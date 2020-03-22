Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LALUAN KERJAYA GURU DAN KOD ETIKA PERGURUAN GPP 1063 AHMAD FAUZAN INTAN AFIQAH HIDAYAH WEE ADLINA HUZAIDI
LALUAN KERJAYA GURU • Laluan menurut Kamus Dewan laluan ialah jalan yang dilalui, jalan yang menjadi landasan atau pergera...
KEMENTERIAN PELAJARAN MALAYSIA • Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM) berperanan untuk mewujudkan sistem pendidikan yang ...
Antara Jabatan di KPM :- • Jabatan Sekolah (JS) • Jabatan Pendidikan Jasmani Dan Sukan (JPJS) • Jabatan Pendidikan Islam D...
Antara Bahagian di KPM: • Bahagian Dasar dan Pengurusan Korporat (BDPK) • Bahagian Audit Sekolah (BAS) • Bahagian Audit Da...
Badan Berkanun di Bawah KPM : • Lembaga Peperiksaan Malaysia (LPM) • Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) • Institut Terjemahan N...
Jabatan Pelajaran Negeri: • Jabatan Pelajaran Terengganu (JPNTER) • Jabatan Pelajaran Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan (JPNLAB) ...
KOD ETIKA PERGURUAN • Profesion perguruan sememangnya mempunyai kod etikanya tersendiri demi memartabatkan profesion. Kod ...
MAKSUD ETIKA • Kamus Dewan Bahasa & Pustaka (1995) mentakrif etika sebagai nilai-nilai yang menjadi pegangan seseorang ata...
Tatasusila Kod Etika Profesion Guru Malaysia 1. TANGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP PELAJAR 2. TANGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP IBU BAPA 3. TANGG...
PRINSIP ETIKA KERJA
NILAI ETIKA KERJA GURU
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laluan kerjaya guru dan kod etika perguruan

64 views

Published on

LALUAN KERJAYA GURU DAN KOD ETIKA PERGURUAN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laluan kerjaya guru dan kod etika perguruan

