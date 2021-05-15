الفئات الخاصة

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 * ‫اإللكرتوني‬ ‫النشر‬ . * ‫اخلاصة‬‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ( ‫الفئات‬ ،‫التعريف‬ ) .
‫من‬ ‫مقدم‬ : • ‫فايزة‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫صابر‬ ‫الفرقة‬ : • ‫ابعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ( ‫خاص‬ ) ‫الشعبة‬ : • ‫التعليم‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫أخصائ‬
‫إلي‬ ‫مقدم‬ : * ‫د‬ / ‫نرص‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نرمي‬ * ‫م‬ . ‫م‬ / ‫سمية‬ ‫سالمة‬
1 ‫عن‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ 2 ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ 3 ‫ذوي‬ ‫فئات‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫...
1 ‫عن‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫الخاصة‬
‫اخلاصة‬‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬‫األطفال‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفئة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫أطلق‬ ‫لقد‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫كأف‬‫لوصفهم‬ ‫المصطل...
2 ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫الخاصة‬
‫األطفال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اخلاصة‬‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫العاديني‬ ‫غري‬ . ‫عن‬ ً ‫ملحوظا‬ ‫افا‬‫ر‬‫انح‬ ‫ينحرفون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫اأ...
3 ‫ذوي‬ ‫فئات‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫الخاصة‬
‫اخلاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬‫األطفال‬ ‫فئات‬ ( ‫العاديني‬ ‫غري‬ .) • ‫أو‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫الذهنية‬ . • ‫ية‬‫رص‬‫...
* ‫الذهنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الوظيف‬ ‫اآلداء‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫طفل‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫الذكاء‬ ‫متوسط‬ ...
* ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫البرصية‬ ‫حدة‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫التصحيح‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ن‬ ‫العيني‬ ‫بأقوى‬ ‫إبصاره‬ 6/6...
* ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫السمعية‬ ‫والضعف‬ ‫الصمم‬ ‫من‬ ً ‫كال‬‫السمعية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫السمع‬ . ‫األصم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫...
* ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫الجسدية‬‫أو‬ ‫كية‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫يتشكل‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫هم‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫من‬...
* ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ابات‬‫ر‬‫اضط‬ ‫يظهرون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫هم‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫العمل...
* ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫االنفعالية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ً ‫سلوكا‬ ‫يظهر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الطفل‬ ‫ذلك‬‫هو‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫بحيث‬ ً ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫وضا‬ ً ‫مؤ...
* ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫واللغة‬ ‫النطق‬ ‫ابات‬‫ر‬‫اضط‬ ‫اب‬‫ر‬‫اضط‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫الطالقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الصوت‬ ‫أو‬ ...
* ‫ن‬ ‫والمتفوقي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الموهوبي‬ ‫الموهوب‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫والمتفوق‬ ‫هو‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫ومتمت‬ ‫بارزة‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫لديه‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫مجاال...
* ‫العقل‬ ‫التفوق‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫بقدرة‬ ‫يتعلمون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫ن‬ ‫المساويي‬ ‫زمالئهم‬ ‫تفرق‬ ،‫ورسعة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ويعت‬ ...
* ‫المتعددة‬ ‫اإلعاقات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إعاقتي‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫المصنفة‬ ‫اإلعاقات‬ ‫...
* ‫الخطر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ً ‫حاليا‬ ‫ليسوا‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫عاجزين‬‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫معاقي‬ ‫أنهم‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫معرفي‬ ‫ة‬‫ك...
* ‫العرض‬ ‫انته‬
الفئات الخاصة

(التعريف، والفئات) محتوي تعليمي عن الفئات الخاصة

