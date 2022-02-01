Successfully reported this slideshow.
01022022 first india ahmedabad

  1. 1. Governor summons Assembly Session from March 2 First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The Budget Session of the Gujarat Assembly, summoned by Gover- nor Acharya Devvrat from March 2 will kick off with an address from the governor. State Finance Minis- ter Kanu Desai will present the budget for 2022-23 the next day. For the current fis- cal, the state had an es- timated expenditure of Rs2,23,333 crore--10% more than that of 2019- 20. The next annual ex- penditure budget is likely to be around Rs 2,35,000 crore. As the state and national economy is bouncing back from the pandem- ic and the impact of the lockdown in 2020-21, the revenue receipts of the current and next year are likely to see buoyancy. In 2020-21, state rev- enue collection had de- clined 19%, by Rs30,158 crore, from that of the previous year. This fis- cal, the state govern- ment had estimated revenue receipts of Rs1,68,219 crore8% more than the annual receipts in 2019-20. The state govern- ment had also pro- posed capital expendi- ture of Rs56,572 crore for the current finan- cial year, 14% more than the actual ex- penditure in 2019-20. Notably, this will be the first Budget Ses- sion of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as well as Finance Minis- ter Kanubhai Desai, both of whom were ap- pointed in September last year after CM Vi- jay Rupani resigned suddenly. GUJ BUDGET SESSION 2008 SERIAL BLAST CASE JUDGEMENT LIKELY TODAY First India Bureau Ahmedabad: An Ad- ditional City Session Judge of the Special Court is likely to pro- nounce judgement in the 2008 serial blast case on Tuesday. Twenty-one bomb blasts across the city within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008, left 56 persons and 200 injured. The trial against 77 ac- cused, which began in December 2009, con- cluded in September 2021, after some 1100 witnesses were exam- ined by the court. CORONA CATASTROPHE GUJARAT 6,679 NEW CASES 2,399 NEW CASES IN A'BAD 35 NEW DEATHS Then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited a bomb blast site, accompanied by then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. —FILE PHOTO AHMEDABAD l TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 67 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 67 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Supreme Court agreed to list for urgent hearing a former Rajya Sabha lawmaker’s plea seeking contempt action against top Haryana government of- ficials over alleged disruptions in the offering of Friday ‘namaz’ in Gurugram. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of advocate Indira Jaising. The government on Monday approved the highest bid of Tata Steel Long Products Limited for acquiring 93.71 per cent equity in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), held by joint venture partners of four CPSEs and two Odisha government companies, at an enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore. It is an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar in Odisha. GURUGRAM ‘NAMAZ’ ROW: SC AGREES TO HEAR PLEA FOR CONTEMPT ACTION GOVT APPROVES TATA STEEL’S BID TO ACQUIRE 93.71% EQUITY IN NEELACHAL ISPAT Kerala HC defers Centre’s order to revoke licence of Malayalam news channel Kochi: Kerala High Court has deferred the order of the Ministry of Information and Broad- casting revoking the li- cence and removing the name of a Malayalam news channel ‘Media One’ from the list of permitted news channels citing securi- ty reasons. The High Court de- ferred the order till the next hearing, which will be on Wednesday . Politics of revenge: PM Modi attacks Akhilesh in first virtual meet for UP New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi to- day accused the opposi- tionSamajwadiPartyof inducing voters to “seek revenge” on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was a far cry from the developmental policies of the Yogi Adityanath government. Pitching it as “Nakli Samajwad (fake social- ism) versus gareeb ka sarkaar (government of the poor)” he cited the homes for poor, policies for backward classes, medical colleges, great- er connectivity through expressways, initiatives for Muslim women and the raising of marriage for women as the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the state. BJP NAMES MINISTER EX-MULAYAM AIDE BAGHEL AGAINST AKHILESH EC EXTENDS BAN ON RALLIES, ROADSHOWS TILL FEBRUARY 11 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Union min- ister and party’s Agra MP from the backward community SP Singh Baghel as its candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly segment in Mainpuri. Baghel had entered politics as president of the Mulayam Youth brigade and went on to win thrice as Samajwadi party MP from the now-merged Jalesar seat, (now non existing merged in Etah). The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on the public rallies and road shows during upcoming state Assembly polls due to ongoing Covid-19 pandem- ic. The ban will now remain in place till February 11. Didi blocks Bengal Guv on Twitter, he tweets WhatsApp message to her Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twit- ter on Monday to share the contents of a What- sApp message he sent to CM Mamata Banerjee. G o v e r n o r Jagdeep Dhankhar also mentioned in his tweet that his message to the CM Mamata Banerjee was “read” at 10.25 am on Monday . Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Chief Min- ister held a press con- ference. “Every morn- ing and evening he [Governor] tweets ac- cusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labour- ers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on Twitter,” CM Mamata Baner- jee said as per a statement by the West Bengal gov- ernment. “Pegasus is run- ning from Governor house. He is tapping phones,” she added. Jagdeep Dhankhar @jdhankhar1 Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect. There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards. SITHARAMAN TO PRESENT UNION BUDGET TODAY 8-8.5% THE ECONOMIC SURVEY PROJECTS ‘AMBITIOUS’ GDP GROWTH IN 2022-’23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 a day ahead of the Union Budget 2022. After a contraction of 7.3% last year, the economy is estimated to grow by 9.2% this fiscal, and 8.3% in the next fiscal The macroeconomic stability indicators in the government’s Economic Survey suggest that the country’s economy is well-placed to take on the challenges of the financial year 2022-23. 1 2 3 New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Prod- uct growth rate is pro- jected to grow by 8% to 8.5% in the next fiscal year of 2022-’23, the gov- ernment said on Mon- day in the Economic Survey tabled in Parlia- ment by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Si- tharaman. The finance minister will present the country’s annual Budget on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after the Sur- vey was tabled. CEA V Anantha Nageswaran (R) along with Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal talk to media, after Economic Survey 2021-22 is tabled in both the Houses of Parliament by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Prez addresses joint session of Parliament New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi govern- ment’s mega COVID-19 vaccination drive and noted that 150 crore dos- es were administered to the country’s citizens in a record time. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budg- et Session in the Cen- tral Hall, President Ko- vind said the Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infra- structure Mission will prepare the country for a health crisis in the future. President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Parliament during the Budget Session 2022. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. CHALLENGES AND CONCERNS KEY MEASURES FLAGGED Despite a projected 9.2 per cent growth in GDP in FY22 to above pre-pandemic levels, the Indian economy continues to face a slew of structural challenges that existed prior to the pandemic and new chal- lenges brought on by Covid-19. The Economic Survey also noted that the supply chain disrup- tions and slow economic growth have contributed to an increase in inflation in the country. EASE OF EXIT “There has been an overhaul in the process of winding-up due to the insolvency/bankruptcy with the introduction of the IBC. However, the procedure of voluntary business exit still needs to be simplified signifi- cantly,” the Survey said. CROSS-BORDER INSOLVENCY There is a need for a standardised frame- work for cross-border insolvency. At present, IBC has no standard instrument to restructure the firms involving cross border jurisdictions. REDUCE PATENT PROCEDURE DELAYS Average pendency for final decision in acquir- ing patents in India is 42 months as of 2020, much higher than 20.8, 20, 15.8 and 15 months respectively for USA, China, Korea and Japan. SENSEX ROCKETS 813 POINTS, NIFTY ABOVE 17,300 MARK The Sensex surged 813 points to reclaim the 58,000-level while the Nifty breached the 17,300-mark on Monday on account of in- tense buying across sectors after the Economic Survey 2021-22 projected healthy growth for the economy in the near term. Sensex opened with significant gains and kept its momentum throughout the session. It finally closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent.Like- wise, the NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85. STRONG REVENUE The survey pointed out that revenues have witnessed a strong revival in FY22. This means that the government has fiscal room to provide support if necessary. High Foreign Reserves, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and rising exports have provided a buffer against liquidity tampering. AGIRCULTURE Agriculture and allied sectors remained the silver lining during the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22 after growing 3.6 per cent in the previous year. SERVICES SECTOR The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the services sector the hardest. This sec- tor is projected to grow by 8.2 per cent this financial year following the previ- ous fiscal’s 8.4 per cent contraction. INDUSTRIAL SECTOR The growth of the industrial sector has been estimated at 11.2 per cent in FY22. CONSUMPTION Total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22 with significant contributions in the form of government spending. AIR INDIA PRIVATISATION The Economic Survey has highlighted that privatisation of Air India was a significant step in terms of boosting the privatisation drive and gathering disinvestment proceeds. INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPENDING According to the Economic Survey, there can be a sharp increase in capital spending by the government as a de- mand and supply-enhancing measure. CRYPTOCURRENCY The issue of cryptocurrency has not been covered in the Economic Survey 2021-22, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said in an interaction with media. “As you know, this is a matter of some debate within govern- ment. So, this is something that is currently in discussion,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Jan Chaupal.
