- come taxes received from indi- viduals. As a result, 99 percent of India’s tax-paying citizens are forced to fill out ITRs while pay- ing a paltry tax on some rationale or another. People that pay up are generally from the salaried class because they can’t avoid paying taxes. After all, TDS is deducted. Only 2,200 doctors, chartered accountants, attorneys, and other professionals have declared year- ly earnings of moreover Rs 1 crore. Wealthy agriculturists don’t have to pay much in taxes. Political parties also make sure they don’t have to pay taxes. Indi- viduals expect the The implementa- tion of the ex- penditure tax is envisaged. The expendi- ture tax is similar to the income tax, ex- cept that the tax base is one’s ex- penditure rather than one’s income. The move from an income-based to an ex- penditure-based income tax would not only alleviate the nega- tive effects and injustices of a non-inclusive income tax, but it will also curb wasteful spending and stimulate savings to a far greater extent than the current system promises. The Union Budget 2022 is pro- jected to provide tax relief to indi- vidual taxpayers, especially with major state elections round the corner. The majority of respond- ents in a recent KPMG pre-budget study stated they expected an in- crease in the basic income tax ex- emption ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh. The government has made sev- eral initiatives to strengthen the economy in the previous year, but there has been no clear focus on increasing spending, so the mar- ket will be looking for some sub- stantial announcements for the salaried class. Individuals antici- pate a rise in the standard deduc- tion for salaried employees from Rs50,000toRs1,00,000.Becauseof the pandemic, health insurance and other insurance products have become increasingly cru- cial. The government may also consider giving addition- al tax incentives to encour- age people to get appropriate health insurance. It is pre- dicted that a separate bucket for life insurance investment for tax rebates under section 80C would be created. The government may broaden the scope of  Section 80D of  the Income Tax Act to allow people of all ages to deduct expenses for Covid-19 medical treatment for themselves or family members. The taxpayers also fear that there might be a fee ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 for filing in- come tax returns. The government should en- hance the tax benefits for home loans, which have remained near- ly unchanged for many years. There may be income tax deduc- tion on housing loan interest to increase from Rs 2 Lc to Rs 3 Lc, as well as the extension of the PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for middle-income groups. Individuals also hope that forthcoming Budget empha- sizes growth by eliminating the previously postponed GST on tex- tiles and apparel. The people wish for a well-calibrated decrease in income tax slabs since this will assist taxpayers in saving money , which may then be used to drive additional spending and econom- ic development, aiding the overall recovery of the economy . BANKS, NBFCS AND FINTECHS Industry groups have proposed creating a permanent refinanc- ing window for NBFCs and clas- sifying non-banking financial firms as a priority sector for banks to lend to. Due to project delays caused by the pandemic, for housing fi- nance, the government may pro- long the PMAY-CLSS program to meet the government’s aim of providing Housing for All by 2022. The finance minister is antici- pated to provide tax relief, streamline investment, and pro- vide further incentives to MS- MEs for the MSME sector. To boost business grew expo- nentially, the government might implementfiscalpolicyinitiatives to help MSMEs and firms create a robust digital infrastructure. The public stands to benefit from start-ups and the FinTech business. People should be able to rely on simple, safe, and one-stop- solution services as a result of FinTech businesses’ efforts. Fin- Tech is a technology and innova- tion-driven sector. The govern- ment should concentrate on grow- ing its digital footprint to facili- tate access to financial services. It will assist if systemic financial institutions, such as FinTech NB- FCs, can support small enterpris- es through lower-cost financing programs, the expansion of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for MicroandSmallEnterprises’cov- erage, and appealing priority sec- tor lending standards. A dedicat- ed Fintech Hub for the Fintech ecosystem should boost the sec- tor’s visibility and growth. Fin- tech organizations that specialize in micro credit and lending invest in technology and other tools to reach out to unbanked or under- banked people who aren’t served by traditional NBFCs and banks. They are striving toward the goal of financial inclusion. A frame- work for providing tax incentives and quick access to cash would be a positive move. While India is home to over 17% of world’s population, 65 % of whom are under the age of 35, the country’s financial literacy rate is only 24%. Personal fi- nance should be taught in schools so that citizens may channel their savings into investments and build wealth for themselves and the economy . A policy directive in that direction in the future budget would be a positive move in the right direction. UNION BUDGET 2022 GREATEXPECTATIONS! Individuals expect the Union Budget 2022 to be savings- centric, i.e. increasing exemption limits and deductions to inculcate more savings of post-tax disposable incomes which in turn will fuel investments. Individuals wish for reduced effective taxes for middle- and low-income households, either through lower rates or a higher standard deduction. E A SAVING- CENTRIC BUDGET! l Vol 2 l Issue No. 81 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Lucknow. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madi- yaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Govt. tirelessly working to remove roadblocks on the growth track.Record exports, robust manufacturing lightening speed of execution of world- class infrastructure is proof that India means business. Piyush Goyal @PiyushGoyal SPIRITUAL SPEAK Your right is only to perform your duty. You do not have right to expect any consequences there of.You should neither be motivated by the fruits of your action, nor should they encourage you to be inactive. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS To make India a global leader in electronics and technology hardware, the government announced a package of Rs 76,000 Crore for Silicon, Compound Semiconductor Fab, Display Fab, Chip design and other ventures associated with it: @ rashtrapatibhvn Ashwini Vaishnaw @AshwiniVaishnaw