  1. 1. LALUAN KERJAYA GURU DAN KOD ETIKA PERGURUAN GPP 1063 AHMAD FAUZAN INTAN AFIQAH HIDAYAH WEE ADLINA HUZAIDI
  2. 2. LALUAN KERJAYA GURU • Laluan menurut Kamus Dewan laluan ialah jalan yang dilalui, jalan yang menjadi landasan atau pergerakan maju ke tahap lain. • Kerjaya menurut Kamus Dewan kerjaya ialah perjalanan atau kemajuan seseorang dalam sesuatu kelapangan kehidupan atau profesion atau pekerjaan yang dipilih sebagi cara mencari nafkah. • Guru dalam konteks tajuk tugasan ini bermaksud ialah tenaga pengajar yang telah mengikuti sijil perguruan, diploma pendidikan dan ijazah dari maktab- maktab dan universiti, dilantik oleh KPM untuk berkhidmat di sekolah. Kategori guru meliputi bakal guru, guru permulaan, guru dan pentadbir sekolah (termasuk pengetua dan guru penolong kanan dan JUSA C. • Menurut Kamus Dewan guru adalah orang yang mengajar, mendidik, pengajar dan pengasuh. Biasanya guru ini adalah orang yang mempunyai ilmu atau kemahiran di dalam sesuatu bidang.
  3. 3. KEMENTERIAN PELAJARAN MALAYSIA • Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM) berperanan untuk mewujudkan sistem pendidikan yang terbaik • Menghasilkan insan yang mempunyai daya ketahanan tinggi bagi memenuhi aspirasi dan kehendak individu, masyarakat dan negara. • Pendidikan di Malaysia adalah suatu usaha berterusan ke arah memperkembangkan lagi potensi individu secara menyeluruh dan bersepadu untuk mewujudkan insan yang seimbang dari segi intelek, rohani, emosi dan jasmani • Berdasarkan kepercayaan dan kepatuhan kepada Tuhan. • Usaha ini adalah bagi melahirkan rakyat Malaysia yang berilmu pengetahuan, berketerampilan, berakhlak mulia, bertanggungjawab dan berkeupayaan mencapai kesejahteraan diri serta memberi sumbangan terhadap keharmonian dan kemakmuran masyarakat dan negara.
  4. 4. Antara Jabatan di KPM :- • Jabatan Sekolah (JS) • Jabatan Pendidikan Jasmani Dan Sukan (JPJS) • Jabatan Pendidikan Islam Dan Moral (JAPIM) • Jabatan Pendidikan Khas (JPK) • Jabatan Pendidikan Teknikal (JPTEK) • Jabatan Pelajaran Swasta (JPS)
  5. 5. Antara Bahagian di KPM: • Bahagian Dasar dan Pengurusan Korporat (BDPK) • Bahagian Audit Sekolah (BAS) • Bahagian Audit Dalam (BAD) • Bahagian Khidmat Pengurusan (BKP) • Bahagian Biasiswa (BIASISWA) • Bahagian Sumber Manusia (BSM) • Bahagian Perancangan Dan Penyelidikan Dasar Pendidikan (BPPDP) • Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan (BTP) • Bahagian Buku Teks (BBT) • Bahagian Pendidikan Guru (BPG) • Pusat Perkembangan Kurikulum (PPK)
  6. 6. Badan Berkanun di Bawah KPM : • Lembaga Peperiksaan Malaysia (LPM) • Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) • Institut Terjemahan Negara Malaysia (ITNM) • Jemaah Nazir Sekolah (JNS) • Majlis Sukan Sekolah-Sekolah (MSSN) • Majlis Peperiksaan Malaysia (MPM) • Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman (YTAR) • Perpustakaan Negara Malaysia (PNM) • Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka (DBP)
  7. 7. Jabatan Pelajaran Negeri: • Jabatan Pelajaran Terengganu (JPNTER) • Jabatan Pelajaran Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan (JPNLAB) • Jabatan Pelajaran Selangor (JPNSEL) • Jabatan Pelajaran Sarawak (JPNSAR) • Jabatan Pelajaran Sabah (JPNSAB) • Jabatan Pelajaran Perlis (JPNPEL) • Jabatan Pelajaran Perak (JPNPER) • Jabatan Pelajaran Pahang (JPNPAH) • Jabatan Pelajaran Negeri Sembilan (JPNS) • Jabatan Pelajaran Melaka (JPNMEL) • Jabatan Pelajaran Wilayah–Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (JPNKL) • Jabatan Pelajaran Kelantan (JPNKEL) • Jabatan Pelajaran Kedah (JPNKED) • Jabatan Pelajaran Johor (JPNJOH) • Jabatan Pelajaran Pulau Pinang (JPNPP) • Jabatan Pelajaran Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya (JPWPP) • (Kementerian Pelajaran Malaysia, 2006)
  8. 8. KOD ETIKA PERGURUAN • Profesion perguruan sememangnya mempunyai kod etikanya tersendiri demi memartabatkan profesion. Kod etika perguruan dijadikan rujukan oleh guru. • Kepentingan kod etika tidak dapat dinafikan lagi kerana adanya kod etika para guru dapat menjaga tingkah laku sebagaimana yang patut diamalkan oleh seorang guru, • Pengetahuan tentang etika profesion perguruan adalah amat penting dalam menjalankan tanggungjawab sebagai guru kerana terdapat guru-guru yang masih melanggar tatasusila perguruan yang harus dielakkan.
  9. 9. MAKSUD ETIKA • Kamus Dewan Bahasa & Pustaka (1995) mentakrif etika sebagai nilai-nilai yang menjadi pegangan seseorang atau sesuatu kumpulan. • Institut Integriti Malaysia (2007) mendefinisikan etika sebagai himpunan nilai dan moral yang menjadi piawai bagi tingkah laku individu, organisasi dan profesion • Sharifah Alwiah Alsagoff (1984) mentakrif etika sebagai satu set peraturan tingkah laku yang meletakkan apa yang harus dibuat dan jangan dibuat. • Dalam Islam, etika ialah tingkah laku baik yang dituntut al-Quran dan Hadith.
  10. 10. Tatasusila Kod Etika Profesion Guru Malaysia 1. TANGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP PELAJAR 2. TANGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP IBU BAPA 3. TANGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP MASYARAKAT DAN NEGARA 4. TANGGGUNGJAWAB TERHADAP RAKAN SEJAWAT DAN PROFESION
  11. 11. PRINSIP ETIKA KERJA
  12. 12. NILAI ETIKA KERJA GURU
  13. 13. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH

×