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Bengaluru: Day 3 of Rivalry Week in Pro Kabaddi League Sea- son 8 will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on the Gujarat Giants. The Warriors are a team in form with three wins in their last four matches and will be ex- pected to give an out-of- form Gujarat side a dif- ficult time on the mat. Gujarat suffered a morale-depleting loss against Delhi with both their raiders and defenders failing to clinch the points. Coach Manpreet Singh has tried different raiding combinations, but their attack has lacked the quality to excel in PKL. Barring Rakesh’s oc- casional brilliance, there have been no note- worthy performances from the team’s raiders. Pardeep Kumar, who scored seven points against Delhi, would be expected to partner Rakesh in the attack against the Warriors. The Warriors defence has looked better in the recent matches since the return of Ran Singh in the left corner. Ben- gal also played seasoned star Vishal Mane in the covers to add strength to their charges. They have a signifi- cantly better raiding unit thanks to captain Maninder Singh. He has 178 raid points this season (second-best in the league) and will be hoping his partners Mohammad Na- bibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde can be back him up against the experi- enced Gujarat defence. Girish Ernak in the left corner will be key for the Giants. Maninder will have a difficult night if Girish can control the left side of the mat and get enough support from the right cover Sunil Kumar. The cover combina- tion of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar has often struggled against pacy raiders but Bengal’s raiding trio isn’t known for their swift- ness on the mat. The form is definitely on Bengal’s side but Gu- jarat coach Manpreet Singh is a master at rallying his troops for important matches. BENGAL WARRIORS TAKE ON GUJARAT GIANTS PRO-KABADDI LEAGUE The Gujarat Giants have been having a hard time lately. —FILE PHOTO In-form Warriors expected to give an out-of-form Gujarat side a difficult time MOMENT OF JOY! The Asranis took out a celebratory procession to mark the birth of a baby girl in their family for the first time in a long time, in Ahmedabad’s Hatkeshwar area on Monday evening. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI Surat boy falls to death making social media video First India Bureau Surat: A 19-year-old boy dies while making a social media video. The deceased and his two friends were mak- ing a social media video at the Canal walkway in Vesu when the incident hap- pened. In her state- ment, one of the friends said that Pratham Waghwani (19) was striking a pose for a video when he suddenly fell on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. No one knows the rea- son for his death. Pratham lives in Su- rat with his elder brother, parents and grandmother. Murlid- har Waghwani, father of the deceased said, “We felt numb on hear- ing the news”, he said. Friend Ruchi Soni said, “Pratham liked making videos and kept posting them on several social media sites. On Sunday, we were making a video at the Canal walkway near the Anuvrat Dwar area when the incident happened.” Pratham Waghwani Commissionerpresents `512 cr G’nagar budget Vendors protest the closure of the Shukrawari market First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Mu- nicipal Commission- er Dhaval Patel pre- sented a budget of Rs512 crore for the year 2022-23. He has not proposed any new taxes or any increase in current levies. Commissioner in the draft budget has proposed to allocate Rs18 crore for basic amenities in the city including new areas merged in the corpo- ration limit area and Rs43 crore for sanita- tion. The corporation also plans to develop a new town hall with an investment of Rs6 crore in Kudasan. The corporation is carrying out a survey of the villages and ar- eas merged under the city limit, and will take a call on taxes to be levied from these areas once it is com- pleted, he said. Notably, various de- partments of the state government owe the city Rs29 crore in property tax. Within one week, the elected body will bring major changes in the draft budget, Standing Committee Chairman Jasvant Patel said. “Gandhinagar city is full of bureaucrats, with several senior of- ficers having settled here after retirement. We had appealed to them to share innova- tive ideas to better serve the city . The cor- poration has received many suggestions which will be incorpo- rated in the budget,” he added. Patel further said the entire area will be covered with drainage andwatersupplywith- in the next two years. Atpresent,villagesun- der the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority are getting new infrastructure projects under the smart city programme and developmental works worth a total of Rs350 crore are under- way .Similarly ,projects worth Rs136 crore are in progress in villages under AUDA. The Corporation plans to set up prima- ry health centres in all villages that are part of the city, and will strengthen other services too. First India Bureau Vadodara: The Va- dodara Youth Con- gress members with Shukrawari market vendors protested against the closing of the market as it hits hard on vendors’ pock- ets. On Monday, ven- dors arrived with old clothes and sat in the parking lot outside the Municipal Commis- sioner’s office. They demanded for authori- ties to open the market or provide jobs to sup- port their families. Given a surge in nCoV cases, the cor- poration decided to close the Friday mar- ket held at the Bhut- dizampa area of the city. However, the lo- cal vendors have op- posed the decision. They protested against the corpora- tion’s office with old clothes, which they would sell in the mar- ket and tried to put forth their situation. They shouted slogans against the adminis- tration with the sup- port of Youth Con- gress members. “The traders doing business in the mar- ket are economically poor and from the middle class. Closing down the market has hit them hard. We de- mand the administra- tion allows the Shukrawari Bazaar to remain open. We request to implement the Street Vendor Act and give vendors a way to earn their liv- ing,” said Kuldeep- sinh Vaghela, Presi- dent Youth Congress Vadodara. Earlier, the “Shukrawari Bazaar” was on Fatehpura main road but, after the 2002 riots, it was shifted behind Bhut- dizampa bus stand. GMC is carrying out a survey of recently merged villages, and will take a call on taxes to be levied from these areas once it is completed. —FILE PHOTO Vendors protest outside corporation office with old clothes and with the support of Youth Congress members. First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The state government has decided to sell securi- ties worth Rs1,000 crore to finance expenditure to meet its development programme. In a press statement issued on Monday, Ad- ditional Secretary (Budget) S Chhakch- huak said that the Re- serve Bank of India will be auctioning the stocks on Tuesday. Those interested in purchasing them will have to bid between 10.30 am and 11.30 am. Non-competitive bids may be submitted be- tween 10.30 am and 11 am. Successful bid- ders will have to make payment before the banking closing hours on February 02, the statement says. While some esti- mates put Gujarat’s fis- cal deficit at Rs30,733 crore, the government says its financial sta- tus is sound. For the current fi- nancial year, the state government budget es- timate is of a revenue surplus of Rs1,209 crore. Further, it has given loans and ad- vances to various boards, corporations and farmers to the tune of Rs10,485 crore. Its investments in securi- ties and stocks in coop- erative societies in the shares, bonds and de- bentures are to the tune of Rs88,852 crore, and the consolidated sinking fund is Rs13,672 crore, the state said in the release, adding that it has total assets of Rs1,24,009 crore, against which its ag- gregated public debt li- abilities total Rs3,00,959 crore. It has also stated that the government has sig- nificantly reduced its outstanding guaran- tees from Rs19,001 crore in fiscal 2002-03 to Rs4,494 crore by March 31, 2020. The fiscal defi- cit is (-) 1.63% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), its public debt is (-) 17.4% of GSDP and it has in- vested in the Union gov- ernment's securities to the tune of Rs5,090 crore, it said. GUJARATGOVTTOAUCTION STOCKS OF `1K CR TODAY STATE’SFISCALDEFICITESTIMATEDAT `30,733CR Government of India's premium Prize bonds. —FILE PHOTO Vadodara Youth Congress joins vendors in their support outside corporation office The 19-year-old was posing on the Canal walkway when he suddenly fell on the ground and died
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: While it may not yet be time to put away your warm clothes, the India Me- teorological Depart- ment has predicted a slight increase in tem- peratures over the next four days. “The cold snap across the state will ease from Monday. Gu- jarat will likely see a marginal increase in temperatures until February 4, with the mercury hovering in the range of 11-13 °C. However, February 4-9 could see a return to cold-wave conditions in Gujarat,” the IMD said in a statement. Ahmedabad wit- nessed a high of 31.1 °C, two degrees above normal, and a low of 10 °C, three degrees be- low normal, on Mon- day. It was one of five cities to see a mini- mum temperature of 10 °C, owing to the cold dry winds which be- gan on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the min- imum temperature in Naliya, usually Guja- rat’s coldest centre in the winter, was 14.8 °C, four degrees above normal, while the max- imum there was 28.2 °C—which is normal for this time of year. The IMD has also is- sued a warning, advis- ing fishermen not to venture out to sea along the North Guja- rat coast, since the off- shore region in Jakhau, Mandvi, Mun- dra, New Kandla, Nav- lakhi, Jamnagar, Sa- laya, Okha, Porbandar could see strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Tuesday. Guj to get brief respite from chilly nights, IMD predicts WEATHER UPDATE Well-clad senior citizens take a brisk morning walk in Ahmedabad. —FILE PHOTO Police arrests battery thief in S’kantha Bhavesh Barot Himmatnagar: A man identified as ShahrukhMansuri who targeted sta- tionary trucks for their batteries was caught by the po- lice within a few hours of the com- plaint filed. Last Friday , the truck ownerswhoparked their trucks at Chistianagar filed a complaint with the B division po- lice station for bat- tery theft from their parked trucks. On receiv- ingthecomplaint,a police team led by head constable He- mendrasinh kept a watch near Chisti- anagar and nabbed a person loitering suspiciously in the area. On question- inghimfurther,the suspectedyouthad- mittedtohiscrime. Police have recov- ered five heavy-du- ty batteries from the accused Shah- rukhMansuri,who happened to be a resident of the same area. Body of Guj fisherman who died in Pak jail brought home A’bad man marries sister-in-law, booked for criminal intimidation First India Bureau Gir Somnath: The body of a 53-year-old fisherman from Sutrapada in Gir Somnath district fi- nally reached his na- tive town on Monday, nearly 45 days after his death in a Paki- stani jail, an official said. The last rites of the deceased were performed by his fam- ily members who ex- pressed anguish over the decomposed con- dition of the body. The official blamed Pakistani authorities for the delay, saying they informed about the death of the fisher- man, Jenti Solanki, in Landhi jail in Karachi on January 12 but didn’t hand over his mortal remains until January 29, saying they had to conduct an autopsy . Solanki had spent nearly two years in the Landhi jail before he died of illness on De- cember 14, said the of- ficial from the Gujarat fisheries department. The body of the fish- erman was finally brought to the Wagah- Attari border on Janu- ary 29. Gujarat Fisher- ies Department officials received the body and took it to Amritsar, from where it was brought to Ahmedabad by air. From Ahmedabad, the mortal remains were taken to his hometown in an am- bulance, covering a dis- tance of about 400 km, on Monday, he said. There were further delays before the body was finally handed over at the Indo-Pak border on January 29, he said. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: City po- lice have booked a man for domestic vi- olence, criminal in- timidation and mar- rying another wom- an without divorcing his wife. Nayna has filed a complaint against her husband Nitin and in- laws at the women po- lice station (East). She has alleged that al- though she is alive, not divorced yet, her hus- band married her sis- ter. She married Nitin in 2014 and, their mar- ried life went smoothly for the first six months. Trouble ensued when Nitin and in-laws de- manded Rs5 lakh cash as dowry. The complainant had not conceived in the first few years, so her mother-in-law also taunted her for her in- ability to conceive. If she responded, her in- laws and husband would scold and beat her. On several occa- sions, the father-in-law Muljibhai Parmar also advised his son Nitin to divorce the complain- ant and re-marry. In 2020, the com- plainant delivered a baby boy and, she sepa- rated from her in-laws and started a new life with her husband in a rented house. In Octo- ber 2021, her husband sent a message inform- ing her that he married her sister and Nayna should return to her parental home. Since then, she has been liv- ing with her parents. The case is under in- vestigation by head constable HK Vaghela. First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has directed schools across the state to continue only online teaching for Classes I-IX till February 5. Offline teaching will continue to remain shut therefore at least until February 5, when the govern- ment will review the situation. The decision, taken on Monday in a meeting of the core committee which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhupen- dra Patel, comes on a day when Gujarat re- ported 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10 when the ad- dition was 6,097, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659. However, the number of deaths witnessed during the day was the highest in the third wave of the pandemic at 35, which took the toll to 10,473, a health de- partment official said. The silver lining was that 14,171 people were discharged on Monday, more than double the number of new cases registered, he said, add- ing that the recovery count now stood at 10,66,393. The active tally too dropped to 83,793, with only 265 patients being on ventilator support, the official pointed out. Ahmedabad led with 2,399 new cases, fol- lowed by Vadodara with 1,045, Rajkot 777, Surat 418, and Surat 392 cases, among others. Surat led the fatality list on Monday with seven deaths, followed by Ahmedabad with six, Bhavnagar five, Va- dodara four, Rajkot three, Panchmahal two, he added. 568 fishermen from India are still lodged in Pak jails. A man shows a BRTS worker his vaccine certificate before boarding in Ahmedabad. —FILE PHOTO Jumplowestin3wksbutmostdeathsin3rdwave COVID-19 UPDATE 10,66,393 TOTALRECOVERED 14,171 MORE IN A DAY 11,60,839 TOTAL CASES 6,679 CASES IN A DAY 2,399 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 10,473 TOTAL DEATHS 83,793 35 DEATHS IN A DAY QUICK-THINKINGHOSPSTAFFSAVESLIVES First India Bureau Junagadh: Without waiting for stretch- ers, alert staffers at Kaneria Hospital lo- cated in the Sardar Baug area used bed- sheets to quickly car- ry patients out of the medical facility which was filled with smoke in the wee hours of Monday in Junagadh city fol- lowing a fire in an adjacent laboratory. While the fire did not spread to the hospital, the facility received a massive amount of smoke emanating from the blaze-hit laborato- ry, SRL Diagnostics. Both the hospital and the lab facility are located on the first floor of the building where the fire broke out at around 4.30 am. In all, 10 patients were rescued from the hospital and admitted to the city’s civil hospi- tal, doctors said. Of them, five patients suf- fered from breathing complications due to smoke inhalation and were later referred to another private hospi- tal for further treat- ment, police officials said, adding most of them are out of danger. Amid the panic and confusion caused by the smoke, patients were lugged out of the hospital through the emergency exit door and rushed to the civil hospital in ambulances for further treatment, they said. Relatives of the pa- tients who were present inthehospitalwerealso affected by the smoke, saidpolice.“Thelabora- tory and the hospital shared the first floor of the building, divided by the staircase. There is hardly a distance of 20- 25 feet between them. Supported by wind, smoke entered the hos- pital through its en- trance and covered the hospital. Patients suf- fered after inhaling smoke,” inspector of B- division police station, Nilesh Rathod, said. Hospital head Dr Maulik Kanoria said, “There was no fire in the hospital. But pa- tients suffered from suf- focation due to a large amount of smoke enter- ing the hospital build- ing. The patients were shifted out safely . There was no casualty .” He said the patients were taken out through the fire exit door on the oth- er side of the entrance by hospital staffers us- ing bedsheets. Both Kanoria and the manager of SRL Diagnostics insisted that the two facilities were well equipped with fire safety meas- ures. “It is not possible to say how the fire broke out because there are several pieces of equipment there. We have received all fire NOCs and necessary equipment is in place,” said Hardik Thakkar, the lab manager. However, fire depart- ment officials said pri- ma facie the fire ap- pears to have been caused by a short cir- cuit in an inverter, but the exact reason will be determined after foren- sic examination. Bedsheets used to rescue patients from smoke-filled Junagadh hospital after fire in adjacent diagnostics lab The fire was reported at SRL Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory on the first floor of Dwarkadheesh Market near Narsinh Mehta Talav. REPEAT MODE? B Division Police team with accused Shahrukh Mansuri. Minimumtemptoreach11-13°C beforefallingagainafterFriday
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia very institution on this planet uses a budget to estimate the rev- enue and expenditure for a spe- cific period. The central government is re- quired by Article 112 of the In- dian Constitution to deliver an annual financial statement to Parliament. It is a statement of the Government of India’s esti- mated receipts and expenditures for each financial year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.  The Union budget for 2021 fo- cused on increased capital ex- penditure (CAPEX), disinvest- ment, and tax compliance ease following the Covid-19 pandemic- induced recession. The Union Budget of 2022 will be critical in determining the In- dian economy’s path ahead in the face of the ongoing third wave of the Covid contagion. According to some market observers, the government’s focus would be on economic resuscitation through increased spending, with need- based capital investment being the key imperative. The finance ministry faces a difficult task in managing and delivering a pragmatic budget on February 1, 2022, given the gov- ernment’s desire to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and the potential of another lockdown and supply interruptions due to mounting COVID cases around the country . Finance Minister Nirmala Si- tharaman begins her fourth Un- ion Budget preparations at a time when the Indian economy is on the path to recovery: GDP ex- panded 8.4% in the second quar- ter of FY2022, after rising 20.1 percent in the first quarter. So, in the face of newer Covid varia- tions, different institutions and individual bodies are throwing coins into the wishing well with the following wishes, expecta- tions, and fears:          HOPE FLOATS... In the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, the Union budget will play a pivotal role in putting In- dia on the growth trajectory with aim of achieving a $5 Trillion Economy by 2025. Investments in infrastructures, railways, agri- culture, and disinvestment pro- grams are expected to be part of the Union Budget 2022 keeping a high fiscal expenditure. Under the National Monetiza- tion Pipeline, the government maydeclareassetmonetizationof public sector companies (NMP). It can also use REITs for monetizing the real estate it owns. The high food and fertilizer subsidy burden of FY21-22 will quite certainly be reduced in FY23, albeit it will still be twice as high as pre-Covid levels. The budget may also focus on enhancing the Pharma and Healthcare Sectors, attention to social safety measures such as MGNREGA, and emphasis on capital expenditure. The government’s ‘Atmanirb- har Bharat’ (Make in India) man- ufacturing push might be bol- stered by the budget, which could increase subsidy disbursements. In the textile sector, because the price of raw cotton has been steadily rising, the sector is urg- ing the government to repeal the 5% import tariff and impose an export duty . Cotton prices in the domestic market will be stabi- lized as a result of this. Increasing the Excise Tax, cer- tain businesses in the tobacco and cigarette industries may suf- fer as a result of the increased duty on cigarettes and tobacco products. TAXATION The forthcoming budget is ex- pected to provide relief to both corporations and taxpayers in the form of direct and indirect tax refunds. There might also be a pleasant surprise in the shape of an easing of GST regulations and assistance for industries that have suf- fered relatively poorly as a result of the epidemic. As per the data provided by the Income Tax Department, approx- imately 42,800 people have de- clared a taxable income of above Rs. 1 crore annually whereas only 8,600 individuals have re- vealed their annual income is above Rs. 5 crore. In an economy with a tax-paying base of around 1.5 crore people, 4 lakh people with income over Rs. 20 lakh, ac- counting for 1% of the tax base, account for 63 percent of the in- come taxes received from indi- viduals. As a result, 99 percent of India’s tax-paying citizens are forced to fill out ITRs while pay- ing a paltry tax on some rationale or another. People that pay up are generally from the salaried class because they can’t avoid paying taxes. After all, TDS is deducted. Only 2,200 doctors, chartered accountants, attorneys, and other professionals have declared year- ly earnings of moreover Rs 1 crore. Wealthy agriculturists don’t have to pay much in taxes. Political parties also make sure they don’t have to pay taxes. Indi- viduals expect the The implementa- tion of the ex- penditure tax is envisaged. The expendi- ture tax is similar to the income tax, ex- cept that the tax base is one’s ex- penditure rather than one’s income. The move from an income-based to an ex- penditure-based income tax would not only alleviate the nega- tive effects and injustices of a non-inclusive income tax, but it will also curb wasteful spending and stimulate savings to a far greater extent than the current system promises. The Union Budget 2022 is pro- jected to provide tax relief to indi- vidual taxpayers, especially with major state elections round the corner. The majority of respond- ents in a recent KPMG pre-budget study stated they expected an in- crease in the basic income tax ex- emption ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh. The government has made sev- eral initiatives to strengthen the economy in the previous year, but there has been no clear focus on increasing spending, so the mar- ket will be looking for some sub- stantial announcements for the salaried class. Individuals antici- pate a rise in the standard deduc- tion for salaried employees from Rs50,000toRs1,00,000.Becauseof the pandemic, health insurance and other insurance products have become increasingly cru- cial. The government may also consider giving addition- al tax incentives to encour- age people to get appropriate health insurance. It is pre- dicted that a separate bucket for life insurance investment for tax rebates under section 80C would be created. The government may broaden the scope of  Section 80D of  the Income Tax Act to allow people of all ages to deduct expenses for Covid-19 medical treatment for themselves or family members. The taxpayers also fear that there might be a fee ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 for filing in- come tax returns. The government should en- hance the tax benefits for home loans, which have remained near- ly unchanged for many years. There may be income tax deduc- tion on housing loan interest to increase from Rs 2 Lc to Rs 3 Lc, as well as the extension of the PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for middle-income groups. Individuals also hope that forthcoming Budget empha- sizes growth by eliminating the previously postponed GST on tex- tiles and apparel. The people wish for a well-calibrated decrease in income tax slabs since this will assist taxpayers