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia IN THE COURTYARD IND-ORIGIN US MAN JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING TEEN New York: A 41-year-old Indian-origin man in US has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexu- ally abusing a minor boy seated next to him on an airplane in 2019, accord- ing to Justice Dept. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel sentenced Neeraj Chopra, who is from Minneapolis, for engaging in sexual contact on an airplane dur- ing a flight from Boston to Minneapolis, according to a statement by the US De- partment of Justice on Fri- day. Chopra was convicted of crime in July last year following a three-day trial. According to court docu- ments, Chopra knowingly engaged in abusive sexual contact with a 16-year-old victim who was seated next to him aboard a Jet Blue flight from Boston. CBI TAKES OVER CASE OF TN GIRL WHO KILLED SELF New Delhi: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the Thanjavur student suicide case to the CBI on Monday, January 31. The order comes the same day that the National Com- mission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team is visiting Thanjavur to conduct an inquiry into the matter. On January 19, a Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur died in the hospital after not responding to treatment. She had consumed pes- ticide on January 9, after she was allegedly forced to clean rooms and other menial work. It is also alleged that she was forced to convert to Christianity. The 17-year-old girl con- sumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself. SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: SC JUDGE RECUSES FROM HEARING TARUN TEJPAL’S PLEA New Delhi: A Supreme Court judge on Monday recused from hearing a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal against the Bom- bay High Court, which declined to entertain his application for an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the Goa govern- ment against his acquittal in a sexual assault case. Justice U U Lalit recused from hearing Tejpal’s plea. This is the second recusal in the case. On Janu- ary 21, SC judge Rao opted out of hearing the plea. WB POST-POLL: CBI OPPOSES SUPIYAN PLEA, SAYS CUSTODIAL INTERROGATION REQUIRED New Delhi: CBI opposed the plea filed by TMC leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, and urged the court to dismiss his petition seeking relief, saying that there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge. “Thus as per state- ment on record pertaining to the offence in question, there are cogent reasons to justify arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger con- spiracy of planned political rioting and revenge,” said CBI. KAPIL HADN’T SURFACED WHEN VIOLENCE WAS PLANNED: PROSECUTOR IN UMAR BAIL New Delhi: The prosecution told a court on Monday there was a proposal to incite violence by the main conspirators of the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020 and BJP leader Kapil Mishra was not in the picture as it opposed the bail of former JNU student Umar Khalid in connection with one of the cas- es. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad made his arguments before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat and dismissed the complicity of Mishra in the riots. MLAs’ SUSPENSION: BJP TO MOVE SC AGAINST SENA LEADERS FOR QUESTIONING DECISION New Delhi: BJP will file a case against Shiv Sena leaders for questioning the SC’s recent decision to revoke the suspension of 12 party MLAs from Maha Assembly. Party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil said, “We will file a case in the Supreme Court against Sena’s Sanjay Raut and transport min Anil Parab for speaking against the SC’s decision.” Patil said that by questioning the decision of apex court and casting aspersions on it, some Sena leaders were insulting the judiciary. MOVE HC SEEKING PROHIBITION ON EXHIBITION OF MOVIE ‘WHY I KILLED GANDHI’: TOP COURT New Delhi: SC on Monday directed the petitioner seeking to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film “Why I killed Gandhi” or any of its contents in any manner whatso- ever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media, to approach the high court with his grievances. A bench of justices Indira Benerjee and Justice JK Maheshwari refused to entertain the plea filed by one Sikandar Behl through Advocate Anuj Bhandari. The court, however, noted that it appears that the petitioner as a citizen has a serious cause of concern. But it also observed that no fundamental right of citizen appears to have been violated. Court granted him liberty to approach the HC with his grievances. SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS JUSTICE MUNISHWAR BHANDARI AS MADRAS HC CJ New Delhi: The SC collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre that Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on December 14, 2021 and January 29, 2022, recommended 17 names for appointment as judges in Andhra Pradesh, MP and Orissa high courts. KHADSE’S SON-IN-LAW’S BAIL RESERVED TILL FEB 9 Mumbai: A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on the bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The court has reserved its order till February 9 on this case. Girish Chaudhary was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2021 in connection with Pune’s Bhosari land scam matter. In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Khadse misused his position as Revenue Minister. MAJITHIA GETS RELIEF FROM ARREST TILL FEB 23 New Delhi: While observing that the election in Punjab will be held on February 20, the Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till February 23 in the drug case. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked Majithia to surrender before the concerned trial court on February 23 and apply for regular bail. BAIL TO LAWYER, SM MANAGER OF DESHMUKH New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to Maharasthra’s ex-HM Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Daga and his social media Manager Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane in the document leak case. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted bail in the matter. During arguments, CBI had opposed the bail plea saying Tumane was the one who collected the sensitive report from Lawyer Anand Daga, prepared its copies and couriered it to various addresses in Delhi. AVOID CLOSE SITTING AT ANY COST: RS CHAIRMAN URGES MPs New Delhi: RS Chair- man M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday requested all members of House to follow new seating arrangements and avoid close sitting at any cost amid the Cov- id-19 scare. Unlike ear- lier arrangements in normal days, the new seating arrangements for the members are fixedinRSandLScham- bersaswellasthegaller- ies of both the Houses. NO LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS ON DAY 1 The govt indicated that it is unlikely to bring any legislative business in RS in 1st half of the session, sources said. Naidu held on the agen- da via VC indicated priority will be given to the debate of Presi- dent’s address. —ANI OBIT REFERENCES ON 1ST DAY OF BUDGET SESSION Obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Joyanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj were also made by Rajya Sabha Chairman. Pegasus raises head once again before Parl session Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: The spy- ing on Israeli software Pegasus was revealed just before the mon- soon session of Parlia- ment last year. The result of that revela- tion was that the en- tire session was in tur- moil. The opposition has been demanding a discussion and inves- tigation on the Pegasus case and the government has been happily carrying on with its legislative business. The opposi- tion worked outside the parliament and the government inside the parliament. The im- pact of this disclosure was also seen on the next session i.e. win- ter session. However, there was little effect as the Supreme Court had announced the formation of a techni- cal committee of ex- perts to probe the mat- ter in October itself. For this reason, Pegasus was not an is- sue in the budget ses- sion of Parliament in the new year. But be- fore the new ses- sion, a new reve- lation was revealed. TheAmericannewspa- per New York Times has reported that Pegasus was also