in saving money , which may then be used to drive additional spending and econom- ic development, aiding the overall recovery of the economy . BANKS, NBFCS AND FINTECHS Industry groups have proposed creating a permanent refinanc- ing window for NBFCs and clas- sifying non-banking financial firms as a priority sector for banks to lend to. Due to project delays caused by the pandemic, for housing fi- nance, the government may pro- long the PMAY-CLSS program to meet the government’s aim of providing Housing for All by 2022. The finance minister is antici- pated to provide tax relief, streamline investment, and pro- vide further incentives to MS- MEs for the MSME sector. To boost business grew expo- nentially, the government might implementfiscalpolicyinitiatives to help MSMEs and firms create a robust digital infrastructure. The public stands to benefit from start-ups and the FinTech business. People should be able to rely on simple, safe, and one-stop- solution services as a result of FinTech businesses’ efforts. Fin- Tech is a technology and innova- tion-driven sector. The govern- ment should concentrate on grow- ing its digital footprint to facili- tate access to financial services. It will assist if systemic financial institutions, such as FinTech NB- FCs, can support small enterpris- es through lower-cost financing programs, the expansion of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for MicroandSmallEnterprises’cov- erage, and appealing priority sec- tor lending standards. A dedicat- ed Fintech Hub for the Fintech ecosystem should boost the sec- tor’s visibility and growth. Fin- tech organizations that specialize in micro credit and lending invest in technology and other tools to reach out to unbanked or under- banked people who aren’t served by traditional NBFCs and banks. They are striving toward the goal of financial inclusion. A frame- work for providing tax incentives and quick access to cash would be a positive move. While India is home to over 17% of world’s population, 65 % of whom are under the age of 35, the country’s financial literacy rate is only 24%. Personal fi- nance should be taught in schools so that citizens may channel their savings into investments and build wealth for themselves and the economy . A policy directive in that direction in the future budget would be a positive move in the right direction. UNION BUDGET 2022 GREATEXPECTATIONS! Individuals expect the Union Budget 2022 to be savings- centric, i.e. increasing exemption limits and deductions to inculcate more savings of post-tax disposable incomes which in turn will fuel investments. Individuals wish for reduced effective taxes for middle- and low-income households, either through lower rates or a higher standard deduction. E A SAVING- CENTRIC BUDGET! l Vol 3 l Issue No. 67 l RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publish- ers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar-Bavla Highway, Tal. San- and, Dist. Ahmedabad. Published at D/302 3rd Floor Plot No. 35 Titanium Square, Scheme No. 2, Thaltej Taluka, Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Govt. tirelessly working to remove roadblocks on the growth track.Record exports, robust manufacturing lightening speed of execution of world- class infrastructure is proof that India means business. Piyush Goyal @PiyushGoyal SPIRITUAL SPEAK Your right is only to perform your duty. You do not have right to expect any consequences there of.You should neither be motivated by the fruits of your action, nor should they encourage you to be inactive. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS To make India a global leader in electronics and technology hardware, the government announced a package of Rs 76,000 Crore for Silicon, Compound Semiconductor Fab, Display Fab, Chip design and other ventures associated with it: @ rashtrapatibhvn Ashwini Vaishnaw @AshwiniVaishnaw
  6. 6. IN THE COURTYARD IND-ORIGIN US MAN JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING TEEN New York: A 41-year-old Indian-origin man in US has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexu- ally abusing a minor boy seated next to him on an airplane in 2019, accord- ing to Justice Dept. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel sentenced Neeraj Chopra, who is from Minneapolis, for engaging in sexual contact on an airplane dur- ing a flight from Boston to Minneapolis, according to a statement by the US De- partment of Justice on Fri- day. Chopra was convicted of crime in July last year following a three-day trial. According to court docu- ments, Chopra knowingly engaged in abusive sexual contact with a 16-year-old victim who was seated next to him aboard a Jet Blue flight from Boston. CBI TAKES OVER CASE OF TN GIRL WHO KILLED SELF New Delhi: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the Thanjavur student suicide case to the CBI on Monday, January 31. The order comes the same day that the National Com- mission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team is visiting Thanjavur to conduct an inquiry into the matter. On January 19, a Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur died in the hospital after not responding to treatment. She had consumed pes- ticide on January 9, after she was allegedly forced to clean rooms and other menial work. It is also alleged that she was forced to convert to Christianity. The 17-year-old girl con- sumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself. SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: SC JUDGE RECUSES FROM HEARING TARUN TEJPAL’S PLEA New Delhi: A Supreme Court judge on Monday recused from hearing a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal against the Bom- bay High Court, which declined to entertain his application for an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the Goa govern- ment against his acquittal in a sexual assault case. Justice U U Lalit recused from hearing Tejpal’s plea. This is the second recusal in the case. On Janu- ary 21, SC judge Rao opted out of hearing the plea. WB POST-POLL: CBI OPPOSES SUPIYAN PLEA, SAYS CUSTODIAL INTERROGATION REQUIRED New Delhi: CBI opposed the plea filed by TMC leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, and urged the court to dismiss his petition seeking relief, saying that there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge. “Thus as per state- ment on record pertaining to the offence in question, there are cogent reasons to justify arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger con- spiracy of planned political rioting and revenge,” said CBI. KAPIL HADN’T SURFACED WHEN VIOLENCE WAS PLANNED: PROSECUTOR IN UMAR BAIL New Delhi: The prosecution told a court on Monday there was a proposal to incite violence by the main conspirators of the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020 and BJP leader Kapil Mishra was not in the picture as it opposed the bail of former JNU student Umar Khalid in connection with one of the cas- es. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad made his arguments before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat and dismissed the complicity of Mishra in the riots. MLAs’ SUSPENSION: BJP TO MOVE SC AGAINST SENA LEADERS FOR QUESTIONING DECISION New Delhi: BJP will file a case against Shiv Sena leaders for questioning the SC’s recent decision to revoke the suspension of 12 party MLAs from Maha Assembly. Party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil said, “We will file a case in the Supreme Court against Sena’s Sanjay Raut and transport min Anil Parab for speaking against the SC’s decision.” Patil said that by questioning the decision of apex court and casting aspersions on it, some Sena leaders were insulting the judiciary. MOVE HC SEEKING PROHIBITION ON EXHIBITION OF MOVIE ‘WHY I KILLED GANDHI’: TOP COURT New Delhi: SC on Monday directed the petitioner seeking to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film “Why I killed Gandhi” or any of its contents in any manner whatso- ever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media, to approach the high court with his grievances. A bench of justices Indira Benerjee and Justice JK Maheshwari refused to entertain the plea filed by one Sikandar Behl through Advocate Anuj Bhandari. The court, however, noted that it appears that the petitioner as a citizen has a serious cause of concern. But it also observed that no fundamental right of citizen appears to have been violated. Court granted him liberty to approach the HC with his grievances. SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS JUSTICE MUNISHWAR BHANDARI AS MADRAS HC CJ New Delhi: The SC collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre that Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on December 14, 2021 and January 29, 2022, recommended 17 names for appointment as judges in Andhra Pradesh, MP and Orissa high courts. KHADSE’S SON-IN-LAW’S BAIL RESERVED TILL FEB 9 Mumbai: A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on the bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The court has reserved its order till February 9 on this case. Girish Chaudhary was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2021 in connection with Pune’s Bhosari land scam matter. In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Khadse misused his position as Revenue Minister. MAJITHIA GETS RELIEF FROM ARREST TILL FEB 23 New Delhi: While observing that the election in Punjab will be held on February 20, the Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till February 23 in the drug case. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked Majithia to surrender before the concerned trial court on February 23 and apply for regular bail. BAIL TO LAWYER, SM MANAGER OF DESHMUKH New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to Maharasthra’s ex-HM Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Daga and his social media Manager Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane in the document leak case. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted bail in the matter. During arguments, CBI had opposed the bail plea saying Tumane was the one who collected the sensitive report from Lawyer Anand Daga, prepared its copies and couriered it to various addresses in Delhi. INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AVOID CLOSE SITTING AT ANY COST: RS CHAIRMAN URGES MPs New Delhi: RS Chair- man M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday requested all members of House to follow new seating arrangements and avoid close sitting at any cost amid the Cov- id-19 scare. Unlike ear- lier arrangements in normal days, the new seating arrangements for the members are fixedinRSandLScham- bersaswellasthegaller- ies of both the Houses. NO LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS ON DAY 1 The govt indicated that it is unlikely to bring any legislative business in RS in 1st half of the session, sources said. Naidu held on the agen- da via VC indicated priority will be given to the debate of Presi- dent’s address. —ANI OBIT REFERENCES ON 1ST DAY OF BUDGET SESSION Obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Joyanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj were also made by Rajya Sabha Chairman. Pegasus raises head once again before Parl session Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: The spy- ing on Israeli software Pegasus was revealed just before the mon- soon session of Parlia- ment last year. The result of that revela- tion was that the en- tire session was in tur- moil. The opposition has been demanding a discussion and inves- tigation on the Pegasus case and the government has been happily carrying on with its legislative business. The opposi- tion worked outside the parliament and the government inside the parliament. The im- pact of this disclosure was also seen on the next session i.e. win- ter session. However, there was little effect as the Supreme Court had announced the formation of a techni- cal committee of ex- perts to probe the mat- ter in October itself. For this reason, Pegasus was not an is- sue in the budget ses- sion of Parliament in the new year. But be- fore the new ses- sion, a new reve- lation was revealed. TheAmericannewspa- per New York Times has reported that Pegasus was also in- volved in an arms deal worth about Rs 15,000 crore during PM Nar- endra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017. That is, India bought Pegasus software in 2017 itself. If this is true, then it is very likely that the country’scitizenswere spied on because in the first revelation of Pegasus, 300 phone numbers were report- edtohavebeenhacked. Everyone knows how far the investiga- tion of the committee formedbytheSupreme Court will go. Like the parliamentary com- mittee, this committee will not have the privi- leges and will be able to investigate as many documents and deals of the government as the government wants to be investigated. So, its results can be pre- dicted in advance. The opposition is also aware of this, so its up- roar will continue. So, one can say that an- other session is about to start and the stage is set. There will be alle- gations and counter- allegations from both sides and the end re- sult will be that the op- position MPs will be agitating in the Parlia- ment House complex and the government will be handling all the work smoothly . It will notbesurprisingif the budget is also passed without discussion. RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts Proceedings of upper house on 1st day of the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday. Parliament has right to know truth in Pegasus row, says CPI MP New Delhi: Communist Party of India Rajya SabhaMPBinoyViswam on Monday said the House has a right to know the truth in the Pegasus row and minis- ters are supposed to come up with facts. Viswam has given a no- tice of breach of privi- lege against Union Min- ister of Communica- tions, Electronics and InformationTechnology Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House re- garding Pegasus contro- versy . “(IT Minister) Ashwini Vaishnaw is a good friend, he is a good man.Butwhathesaidon Pegasus were not facts. The House has the right to know the truth and ministers are supposed tocomeupwithfacts.He was trying to hide gov- ernment’s face, facts on Pegasus,” Viswam told. The IT Minister misled the Parliament by stating that Pegasus was not connected with the Indian Govt. One of the most credible newspapers of the world says the Pegasus deal was done during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. That is why we're moving privilege motion. —KC Venugopal, Congress leader Now think, what will be the effect of this new revelation on the budget session of Parliament? This gives the opposition a new issue on Pegasus and the opposition will demand the PM’s reply on this issue, would like to have a discussion and will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate it. Obviously, the government will not be ready for this. The government has a defense argument that the Supreme Court has formed a committee, so now that committee should be allowed to investigate, there is no need for another inquiry SPECIAL Adhir alleges Centre misleading Parl,top court on Pegasus matter New Delhi: Congress LokSabhaleaderAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the Central govern- ment is misleading the Parliament, the SC and the people on the Pegasus matter. Con- gress leader said, “We have moved the Privi- lege motion in House on Pegasus. This gov- ernment is misleading the House, SC, people... As Opposition, it’s our responsibility to raise this issue; Centre at- tempting to spread lies about it (Pegasus).” As the Union Budget ses- sion begins on Monday , Congress has planned to target the PM Naren- dra Modi-led Central govt on the issue of Pegasus snooping. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury other MPs attend first day of Budget Session of Parliament in Lower House, in New Delhi on Monday. BIGGER THAN WATERGATE SCANDAL: SHIV SENA ON PEGASUS SPYING ROW Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday remarked that the alleged snooping using the controversial Pegasus spyware was bigger than the Watergate scandal that had rocked the US in the 1970s. Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that the Modi government allegedly lied in Parliament about purchasing the Pegasus spyware from Israel, which was reported by The New York Times last week. Referring to the Watergate scandal in the US involving President Richard Nixon, the editorial said that the American president eventually had to resign following the spying disclosures. Badal family's frustration over Sidhu Sharat K Verma New Delhi: In Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal family has once again gearedupagainstNavjot Singh Sidhu, which is notthefirsttimethatthe Badal family has come face to face against Sid- huinthismanner.When Sidhu was in the BJP and the BJP was in sync with the Akali Dal, even then the Badal family did not get along with Sidhu. But then Arun Jaitleyusedtolook‘han- dle’PunjabfromtheBJP sideandheusedtomain- tain the balance. But in 2014, the Badal family created a feud between Jaitley and Sidhu. Jait- ley got the Amritsar seat vacatedfromSidhuashe decidedtocontestfromit and for this, Sidhu was also sent to the RS. However, in that elec- tion,CaptainAmarinder Singh defeated Jaitley . EventhentheBadalfam- ily propagated that Sid- hu did not work in Am- ritsar and he defeated Jaitley by fraternizing. The end result of this campaign was that Sid- hu left the BJP and went toCongress.Sincethena one-on-one contest with theBadalfamilyisgoing on. This time, Bikram Majithia, brother of Parkash Singh Badal’s daughter-in-lawHarsim- rat Kaur Badal, has him- self reached Amritsar East seat to challenge Sidhu.Keepinmindthat in the 2014 LS elections, it was Majithia who was lookingaftertheelection campaign and other de- tails for Jaitley . But now Majithia has been fielded and there- fore, it is needless to say , that Badals will put their entire strength be- hind him. Parkash Singh Badal
  7. 7. INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Sharat K Verma New Delhi: Former Congress President Ra- hul Gandhi has said that the party’s chief minis- terial candidate will be announced in Punjab. It is being said that Rahul is caught in the trap laid by Delhi CM Arvind Ke- jriwal in this matter, however, nothing can be farther from the truth. It is in Congress’ interest to contest by announc- ing the name of current CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab and word is that Channi’s name is more likely to be announced by the party. With the an- nouncement of his name, the party can ex- pect to garner 34% Dalit votes outrightly. Al- though Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pratap Singh Ba- jwa, Sukhjinder Rand- hawa and Sunil Jakhar are also contenders, Channi’s name is more likely. So, in Punjab, Congress will benefit from the announcement of CM’s candidate. But what will hap- pen in the rest of the states? Will the Con- gress announce the CM contender in other election states as well? In UP, Priyanka Gan- dhi Vadra had de- scribed herself as a contender, in gestures, but within a day her claim was withdrawn. The Congress has neither a face nor any hope for the party in UP. But in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the party has leaders and there is hope. So, will the Congress fight in these states by declar- ing its CM contenders? In Uttarakhand too, if the party makes Harish Rawat a contender, it can benefit from the move. But looking at the situation so far, it does not seem that the party will fight in other states by declaring CM contenders. This is rea- son enough to believe that it is because of Ke- jriwal in Punjab that the Congress has de- cided to declare the CM contender. Where will Congress declare CM contenders? DILEMMA IN CONGRESS FALEIRO JOLTS TRINAMOOL! Moni Sharma New Delhi: The true hopes of the Trinamool Congress in Goa seem to be coming to an end as the party's tallest leader and former CM Luizin- hoFaleirohasrefusedto contest the assembly elections. Earlier he had to contest election and his name was an- nounced but suddenly he said that he will not contesttheelectionsand will give a chance to the young face in his place. His an- nouncement is a big setback for Trinamool. There are chances of Mamata Banerjee's party win- ning two-three seats in the Goa assembly elec- tions, of which one seat would have belonged to Faleiro. With him not contesting, this possi- bility has diminished. Now the party has hope from Lekhi Churchill Alemao. If the party wins one or two seats including Alemao, it will be a major boost for the party . Now the question is why did Luizinho Fa- leiro refuse to contest the election? It was be- lieved that if he had fought, he would have won the election. But he has refused because he doesn'tneedtofight. Had he won the as- sembly elections, he was becoming the CM but then he wouldhavehadtoresign from the Rajya Sabha. Keep in mind that af- ter including him in his party, TMC has sent him to the Rajya Sab- ha. Had he become an MLA, the party would have asked him to leave the Rajya Sabha. Even if he could not win, his status in TMC would have been less. Hence he is trying to preserve his current status so that a better bargaining can be done during LS polls. New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to hear a Pub- lic Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre, Delhi Government and others to submit the plan for the distribution of es- sential supplies and services during the up- coming third wave of COVID-19. The plea also sought direction to sub- mit the plan for availa- bility and distribution of oxygen during the upcoming third wave which is expected in the next 10 days. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jus- tice Jasmeet Singh on Monday showed their displeasure on the pe- titioner and said the present situation of pandemics is getting better in Delhi. We are dealing with a de- clining number of cas- es now, hospital beds are vacant and you are filing this frivolous pe- tition now. Petitioner Jagdish Sharma, a Congress leader stated that since the last few days Omi- cron is spreading among the citizen very fast therefore it poses a grave threat of deadly infection among the population of the country. —ANI PM Modi meets Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chiefSardarSukhdevSinghDhindsa New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Rajya Sabha MP , Sardar Sukh- devSinghDhindsa’spas- sion for Punjab’s pro- gress is always visible. Earlier today, PM Modi held a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sany- ukt) head Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who is also BJP’s ally . Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sab- ha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His pas- sion for Punjab’s pro- gress is always visible.” This meeting came ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections which will go to the polls on Febru- ary 20. —ANI New Delhi: The Samy- ukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unionsthatspearheaded protestsagainsttheCen- tre’s agri laws, on Mon- day threatened to re- sume its agitation if the government does not fulfil promises made to farmers in Dec last year. In a statement, the SKM alleged that the government had not ful- filled any of the prom- ises, including setting up a committee on MSP and withdrawal of cas- es against protesters, made to the farmers. The farmers will be left with no option but to resume their agitation if the govt continues to renege on its promises, it said. Following the call of the SKM, farm- ers across the country observed ‘’Day of Be- trayal’’ on Monday over Centre’s non-fulfilment of its promises. —PTI SKM threatens to resume stir against farm laws AIADMK-BJP ALLIANCE ONLY @NATIONAL LEVEL; LOCAL BATTLE ALONE COCONUT VENDOR WHO WAS PRAISED BY PM FEELS AMAZED Chennai: After the seat- sharing talks between the AIADMK and BJP failed, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday said the saffron party would be contesting the upcoming urban local body polls alone as they wished to strength- en the party at the ground level. He, however, added that the alliance with the AIADMK would continue at national level and both will fight 2024 Polls together. Chennai: Thaiammal, who donated Rs 1 lakh from her savings to build a new building for the panchayat union middle school in her village, said whatever hap- pened since her donation was something beyond her imagination and dreams. M Thaiammal (43) a tender coconut vendor from Udumalaipettai praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address to the nation on Sunday, said she did not even imagine that her small gesture for a local school would attract national at- tention. The Rs 1 lakh she donated was collected over about four years. VISTARA CANCELS SEVERAL FLIGHTS FOR FEBRUARY K’TAKA BJP MEET WITH SHIVAKUMAR SPURs SPECULATION New Delhi: Vistara airline had cancelled several flights for the month of February while many more were rescheduled due to low demand, sources in aviation disclosed on Sunday. The cancellation and reschedul- ing of flights have led to several complaints from affected passengers. Taking to Twitter, a passenger also raised concern over the unavailability of Vistara’s customer care. Furnishing a reply on the same, Vistara Spokesperson on Monday informed that they are offer- ing a waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31. Bengaluru: A private meeting held by K’taka Cong prez D K Shivakumar with a BJP minister at the former’s home on Monday morning has triggered speculation that the minis- ter is unhappy with recent changes in the state govt. Both Tourism Min Anand Singh and Shivakumar, also an MLA, said the visit was a courtesy call. “A visit to the house is not about politics,” Shivakumar said. New Delhi: “Far more dangerous than Omicron is ‘O Mitron’,” senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday in an apparent swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he flagged “increased polarisation” and the “weakening of democracy”. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been attacking the government, al- leging that it is indulging in divisive rhetoric and spreading hatred. “Far more dangerous than Omicron is ‘O Mitron’! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitu- tion the weakening of our democracy,” the former Union minister said in a tweet. ‘O MITRON’ MORE DANGEROUS THAN OMICRON, SAYS SHASHI THAROOR WEST BENGAL GOVT EASES COVID CURBS; YAYS TO SCHOOLS, FLIGHTS Kolkata: The West Bengal govt on Monday says that that schools (classes VII–XII), colleges and universities will reopen from February 3. Commu- nity schools would be held for students of classes V to VII. West Benghal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that we are allowing direct flights from UK but Passengers coming from UK will have to un- dergo RT-PCR test on arrival. HIGHLIGHTS l Tamil Nadu: Devotees flout COVID protocols as they bathe on Thai Ammavasai l Canadian PM Trudeau, ‘in hiding’ over vax stir, says he’s Covid-19 positive l Odisha schools and colleges not reopening from February 10, Govt calls notice fake l Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia series PM Narendra Modi meets Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday. AT 94, BADAL TO BECOME OLDEST CANDIDATE TO CONTEST ELECTIONS CAPT PREDICTS SIDHU’S DEFEAT New Delhi: Five-time former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal will become the oldest candidate to contest any type of election in the country as he filed his nomina- tion papers for the upcoming assembly polls in the state on Monday. At the age of 94, Badal will contest the Punjab Assembly polls from his home turf Lambi. Breaking the age bar, before the SAD patron, former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan had contested the Assembly election as the oldest candidate in 2016 at the age of 92 years. Patiala: Even as he dubbed as farce Rahul Gandhi’s claims of deciding CM face with inputs from the ground, PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday predicted an abysmal defeat for Sidhu from Amritsar East, which he had won in past only with support of BJP. “I’m not Majithia’s uncle,” quipped PLC leader, adding that with 38% of voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32% SCs, Sidhu’s defeat was certain,” he said. HIGHLIGHTS l PRIYANKA GANDHI BEGINS DOOR-TO- DOOR CAMPAIGN IN NOIDA FROM KALI MATA MANDIR, EX- PRESSES CONFIDENCE IN DEFEATING BJP  l Will win UP polls very comfortably, says Hema Malini  l Charanjit Singh Channi files his nomina- tion papers before the returning officer at Tapa  l Captain Amarinder Singh files nomination from Patiala  150 FIRs lodged for violation of ECI’s Mod- el Code of Conduct in Uttarakhand Channi filing his nomination papers on Monday. PILSEEKINGDIRECTIONS TOCENTRE,DELHINIXED PLANFORDISTRIBUTIONOFESSENTIALSUPPLIESINTHIRDWAVE Rahul Gandhi Luizinho Faleiro Arvind Kejriwal Charanjit Channi Modi held a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sany- Dhindsa who is also BJP’s ally . Taking PUNJAB will give a chance to the young face in big setback for Trinamool. There has refused because he doesn'tneedtofight. Had he won the as- sembly elections, he was becoming the CM but then he GOA GOA ASSEMBLY POLLS SAFE HOMECOMING! Miram Taron (centre) with his parents at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Almost two weeks after he went missing on border between India and China, he was reunited with his family by the Indian Army on Monday. ASSEMBLY POLLS: CASES LODGED OVER ALCOHOL, DRUGS New Delhi: A little over 1% of the FIRs filed in connection with the ongo- ing Assembly elections were related to violation of COVID-19-related safety norms, while just over 70% of the cases were lodged under Acts dealing with alcohol and drugs, according to EC sources on Monday. Till Monday, 25,365 complaints had been received through the EC’s cVIGIL app and 22,257 of them or 88% were found to be correct, the source said. The EC had taken a zero tolerance approach towards any at- tempt to harm the sanctity of the electoral process. PR SREEJESH WINS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR 2021 AWARD New Delhi: India’s seasoned goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, was on Mon- day named as The World Games Athlete of the Year for 2021. In 2020, Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal became the first Indian to win the hon- our for her performances in 2019. Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sre- jeesh, was part of the men’s team that claimed a bronze medal in the Tokyo. New Delhi: The issue of the wrong depiction of a map of India on WHO’s website has been “raised strongly” with the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The statement was made in a written reply by Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleed- haran to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The question was asked by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scin- dia had sought a response from the MEA on whether a map of India on the WHO website “is depicting the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in a totally different colour” and if so, whether the Government of India has lodged any protest with the WHO in this regard. MATTER RAISED AT HIGHEST LEVEL; MEA OVER MAP SHOWING JK IN DIFFERENT COLOUR New York: The United States has blocked the appoint- ment of the next Pakistan ambassador, Masood Khan, over possible terror links. US Congressman Scott Perry wrote to the US President, Joe Biden, and requested him to reject Masood Khan as the next ambassador. The US Congressman mentioned that Masood was known to have praised Burhan Wani. The US Congressman urged President Joe Biden to reject “any diplomatic credentials presented to him by Masood Khan. The letter said, “can only be described as a breathtaking lack of judgment at best,” it added that a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by Pak Govt. US BLOCKS PAKISTAN ENVOY’S APPOINTMENT OVER POSSIBLE ‘TERROR LINKS’ CRUCIAL READ
  8. 8. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Eco Survey projects 8-8.5% GDP growth for FY 2022-23 New Delhi: India’s economic growth is ex- pected to remain in the range of 8 to 8.5% in 2022-23 as against a pro- jected growth of 9.2% in the current financial year and a sharp con- traction witnessed in 2020-21, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the parliament on Monday . “With the vaccina- tion programme hav- ing covered the bulk of the population, economic momen- tum building back and the likely long- term benefits of sup- ply-side reforms in the pipeline, the Indian economy is in a good position to witness GDP growth of 8.0- 8.5% in 2022-23,” said the annual survey re- port released ahead of the Union Budget. However, the report present- e d in the parliament by Finance Minister Nir- mala Sitharaman not- ed the challenges aris- ing out of the n e w C OV- ID-19 vari- a n t s and uncertainties in the global economy . “The global environ- ment still remains un- certain. At the time of writing, a new wave in the form of the Omi- cron variant was sweeping across the world, inflation had jumped up in most countries, and the cycle of liquidity withdraw- al was being initiated by major central banks. This is why it is espe- cially important to look at India’s macroe- conomic stability indi- cators and their ability to provide a buffer against the above stresses,” it said. Overall, macro-eco- nomic stability indica- tors suggest that the Indian economy is well placed to take on the challenges of 2022-23, it said. One of the reasons that the Indian econo- my is in a good position is its unique response strategy. Rather than pre-commit to a rigid response, the Govern- ment of India opted to use safety-nets for vul- nerable sections on one hand while responding iteratively based on Bayesian-updating of information. —ANI OVERALL ECO ACTIVITY HAS RECOVERED Apr-Dec fiscal deficit at half of FY22 budget estimate New Delhi: Robust growth in tax and non- tax revenues has led to a significant reduction in fiscal deficit during April-November 2021 when compared with the corresponding pe- riod of the previous year, according to the Economic Survey 2021- 22. The data on Govern- ment accounts for April to November 2021, released by the Controller General of Accounts, show that the fiscal deficit of the Central Government at end November 2021 stood at 46.2% of the budget estimate com- pared to 135.1% during the same period in 2020-21 a n d 114.8% during the same period in 2019-20. During this period both fiscal deficit and primary deficit stood at levels much below the corresponding lev- els in the previous two years. The primary deficit during the pe- riod April to Novem- ber 2021 turned up at nearly half of the level it had reached during April to November 2019. The fiscal deficit budgeted in the current year was more realistic as it brought in several off- budget items to within the budget allocation such as the food sub- sidy requirements of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). “In the backdrop of an evolving pandemic situation, Government of India’s agile policy response differed from the waterfall strategy of introducing front- loaded stimulus pack- ages, adopted by most other countries in 2020,” noted the Eco- nomic Survey 2021-22. Revenue receipts have grown at a much higher pace during the current financial year (April to November 2021) compared to the corresponding periods during the last two years. This perfor- mance is attributable to considerable growth in both tax and non-tax reve- nue. —ANI Banks weathered pandemic shock New Delhi: The com- mercial banking sys- tem has so far weath- ered the pandemic shock even if there are some looming im- pacts, said the 2022 Economic Survey . According to the survey, the gross non- performing advances ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continued to decline from 11.2% in 2017-18 to 6.9% by Sep- tember 2021. Moreover, the SCBs witnessed net Non- Performing advances ratio declined from 6% to 2.2% during the same period. The survey further said, “accommodative money policy, along with other regulatory dispensations, asset classification stand- still, temporary mora- torium and provision of adequate liquidity was put in place in or- der to provide a safety net to the system.” “Liquidity has been down partly but re- mains in surplus mode and regulatory measures have been realigned,” read the survey . The survey also said that bank credit growth accelerated gradually in 2021-22 from 5.3% in April 2021 to 9.2% as of De- cember 31, 2021. —ANI AGRI ALLIED SECTORS LEAST impacted by COVID in last fiscal New Delhi: Agricul- ture and its allied sec- tors have been the least impacted by the COV- ID-19, and is expected to grow by 3.9% in 2022-23 after register- ing 3.6% expansion in the previous year. “Increasing impor- tance of allied sectors including animal hus- bandry, dairying and fisheries in growth and income of the farmers indicates that focus needs to shift more towards harness- ing the potential of al- lied activities. There is also a need to improve the productivity of small and marginal farmers through devel- opment and implemen- tation of small holding farm technologies,” said the report. It noted that crop di- versification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority by ad- dressing the core is- sues of irrigation, in- vestment, credit and markets in their culti- vation. I n the