in- volved in an arms deal worth about Rs 15,000 crore during PM Nar- endra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017. That is, India bought Pegasus software in 2017 itself. If this is true, then it is very likely that the country’scitizenswere spied on because in the first revelation of Pegasus, 300 phone numbers were report- edtohavebeenhacked. Everyone knows how far the investiga- tion of the committee formedbytheSupreme Court will go. Like the parliamentary com- mittee, this committee will not have the privi- leges and will be able to investigate as many documents and deals of the government as the government wants to be investigated. So, its results can be pre- dicted in advance. The opposition is also aware of this, so its up- roar will continue. So, one can say that an- other session is about to start and the stage is set. There will be alle- gations and counter- allegations from both sides and the end re- sult will be that the op- position MPs will be agitating in the Parlia- ment House complex and the government will be handling all the work smoothly . It will notbesurprisingif the budget is also passed without discussion. RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts Proceedings of upper house on 1st day of the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday. Parliament has right to know truth in Pegasus row, says CPI MP New Delhi: Communist Party of India Rajya SabhaMPBinoyViswam on Monday said the House has a right to know the truth in the Pegasus row and minis- ters are supposed to come up with facts. Viswam has given a no- tice of breach of privi- lege against Union Min- ister of Communica- tions, Electronics and InformationTechnology Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House re- garding Pegasus contro- versy . “(IT Minister) Ashwini Vaishnaw is a good friend, he is a good man.Butwhathesaidon Pegasus were not facts. The House has the right to know the truth and ministers are supposed tocomeupwithfacts.He was trying to hide gov- ernment’s face, facts on Pegasus,” Viswam told. The IT Minister misled the Parliament by stating that Pegasus was not connected with the Indian Govt. One of the most credible newspapers of the world says the Pegasus deal was done during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. That is why we're moving privilege motion. —KC Venugopal, Congress leader Now think, what will be the effect of this new revelation on the budget session of Parliament? This gives the opposition a new issue on Pegasus and the opposition will demand the PM’s reply on this issue, would like to have a discussion and will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate it. Obviously, the government will not be ready for this. The government has a defense argument that the Supreme Court has formed a committee, so now that committee should be allowed to investigate, there is no need for another inquiry SPECIAL Adhir alleges Centre misleading Parl,top court on Pegasus matter New Delhi: Congress LokSabhaleaderAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the Central govern- ment is misleading the Parliament, the SC and the people on the Pegasus matter. Con- gress leader said, “We have moved the Privi- lege motion in House on Pegasus. This gov- ernment is misleading the House, SC, people... As Opposition, it’s our responsibility to raise this issue; Centre at- tempting to spread lies about it (Pegasus).” As the Union Budget ses- sion begins on Monday , Congress has planned to target the PM Naren- dra Modi-led Central govt on the issue of Pegasus snooping. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury other MPs attend first day of Budget Session of Parliament in Lower House, in New Delhi on Monday. BIGGER THAN WATERGATE SCANDAL: SHIV SENA ON PEGASUS SPYING ROW Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday remarked that the alleged snooping using the controversial Pegasus spyware was bigger than the Watergate scandal that had rocked the US in the 1970s. Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that the Modi government allegedly lied in Parliament about purchasing the Pegasus spyware from Israel, which was reported by The New York Times last week. Referring to the Watergate scandal in the US involving President Richard Nixon, the editorial said that the American president eventually had to resign following the spying disclosures. Badal family's frustration over Sidhu Sharat K Verma New Delhi: In Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal family has once again gearedupagainstNavjot Singh Sidhu, which is notthefirsttimethatthe Badal family has come face to face against Sid- huinthismanner.When Sidhu was in the BJP and the BJP was in sync with the Akali Dal, even then the Badal family did not get along with Sidhu. But then Arun Jaitleyusedtolook‘han- dle’PunjabfromtheBJP sideandheusedtomain- tain the balance. But in 2014, the Badal family created a feud between Jaitley and Sidhu. Jait- ley got the Amritsar seat vacatedfromSidhuashe decidedtocontestfromit and for this, Sidhu was also sent to the RS. However, in that elec- tion,CaptainAmarinder Singh defeated Jaitley . EventhentheBadalfam- ily propagated that Sid- hu did not work in Am- ritsar and he defeated Jaitley by fraternizing. The end result of this campaign was that Sid- hu left the BJP and went toCongress.Sincethena one-on-one contest with theBadalfamilyisgoing on. This time, Bikram Majithia, brother of Parkash Singh Badal’s daughter-in-lawHarsim- rat Kaur Badal, has him- self reached Amritsar East seat to challenge Sidhu.Keepinmindthat in the 2014 LS elections, it was Majithia who was lookingaftertheelection campaign and other de- tails for Jaitley . But now Majithia has been fielded and there- fore, it is needless to say , that Badals will put their entire strength be- hind him. Parkash Singh Badal
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Sharat K Verma New Delhi: Former Congress President Ra- hul Gandhi has said that the party’s chief minis- terial candidate will be announced in Punjab. It is being said that Rahul is caught in the trap laid by Delhi CM Arvind Ke- jriwal in this matter, however, nothing can be farther from the truth. It is in Congress’ interest to contest by announc- ing the name of current CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab and word is that Channi’s name is more likely to be announced by the party. With the an- nouncement of his name, the party can ex- pect to garner 34% Dalit votes outrightly. Al- though Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pratap Singh Ba- jwa, Sukhjinder Rand- hawa and Sunil Jakhar are also contenders, Channi’s name is more likely. So, in Punjab, Congress will benefit from the announcement of CM’s candidate. But what will hap- pen in the rest of the states? Will the Con- gress announce the CM contender in other election states as well? In UP, Priyanka Gan- dhi Vadra had de- scribed herself as a contender, in gestures, but within a day her claim was withdrawn. The Congress has neither a face nor any hope for the party in UP. But in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the party has leaders and there is hope. So, will the Congress fight in these states by declar- ing its CM contenders? In Uttarakhand too, if the party makes Harish Rawat a contender, it can benefit from the move. But looking at the situation so far, it does not seem that the party will fight in other states by declaring CM contenders. This is rea- son enough to believe that it is because of Ke- jriwal in Punjab that the Congress has de- cided to declare the CM contender. Where will Congress declare CM contenders? DILEMMA IN CONGRESS FALEIRO JOLTS TRINAMOOL! Moni Sharma New Delhi: The true hopes of the Trinamool Congress in Goa seem to be coming to an end as the party's tallest leader and former CM Luizin- hoFaleirohasrefusedto contest the assembly elections. Earlier he had to contest election and his name was an- nounced but suddenly he said that he will not contesttheelectionsand will give a chance to the young face in his place. His an- nouncement is a big setback for Trinamool. There are chances of Mamata Banerjee's party win- ning two-three seats in the Goa assembly elec- tions, of which one seat would have belonged to Faleiro. With him not contesting, this possi- bility has diminished. Now the party has hope from Lekhi Churchill Alemao. If the party wins one or two seats including Alemao, it will be a major boost for the party . Now the question is why did Luizinho Fa- leiro refuse to contest the election? It was be- lieved that if he had fought, he would have won the election. But he has refused because he doesn'tneedtofight. Had he won the as- sembly elections, he was becoming the CM but then he wouldhavehadtoresign from the Rajya Sabha. Keep in mind that af- ter including him in his party, TMC has sent him to the Rajya Sab- ha. Had he become an MLA, the party would have asked him to leave the Rajya Sabha. Even if he could not win, his status in TMC would have been less. Hence he is trying to preserve his current status so that a better bargaining can be done during LS polls. New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to hear a Pub- lic Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre, Delhi Government and others to submit the plan for the distribution of es- sential supplies and services during the up- coming third wave of COVID-19. The plea also sought direction to sub- mit the plan for availa- bility and distribution of oxygen during the upcoming third wave which is expected in the next 10 days. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jus- tice Jasmeet Singh on Monday showed their displeasure on the pe- titioner and said the present situation of pandemics is getting better in Delhi. We are dealing with a de- clining number of cas- es now, hospital beds are vacant and you are filing this frivolous pe- tition now. Petitioner Jagdish Sharma, a Congress leader stated that since the last few days Omi- cron is spreading among the citizen very fast therefore it poses a grave threat of deadly infection among the population of the country. —ANI PM Modi meets Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chiefSardarSukhdevSinghDhindsa New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Rajya Sabha MP , Sardar Sukh- devSinghDhindsa’spas- sion for Punjab’s pro- gress is always visible. Earlier today, PM Modi held a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sany- ukt) head Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who is also BJP’s ally . Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sab- ha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His pas- sion for Punjab’s pro- gress is always visible.” This meeting came ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections which will go to the polls on Febru- ary 20. —ANI New Delhi: The Samy- ukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unionsthatspearheaded protestsagainsttheCen- tre’s agri laws, on Mon- day threatened to re- sume its agitation if the government does not fulfil promises made to farmers in Dec last year. In a statement, the SKM alleged that the government had not ful- filled any of the prom- ises, including setting up a committee on MSP and withdrawal of cas- es against protesters, made to the farmers. The farmers will be left with no option but to resume their agitation if the govt continues to renege on its promises, it said. Following the call of the SKM, farm- ers across the country observed ‘’Day of Be- trayal’’ on Monday over Centre’s non-fulfilment of its promises. —PTI SKM threatens to resume stir against farm laws AIADMK-BJP ALLIANCE ONLY @NATIONAL LEVEL; LOCAL BATTLE ALONE COCONUT VENDOR WHO WAS PRAISED BY PM FEELS AMAZED Chennai: After the seat- sharing talks between the AIADMK and BJP failed, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday said the saffron party would be contesting the upcoming urban local body polls alone as they wished to strength- en the party at the ground level. He, however, added that the alliance with the AIADMK would continue at national level and both will fight 2024 Polls together. Chennai: Thaiammal, who donated Rs 1 lakh from her savings to build a new building for the panchayat union middle school in her village, said whatever hap- pened since her donation was something beyond her imagination and dreams. M Thaiammal (43) a tender coconut vendor from Udumalaipettai praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address to the nation on Sunday, said she did not even imagine that her small gesture for a local school would attract national at- tention. The Rs 1 lakh she donated was collected over about four years. VISTARA CANCELS SEVERAL FLIGHTS FOR FEBRUARY K’TAKA BJP MEET WITH SHIVAKUMAR SPURs SPECULATION New Delhi: Vistara airline had cancelled several flights for the month of February while many more were rescheduled due to low demand, sources in aviation disclosed on Sunday. The cancellation and reschedul- ing of flights have led to several complaints from affected passengers. Taking to Twitter, a passenger also raised concern over the unavailability of Vistara’s customer care. Furnishing a reply on the same, Vistara Spokesperson on Monday informed that they are offer- ing a waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31. Bengaluru: A private meeting held by K’taka Cong prez D K Shivakumar with a BJP minister at the former’s home on Monday morning has triggered speculation that the minis- ter is unhappy with recent changes in the state govt. Both Tourism Min Anand Singh and Shivakumar, also an MLA, said the visit was a courtesy call. “A visit to the house is not about politics,” Shivakumar said. New Delhi: “Far more dangerous than Omicron is ‘O Mitron’,” senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday in an apparent swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he flagged “increased polarisation” and the “weakening of democracy”. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been attacking the government, al- leging that it is indulging in divisive rhetoric and spreading hatred. “Far more dangerous than Omicron is ‘O Mitron’! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitu- tion the weakening of our democracy,” the former Union minister said in a tweet. ‘O MITRON’ MORE DANGEROUS THAN OMICRON, SAYS SHASHI THAROOR WEST BENGAL GOVT EASES COVID CURBS; YAYS TO SCHOOLS, FLIGHTS Kolkata: The West Bengal govt on Monday says that that schools (classes VII–XII), colleges and universities will reopen from February 3. Commu- nity schools would be held for students of classes V to VII. West Benghal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that we are allowing direct flights from UK but Passengers coming from UK will have to un- dergo RT-PCR test on arrival. HIGHLIGHTS l Tamil Nadu: Devotees flout COVID protocols as they bathe on Thai Ammavasai l Canadian PM Trudeau, ‘in hiding’ over vax stir, says he’s Covid-19 positive l Odisha schools and colleges not reopening from February 10, Govt calls notice fake l Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia series PM Narendra Modi meets Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday. AT 94, BADAL TO BECOME OLDEST CANDIDATE TO CONTEST ELECTIONS CAPT PREDICTS SIDHU’S DEFEAT New Delhi: Five-time former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal will become the oldest candidate to contest any type of election in the country as he filed his nomina- tion papers for the upcoming assembly polls in the state on Monday. At the age of 94, Badal will contest the Punjab Assembly polls from his home turf Lambi. Breaking the age bar, before the SAD patron, former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan had contested the Assembly election as the oldest candidate in 2016 at the age of 92 years. Patiala: Even as he dubbed as farce Rahul Gandhi’s claims of deciding CM face with inputs from the ground, PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday predicted an abysmal defeat for Sidhu from Amritsar East, which he had won in past only with support of BJP. “I’m not Majithia’s uncle,” quipped PLC leader, adding that with 38% of voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32% SCs, Sidhu’s defeat was certain,” he said. HIGHLIGHTS l PRIYANKA GANDHI BEGINS DOOR-TO- DOOR CAMPAIGN IN NOIDA FROM KALI MATA MANDIR, EX- PRESSES CONFIDENCE IN DEFEATING BJP  l Will win UP polls very comfortably, says Hema Malini  l Charanjit Singh Channi files his nomina- tion papers before the returning officer at Tapa  l Captain Amarinder Singh files nomination from Patiala  150 FIRs lodged for violation of ECI’s Mod- el Code of Conduct in Uttarakhand Channi filing his nomination papers on Monday. PLANFORDISTRIBUTIONOFESSENTIALSUPPLIESINTHIRD Rahul Gandhi Luizinho Faleiro Arvind Kejriwal Charanjit Channi Modi held a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sany- Dhindsa who is also BJP’s ally . Taking PUNJAB will give a chance to the young face in big setback for Trinamool. There has refused because he doesn'tneedtofight. Had he won the as- sembly elections, he was becoming the CM but then he GOA GOA ASSEMBLY POLLS SAFE HOMECOMING! Miram Taron (centre) with his parents at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Almost two weeks after he went missing on border between India and China, he was reunited with his family by the Indian Army on Monday. ASSEMBLY POLLS: CASES LODGED OVER ALCOHOL, DRUGS New Delhi: A little over 1% of the FIRs filed in connection with the ongo- ing Assembly elections were related to violation of COVID-19-related safety norms, while just over 70% of the cases were lodged under Acts dealing with alcohol and drugs, according to EC sources on Monday. Till Monday, 25,365 complaints had been received through the EC’s cVIGIL app and 22,257 of them or 88% were found to be correct, the source said. The EC had taken a zero tolerance approach towards any at- tempt to harm the sanctity of the electoral process. PR SREEJESH WINS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR 2021 AWARD New Delhi: India’s seasoned goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, was on Mon- day named as The World Games Athlete of the Year for 2021. In 2020, Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal became the first Indian to win the hon- our for her performances in 2019. Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sre- jeesh, was part of the men’s team that claimed a bronze medal in the Tokyo. New Delhi: The issue of the wrong depiction of a map of India on WHO’s website has been “raised strongly” with the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The statement was made in a written reply by Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleed- haran to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The question was asked by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scin- dia had sought a response from the MEA on whether a map of India on the WHO website “is depicting the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in a totally different colour” and if so, whether the Government of India has lodged any protest with the WHO in this regard. MATTER RAISED AT HIGHEST LEVEL; MEA OVER MAP SHOWING JK IN DIFFERENT COLOUR New York: The United States has blocked the appoint- ment of the next Pakistan ambassador, Masood Khan, over possible terror links. US Congressman Scott Perry wrote to the US President, Joe Biden, and requested him to reject Masood Khan as the next ambassador. The US Congressman mentioned that Masood was known to have praised Burhan Wani. The US Congressman urged President Joe Biden to reject “any diplomatic credentials presented to him by Masood Khan. The letter said, “can only be described as a breathtaking lack of judgment at best,” it added that a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by Pak Govt. US BLOCKS PAKISTAN ENVOY’S APPOINTMENT OVER POSSIBLE ‘TERROR LINKS’ CRUCIAL READ PILSEEKINGDIRECTIONS TOCENTRE,DELHINIXED
  8. 8. NEWS LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia PEOPLE ARE ANGRY WITH BJP AND ITS FALSE PROMISES: SP’S GAUTAM Agra’s Samajwadi Party’s (North) constituency candidate Gyanendra Gautam has given full force to make the public relations campaign a success. On Monday, Gautam’s convoy reached for public relations at Nagla Padi, Kailash Colony, Bodla, Sector 4, New Agra, Agra. Wherever Gyanendra and his convoy reached, people welcomed him with garlands of flowers. Gautam is also very excited by the love and affection being received by the people. He said that the way the public is showering love on him, similarly this time, the votes of the public will also be in the bag of the Samajwadi Party. It has been more than 2 weeks since Gyanendra Gautam started the public relations campaign on Monday. During this, Gautam and his supporters are constantly doing public relations in the (North) constituency to know the problems of the people and at the same time assuring the public that after the SP govt comes to power, not only the problems of the people will be heard but also it will be resolved. Gautam, who is doing public relations, told that his purpose of doing public relations is not only to solicit votes for the party but also to reach out among the people to know their problems. He said that he first reached Nagla padi in the New Agra area for public relations, where people told him that since the last five years, in the name of development work in his area, there were several abuses, BJP talking about bringing Ganga water. People in the government are craving every drop of water. He also said that people everywhere are angry with BJP and its false promises, so now the people also do not want to bring such a false government again, so this time, the public’s full support is with the Samajwadi Party. —Preeti Nagia SURPRISE INSPECTION BY SSP KESHAV CHAUDHARY CAUSES PANIC The never ending surprise inspection by SSP Keshav Chaudhary, posted in the border district of Bahraich is giving headache to all the poilce personnel posted in the district. On one hand, SSP can be seen hearing the public and on the other hand, he has been patrolling himself to keep his team in 24 hours alert by continuously checking police stations. Due to the late-night patrolling of SSP, there is a sense of alertness among the police personnel posted in the district. From the day IPS Keshav Chaudhary took over the command of Bahraich, his surprise checkings in the police station, police outpost, and Kotwali are going on continuously. In this episode, at around 1AM last night, SSP Keshav Chaudhary reached the police station Risia in his night suit. On seeing the SSP, the police personnel got panicked after which the SSP began inspecting. SSP Keshav Chaudhary began checking the duty of all the police personnel deployed at the police station Risia, and gave necessary instructions by checking the CCTV cameras, lockup, duty register, and other registers. —Ajay Sharma ‘ISLAMABAD’RESIDENTSGEARUPTOVOTEFORDEVP Bijnor: This Islamabad has nothing to do with Pakistan’scapital,andis a village in Bijnor dis- trict, located approxi- mately 40 km away from the district headquar- ters. It has a population of around 10,000, of which around 4,700 peo- ple are eligible to vote. Despite sharing its name with the neigh- bouring country’s capi- tal, local people say the name ‘Islamabad’ has never been a cause of concern. However, they said the village needs developments and that they will vote for a can- didate,whotheybelieve, will address their con- cerns.“Idon’tknowhow the name ‘Islamabad’ came into existence. But this name is in use since the days of my great grandfather,” Vijendra Singh, husband of vil- lage pradhan Sarvesh Devi, told PTI. When asked whether thenameinstilledasense of insecurity among vil- lagers, Singh said, “Nev- erwasthereanysenseof insecurityamongthevil- lagersoverthisissueand never did such a thought cross our minds. This name will continue.” Is- lamabadislargelyinhab- ited by Chauhans, Praja- patis and has a Muslim population of about 400. All of the people live in peace, he said. Villag- ers here cultivate sug- arcane, wheat, paddy groundnut among the other crops, he said. On asked what the villag- ers would consider while casting votes, Singh said the small stretches of roads in the village are ‘kuccha’ and they need to be convert- ed into ‘pucca’ roads. He also said there have been problems in sell- ing paddy to govern- ment agencies, but the issue was resolved af- ter the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) inter- vened. We also want an inter-college so that girls can study here. But we have got no as- surance from anyone. These are the issues thatwewillkeepinmind while voting, Singh, who isalsoanoffice-bearerof BKU, the organisation headed by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, said. Mo- hammed Salman (30), an online trader and a vil- lager,said,“Weareliving in this village for many generations.Healsosaid that Islamabad village is very close to his heart, and all the residents of thevillagetakethename in a very positively . Sitting BJP MLA and party candidate from Barhapur Assembly constituency Sushant Kumar Singh told that there were no issues with the name of the village. Kapil Kumar, the SP candidate from Barhapur said, “The feeling of fear and con- cern had never cropped up because of the name Islamabad nor has there been any inferior- ity complex. The people of the village never de- manded a change of name either. This name has continued after Independence.” —PTI This Islamabad has nothing to do with Pak’s capital, is a village in Bijnor dist, located some 40 km away from the dist HQ BJP’s Sushant Kumar Singh (L) and BSP’s Mohammad Ghazi are the candidates for Bijnor Assembly seat. CHANCES OF CANDIDATES IN CONSTITUENCY CRIME ROUNDUP Bulandshahr: A 48-year- old woman died alleged- ly after being shot in the head during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in UP district, police said. The incident took place in Samaspur village on Sunday night, when the bride’s cousin opened fire with a country-made pistol, they said. The bullet hit the head of Javitri, who was at the wedding. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead. The bride’s cousin has been arrested, police said. —PTI First India Bureau Baghpat: An elderly man and his grandson was shot dead in Basi village in the Khekada area. Police sources here said Sat Singh was returning home along with his grandson Mandeep from farms when armed assailants opened fire on them near. Police rushed to the spot after informa- tion and initiated inves- tigations. The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot 15 bullet shells were recovered from the spot. The probe is underway. Lucknow: Police have arrested a former bank manager accused of more than Rs 45 crore scam and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head from near the Bara Birwa crossing in the Krish- na Nagar area. Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said that Manoj Kumar Meena, then Regional Manager of Canara Bank, Vipin Khand Gomti Nagar Branch, Lucknow, had filed a complaint against the Canara Bank’s Kanpur Road branch manager Akhilesh Kumar for a scam of Rs 45 crore on December 31, 2021. A case was registered based on the complaint and a non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and a reward of Rs 25,000 was issued for his arrest. A joint team of crime branches arrested Kumar near the Bara Birwa crossing in the Labour Mandi area. Police recovered one country-made pistol along with four cartridges, seven mobile phones, a laptop, an SUV, and identity cards from him. It was alleged that the accused had burgled Rs 45 crore from the bank using forged papers. WOMAN KILLED BY CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE MAN, HIS GRANDSON SHOT DEAD IN BAGHPAT BANK MANAGER, ACCUSED OF ` 45 CRORE SCAM, ARRESTED 2 VIDEOGRAPHERS BOOKED FOR RAPE ATTEMPT Muzaffarnagar: Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said on Monday. Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Lad- dhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos. They had recently hired a woman employee. On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said. Zakir and Shakib are absconding. A search has been launched, they said. —PTI Legal action starts as Ravi Kishan flouts poll code, Covid norms Noida: Legal action has been initiated against BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for violation of the mod- el code of conduct and flouting COV- ID-19 norms during a campaign here for the Uttar Pradesh as- sembly polls, police officials said. The Bhojpuri su- perstar and Gorakh- pur MP was in Noida on Sunday to cam- paignforBJP’ssitting MLA Pankaj Singh, who is again contest- ing the election as the party’s candidate. While the Election Commission(EC)had banned physical ral- lies and allowed only door to door cam- paigns in view of the pandemic, a large numberof peoplehad turned up at Kishan’s programme at Chot- pur village against the permitted limit of 10 people. Videos of the pro- gramme also sur- faced on social me- dia, purportedly showing the gross violations. “The po- lice have taken note of a social media video which prima facie showed viola- tion of EC guidelines and COVID-19 proto- cols during the elec- tion campaign. The in-charge of the local Sector 63 police sta- tion has submitted a report regarding the incident to the re- turning officer in Noida for further le- gal proceedings,” Ad- ditional Deputy Com- missioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said. Voting in Noida in Gautam Buddh Na- gar district of UP will take place on February 10, the first of the seven phase polls in the state. Re- sults will be declared on March 10. —PTI —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE The EC has banned rallies allowed only door to door campaigns in view of the pandemic DOCTOR’S 8-YR-OLD SON KIDNAPPED, KILLED BY HIS EX-EMPLOYEES: COPS Bulandshahr: The po- lice on Sunday recov- ered the body of an eight-year-old son of a doctor, missing for the last 2 days. The child’s body was recovered from the Chhatari po- lice station area at the instance of 2 sacked em- ployees of the doctor, Nijam and Shahid, who have been arrested for allegedly abducting the child killing him on Friday night, Debai’s Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said on Sunday . The child’s father had reported the matter to the police soon after his son had gone missing on Friday the police had promptly swung into action, she said. On the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, the police detained 2 ex-employees of the doctor and ques- tioned them about their alleged roles in the kid- napping of the child, she said. The 2 who had been earlier working as compounders with the doctor admitted to the police that they had been behind the kidnap- ping and murder of the child out of animosity with the doctor as he had sacked them two years ago for commit- ting some error in their work, she added. —PTI The deceased 8-year-old. Ex-MLA’s arms license cancelled for misuse Sultanpur: The district magistrate here has cancelled the arms li- cense of former MLA Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu for alleged misuse of his single barrel gun, officials said on Monday. A no- tice in this connection has been put up outside Singh’s house on the or- ders of Sultanpur depu- ty commissioner Ravish Gupta, they said. “The district magistrate has directed the former MLA to deposit his sin- gle barrel gun of 0.32 bore and a rifle, a no- tice regarding the same has been put up at his residence on January 30,” Dhanpatganj sta- tionhouseofficerManoj Sharma said. —PTI KASHYAP PANCHAYAT IN SHAMLI DECIDES TO VOTE FOR‘NOTA’ Shamli: A panchayat of the Kashyap commu- nity said its members will not vote for any candidate in the upcom- ing Assembly polls as the government has not fulfilled their demand to shift 17 OBCs into the Scheduled Castes list. Members of the com- munity said they ar- rived at the decision during a meeting head- ed by Kashyap leader Mohar Singh Kashyap at Jhinjhana town on Saturday evening. The members said while they will discharge their responsibility of voting, they were com- pelled to opt for ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option in the EVM dur- ing the election on Feb- ruary 10 in Kairana As- sembly constituency. The 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) commu- nities that have been demanding to be listed as SCs include Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajb- har, Batham, Gaur, Tura, and Machua among others. Satur- day’s meeting saw the presence of at least 32 Khap heads. —PTI Farmers gathered during Kisan Mahapanchayat in Shamli last year. —PHOTO BY ANI
  9. 9. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 5,683,403 TOTAL DEATHS 297,218,688 TOTAL RECOVERED 72,945,363 ACTIVE CASES 375,847,454 TOTAL CASES INDIA 495,050 TOTAL DEATHS 38,976,122 TOTAL RECOVERED 1,831,268 ACTIVE CASES 41,302,440 TOTAL CASES LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Every ending is a new beginning- you may not feel it but deep down, we all must believe it! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India First India Bureau Lucknow: TheBharati- ya Janata Party has posed a big challenge to SP Chief Akhilesh Ya- dav in his home ground. Samajwadi Party Presi- dent Akhilesh Yadav, who is talking about vic- toryintheUttarPradesh assembly elections, has found an obstacle in SP Singh Baghel as BJP candidate against him from Karhal seat. On Monday , Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomina- tionfromKarhalseat.Im- mediately after the nomi- nation, SP Singh Baghel was fielded in the Karhal seatbyBJPasacandidate against Akhilesh. According to experts, the Baghel’s entry in the fray has made Akhilesh Yadav’s journey to UP assembly difficult while making the contest a cu- rious one. The social media platforms were soon flooded with the speculation on the elec- toral fight on Karhal seat in Mainpuri dis- trict going to poll on Feb 20 next in third phase of UP polls. The BJP made its in- tentionsclearbylaunch- ing its campaign in an aggressive manner. Dy CMKeshavPrasadMau- rya himself spearhead- ed an intensive door to door campaign in Main- puri. Claiming that Akhilesh Yadav’s dream of reaching the Legisla- tive Assembly from here will not be fulfilled, Maurya said that SP Singh Baghel would reg- ister victory from Karh- al with a huge margin. From the point of view of caste equation also, the electoral battle of Baghel and Akhilesh in Karhal seems to be interesting. The Yadav voters comprised around 27 per cent fol- lowed by the Thakur community with over 12 per cent. The share of Shakya, Maurya, Kush- waha community is more than 12 per cent. Pal, Gadaria, Dhangar community is about 9 percent,whiletheshare of Muslim community and Brahmin communi- ty is five percent each . BJP launches SP Baghel against Akhilesh on Karhal seat TOUGH BATTLE Development comes soon after the SP chief filed his nomination from the seat on Monday morning BJP candidate SP SIngh Baghel Historically,rulingpartyhasgottheupperedge;tillnowSamajwadiPartydominatedtheUttarPradeshUpperHouse CRUCIAL BATTLE FOR MAJORITY IN LEGISLATIVECOUNCILBIENNIALPOLLS Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: Along with the process of the last phases of the UP assem- bly polls, voting for the biennial elections of the Legislative Council of the state is also going to take place. Till now, the Samajwadi Party domi- nated these thirty six seats, spread across 35 local authorities’ con- stituencies, in the Upper House. But now there is a possibility of an up- heaval in the political equations here. It is evident from the electoral history that there is an upper edge in the MLC elections for the ruling party of the state. In the year 2016, when the Legislative Council elections were held for these seats of local bodies, at that time the Akhilesh-led SP gov- ernment was in the state. Out of these 36 seats, SP got majority in the Upper House by win- ning 31 seats. In 8 MLC seats, the SP had won unopposed. The BSP could get success in only two seats, while Dinesh Pratap Singh of Rae Bareli won as a Con- gress candidate. Apart from these, Brijesh Ku- mar Singh from Varana- si and Vishal Singh ‘chanchal’from Ghazi- pur won as independent candidates.DineshPrat- ap Singh and Vishal Singh later joined BJP . TheseMLCshavealso become part of BJP, which includes Dhan- shyam Lodhi from Ram- pur, Shailendra Pratap Singh from Sultanpur, Rama Niranjan from Jhansi, CP Chand from Gorakhpur, Ravi Shan- kar Pappu from Ballia, Jaswant Singh from Ha- thras and Narendra Bhati from Gautam. Budh Nagar. According to political analysts, the BJP , ruling party, is trying to get a majority in the Legisla- tive Council by winning maximum seats in these elections. At the same time, the focus of SP is to save its sitting seats. For this reason, BJP and SP strategists have started brainstorming about the selection of candidates. For the pur- pose of getting the coun- cil ticket, the efforts to switch over from one party to another is also gaining momentum. Allahabad HC stays recruitment on 6,800 reserved teacher posts First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Luc- know Bench of the Al- lahabadHighCourton January 27 stayed the recruitment of 6800 reserved category posts in assistant teacher recruitment. A single-judge benchof JusticeRajan Roy passed this order while hearing a peti- tion filed by Bharti Pa- tel and five others. By means of the pe- tition, the petitioners have challenged the decision of the state government dated January 5, 2022 by whichtheyhavedecid- edtoissueanaddition- al select list of 6,800 (inadvertently re- ferred as 6000 in the earlier order dated January 25, 2022) can- didates by revisiting the selection process based on which the ap- pointments have al- ready been made against 69,000 posts, and the consequential action in issuing a se- lect list of 6,800 per- sons for appointment as Assistant Teacher. RaghavendraSingh, Advocate General has put in appearance on behalf of the official opposite parties and informed the Court that certain reserved category candidates had filed petitions be- fore the Court, where- in certain orders were passed by this Court based on which, the State has revisited the implementation of reservation policy as also the provisions of the Reservation Act, 1994 and the law on the subject, according to which, such reserved category candidates who are otherwise meritorious, meaning thereby, they have se- cured marks higher than the cut-off for the general category are entitled to be consid- ered and selected for unreserved posts. Shah being casteist: RLD chief Jayant First India Bureau Aligarh: Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaud- haryonMondayaccused Union Home minister Amit Shah of consis- tently using “caste- based terminology” during his election cam- paign in western Uttar Pradesh. Chaudharyhurledthe allegation days after Home Minister Shah in hismeetingwithaselect group of Jat representa- tives had observed that JatsandBJPsharealeg- acy of fighting against the Mughals. After addressing a gathering at Maalav vil- lage near Khair told re- porters that the Union Home Minister have been “constantly harp- ingaboutJatsandbring- ing in caste issues. This is not appropriate as it lowers the level of the discourse and sidelines the main issues of farm- ers.”“Wearefightingfor thecauseof farmersand nowheredowebringthe caste issue in our cam- paign,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. VOTING IN 2 PHASES FOR 36 SEATS Lucknow: Voting will be held in two phases for the 36 seats of Lucknow- Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultan- pur, Barabanki, Bah- raich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Sid- dharthnagar, Gora- khpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh- Mau, Ballia, Ghaz- ipur, Jaunpur, Vara- nasi, Mirzapur-Son- bhadra, Allahabad, Banda-Hamirpur, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalit- pur, Kanpur- Fatehpur, Mo- r a d a b a d - B i j n o r, Rampur-Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit- Shahjahanpur, Har- doi, Kheri, Sitapur, E t a w a h - F a r - rukhabad, Agra-Fi- rozabad, Mathura- Etah-Mainpuri, Ali- garh, Bulandshahr, Meerut- Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar-Sa- haranpur. Members of Dis- trict Panchayat and Kshetra Panchayat, members of urban bodies Municipal Corporation, Munic- ipality and Nagar Panchayat as well as elected members of Cantonment Boards are also voters for the seats of local body quota of the Legislative Council. CAN BE A GAME CHANGER FOR BJP Owaisi finds support for UP polls in Kushwaha-Meshram alliance Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: AllIndiaMa- jlis-e-Ittehadul Musli- meen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, till recently being shunned by the opposition in UP , has finally found new partners for the state polls. Through the new front‘BhagidariParivar- tan Morcha’, once again the exercise of consoli- dating the OMD OBC-Muslim and Dalit voters has started gain- ing momentum. Besides AIMIM, the political outfits included in Bhagidari Sankalp MorchaareJanAdhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by VamanMeshram,Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap.Twomostinflu- ential faces among these names are Babu Singh Kushwaha and Vaman Meshram. Kushwaha was con- sidered a powerful min- ister during Mayawati’s rule. The main accused of the state’s well- known NRHM scam, Kushwaha was in jail for long, and has been charge-sheeted by the CBI. He was also with BJP for a brief period. But due to the voices of dissent, he formed a new party ‘Janadhikar Party’. Babu Singh Kushwaha has a signifi- cant hold on the voters of the Maurya-Kushwa- ha-Shakya community , which accounts for six per cent of the total pop- ulation of UP . Vaman Meshram, president of All India Backward and Minority Communities Employ- ees Federation (BAMCEF), is consid- ered an influential Dalit leader. BAMCEF, set up by BSP founder Kanshi Ram five decades ago, has had a significant im- pact in many districts of UP . The head of this out- fit, Vaman Meshram, has claimed that he has a stronghold among the backward and Dalit em- ployees because the full time volunteers of his organisation have been working on the ground in UP for a long time. Asaduddin Owaisi campaigning in Ghaziabad on Sunday. —PHOTO BY ANI OWAISI’S CALCULATION GOVT REVISES LIST
  10. 10. he fashion in- dustry is always categorized as a dynamic one, where consum- er preferences surely rule the market. There is no denying that Indian arts, crafts, and local traditions are unpar- alleled the world over, often inspiring global fashion trends. Jaipur Dori, founded in 2015 by Princess Shalini Narukaa of Jaw- li, Alwar, focuses on fabric, crafts- manship and comfort. It is a sustainable unisex cloth- ing brand ear- lier known as M i r a a y a , based in Jaipur. 10% of proceeds earned by Jaipur Dori go towards Angles Care - A school for the underprivi- leged under Shalini’s Foun- dation and rewilding Jawai Seva for semi arid ecologi- cal conservation. Jaipur Dori is committed to in- volving more sustainably ethical and responsible practices while remaining devoted to bridging the gap between western and Indi- an patterns by creating de- signs that are fluid, bold and rooted to the soil. As a young girl, Princess Shalini was much motivat- ed by her mother (Late RaniSahibaRatanKumari, Princess of Nachana, Jais- almer) who used to use leftover fabrics, and other recyclable material to cre- ate toys for the local village children. She was fascinat- ed by needlework and the wayhermothercouldmake clothes out of thread and wool, that was when Sha- lini learnt the word cro- chet, leading her to explore several mediums of mak- ing garments and embroi- dery . Most of Shalini’s child- hood and teens years went into spending time with the local craftsmen and women observing and alongside learning how to create de- tails in the design, Shalini started visiting the library to explore more about fash- ion of the past, she started creating her own sketches and took to the machine, what started as fascination became a part of who Sha- lini was becoming. In her late 20’s Princess Shalini started professionally making clothes for friends and family leading her to make bridal dresses, she would then use the lefto- ver fabric material to make clothes for the needy in her spare time. Jaipur Dori is creatingasymphonythatis ultimately inspired by a strong female figure such as herself. LUCKNOW, TUESDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 JAIPUR DORI: A PERFECT BLEND OF TREND AND CULTURE Jaipur Dori is a brand that has made its presence felt by creating ethnic fashion in a contemporary format. Princess Shalini Narukaa of Jawli, Alwar, the participating designer for the First India Fashion Connect, season 11 to be held at Oaks Ibn Batuta Gate Hotel, Dubai on March 12, has been a powerful pillar and backbone of the brand, leading to a large customer base and unprecedented success! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com T Princess Shalini Narukaa Rajkumari Padmaja Jodhpur rewilding Jawai Seva wearing Jaipur Dori Riddhi

×