Eco- nomic Survey, it was indicat- e d that re- search and develop- ment in agriculture and allied sectors can play a major role in re- alisation of sustaina- ble agriculture prac- tice that efficiently meets the objectives of nutritional security and improvement in farm income. —ANI Health sector spending projected to be 73% higher than in 2019-20 New Delhi: The gov- ernment expenditure on health sector is projected to increase by 73% to `4.72 lakh crore in 2021-22 when compared with 2019- 20, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22. “Although, the pan- demic has affected al- most all social servic- es, yet the health sec- tor was the worst hit. Expenditure on health sector increased from `2.73 lakh crore in 2019-20 to `4.72 lakh crore in 2 0 2 1 - 2 2 (BE), an increase of nearly 73%. For the edu- cation sector, the in- c r e a s e d u r i n g same period was 20%,” said the annual report. The report noted that the government’s spending on social services increased sig- nificantly during the pandemic. As per the survey, India has made sig- nificant progress in improving its health outcomes over the last two decades by elimi- nating polio, guinea worm disease, yaws and maternal and neo- n a t a l teta- nus. — ANI TOP PRIORITY Over `1,500 crore paid to 1.2 lakh depositors after DICGC Act changes New Delhi: Over `1,500 crore has been paid to more than 1.2 lakh depositors of de- faulting banks under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, since it came into existence in 1961, as per the Eco- nomic Survey 2021-22. The deposit insur- ance coverage that be- gan with `1,500 in 1961, was raised gradually to `1 lakh in 1993. After the announce- ment in the Union budget 2020-21, the de- posit insurance cover was increased from `1 lakh to `5 lakh per de- positor per bank. The Deposit Insur- ance and Credit Guar- antee Corporation (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament in 2021, made signifi- cant changes in the landscape of deposit insurance in India. Under the Act, the Corporation is liable to pay the insured deposit amount to depositors of an insured bank. Such liability may arise when an insured bank undergoes liqui- dation, reconstruction or any other arrange- ment under a scheme, and merger or acquisi- tion by another bank. “Since the Act came into force, over `1,500 crore has been paid to over 1.2 lakh deposi- tors against their claims, as of early Jan- uary 2022,” the survey said. With deposit insur- ance coverage of `5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully-protected ac- counts stood at 247.8 crore at end-March 2021, constituting 98.1% of the total num- ber of accounts at 252.6 crore, as against the international bench- mark of 80%. —PTI SENSEX SURGES 814 POINTS; NIFTY ENDS AT 17,340 Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 813 points to reclaim the 58,000-level while the Nifty breached the 17,300- mark on Monday on account of in- tense buying across sectors after the Economic Survey 2021-22 projected healthy growth for the economy in the near term. A positive opening in European markets and a firm trend in Asian equities also supported the domestic bourses, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with significant gains and kept its momentum throughout the session. It finally closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42%. Likewise, the NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39% to end at 17,339.85. In the Sensex pack, —PTI ROAD CONSTRUCTION INCREASED TO 36.5 KM/DAY IN 2021-22 New Delhi: Capital expenditure for Indian Rail- ways has been budgeted to `2,15,058 crore for the financial year 2021-22 from `1,55,181 crore in 2020-21, said the 2022 Economic Sur- vey. The Economic Survey also said that the extent of road construction per day increased from 28 km in 2019-20 to 36.5 km in 2021-22. The survey also said that the growth of the industrial sector was 22.9% in the first half of the financial year vis-a- vis the corresponding period of 2020-21 and it is expected to grow by 11.8% in the financial year. —ANI SIGNIFICANT ACCELERATION IN FORMALISATION OF JOB MARKET New Delhi: An analysis of the latest EPFO data suggests a significant acceleration in formalisation of the job market, driven by both new formal jobs and formalisation of existing jobs, during 2021. “An analysis of the latest EPFO data suggests significant acceleration in formalisation of the job market, driven by both new formal jobs and formalisation of existing jobs, during 2021, with 13.95 lakh net addition to EPF subscribers in Nov 2021,” the Economic Survey stated. —ANI Robust growth in tax and non-tax revenues has led to a significant reduction in fiscal deficit during April-Nov 2021
  9. 9. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 5,683,403 TOTAL DEATHS 297,218,688 TOTAL RECOVERED 72,945,363 ACTIVE CASES 375,847,454 TOTAL CASES INDIA 495,050 TOTAL DEATHS 38,976,122 TOTAL RECOVERED 1,831,268 ACTIVE CASES 41,302,440 TOTAL CASES AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT Every ending is a new beginning- you may not feel it but deep down, we all must believe it! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India First India Bureau Ahmedabad/Rajkot/ Surat: Several Hindu outfits held protests across the state on Mon- day against the killing of a youth in Dhand- huka town on January 25 over a Facebook post he had shared on Janu- ary 6 that some people alleged hurt their reli- gious sentiments. Kishan Boliya was shot dead by two motor- cycle-borne men over the post and four peo- ple, including two Mus- lim clerics, have been arrested in the case, the probe of which was taken over from the lo- cal police by Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday . During the day, func- tionaries of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Hin- du Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal organised vehicle rallies and foot marches in several cit- ies, with the police having to resort to a mild baton charge in Rajkot. The protest by local residents, mostly people from the Maldhari (cat- tle rearing) community , on Race Course road went out of control, Ra- jkot Deputy Commis- sioner of Police Mano- harsinh Jadeja said. “A meeting with the community leaders was held yesterday (Sunday) and was de- cided that they will give the memorandum to the collector by gath- ering in limited num- ber and will disperse after handing over the memorandum. We have a written applica- tion from the leaders. They had told us that there will be no rally and no permission was granted for the rally,” he added. However, 1,200 gath- ered at the Collector’s office. “The march was sup- posedtoculminateatthe Collector’s office, but en route some protesters threw stones and dam- agedapolicePCRvan.A mild lathicharge was or- dered to bring the situa- tion under control. One person claimed he was injured in the lathich- arge but we do not buy his claim as the force used was minimal,” the DCP told reporters. However, local sourc- es say Crime PI Viral Gadhvi also ran out with his revolver on the Ring Road to disperse the protesters. Protest programmes, including marches, shutdowns and prayer meets, were held by these outfits in Surat, Gandhinagar, Tankara Jetpur. Modasa, Morbi, Porbandar, Rajula, Ma- huva, Deesa, Siddhpur, Karjan, Dabhoi and Pa- dra, etc. In Surat, protest marches were organ- ized in Rander and Mora Bhagal, where people demanded capi- tal punishment for the accused, while a bandh was observed in Visa- vadar, Mahuva, Pali- tana and Thangarh, functionaries from these outfits said. “Common citizens organized rallies across the state today demand- ing justice for Boliya. People want the police to go deeper into this entire conspiracy that led to the murder of Boliya. We have learnt that one more person was on their target, and there is a need to probe the ideology that is re- sponsible for such crimes,” Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hiten- drasinhRajputclaimed. Cops said they had to resort to ‘mild lathicharge’ after the protest rally turned rowdy in Rajkot. 12,000 people gathered outside the Rajkot Collector’s office, despite not getting permission for a rally. Protesters took out a rally demanding justice for Boliya in A’bad on Monday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI LATHICHARGE AT PROTEST OVER DHANDHUKA MURDER IN RAJKOT Programmes including marches, shutdowns and prayer meets held across Guj mostly peaceful 7 held in Chhota Udepur clash between groups First India Bureau Chhota Udepur: The Chhota Udepur police have detained seven people in two group clashes on January 30. The clash hap- pened after a youth put a post related to the Dhanduka matter on his social media. Members of the other group came looking for him and fought with his brother, as by then, the police had already detained the boy. A video of the clash went viral, po- lice reached the spot and controlled the situation. A case was registered in Chho- taudepur police sta- tion under various sections of the IPC, including rioting and atrocity, said Chhota Udepur Superinten- dent of Police Dhar- mendra Sharma. First India Bureau Surat: The murder of Kishan Boliya in Dhandhuka last week is causing widespread paranoia, and split- ting people along hardening communal lines. Even as various religious bodies led protests and rallies across the state, as many as 200 residen- tial societies in Su- rat’s posh Vesu area have banded together to exclude members of the minority com- munity from buying or renting houses on their premises. “At least four to five members of other reli- gions come to inquire about houses being built near Hills High School. We have asked the build- er to dissuade them from buying property there by telling them that religious-minded people in this area will not like it. But we are not confident that the builder will do so,” one of the members of the newly formed “Vesu Welfare Society”— which comprises the presidents of 200 hous- ing societies in the area—told First India asking not to be named for fear of getting a bad reputation. While their case may sound at least a little strange, local BJP coun- cillor Himanshu Raulji has taken up the issue. “I was present at the meeting with the build- er after a resident ap- proached me on the sub- ject. The builder has promised to accept the demands of the area people,” he said, adding “We would not indulge in any activity where religious sentiment of anypersongetaffected.” Dr Purvesh Dhanke- cha, of the Antarrash- triya Vishwa Hindu Parishad even said that having families from the minority commu- nity reside in these so- cieties would be akin to “love jihad.” “We have never held the view that we should harass people of any re- ligion,nordidweplanto startacampaignagainst such people. However, peoplewhoarenotready to understand should be treated accordingly . We will spread awareness among the people about the love jihad being planted quietly in the society .” Surat has seen several protests in the wake of Kishan Boliya’s fatal shooting last week. First India Bureau Surat: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Anja- na-Dumbhal has de- manded the Gujarat governmenttoformthe “ Assammodel”inGuja- rat and remove mad- rassateachingfromthe state. He has accused madrassateachingsbe- hindthebarbaricacton Kishan Boliya. BJPcouncillorVijay Chaumal said that in some areas, heretics havebeeninvolvedina large-scale conspiracy to commit jihad. And so, he has demanded the closure of madras- sas and the implemen- tation of the Assam model in Gujarat. He said, “These young people are the result of their parent- ing and teaching, espe- cially in the madras- sas. One should check ontheirteachings.Itis alsoashameif thema- drassas have these kinds of maulvis who, under the garb of im- parting religious knowledge, are selling weapons.” So, it is im- portant to implement the Assam model in Gujarat to impart the right lessons to these students, he said. Anjana Dumbhal Ban madrassas, bring ‘Assam Model’ to Guj: BJP councillor 200Suratsocietiestoexcludeminorities PRAYER MEET HELD FOR KISHAN BOLIYA AT IN-LAW’S HOUSE First India Bureau Vadodara: In-laws of the deceased Kis- han Boliya held a prayer meeting on Monday at their res- idence near Sayaji township at New VIP road in Va- dodara. Kishan’s fa- ther-in-law Jesangb- hai Motibhai Bhar- wad said, “The en- tire Maldhari Com- munity condemns such heinous acts. We demand trial in the fast-track court and capital punish- ment for the ac- cused.” Kishan mar- ried his daughter one-and-a-half years ago and, on January 2, they were blessed with a baby boy.
  10. 10. he fashion in- dustry is always categorized as a dynamic one, where consum- er preferences surely rule the market. There is no denying that Indian arts, crafts, and local traditions are unpar- alleled the world over, often inspiring global fashion trends. Jaipur Dori, founded in 2015 by Princess Shalini Narukaa of Jaw- li, Alwar, focuses on fabric, crafts- manship and comfort. It is a sustainable unisex cloth- ing brand ear- lier known as M i r a a y a , based in Jaipur. 10% of proceeds earned by Jaipur Dori go towards Angles Care - A school for the underprivi- leged under Shalini’s Foun- dation and rewilding Jawai Seva for semi arid ecologi- cal conservation. Jaipur Dori is committed to in- volving more sustainably ethical and responsible practices while remaining devoted to bridging the gap between western and Indi- an patterns by creating de- signs that are fluid, bold and rooted to the soil. As a young girl, Princess Shalini was much motivat- ed by her mother (Late RaniSahibaRatanKumari, Princess of Nachana, Jais- almer) who used to use leftover fabrics, and other recyclable material to cre- ate toys for the local village children. She was fascinat- ed by needlework and the wayhermothercouldmake clothes out of thread and wool, that was when Sha- lini learnt the word cro- chet, leading her to explore several mediums of mak- ing garments and embroi- dery . Most of Shalini’s child- hood and teens years went into spending time with the local craftsmen and women observing and alongside learning how to create de- tails in the design, Shalini started visiting the library to explore more about fash- ion of the past, she started creating her own sketches and took to the machine, what started as fascination became a part of who Sha- lini was becoming. In her late 20’s Princess Shalini started professionally making clothes for friends and family leading her to make bridal dresses, she would then use the lefto- ver fabric material to make clothes for the needy in her spare time. Jaipur Dori is creatingasymphonythatis ultimately inspired by a strong female figure such as herself. AHMEDABAD, TUESDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 JAIPUR DORI: A PERFECT BLEND OF TREND AND CULTURE Jaipur Dori is a brand that has made its presence felt by creating ethnic fashion in a contemporary format. Princess Shalini Narukaa of Jawli, Alwar, the participating designer for the First India Fashion Connect, season 11 to be held at Oaks Ibn Batuta Gate Hotel, Dubai on March 12, has been a powerful pillar and backbone of the brand, leading to a large customer base and unprecedented success! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com T Princess Shalini Narukaa Rajkumari Padmaja Jodhpur rewilding Jawai Seva wearing Jaipur Dori Riddhi
  11. 11. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia t least three generations of the con- t e m p o r a r y human race have been im- pacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pan- demic which has caused massive public health, social and eco- nomic crises. After three significant waves of the viral surge, we now know that the dis- ease ranges from asymptomatic to most serious emergency. Those patients whom it impacted severely died in a very short pe- riod and no medical help could provide any hope - the best of the p u l m o n o l o g i s t s watched helplessly while breath became air and life went out of the body which was in good health a few days back. Despite being the most advanced coun- try in the world, the USA suffered a maxi- mum number of deaths - 25% of total deaths with 5% of the total population on earth. The minute vi- rus decimated the mightiest with ease. Why did this hap- pen? It has come to no- tice that four factors contributed directly to the final negative out- come - obesity, hyper- tension, diabetes and pre-existing heart fail- ure. Vitamin D defi- ciency , too, might have been a significant fac- tor as the resultant in- adequate immune re- sponse failed to con- tain the growth of the deadly virus. People who are vegetarian and vegan should also have taken care of their vitamin B12 lev- els. People who didn’t have these co-morbidi- ties could have been treated at home if the panic, political inter- ference and fear amongst medical pro- fessionals would have been lesser than it was. Media overhype caused total hopeless- ness. While it should have just focused on only basic information regarding improving immunity and life- style, it highlighted death figures. The pan- ic resulted in influen- tial people with mini- mum symptoms cor- nering significant re- sources and sick peo- ple dying of poor care. My personal experi- ence shows that a sud- den boost of vitamin D levels in the blood- stream helped a sig- nificant number of patients and a direct physical checkup by a doctor reversed the negative outcome. Re- member, in any pan- demic, extreme fear may kill a significant number of patients. Experience tells us that people should play a much more active role in improving their survival, their exces- sive dependence on doctors will, ultimate- ly, prove counterpro- ductive. People have to make significant changes in their life- style to attain major improvement in their c a r d i o m e t a b o l i c health. Isn’t it sad that even after almost two years of the pandemic, with millions dead, the world has not come to any logical conclusion on how to prevent such severe occurrences? We are closing down businesses, again and again, preventing so- cial interactions but not advising emphati- cally for weight reduc- tion, active lifestyle, better levels of blood glucose and blood pres- sure along with better use of the sun to syn- thesise vitamin D in our body . So, instead of shouting about the use of mask, sanitiser, beating drums and utensils, flashing lights, drinking this urine or that, we should announce from a position of power and knowledge to maintain optimum lev- els of blood sugar, vita- min D, weight and blood pressure. I would not like to comment on vaccina- tion as pieces of infor- mation about its effi- cacy and safety are not available to full scien- tific scrutiny because it always takes time. But one thing is very simple - even the vac- cine would be maxi- mally effective in a powerful and respon- sive immune system. This takes us to a logi- cal conclusion that a sedentary lifestyle is s major negative factor and one which plays an important role in the finalnegativeoutcome. Remember, COV- ID-19 is not only a res- piratory virus. It caus- es widespread inflam- mation in the blood vessels of almost every organ of the body and this was responsible for the seriousness of the first two waves. But if we forget one other truth then we might pay such a high price again and again. COV- ID-19 was a fast pan- demic on slow pandem- ics of obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Isn’t it high time to look into various aspects of our lifestyle? Should we give exceptional im- portance to gleaming cars, palatial houses and branded gadgets and gizmos over our nutrition and sleep? Poor nutrition- under or overfeeding- is the biggest risk factor in pandemics and epi- demics. How many govern- ments of the world have made weight re- duction of their people an important agenda? The government and electronic media keep on causing massive panic by highlighting the number of dead but they don’t stress to avoid eating chips, soda, samosa, kachori, processed foods etc. Imagine a life where you are slim and trim, no diabetes, no hypertension, a fit heart and fine knees to run. This will certain- ly give you the confi- dence to fight the next epidemic or maybe even a pandemic as these episodes are the price the human race has to pay for its ex- ploitation of nature. Running constantly for material objects means running for your decimation by an ultra minuscule virus or bacteria. A RAM AWATAR SHARMA ramawatarf132@gmail.com COVID 19 GLOBAL RESPONSE: COVID 19 GLOBAL RESPONSE: THE FAULT LINE THE FAULT LINE F A C E O F T H E D A Y DHRITI PAREKH, Influencer ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to expand your social circle. You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 Homemakers can exceed budget in doing up their homes. An old friend or a relative is likely to pay you a visit. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the flow .Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers. Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible in the family. It’s time to change yourself for better. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front. Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! A friend or relative can touch a sensitive nerve and get you all upset. A job switch needs to be considered. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envisaged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbors and friends. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. A work trip is on the cards for some. You manage to weave your magic on lover. LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. A passion-filled evening is foreseen, as romantic front brightens. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Health will be satisfactory. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be appreciated. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva

